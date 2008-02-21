Pizzelles II

After receiving a pizzelle maker at my bridal shower, I went on a mission looking for a good, traditional recipe. On closer inspection I realized that EVERY RECIPE ON HERE IS THE SAME!! At least for the anise and other plain-flacored versions on here, the recipe is IDENTICAL in ratio of sugar-flour-butter-egg, etc. The only difference is the size of the batch, ranging from a 12, 6, or 3 egg size, and the amount of flavoring, which varies to taste. Reviews saying this was the same as the recipe that comes with the pizzelle machine dashed my hopes of a "traditional" recipe, although the one variation I did see was a few (including an old recipe I was given) that left out the baking soda but required the dough to rest. My impatience always wins! As for the recipe itself, I found it worked quite well. They turn out crisp and delicious (I use 1T anise extract, 1Tvanilla and 1/2t almond for a 3 egg size batch, which makes about 4 doz) Don't leave your iron while they are cooking!! They brown quickly and the "cook til there's no more steam" rule never worked for me. They are also rather soft immediately after removing from the iron but crisp up fast so you'll want to lay them flat as soon as possible, preferably on a rack.