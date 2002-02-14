Pope's Valentine Cookies

Rich and delicious cut-out cookies - wonderful for special holiday celebrations! These are the best cut-out cookies the long line of bakers in our family has ever found.

By Jelly

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C).

  • Mix butter in a mixer until light, add remaining ingredients.

  • Knead until velvety. Roll one-half of the dough at a time to about 1/4 inch thickness using the smallest amount of flour possible.

  • Cut out and bake on a lightly greased pan for 12 minutes. Cookies will be almost white when cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 110.1mg. Full Nutrition
