Pope's Valentine Cookies

I have made these cookies several times within the last year for holidays. Just made them last week for Halloween in a pumpkin shape. I find them to be light and delicious and so do my small children and my husband. We usually decorate them for the holidays with a simple confectioners sugar glaze but my husband would eat them all plain if I let him. I always double the pure vanilla, maybe this is why we love the taste? In any case, I use my Kitchen Aide mixer which makes it so easy to whip up a batch. If you have time, you can chill the dough for some time but it's not necessary. I try to use very little flour for rolling them out so if you find the dough very sticky, you can roll it out between either 2 pieces of plastic wrap or wax paper. This is a staple cookie recipe in my house. Thank you for sharing it.