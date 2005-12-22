Pizzelles I

4.8
58 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You must have a pizzelle iron to make these wafer thin cookies. My pizzelle iron is the single cookie iron that you break into 4 triangles.

Recipe by Ed mr1

Servings:
30
Yield:
60 cookies
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix ingredients in order given. Should be the consistency of a drop cookie.

  • Heat Pizzelle Iron. Drop about 1 heaping teaspoon on hot iron, wait approx. 40 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 5.7g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 74.4mg; sodium 298.9mg. Full Nutrition
