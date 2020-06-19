Savory Rice Pancakes

Rating: 3.77 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a great use for leftover rice. These pancakes can be eaten alone for breakfast, or served as a side dish for dinner. I even take them to work and eat them cold for a snack.

By Jen R.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring the rice and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender, and the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. Allow rice to cool.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together the eggs and milk in a large bowl. Stir in the cooked rice, salt, pepper, and chives or onions, if desired.

  • Melt the butter in a skillet over medium high heat. Using a 1/2 cup measure, spoon pancake shaped scoops of rice mixture into hot skillet. Cook until golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Cook's Note:

Oil or cooking spray can be used in place of the butter when cooking the rice cakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 98.4mg; sodium 50.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (13)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Zack
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2009
We've been making these since we were kids. The egg/rice balance is really important - we generally mix the egg and milk then add rice a bit at a time to be sure we keep things from getting too dry. It needs to be a little soupy for the egg to hold it all together when cooked up. I think day-old rice is better here (just like with fried rice) because of the change in consistency. Also try leaving out the onion putting a bit of salt on them when frying then top them with syrup. We've always done this as a sweet breakfast and not a savory snack. mmmm (either way) Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

Foodjunkie
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2019
A little bland as is but held together much better than expected. Read More
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Zack
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2009
We've been making these since we were kids. The egg/rice balance is really important - we generally mix the egg and milk then add rice a bit at a time to be sure we keep things from getting too dry. It needs to be a little soupy for the egg to hold it all together when cooked up. I think day-old rice is better here (just like with fried rice) because of the change in consistency. Also try leaving out the onion putting a bit of salt on them when frying then top them with syrup. We've always done this as a sweet breakfast and not a savory snack. mmmm (either way) Read More
Helpful
(25)
KathleenO
Rating: 4 stars
04/02/2009
I doubled the recipe and test-tasted the first one off the grill. Really nice flavor although I had trouble getting the "pancakes" to stay together in the pan. I stacked the rest of them with plastic wrap between each one in the fridge so they can be a quick breakfast or snack later. Read More
Helpful
(19)
rebeqah
Rating: 4 stars
11/16/2009
This wasn't bad the finished product reminds me of potato pancakes. So topped with sour cream and salsa was a thought to try with them. But I went ahead and sweetened this pancake up with raisins cinnamon and some stevia. Which I enjoyed just eating plain. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
lisalisa
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2011
I had left over brown rice and added leftover frozen veggies that were already cooked. I also added sauteed diced onion. I added a little flour to bind and a little baking powder for lightness...FABULOUS! Brown and crispy outside and light and creamy and fluffy inside. I am not a fan of brown rice(that is why it was leftover) but it worked beautifully for this dish. Read More
Helpful
(7)
catmaxwell
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2010
I was expecting this to be a lot more flavorful than it was. It's pretty plain but it's the kind of mellow flavor where it's still really tasty to eat. I had mine with some ketchup to liven up the flavor a bit. I will make these again.:) But next time I'll find something to add that will really bump up the flavor. I was thinking some garlic salt would be nice. Thanks for the recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
jft135
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2010
Great idea. I've found that adding a little flour to thicken it helps a lot. Some fresh onion instead of just powder is great as well. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
mam5016
Rating: 4 stars
02/10/2012
I cooked my rice the night before and added grated parmesan and some italian seasoned bread crumbs which really gave this recipe the little flavor kick it was missing. I also browned the butter pretty good before I put the rice patties in. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Nashua Amateur
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2015
These came out nice. Tasty and light. I had made some very bland and slightly underdone rice last night and there was plenty left over (imagine that). I was looking for something to do with it and came across this. Because my rice was so bland I added fresh onion garlic powder and some curry powder as well. Next time I will try a sweet version. Thanks Jen. Read More
Barbara Herrmann
Rating: 4 stars
03/30/2012
I had leftover rice I wanted to do something and after reading the reviews decided to make more of a breakfast cake. I left out the chives onion salt/pepper and added cinnomon honey and some panko bread crumbs for consistency. I think they turned out perfectly and could be eaten plain with syrup. honey or fruit topping. Read More
Foodjunkie
Rating: 3 stars
02/18/2019
A little bland as is but held together much better than expected. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022