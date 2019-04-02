Easy Cola Chicken

Rating: 3.72 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 4

The kids won't complain about dinner tonight when they hear they're having Cola Chicken. Simple and tasty with only a few ingredients.

By Jenuine

prep:
5 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the chicken pieces into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Season with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, mix together the Worcestershire sauce, ketchup and cola. Pour over the chicken. Cover with a lid or aluminum foil.

  • Bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven, until the chicken is no longer pink.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 25.6g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 3g; cholesterol 67.2mg; sodium 812.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
sasigrrl
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2007
I changed this recipe around a bit. I cooked the whole thing in the crockpot for about 7 hours and it was delicious. I used 4 chicken thighs instead of breasts. I went heavy on the Worchestshire sauce and only used 2 tablespoons of ketchup. Turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(54)
Gill H
Rating: 3 stars
07/01/2006
On the UK "Slimming World" diet. My family eat the same main meal as I do, we all enjoyed this, will make again, used only 2 tblspns of ketchup = 2 syns. Served with potatoes & fresh veg. Read More
Helpful
(32)
Dawn Meade
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2007
My grandmother used to make this when I was younger, and then I found this exact recipe in a cookbook I bought so I decided to try it. It came out great, and my husband and roommate absolutely LOVED it! Both went back for seconds, and they were skeptical about it at first. I believe the reason one user said that it still "tasted like coke and chicken" was they didn't mix it well enough before pouring it on the chicken. Its a great dish, and so easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(25)
DeliTechie
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2008
This was one of my favorite dishes as a kid. My family has made a few adjutments to the recipe over the years... 1/4 C. worc. 3/4 C. ketchup 10 oz. Cola (regular - we never had good luck with the diet or flavored kinds) I often double or even triple the sauce and then serve over mashed potatoes. Cooking covered with foil for the first hour will help keep your chicken from drying out. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Cheryl Cliff Flood
Rating: 1 stars
11/02/2006
I made this and thought it tasted like chicken in coke and ketchup. The flavors didn't blend well or magically change into something tasty. I recommend you keep looking for another chicken recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
MCMMECKER
Rating: 4 stars
01/26/2009
Like other cooks I used skinless boneless chicken thighs as well as boneless breast. I browned the chicken mixed the sauce then cooked uncovered in a 300 oven 2 hours. I then removed the chicken and thickened the sauce on the stovetop (in same pan)with a little cornstarch. We loved it! Read More
Helpful
(9)
krzylittlecara
Rating: 2 stars
10/11/2006
The falvor was okay i guess. But the chicken came out sooo dry. I probably won't be making this again Read More
Helpful
(8)
Tinkermom
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2007
My kind of recipe! Quick and easy for mom Yummy enough for the kids. They said it tasted like eating chicken nuggets with sauce. Read More
Helpful
(7)
misty
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2011
This is so simple and very tasty! my daughter loves it! Make sure to stir sauce and turn chicken about every 20 mins... and cover well! add a salad and veggie your done! Read More
Helpful
(6)
