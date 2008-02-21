Pizzelles II
An thin traditional anise flavored Italian cookie made with a pizzelle iron.
The batter is delicious, but I can't get them to crisp up. Can anyone tell me what I am doing wrong? I'm following the recipe, and cooking them to a golden brown, but they stay soft. Help!Read More
I NEED HELP!! The cookies do not harden for me, they stay soft. Any advice on what I may be doing wrong??? I left them cool on racks and then placed them into tightly covered containers, why aren't they getting hard for me?? Someone please help me with this, have ruined so many batches of these already!Read More
This is the pizzelle recipe that my family has used for years! I'm glad to see it here! I do use melted butter instead of margarine, but otherwise make mine exactly as written in this recipe. These are light and delicious! Make sure to sift the flour and baking powder together before adding - it makes the pizzelles lighter.
The ingredients in this recipe are the same as mine, but I use butter. My recipe came from an elderly Italian woman who made the BEST pizzelles! My instructions say to sift the flour and baking powder....add up to 3/4 c. water to thin, if necessary....batter should be thick, but fluid enough that it will ribbon off a spatula and hold it's shape...bake until steam subsides but doesn't stop. Another instruction is to cool on paper towels...can put in a 200 degree oven to crisp further.....if using anise extract, use a 1 oz. bottle. Oh, and the ingredients say - 2 T. Anisette or 1-1/2 t. Anise oil. I use the oil and often add some anise seeds to it. Always get compliments on my pizzelles!! (and I'm Irish! LOL) This recipe will make about 100 cookies.
This recipe had a great flavor but failed to state the importance of sifing the flour or the cookies will be heavy and thick.
I got 7 and 1/2 dozen pizzelles out of this recipe. I added 2 and 1/2 teaspoons of Anise Seed along with the Anise extract. Then I varied the recipe by substituting the Anise extract with 3 tablespoons of Vanilla extract and I added 1/4 cup of Hershey's unsweetened cocoa powder to the sifted flour to make chocolate pizzelles. I got 7 and 1/2 dozen of those as well. I will definately keep this recipe to use over and over.
THis is a wonderful recipe for crisper pizzelles. I prefer this texture to the softer kind - it doesn't get any better. I use butter and also sift - it makes a difference in the texture for sure. You could also put in a bit more anise. grazie!
Very good, I used butter and used pure vanilla extract instead of anise, but kept to the same measurements. I have an electric iron that makes 4 at a time so to make it easy on my self I put the dough in a pastry bag, and then just squeezed out the right amount, this makes it very simple and controls the amount that you use to make even cookies. Each iron is different and you need to adjust the time and the color you want, after a few days of curing the cookies, I now know that for my iron what color means done and for me it is a very light color because my iron makes them so thin.
Fantastic. My Italian inlaws like them better than their own! I use vanilla instead of anise - just personal preference and then dust them with powdered sugar. Addendum: I use real unsalted butter (not margarine) and a good real vanilla and I have never had a problem with them not crisping up and have never had leftovers! I have made this recipe dozens of times over the years.
Awesome! Been making these for years and they are going back on my cookie tray again this year at Christmas. I tend to like vanilla and lemon flavoring so I usually add that. I never use margarine, only butter. For best results sift the dry ingredients.
These came out delicious, very crisp so I don't know why some people had problems with them staying soft. I used butter instead of margarine because I just don't use margarine for baking. While they were cooking, my husband came in the kitchen and said "something smells like my childhood" (he's Italian). He said they tasted just like the ones his mother used to make. I have a Salton electric pizzelle baker and the only disappointment is that the designs were very faint so they don't look very pretty. Machine directions said 90 seconds but that was too long, about 75 seconds was perfect.
These were great! I made them in my friend's krumkake baker and they came out just fine. I like them with raspberry whipped cream when they are rolled into cones. Can anybody tell me how you pronounce pizzelle or krumkake?
Ah, pizzelles... how do I love thee! This recipe is very good and pretty standard for pizzelles. Definitely use butter instead of margarine, and sift the flour. I've modified this recipe by substituting almond extract for the anise and adding 1/4 cup finely chopped almonds. Also, for chocolate pizzelles, substitute vanilla extract for the anise and 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder for 1/4 cup of the flour. So yummy!
This is a great traditional pizzelle recipe. My husband requests that I make these for every Christmas. It is best to let the eggs get to room temperature before beating.
If your pizzelles do not harden up, blame it on the humidity. You must make pizzelles on a dry day. I hope this helps!
ok but my tradional family recipe is better. by the way you need to make really thin cookies to get it to harden. its like that for all pizzelle recipes
I've made pizzelles for about 30 years now (Mom always made them for Christmas). Since I hate anise, she always added vanilla butternut flavoring and I still do to this day. I think it tastes great! Something different to try if you don't like anise and vanilla isn't quite enough flavor. Also, my iron must be super hot as mine cook in 10 seconds. Any longer and they burn. All irons are different, so experiment.
Yummy AND crispy. Several people have commented that their cookies were NOT crispy. The problem isn’t the recipe but in how you cool the cookies. Place them on something like a wood cutting board as it does not conduct heat or hold in the steam the way a pan will. I tried both methods today and discovered a big difference! Also, cookies should be 100% cool before you stack them.
By far the absolute best pizzelle recipe I've added to my collection of favorites. Everyone loves this cookie, dough is great to work with. Also was asked to bake for an authentic Italian 80th birthday celebration and these were a favorite of the party!
After receiving a pizzelle maker at my bridal shower, I went on a mission looking for a good, traditional recipe. On closer inspection I realized that EVERY RECIPE ON HERE IS THE SAME!! At least for the anise and other plain-flacored versions on here, the recipe is IDENTICAL in ratio of sugar-flour-butter-egg, etc. The only difference is the size of the batch, ranging from a 12, 6, or 3 egg size, and the amount of flavoring, which varies to taste. Reviews saying this was the same as the recipe that comes with the pizzelle machine dashed my hopes of a "traditional" recipe, although the one variation I did see was a few (including an old recipe I was given) that left out the baking soda but required the dough to rest. My impatience always wins! As for the recipe itself, I found it worked quite well. They turn out crisp and delicious (I use 1T anise extract, 1Tvanilla and 1/2t almond for a 3 egg size batch, which makes about 4 doz) Don't leave your iron while they are cooking!! They brown quickly and the "cook til there's no more steam" rule never worked for me. They are also rather soft immediately after removing from the iron but crisp up fast so you'll want to lay them flat as soon as possible, preferably on a rack.
These were the best I've ever made. The thicker batter was perfect in my pizzelle baker that tends to make the cookies very thin. Light crispy and perfect with coffee or tea. Can't stop eating them!
1. These cookies are outstanding. This will be my permanent recipe. Adjustments: used real unsalted butter instead of margarine and used vanilla in place of anise (personal taste). 2. I'm not sure about the people who had 'soft' cookies- mine crisped up beautifully. My only idea is to make sure that you use an electic mixer for the eggs and sugar and make sure to beat long enough (when I thought they were 'fluffy' I kept going for a couple of more minutes). I usually skip sifting the flour, but I didn't for this recipe. Definitely sift. 3. The trickiest part for me is always figuring out the right amount of batter and the right cooking time. For my iron, a full tablespoon (measuring spoon) of batter and 1 min 12 seconds made beautiful cookies. 4. There was a little 'overhang' around the edges of some of the cookies- use kitchen shears to cut off any extra to make perfectly round pizzelles.
really good
YUM!!!! I mix up the flavors at times ... vanilla instead of anise, or almond extract. Sometimes add a lil cocoa in place of flour :o) thanks for the delicious recipe!
I made these for Christmas, and they were the best Pizzelles I've ever tasted. They were light and crispy. Best of all, they didn't stick to the Pizzelle iron at all. I followed the recipe exactly, and they were perfect. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!
Best recipe for pizzelles I've ever made. I sub'd vanilla for the anise because of preference. Everyone raved!
This is a great recipe with one exception, YOU MUST USE REAL BUTTER if you want your cookies to crisp. If you are looking for a fluffier softer cookie margarine is fine but then you will not be able to shape them in to cones, bowls or tubes.
For those having trouble for them crisping, I always use 4 cups of flour, and instead of margarine, 1 cup vegetable oil. I've never had a problem with them not being crisp and delicate. Also, if you HATE anise like me, 1 tsp of vanilla, and 1/2 tsp. lemon extract will do nicely in its stead.
Like many others, my cookies did not harden. I like my pizzelles they way they are supposed to be.......crisp.
This is an excellent cookie recipe. It WILL work fine as stated; however, it was just a tad too sweet for me. I would drop 1/2 c sugar and add a 1/2 tsp anise (my preference). Also, SIFT the flour before mixing it in. I had some lumps, and I did have to add 1/4 c water to thin it. Otherwise, you will be very pleased!!!
I never understood why anyone would drop $$ to buy a press that only makes a certain type of cookie, until I had the good fortune of trying one. Oh my goodness, just about the best dang cookie I've ever eaten. So good, that I had to go buy one at Bed Bath and Beyond. I do like them better using vanilla in place of the anise though.
I used this recipe to the "T" ... They came out excellent!! This was my first time making pizzelles and you really have to get a feel for the iron as for the amount you spoon in and the time you leave pressed. The more I made ... the better they got. :)
Great recipe and nice & crisp! I, too, used melted butter and feel the anise extract was just the right amount for our taste. As suggested by another reviewer, I trimmed the edges with kitchen scissors and they are "picture perfect". After trying other recipes over the past 40 years this will become my standard.
This is almost like my family's recipe, except I used vegetable shortening melted. It gives a more crispy "cookie' than butter. I gave this recipe 4 stars because it had too much baking powder. I made 1/2 batch with 2 tsp. baking powder. I had trouble keeping the cookie thin & crispy. 2nd batch I used 1 tsp. Made for a nice crispy cookie.This is photo with 1/2 the amount of baking powder.
This is the best recipe I have tried. Even better than the "family recipe" passed down in my husbands family! These turned out crisp, and perfect! I did add a bit more Anicon* and a teaspoon of vanilla, but this recipe came out perfect and will be the one I use from now on!
For those of you that can't crisp up the Pizelles. Been making them for 45 years and depending on the humidity, you have a problem. Too rectify, you can place on a cookie rack in a low temp oven 300 degrees and bake for a few minutes till they are crisp. Then pack in an airtight container. Also, I use butter that crisps up better than margerine. This recipe would taste better using one bottle of anise extract or 1/2 tsp. of anise oil. The extract is not that strong when combined with the above ingredients, but that is a personal flavor choice. When warm, you can also roll them into a cone shape and fill with pastry creams. smokeygal
Yay! I was searching for something that tasted like my Italian Grandmother's recipe. I made these today as sort of a "test" run. I added a teaspoon of vanilla and they were perfect!! I am very happy with this recipe and will make again for the holidays.
I thought this was the closest to the recipe I was looking for,which uses a dozen eggs and oil instead of margarine or butter.I use oil of anise which gives the cookie a stronger anise flavor because the alcohol doesn't burn out as it does with the flavoring.A trick to keeping them crisp is to try not to make them on a rainy or humid day and like my grandmother did,she stored them in a brown paper bag or in a card board box never stored or wrapped air tight.Oh!! Thanks for the great recipe
My Mom's favorite recipe. Came with her "Pizzelle Chef" iron. She would cut the BAKING POWDER IN HALF to make the pizzelle wafer thin and crunchy. Everyone would rave about her pizzelles because of the thinness!! She would also add a drop more flavoring. I always think of her while making these.
I made 1/2 recipe only. I just made this recipe with orange emulsion and they came out delicious. I used real butter. Got 32 pizzelles. They came out soft, but then they crisped perfectly after placed on cookie rack. ( When they cooled.) Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
These were very light, crisp, and flavorful. I have a few tips that really helped make my pizzelles a big hit. 1) SIFT flour before you measure it out. 2) Mix eggs and sugar until very light and fluffy. 3) I added 1 1/2 tsp Anise seeds in addition to the stated anise extract. 4) Use butter. They come off the iron soft but as they cool on the rack they crisp up nice. I will definitely make these again. So easy and so yummy.
We make these every year and can't make enough. Ideas! you can also add some food coloring to them for the holidays. Also Make sure to sprinkle with Powder sugar. Also try with Vanilla extract or pepermint.
First time I ever made these and they came out perfect! I used salted butter as per other reviews and they hardened quite nicely. I am so pleased. Recipe yielded 5 dozen pizzelles and a small bag full of edges for on top of the kids ice cream (mine too). Thank you
I have made numerous pizzelles always searching for the perfect taste...I finally found them. Excellent and most authentic pizzelle yet. However, I made a couple of changes...I use butter, I add almond extract and one teaspoon graded orange peel. They are light and crispy...Mine never turn out soft.
Not much to report on these guys - followed the recipe exactly & doubled it. The cookies turned out great & exactly how I remember making them as kids. Nice & light, with good flavor. Thank you for sharing! :)
Awesome recipe. Mine were done in 60 seconds. If I had waited the full 90, they would have been burnt.
This recipe turned out perfect. Just like I was looking for. For those of you whose pizzelles were not crisp, make sure you are using butter and not margarine. Some margarines have alot of water added.
This is the recipe that came with my mother's pizzelle iron. When she gave it to me, she said "You must use margarine! Butter will make them burn.". Well, I don't generally use margarine to cook with so I use 1/2 butter 1/2 maragine usually and sometimes all butter. Mine always turn out nice and thin and crisp. My Mom and my Aunt asked me "How do you get them so light and crisp!?" I said, "I use butter!" The looks on their faces was too funny! I cool mine on a cookie rack and only stack when they are completely cool. I always make sure my baking powder is fresh and add 1 TBSP of anise seeds along with the extract. The flavor gets stronger as they are stored. We have always stored them in cookie tins with waxed paper on the top and bottom. They last for a very long time like that. My grandmother and mother made hundreds of these for our big Italian family each year for the holidays. Now it's my turn! :)
I have used this recipe for years but sometimes cut down on the flour as I like the pizelles very thin....also used orange peel and they were delicious.
Nice! But man, I could never get the right amount of batter on the pan. ALways too much or too little, so they weren't so cute.
I use a little extra anise and whole grain flour and they are great!
What a fabulous recipe! I did substitute butter for the margarine, and doubled the amount of vanilla the recipe called for. I also sifted the flour and baking powder before adding it to the batter. Great holiday cookies for gift giving!
Just by looking at it, it seems really good. I don't have a pizzelle iron though. Would a waffle maker do?
I haven't yet tried this recipe but plan to. I believe the correct way to pronounce Pizzelle is "peat sell ease". My husband is Italian and he loves these cookies with the vanilla flavoring. I like the anise and the vanilla. I have never tried any other flavoring.
This was the first time I made Pizzelles and they came out delicious! Thin and crispy...perfect! Everybody ate them up fast. Thanks for the recipe.
Whoaa! My family uses this recipie too :) Alot of people seem to to be having trouble getting them to crisp up--- the best way is to leave them on racks over night and then wrap stacks of them in wax paper. you also need to make sure you are using an iron that is thin enough for them. :)
great recipe! used the suggestions from other people to sift the flour/baking soda. I also used a plastic bag to squeeze the batter onto the pizzelle iron, (that worked awesome) It made about 50 cookies. I did have to add some water because the batter was really thick. Thanks :)
Great recipe and lovely flavor. For those who's cookie wont crisp you need to give the cookie more time. I think pizzelles are better eaten the next day. I place a piece of wax paper between each cookie after they ARE COMPLETELY COOL and then loosely wrap a stack of the cookies in one large piece of wax paper. Meaning they are not totally air tight. The next day the cookies have crisped up just right. Delicous.
I have made Pizzeles for many years and tried several different recipes. This recipe is by far the best I have tried. Good flavor nice & crispy and not even the first one stuck to the iron.Thanks for the great recipe - I will be using it from now on!!
LOVE it! I halfed the recipe so I could make some almond flavor.
You have to let pizzelles set over night out before you can store them in a box or Tupperware to get hard if you place them into a container to soon they will never get hard
I used two bottles plus another teaspoon or so of anise flavoring, but we like them with a lot of flavor. This recipe is just like my dad makes. For Christmas, he puts red and green food coloring in the batter and makes them in those different colors - really pretty. These also freeze well.
Perfect! I made some with anise and some with vanilla - both had great texture and taste. They're even better with a little powdered sugar sprinkled on top. Great for cookie exchanges!
For those of you looking for crisper pizzelles... Make sure you squeeze your iron all the way and hold shut while they are cooking. My Grandma likes hers thick and barely even shuts her iron but I like mine crisp so we use two irons while making pizelles, this also makes baking go faster!
I didn't make these as pizzelles, we don't have a pizzelle iron. But I did make them in a waffle iron instead. They were a little heavy (due to the iron), but the flavor was great. They tasted best fresh, but were good left over, too.
Putting pizzelles into an airtight container will cause them to soften. Instead, after cooling, try wrapping them in aluminum foil in stacks of 8 or store them in a cookie tin. Hope this works.
These were great. I used cake flour to make them lighter. Made one batch with anise and one with vanilla extract - both were excellent!
A group of us were giving a bridal shower at school and decided on a sundae bar. I used my pizzelle maker to create 4 delicious flavors of ice cream bowls, made like waffle cones bowls, creating 105 bowls. This review is for the ‘Pizzelles II’ – I made them into strawberry flavored cookies/bowls by changing the extract. The batter for this was quite thin and I had to be very careful when forming the bowls, although the broken ones tasted wonderful. I also rolled some of them and sprinkled with powdered sugar to use for a Girls Night Out dinner. They were a hit with that group. I got 60 cookies from this recipe and it took 40 seconds per batch. The other recipes were: ‘Italian Pizzelles’ ‘Pizzelles III’ and a personal recipe from ‘What’s for dinner, mom?.'
I am a first time user with a pizzelle maker, I got a Cuisinart on E Bay really cheap and thought I would start with this recipe. The recipe was so easy, I used butter instead of margargine and vanilla and a little lemon. the only problem was getting used to the parameters of the iron. But I did CHEAT, and use scissors to cut around the edges while they were still warm and this gave them nice crisp edges. I cooled on a cookie rack, the only way to get them perfectly flat and then sprinkled with confectioners sugar. My family loved them and I really liked the Pizzelle maker. It was easy to use and fun!!! will make them again! Any ideas for fillings??
A very good classic pizzelle. Melt in tht mouth flavor with just the right balance of flavorings.
I just made these for the first time. They were perfect! I wanted two different flavors so here is what I did. I waited until the end of completely making the batter before adding the flavor (anise). I split the dough in half. I added 1 tbls of anise extract AND anise seed to one batch and to the other batch I added 1 tbls of almond extract and you know those honey coated almonds that come in a little bag near the bagged salad in produce section of the supermarket? I took about 1/4 of a cup and ground them down a little smaller. I added those to the almond extract batter. Oh wow. I have two amazing pizzelle batches.
This is the exact recipe I have used for 40 years. My mom let my sisters and me make these at Christmas time. We always doubled it, everyone loves them.
mmmm....mmmm.....Now thatsa good!!!
Followed recipe to a T & they turned out really nice. I used my medium Pampered Chef scoop & I placed dough slightly above center. I cooked mine for 1 minute 15 seconds. They were turning out too dark if I kept them in until there was no more steam. The texture is crispy, but I live in Western Colorado where the climate is desert so no problems with humidity softening up the cookies. I am going to make another batch with almond extract. I got 44 cookies using the medium scoop.
Perfect. Used unsalted butter rather then margarine and they were crispy and just perfect! My go to recipe from here on!
I have made this recipe many times now for my friends & family,& they can't get enough.It's a Must try!
These are just like My Grandpa's They are so good!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I received a pizzelle iron as a gift. A friend gave me her recipe for pizelles, and hers always get rave reviews. But her recipe requires the batter to chill overnight. I saw this recipe and thought I'd give it a try. A+++++! It was so easy, and my pizzelles turned out perfect! Thanks, Betty!
This was the first time I made pizzelles. Couldn't seem to get the right amount of mixture to put on the pizzelle iron. It would ooze out the sides or there wasn't enough. Hopefully next time I will get it right. I used butter, left out the anise extract & added 3 Tbls. Vanilla extract. The Grandkids & adults all loved them. Next time I will make them using the anise extract. Made about 4 dozen I think, they kept disappearing off the cooling racks. Takes time cooking them but well worth it.
I make these like crazy over the holidays and people can't get enough of them. This recipe is perfect for producing thin, crisp pizzelles. I don't like anise, so I make some using vanilla extract instead of anise. I use butter, not margarine, and I sift the flour and baking powder together before adding it (1/2 or 1/3 at a time) to the batter. I'm also sure to beat the eggs and sugar till fluffy before adding the dry ingredients. The pizzelles come out thin and crispy every time!
The flavor of these cookies was great, but they are not the crisp, thin cookie I was expecting.
I lost my grandmother's recipe, and was really skeptical about someone else's recipe, but this one is spectacular. Stays true to the italian pizzelle flavor, and I wouldn't change a thing!
Just like Grandma used to make!!!
Excellent! This is the old recipe my family uses also. However, I add vanilla extract to mine. It is also easy to replace the anise with any flavor extract for a variety of tastes. (I use approx the same amount for any extract.)
This is the exact recipe my familt uses when we make pizzelles. We like soft pizzelles and this recipe allows them to stay softer rather than crunchy. My grandmother was the only one who knew how to keep them crunchy because that is her preference. I use melted butter, and a full bottle of anise along with a tsp of anise oil. It sounds like too much, but after they are cooked you will notice how much more flavor they have.
Love this recipe! I make with vanilla & Almond Extract because the kids don't like anise. Also - I only use real butter. Margarine will keep them from getting crisp. Keep in a loosly sealed container (tin) to keep crisp (not airtight) I cool these on wax paper directly on the counter and I don't sift flour before adding to the egg/sugar mixture. Awesome recipe!!! Thanks!
if you like a crisp cookie, reduce your baking powder (I don't use any) . Great recipe otherwise...thanks!
I used real butter instead of margarine, and 2 tsp of vanilla in place of anise. They crisped up really well, and were a very nice, light flavorful cookie. Thanks!
this is a very good recipe, I make them into cones and use fill them with cream soooo good I made them for my wedding :)
Prefer lemon extract and a tad more sugar...
Absolutely love this recipe! The pizzelli come out nice and crisp. Only substitution I made was to replace anise with vanilla extract. I also sifted the flour. I use two different types of pizzelli irons and to make sure the pizzelles come out thin and crispy, I apply the batter then shut and hold the iron closed for 10 seconds.
These came out pizzelle perfection!! This was my first time to ever make them and I was suprised at how well they came out. I used butter pecan flavoring. They are crispy like they should be and all around yummy!!!
tasted amazing!!! but it makes about 70 cookies!!!!
I love this simple recipe. I have made them several times for workmates. Its really simple and really good.
I love this recipe, I make it every year for Christmas. Instead of just anise extract, I use 1 tsp of anise extract and 3 drams of Anise oil because my family likes more of the anise flavor.
Used my pizzelle maker, 3-4 setting until green light was off, approx 1 minute. Store in foil to keep crisp. 1/2 recipe plus 1 T vanilla and 1/2 t almond, very easy and good.1/2 recipe made 2 dozen
Just love these. Many friends said they reminded them of the cookies they grew up on. I have finally found a holiday cookie tradition to give as gifts to neighbors. Yum! Yum! Yum!
These were wonderful! I followed the recipe exactly and came out with crisp, lightly flavored cookies. Grazie!
I made a variation by substituting cornmeal for the flour and adding chopped jalapeños. Then sandwich 2 pizzelles with cream cheese between. Yum!
