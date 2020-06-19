Savory Rice Pancakes

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars We've been making these since we were kids. The egg/rice balance is really important - we generally mix the egg and milk then add rice a bit at a time to be sure we keep things from getting too dry. It needs to be a little soupy for the egg to hold it all together when cooked up. I think day-old rice is better here (just like with fried rice) because of the change in consistency. Also try leaving out the onion putting a bit of salt on them when frying then top them with syrup. We've always done this as a sweet breakfast and not a savory snack. mmmm (either way) Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars I doubled the recipe and test-tasted the first one off the grill. Really nice flavor although I had trouble getting the "pancakes" to stay together in the pan. I stacked the rest of them with plastic wrap between each one in the fridge so they can be a quick breakfast or snack later. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars This wasn't bad the finished product reminds me of potato pancakes. So topped with sour cream and salsa was a thought to try with them. But I went ahead and sweetened this pancake up with raisins cinnamon and some stevia. Which I enjoyed just eating plain. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I had left over brown rice and added leftover frozen veggies that were already cooked. I also added sauteed diced onion. I added a little flour to bind and a little baking powder for lightness...FABULOUS! Brown and crispy outside and light and creamy and fluffy inside. I am not a fan of brown rice(that is why it was leftover) but it worked beautifully for this dish. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I was expecting this to be a lot more flavorful than it was. It's pretty plain but it's the kind of mellow flavor where it's still really tasty to eat. I had mine with some ketchup to liven up the flavor a bit. I will make these again.:) But next time I'll find something to add that will really bump up the flavor. I was thinking some garlic salt would be nice. Thanks for the recipe!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Great idea. I've found that adding a little flour to thicken it helps a lot. Some fresh onion instead of just powder is great as well. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I cooked my rice the night before and added grated parmesan and some italian seasoned bread crumbs which really gave this recipe the little flavor kick it was missing. I also browned the butter pretty good before I put the rice patties in. Delicious! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars These came out nice. Tasty and light. I had made some very bland and slightly underdone rice last night and there was plenty left over (imagine that). I was looking for something to do with it and came across this. Because my rice was so bland I added fresh onion garlic powder and some curry powder as well. Next time I will try a sweet version. Thanks Jen.

Rating: 4 stars I had leftover rice I wanted to do something and after reading the reviews decided to make more of a breakfast cake. I left out the chives onion salt/pepper and added cinnomon honey and some panko bread crumbs for consistency. I think they turned out perfectly and could be eaten plain with syrup. honey or fruit topping.