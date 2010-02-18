Scottish Shortbread

This shortbread recipe has made me famous around the neighborhood. The best part of this recipe is that it is a quick and easy make with ingredients I usually have around the house that is super delicious. One tip I learned from a French chef that makes this recipe even better than it already is: when adding the butter to the flour and sugar, it helps if you chill the butter first and then cut it up into small cubes (I cut the butter in half lengthwise twice and just chop from there). Then, with your fingertips, knead the butter into the flour and sugar. The idea here is not to end up with dough but rather crumbs. If you start to end up with dough, you should put the dough in the refrigerator a while to let it cool down. After you end up with crumbs, you should let it sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour before baking (half the time I skip this step though). Additionally, as someone else has already said, wait to cut the shortbread until it's cooled because it comes out of the oven very soft and will crumble if you cut it just after it comes out of the oven.

