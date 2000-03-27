One of Everything

These cookies were amazing! I made these with my mom and we made a few variations. We didn't have vegetable oil, so we used 1/2 the amount of olive oil as we didn't want them to taste like olive oil. Later on we were mixing and getting very frustrated as the mixture was really dry. We then realized that we only put half the oil. We added one more egg, as we didn't want to use more olive oil. I wanted a more chocolatey cookie, so we melted the chocolates chips, and then sprinkled in a few more later. We baked them for 10 minutes and they crumbled at the touch, until a few minutes later. Then were able to pick them up. I will definitely make these again! YUM!