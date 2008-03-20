Black and White Cookies I

Previous reviews were extremely helpful. All other recipes I've found were exactly the same as this one (for once!). I added 1.5 times the lemon extract (yes, use pure). I used 1/2 c less cake flour. I used more water for the frosting, still came out slightly fudgy, needed to add more. I considered using a little corn syrup- maybe next time. I baked them 9 minutes- no way would this work baking 20-30 minutes! The only note I could add is to frost the flat side. We did the first few on the rounded side and the frosting, especially extra watered, was very drippy and ran off the cookies. The flat side helped hold the frosting better. Also, you may want to consider using an implement besides a pastry brush. I lost a few brush hairs on the cookies and had to be very careful. Maybe a spatula? Also- there's a fine line between letting the cookies sit out for the frosting to set vs. the cookie underneath becoming too dry. I left them out too long, since I was sending them in the mail and wanted the frosting very well set, but the cookie part wasn't as soft as it should have. But every taster-tester I had said they were just like the bakery.