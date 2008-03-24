Marshmallow Treats

1 of 1114

Rating: 5 stars There are a couple of "secrets" to making the perfect gooey Rice Krispie Treats: (1) the stovetop is THE way to go (the pan washes out easy w/hot soapy water) (2) you HAVE to melt the butter sloooowly and make sure it doesn't turn brown at all. (3) mix in the marshmallows and melt them just as slowly. If the butter gets brown, the treats will be dry. We double our recipe and it still fits fine into a 13x9 pan (grease the pan w/butter). To make them truly gooey use the following measurements: 11.5 cups Rice Krispies, 1 whole stick of butter, (1) 16oz bag of mini marshmallows. (I always use Jet Puff brand). I've become the neighborhood "treat" maker because the neighbors say theirs never turn out like mine. Helpful (5235)

Rating: 5 stars ADD 2 1/2 TEASPOONS OF MILK WHEN THE MARSHMELLOWS ARE ALMOST DONE MELTING AND IT MAKES IT GOOIER AND CREAMIER!!! Helpful (1835)

Rating: 5 stars These are great!! I went a little crazy throwing stuff into them, lol. I added a few chocolate chips I had left from another recipe, a couple Hershey bars broken up, and a big spoonful of peanut butter. Yum! I didn't butter the pan, I used cooking spray. Another helpful tip, if you spray your hands with the cooking spray, you can press them into the pan without getting all sticky! Helpful (1129)

Rating: 5 stars i put my own spin on this already fabulous recipe. instead of rice krispies, i used meatloaf....fantastic!!! Helpful (489)

Rating: 5 stars Who doesn't like these? Heck, even the major coffee shops carry these in their bakeries, and charge too much for them too! I vary the measurements slightly (1/4 c. butter, 50 regular marhmallows or 5 c. miniature marshmallows, 6 c. Rice Krispies) but the result is the same--ooey, gooey good! I like them thicker, so I make them in a buttered 9x9" pan. For extra decadence I often melt an 11 oz. package of milk chocolate chips and spread them over the top. Absolutely out of this world! Helpful (277)

Rating: 2 stars This is a basic easy recipe. Pretty much the same as all the other Rice Krispies recipes. The reason why this one is getting 2 stars is because YOU CANNOT SUB MARSHMALLOW CREME, your treats will NEVER set up. I have faithfully tried this recipe 2 times with Marshmallow creme and each time they NEVER set up, you have to eat them with a spoon. Needless to say I have wasted time and ingredients, and I have come to the conclusion that you just can't sub marshmallow creme. I have no idea why this lady is suggesting this to you because it will not work, maybe she never tried it but it just dosen't work. USE REGULAR MARSHMALLOWS! Helpful (263)

Rating: 5 stars Great Recipe! I of course added my own spin to it ;). I used the same measurements for the butter, marshmallows, and rice cereal. However, I added a capful of milk, splash of vanilla, heaping spoon of peanut butter, and then to crown it off some peanut butter m&m's!!!!!!!!!!! AMAZING. I aslo used the microwave suggestion....excellent. I would suggest either using a smaller pan though or doubling the batch as others suggested. Have fun with this classic recipe! Helpful (250)

Rating: 5 stars This can easily be done in a big microwave safe bowl in the microwave. Melt butter for 30 seconds. Add marshmallos , cook on high for 45 seconds, stir and then add the crispies. I also like to add a big spoonful of crunchy peanut butter to the marshmallow butter mixture-then continue as before-delish! Helpful (234)