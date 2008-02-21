Pizzelles II

An thin traditional anise flavored Italian cookie made with a pizzelle iron.

By Betty

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat eggs and sugar with an electric mixer until fluffy. Stir in the melted margarine and anise extract. Combine the flour and baking powder; stir in gradually. Dough will be sticky.

  • Preheat your pizzelle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions. Drop batter by rounded spoonfuls onto the iron. Close and cook for about 90 seconds, or until steam stops coming out of the iron. Carefully remove and cool. Store in an airtight tin at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 249.1mg. Full Nutrition
