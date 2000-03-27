One of Everything
A combination of all the best ingredients for a rich chewy cookie.
Even though I omitted the coconut, these are absolutely great! When removing the cookies from the cookie sheet be extremely gentle--or the cookie will crumble into a heap of little bits (which by the way, are darn delicious. . .) However, after a few minutes of cooling, they hold together just fine.Read More
Good but very greasy.Read More
This is a great cookie. Keeps well if stored in a container or plastice ziplock bags. Try rolling the walnut-sized balls in sugar and than flattening with the bottom of a glass. These also do well with Dark Chocolate chips!.
These cookies were amazing! I made these with my mom and we made a few variations. We didn't have vegetable oil, so we used 1/2 the amount of olive oil as we didn't want them to taste like olive oil. Later on we were mixing and getting very frustrated as the mixture was really dry. We then realized that we only put half the oil. We added one more egg, as we didn't want to use more olive oil. I wanted a more chocolatey cookie, so we melted the chocolates chips, and then sprinkled in a few more later. We baked them for 10 minutes and they crumbled at the touch, until a few minutes later. Then were able to pick them up. I will definitely make these again! YUM!
These were wonderful. They gone by the family even before they had cooled completely!
