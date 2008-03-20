Black and White Cookies I

New York black and white deli cookies.

By Mary Jane

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Butter 2 baking sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in the milk, vanilla, and lemon extract. Combine cake flour and all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt; gradually blend into the creamed mixture. Drop tablespoonfuls of the dough 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake until edges begin to brown, about 20 to 30 minutes. Cool completely.

  • Place confectioners sugar in large bowl. Mix in boiling water one tablespoon at a time until mixture is thick and spreadable. (Add more than the indicated amount if you need to).

  • Transfer half of the frosting to the top of a double boiler set over simmering water. Stir in the chocolate. Warm mixture, stirring frequently, until the chocolate melts. Remove from heat.

  • With a brush, coat half the cookie with chocolate frosting and the other half with the white frosting. Set on waxed paper until frosting hardens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
327 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 52.2mg; sodium 86.6mg. Full Nutrition
