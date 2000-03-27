One of Everything

7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A combination of all the best ingredients for a rich chewy cookie.

By P Lorenz

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the sugars, oil, butter and egg.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, cream of tartar and vanilla. Stir into butter mixture. Stir in vanilla

  • Stir in cereal, coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate chips.

  • Chill for at least an hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Make into balls the size of walnuts. Mix and flatten with a glass dipped in sugar and bake for 8-10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 40.7g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 28.1mg; sodium 228.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022