Scottish Shortbread

Light, very buttery. Does not make a large batch, but are simple enough to make many batches. Recipe does not double well.

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Blend all ingredients well. Dough will be stiff.

  • Press into a 9 x 9 inch buttered dish. Prick top with a fork.

  • Bake until pale golden brown on the edges. Cool and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 82mg. Full Nutrition
