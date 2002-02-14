Pope's Valentine Cookies
Rich and delicious cut-out cookies - wonderful for special holiday celebrations! These are the best cut-out cookies the long line of bakers in our family has ever found.
Overall, a very tasty and tender butter cookie. Also, because of so few ingredients, it is quick to mix. The dough was a little difficult to work with -- so I cheated and rolled it out between two sheets of waxed paper, set it on a cookie sheet, froze it for about 20 minutes, then cut out the frozen dough. (I do this with almost all cut out cookie dough. It works great and the cookies don't lose their shape!) Since I used small cutters, I reduced the baking time to 10 minutes.
Nice texture and taste. I found the dough, in the original recipe a bit too crumbly. With an extra Tablespoon of milk and an extra 1/4 cup of butter, it was perfect! Thank you for sharing your recipe, Jelly. I'll be making this one for every cut-out cookie holiday, and maybe some in between!
these were so odd ... as others have noted, not sweet but strangely addicting. i added some almond extract, which i think helped the flavor. my husband ate them up, and the man is not a sweet-eater, so there's that. i would definitely chill the dough before rolling it out.
These are good and SO easy! If you use a stand mixer, you won't have to knead, and if you roll it out and bake it on parchment, there's almost no mess! We loved them with Sugar Cookie Icing on this site. Professional-looking results!
THANK YOU, JELLY!!!!! This really is the best cut-out recipe on the planet!! I have tried countless recipes for dough you don't have to refrigerate first. These are great!!!!! I put the dough on parchment paper, put plastic wrap on top of the dough and then roll, so no need for extra flour. THANKS AGAIN!!
If you are looking for a delicately tastey, white, soft but yet crisp, cut-out then this is for you. I was hoping for more cake-like cookies so this is not for me. Dough was easy to work w/ even w/out chilling. GREAT FOR USE WITH KIDS!!-no raw eggs so its a tastey and safe dough to eat :) A nice cookie!
I made these last year for Valentine's day. They send very well. I cut out a lot of large hearts, then half of them I cut out a small heart from the middle of each heart, so I had sandwiches, with windows in the top half. I added almond extract to the batter - and this was an awesome addition. Added a drop of red food coloring to the icing and that gave me pink icing for Valentine's day!!! My boyfriend was really excited, commented on how good the icing was. Great great gift, or mailed care package item!
By far, the best cut-out cookies I've ever made. I've been using this recipe for 3 years now and everyone who tastes them agrees that they are, indeed, the best tasting cookies. My only suggestion is that you bake the cookies a bit longer than 12 minutes, especially if you're making them thicker. Also, suggest using parchment paper to bake on.
These cookies are great! I am a novice baker/ cook, but this recipe was easy to follow. The dough was very easy to handle (I love that it doesnt need to be chilled). I will definitely make these again and again!
Great cookie, but I'm giving it only 4 stars as others are correct that the "dough" was nothing but crumbs until I added an additional 1Tbsp of milk (mixed in my KitchenAid Mixer). Based on the other reviews, I added 1/2 tsp. Almond Extract to the dough. Also, cooking time was about 15 minutes. for a nice, light cookie. Extremely easy to roll out and cut; I'll be making these again!
Didn't care much for this cookie. Bland taste and I followed the recipe as written. I won't make these again, its not a sugar cookie, not a butter cookie, something in between. Needs a flavor boost for sure.
Excellent recipe just as it is. I made no changes and it was perfect. This cookie is more like a short bread than a sugar cook which I prefer because it's buttery and not sicky sweet. The cookie does stay white and makes the decorations on top look professional. I will use this recipe for all of my holiday and special occasion cut out cookies.
These are wonderful cookies that are so simple to fix. I can have a batch made and be all cleaned up in an hour! They are similar to a shortbread cookie and taste great plain or with the sugar cookie icing several have recommended (available on this site). It doesn't make a ton of cookies - about 2-3 dozen, which is fine, because I seem to be the only one in my family who likes them! One hint: they don't spread when baking, so you can put them pretty close together and get more out of a batch. Mine were perfect after 12 minutes. Thanks!
Extremely crumbly dough that is very difficult to work with. If you have the patience to deal with the dough, it is a very tasty cookie.
I personally didn't like this recipe mostly because I was looking for a traditional sugar cookie recipe. this was more of a shortbread and I found there wasn't enough taste to the cookie. On the other hand, it was easy to mix up and rolled out quite easily after it was chilled for an hour or so.
This is my absolute favorite cut out cookie recipe! I use it for every holiday. It's simple, doesn't need chilling and holds it shape well. The only change I made is I added more vanilla, but I do that with any butter or sugar cookie recipe. I usually frost with a simple thin frosting made with powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Perfect.
These were the best cut out cookies I have ever made. I have tried to make sugar cookies several times and it seems like you always have to fight with the dough. This dough was so easy to handle. I love that they come out practicly white so they can be decorated any way you want. My 4yr old and I made heart cookies for Valentine's Day and we used the powdered sugar icing to decorate they came out wonderful. His Pre-k teacher asked if I would make a couple dozen undecorated for the kids to decorate and all the kids loved them. I will definately keep this recipe and use this recipe any time I want to make cut out cookies. Thanks Jelly for sharing a great recipe.
SO EASY!!!! iv'e always had bad luck with cut out cookies but this made it super super easy to cut out and bake.!!!! i made valentines cookies but ill definitely be using this recipe thru out the year...thanks!!!!!!
We've made these 2 times to give them a fair rating & they were still AWFUL!!!! I couldn't give it a zero so it got a 1. There was NO flavor/taste. I did use almond hoping for something, but still AWFUL. I'll stick with my sugar cookie recipe from now on.
These cookies turned out really good, followed the recipe exactly. Sent them to school for a valentines bake sale and they sold out.
I thought these were really easy to make and looked great! I used red ready to roll icing, pink glimmer and piped on some romantic words to decorate! Everyone was very impressed!
The best cut out cookie I've tasted. The dough would be easier to cut out if it's chilled, but not necessary if you're in a hurry. I will make this often!
This is an excellent cookie to make with your kids for sure! No eggs, so they can play with the dough and eat it while cutting it out! My 2yr old son and I just got done making these! I halved the recipe, seeing as it was just for fun and the 2 of us, and they are really somehow addicting! haha! Thank you for sharing, will definitely be making again!
This recipe turned out great!! Thanks for sharing. I pressed the cutouts in colored sugar before baking. They turned out beautiful and tasted great. Couple of things... definitely sift the flour and sugar, and I would suggest chilling the dough for about an hour before rolling/cutting.
I found the dough way to crumbly. Added 1/4cup more butter and tbs milk as another reviewer suggested and worked perfect
Fantastic! I made them exactly as written and they were easy to work with and tasted great.I also placed the dough between waxed paper to roll out and that made it easier to work with.I putred food coloring in half the dough to getpink cookies as well they were great. I will definately makethis recipe again!
Made these for Valentines Day...they were so delicious! More of a shortbread cookie than a sugar cookie, but the were so tender and good. I sprinkled some with pink sprinkles and dipped some halfway in melted dark chocolate. Very, very good.
Loved this recipe. Followed it as instructed and I did not have any problems. It is important to use dry ingredients that have been sifted and then measured as oppossed to measuring first and then sifting. This is a crisp and not sugary sweet cookie making it ideal for frosting or sugar sprinkled.
These cookies turned out beautifully. I whipped the butter in my standing mixer, added the rest of ingredients to mixer (used light cream, had no milk), they were perfect texture to roll between parchment sheets. I baked them on parchment, ground red sprinkles with a tsp of confectioner's sugar, sprinkled over and baked as directed. I used a small heart cookie cutter and ended up with 60 perfect cookies. Nice recipe, I"ll make again
Thanks for a terrific recipe, what a light and tender cookie, I used both vanilla and lemon flavoring, topped some with sanding sugar prior to baking, iced others with milk, confec sugar and lemon ext glaze. They are delicious and are great frozen too. Dough comes together excellent, great recommendation to freeze prior to cutting, results were perfect, loved by all!
Great recipes the dough is really easy to roll out. It doesn't even need to be refrigerated first! I added some cardamom, it was delicious.
it was pretty, that's about it.
Easy and great for kids to decorate!
I love this recipe. I used my food processor to mix it up and then froze the dough for later use. There was no difference in texture or taste and it was very easy to roll out. I used parchment paper upon baking and glazed it with a confectioner sugar recipe. Perfect! Definite keeper.
loved this recipe. Made great cookies that held their shape well. Definitely needs a sweet frosting to top it off.
so easy and delicious! I love that you dont need to refrig the dough too!!! Thanks!
These weren't as good as I expected. The dough was very crumbly & hard to work with. They are good, but not as simple as it sounds.
We really enjoyed these simple cookies. I too had trouble cutting out the shapes, but the wax paper/freezer trick was awesome!
Excellent cookies! I'm a beginner baker, so I had a lot of trouble working the dough, until I pulled a trick I learned from Alton Brown and put a cookie sheet in the freezer and then rested it on the dough after rolling so it soaked up the cold and was better to work with. Also, I rolled with powdered sugar, no toughened cookies and it didn't make the cookies too sweet. Delicious! I can't keep my hands off of them!
I have made these cookies several times within the last year for holidays. Just made them last week for Halloween in a pumpkin shape. I find them to be light and delicious and so do my small children and my husband. We usually decorate them for the holidays with a simple confectioners sugar glaze but my husband would eat them all plain if I let him. I always double the pure vanilla, maybe this is why we love the taste? In any case, I use my Kitchen Aide mixer which makes it so easy to whip up a batch. If you have time, you can chill the dough for some time but it's not necessary. I try to use very little flour for rolling them out so if you find the dough very sticky, you can roll it out between either 2 pieces of plastic wrap or wax paper. This is a staple cookie recipe in my house. Thank you for sharing it.
This recipe was just perfect for what we needed -- fast and simple enough for my 3 year old to help - a lot! They are the most delicious shortbread cookie I have ever tasted, and baked beautifully. Sure to become a family classic.
These are such great cookies for kids to make since they don't have egg in them. You can snack on the cookie dough to your hearts content. My husband especially enjoyed these and he is picky when it comes to cookies. My 1 yr old loved the ones in a car shape and his friends really liked the valentine shaped ones. Next time I'll try icing instead of sprinkles.
These were amazing. Tasty + easy to cut-out.
This is an easy recipe to make! They were alot of fun to work with.They have a wonderful taste, and my Daughters pre k class loved them!!
This is a pretty easy recipe, I was amazed how fast I was done, including the baking, but it seems to me 12 min is not enough time. Actually, I think they are O.K, I wouldn't say they are really tasty, but they are acceptable...
These turned out great! I ended up adding extra milk because the dough was too dry. Frosted them with a classic milk and powdered sugar frosting!
This is a great recipe. It rolls out great. I have finally found a keeper for cutout cookies! Yum!
Thank you Jelly! I used a different shortbread cookie at Christmas time, and boy do I regret it now. This is THE shortbread recipe. The cookies come out tender and melt-in-your-mouth delicious every time. It makes a smallish batch so you don't have to set aside a whole day to make them. I have made this recipe four time in the past few days and am mailing the cookies to friends for Valentine's Day. These are fabulous!!
I found the cookies a little dull in flavor for the amount of caleries and fat. The dough was a little difficult to work with, it kept crumbling.
i made these on valentine's day. they turned out perfectly, though the dough was too dry to roll out, i had to add a little extra milk. it's a very good shortbread type of cookie. i used my homemade buttercream frosting on these, with red sugar sprinkled on top. i'll definitely make them again.
These cookies are delicious, and super simple to make.
Simple and excellent!
These were good and, as others have said, very easy to work with. My four year old daughter loved cutting out and rolling the dough. We frosted with "Sugar Cookie Frosting," also on this site. A great time was had by all. I liked, but didn't LOVE, the taste. The family ate them all up, however. (And I helped.)
I liked the look of these cookies so decided to give them a try. I followed recipe to a science but the dough was VERY flakey so I added in one EXTRA tablespoon of milk. Made a difference in rolling these out. The fun part was decorating them. Along with a simple butter cream frosting, I used dragees and edible pink and silver glitter. Very good cut out cookie recipe.
These were good. Not too sweet and the dough was easy to work with. Will definitely make again!
Is it possible there is an ingredient missing? I made 3 batches of these and they were too dry and crumbly to roll.. had to add liquid. Not very tasty... dry and cardboard-like. very disappointing.
Made this as our anniversary surprize's gift for my boyfriend.Such a wonderful recipe esp. no chilling required for the cookie dough.Instead of icing/frosting,i dipped them in melted chocolate and they tasted great !
By far the best cutout cookie recipe ever! The cookies don't change shape at all! They have a long shelf-life and are very similar to traditional shortbread cookies, but are much more stable and tender! I'll be making these a LOT!
I have read most of the reviews of this recipe and I have no complaints about this recipe at all. I have never found a recipe (that comes together and doesn't crumble) as good as this one. I think it tastes great and it was easy to make. I will definately be making this recipe again. Thanks for this great recipe.
this is AWESOME!!! these are great cookies!! my 2 year old can't keep his hands out of them. wanted something to make for school parties. I did use 1TBS vanilla and chilled dough 20 minutes in freezer. No mess, and no crumbling!!! Put dough between 2 pieces of wax paper. Works GREAT!!!!! thank's for this great recipe. this one is a keeper and will be made in my house many times. I am not much of a baker either! these were EASY
I've had wayyyy better. not a sugar cookie, not a butter cookie.
These were so easy and tasted so good. I they are great if you need to cut specific shapes. I used it to make rays of sun coming of a cake a did by free hand cutting the dough with a knife to create various shapes, it turned out great! I iced them and my guest goobled them up faster than the cake. I have had many request to make them and pass the recipe around. They almost taste like a short bread cookie to me. Anyway they were crunchier than I like cookies to be but I think I over cooked them a tad, but regardless they tasted great just like that. If I weren't out of powdered sugar I would be making some right now.
Easy & tasty! Good basis for sugar cookie - not too overly sweet...However, the dough was very crumbly and difficult to form into a ball for chilling to prepare for easier rolling out. Also, the amount of dough seemed to be rather small so I did the following: Added 4 tablespoons milk, 1 egg, (thought it was odd that there were no eggs in this cookie recipe) and 1/2 cup flour. This did the trick. Dough was easier to roll into a ball for chilling. Also, I used "Sugar Cookie Icing" by Gigi found here...Big hit with Hubby. YUMMY!
The Bomb!!! These are Not your average cut out cookies! These remind me of a whipped shortbread taste wise Delicious! The dough was so Easy to work with this will replace my old cut out Recipe!
I nearly went into a panic a few moments ago when I lost my paper copy and couldn't find this recipe again on the website. I've used it countless times for cookies big and small...it's a perfect dough to work with and simply delectable.
Perfect..my 9 year old twins had a great time doing these..easiest cookie cutter recipe I have found..chilling the dough helps ALOT!! You will want to frost them or add candies cause they are on the plain side but they are soooo easy!!! We will be making lots of these for Christmas!!!!!
Perfect!! Very easy to roll out so the little ones can help. I doubled it and rolled it on parchment paper. They taste like shortbread - which I love and so do my kids (3 & 7). Thanks so much!
Awesome!!! I chilled the dough for a few minutes, then rolled it out between 2 pieces of waxed paper. That way the dough was very easy to work with and my little daughter could help without getting messy. The taste was amazing. These were gobbled up in minutes at my daughter's Valentine's Day party! Will use this recipe for cut out cookies from now on!!
Great! So easy and fun...not very much like the sweet roll out cookies I'm used to. Very quick and helpful. Thanks Jelly
These were delicious! IT was such a nice change from the average sugar cookie. I only baked them for 8-10 minutes because I wanted a softer cookie. I topped these with cream cheese frosting. These will become a Valentine tradition!!
I made huge heart shaped valentines for a few of my friends out of this dough. They were quite delicious. I would definitely make this again.
Very good cookie--the best I've made yet for cut outs. Light and sweet taste--velvetly texture. Next time I'd add an extra tbs. of milk to help with the kneading of the dough--otherwise a great recipie. Make sure you have icing or sprinkles to decorate the cookies with, they are very plain when cooked.
I really liked these cookies. The taste isn't overly sweet and that's good because the frosting I used is super sweet so these were perfect. I can't bake at all...especially roll out cookies and to my suprise I had no problems with this recipe. The dough came out perfect and rolled out easy. I did chill it for just a few minutes in the freezer but I probably didn't have to. I will be using this recipe from now on for all my cut out cookie baking needs. Thanks so much :)
Pretty ok. It was very simple and straightforward to make. It wasn't super tasty, but i guess it was alright as far as basic sugar cookies go.
BEST SUGAR COOKIES I'VE EVER HAD!
A delicious cookie, and what a nice alternative to the basic sugar cookie dough. I doubled the recipe for today and made them in july for use with my favorit glaze. They were incredible and people kept telling me how much they loved them. I will definately keep this recipe. It's so much neater than most dough.
I made these cookies and we love them . I took some to the band for the girls and they really loved them. I will be making these again. Pat
This is by far the easiest cutout cookie dough to work with that I have ever tried. No chilling required and the dough is not sticky at all. They tasted good too. Will use this one alot in the future.
These are not what I expected. To me they had no flavor and were a playdoh texture. I don't think I would serve these to anyone or to family. I may make them once or twice again if in need of a butter cookie, but to me this did not cut it.
Quick and easy recipe to make. I found the dough really sticky when rolling out but the cookies held their shape really well. I dusted them lightly with icing sugar and they were perfect!
Wonderful cookies! The dough has a nice texture, no refrigeration is needed and it rolls out beautifully. My daughter and I made heart cookies using this recipe. We love shortbread cookies and these turned out quite nicely, dressed up with a little icing and edible pink glitter. We'll be making these again!
Best sugar cookie recipe I've come across. I doubled it and it still turned out great. Dough is truly velvety and easy to use.
This recipes was VERY easy to do. The dough was very easy to work with. Like others stated, not much flavor. I even added almond extract as well as vanilla. Maybe some orange or lemon zest next time. Will keep recipe for future because it's very fast & easy, but will need to modified for additional flavor.
I love this recipe because the ingredients blend so well, thus it is easy to make and my family love its especially my Mom who doesn't love sweet foods and not a fan of cookies, but this she love it so much that she even ate more than me, I made her and my dad a big heart version, my valentine gift for both of them
Really easy. I whipped up a half-batch in about 45 minutes, start-to-finish. Not super-sweet like a sugar cookie, more like a rolled shortbread cookie. I dipped mine in ganache - excellent!
These cookies are the best! The dough is quick to make, easy to roll out, no chilling needed, and they taste great! I have been making this recipe for about 13 years now. For Valentine's day I make the heart cutouts with raspberry or strawberry jam and for Christmas I frost them with a peppermint flavored icing. This has become my go-to recipe when I know I need something good!
Tasted like they came from the bakery! Mmm mmm good!
These turned out perfect! I misread the recipe and almost used only 1/2 c. butter (1 stick) instead of 1/2 lb. (2 sticks), but thankfully I caught my mistake in time to fix it. The dough was just the right consistency for rollng, not too dry and not too wet. Based on other reviews, I rolled the dough out between two sheets of parchment paper so I didn't have to add any flour and then put the rolled out dough in the freezer for about 5-10 minutes so it was firm and ready to cut with the cookie cutters. After cutting, I baked them on a piece of parchment paper on top of a cookie sheet. I had rolled some at 1/4" thick as suggested and they came out on the softer side of firm. Others I rolled between 1/8" & 3/16" and they were on the crisper side of firm after the 12 minutes. All of them tasted great though!
Great recipe. I'd been looking for a recipe like this for the longest time. Now with it I can make argentinian "alfajores" and mexican "garabatos". Thanks for posting it.
I never wright reviews..but this was my first time making a sugar cut out cookie and I was so impressed. It was so easy. Took the advice and put parchment on the bottom and saran wrap on the top. I am letting them cool and then going to dip in chocolate. YUM. THANK YOU. I will be using this recipe all year around.
super easy and delicious
I never post reviews, but this one I had to! these are the absolute best butter/shortbread cookies in the world! The dough is so easy to work with (I did follow the advoce of previous reviews and increase the butter by 1/4 cup and I added a Tablespoon vanilla). I used the sugar cookie icing recipe from this site and the finished productslook and taste just like they came from an expensive bakery! This is my new cut out cookie recipe for sure! Thank you!!
Yummy! i did need to add more milk because the dough was too crumbly
These turned out great! the only reason I didn't give it five stars is because I like my sugar cookies to be more cake like.
A very simple and tasty cookie. I added the zest from one lemon right into the butter mixture before adding the flour and sugar, and I iced the cookies with a cream cheese butter frosting. The lemon adds a delicate depth of flavor. Will definitely hold onto this easy recipe!
These came out PERFECT and I stink at baking.
These cookies were very easy to make and taste really yummy!! I made letter cut-out cookies for my daughter's first day of kindergarten. My family devoured the remaining cookies after letters A-Z! A word of caution though - the cookies are nice and hard, like shortbread, and will break very easily when dropped (my daughter dropped the box of cookies and almost every cookie broke -- ugh! :( ) Her class still ate every single one of them though!!
Really good! I followed some tips given by others and they came out PERFECT! I made mine 1/3 inch thick, so I had to triple the recipe just to get 30 large (3 inches wide) heart-shaped cookies. Thank you! These ARE great with coffee!
These are good, fun to make, and bake quickly. Just a regular sugar cookie.
