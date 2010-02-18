Scottish Shortbread
Light, very buttery. Does not make a large batch, but are simple enough to make many batches. Recipe does not double well.
This shortbread recipe has made me famous around the neighborhood. The best part of this recipe is that it is a quick and easy make with ingredients I usually have around the house that is super delicious. One tip I learned from a French chef that makes this recipe even better than it already is: when adding the butter to the flour and sugar, it helps if you chill the butter first and then cut it up into small cubes (I cut the butter in half lengthwise twice and just chop from there). Then, with your fingertips, knead the butter into the flour and sugar. The idea here is not to end up with dough but rather crumbs. If you start to end up with dough, you should put the dough in the refrigerator a while to let it cool down. After you end up with crumbs, you should let it sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour before baking (half the time I skip this step though). Additionally, as someone else has already said, wait to cut the shortbread until it's cooled because it comes out of the oven very soft and will crumble if you cut it just after it comes out of the oven.Read More
Is it me, or is this recipe missing a cooking time? Even an estimate would be helpful, 10 minutes an hour, whatever.Read More
Oh My God...these are wonderful. I baked them a little longer(until top had just a hint of color). They were perfect ...crispy with softer centers. Do not cut until completely cold, then they won't crumble. Excellent!
The recipe is good and easy. I baked these for my British neighbors with rave reviews. The helpful advice I followed from the reviewers: I baked these at 300 degrees for 30 min, I mixed the ingredients by hand, sprinkled w/sugar after baking and cut once they had cooled a bit.
I made these before going to a campout along with another type of cookie I made oft times before. I look for easy inexpensive recipes because I like to share and don't have much money or time. These Scottish cookies are absolutely wonderful. Very easy to make. Crumbly, but not too bad in that area. And though the texture was a bit of a surprise, it added to the overall effect. They taste great without any embellishments and are very filling. They were a HUGE hit at the campout and I have people requesting more for next time.
This was excellent! Tasted like traditional Walker's Scottish shortbread.
Absolutely yummy. I really have to let it go cold, before you cut it up. Or it will crumble.
This is an excellent recipe. Taste even better than the Walker shortbread that you buy in the store. You can make it crunchier by adding a teaspoon of corn starch. Very easy to make.
I have tried soooooo many shortbread recipes and finally found a keeper here! This is not only simple but buttery and delicious!!! Melt in your mouth texture. Thanks!!!!
Very good. I added a 1/2 tsp of almond extract and froze it before cutting it into wedges (I used a pie 9 in. plate). Thanks for the recipe!
I have been making and eating shortbread all my life. It has to be my favorite biscuit of all time. I did have to make a charge to this recipe. Personally using brown sugar, I find the taste is not correct. Instead of the brown sugar use white sugar. These taste far more superior and more like the traditional shortbread from England and Scotland. Make sure you don't over bake, a shortbread biscuit should be pale, it will firm as soon as they cool.
I was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland and have grown up eating Walkers Shortbread. When family come to visit they always bring walkers with them, I've told them to save their money! This recipe was so cheap and easy to make and the flavour is close enough for me.
These had good flavor, but they were so crumbly, they had to be eaten with a spoon. Also, too thick when cooked in a 9x9 pan. Shortbread should be crispy, not crumbly.
I used weight not volume as suggested, tossed in a tad more butter, because I had it, added about 1/4 tsp salt and about 1 tsp vanilla. I then took about a tablespoon of dough and pressed it into buttered mini-muffin tin cups. I found that if the dough was about half way up the cup it was the best amount. I baked it on 350F for about 18 minutes. Careful as they turn brown from one minute to the next. It made about 24 little cookies not counting the uncooked dough I could not resist eating!!
I used 100% whole wheat flour and unrefined sugar and it was excellent. Thanks for a great recipe!
I really love shortbread, so this was super disappointing. The flaws are mostly in the method, but here are a few remedies. Start w/cold butter cut into 1/2"-1" pieces pulsed w/the flour. The missing salt is really noticeable. It needs at least 1/4 tsp of salt, maybe even 1/2 tsp (haven't tried that much yet). Refrigerating for an hour or before shaping/baking.
I enjoyed this simple recipe! I read some of the other reviews, and baked at 350 for 30 mins and let cool, I sprinkled sugar ontop after 20 mins of baking and added a ts of vanilla. I used a pizza cutter to make sqaures and the shortbread squares came out perfect! Will make a lemon glaze or dip in chocolate and nuts next time!
The first time I tried the recipe I didn't have enough butter so I tried to make a half batch and it came out terrible. I tried again yesterday with the full ingredients and it came out perfect. I made small round balls then flattened them and pricked them with a fork. They smell and taste as good as Walker's brand. My father likes them better than Walker's. I will be using this recipe often. I love that it's so simple with only 3 ingredients.
This simple shortbread is exactly what I was looking for: no fuss, delicious, and what I consider to be the real deal (though I'm not Scottish...). But adjustments / additional instructions to the recipe are necessary: Since there is no time listed for baking in the recipe, I would recommend keeping an eye on the shortbread after just a few minutes. I'm not sure how long mine took to bake, because all of a sudden I turned around and the edges were browning. Just be sure to keep an eye on the shortbread in the oven and you'll have delicious shortbread! Also, you might want to consider cutting the wedges before baking, and then cutting them again while the shortbread is still at least a little bit warm, or I believe you'll risk crumbling.
I tried to fine my mother's scottish shortbread recipe which I've lost - and this is the closest thing to it. Use 1 full cup of butter instead to make it less crumbly, and of course, much more buttery. That's how I remember it, so take it or leave it. Thanks for sharing!
So simple yet so delicious. I used salted sweet cream butter, my store brand, and it was amazing. I then bought a european butter and the taste was way off. So the butter you use makes all the difference in the world.
Have tried other shortbread cookies from this site and I think these are the easiest! I don't have a cookie press and normally I had to use a small glass to cut out cookies and they were VERY delicate. I flattened the dough in a round 9" springform pan and it was super easy... the hard part is waiting for them to cool.
This recipe is fantastic! My husband added 1/4 tsp vanilla extract. It was gone less than 24 hours after I made it. Next time I plan to use it as a base for fruit pizza.
Very good taste, but crumbles so much that it's not acceptable. I tried it twice, did not work, won't be making it again. Too bad, because it's really tasty...
I made this recipe using Imperial margarine in place of butter because that is what I had. Overall it was very good! I will make this recipe again. My kids and their friends enjoyed it! I mixed the dough together with my hands and pressed it into a buttered pie plate, pricked holes in the top with a fork and baked it for about 35 minutes total at 350 degrees. I think next time I will use a bigger dish to press the dough in so that it will be thinner and more crisp as a result. Mine was not cooked in the center despite putting it back in the oven twice, maybe this is because I used margarine instead of butter? I sprinkled sugar over the top after it was done cooking. I will use this recipe again and try it with butter and maybe a little more sugar and some vanilla flavoring.
very Good! My Grandma is originally from Scotland and use to make Scottish shortbread all the time for her American Grandchildren. Tastes just like what she use to make! I did make them into small round shaped cookies and poke with a fork instead of the traditional big round shape. I also made the dough a few days ahead of time and refridgerated it and pulled it out 4 days later to bake, still tastes good! (might want to let it sit an hour or more before working with as it's very stiff after being in the fridge.
First time I made this it did not turn out great - I realized the cheap unsalted butter that had been in my fridge for a couple weeks was the problem. I made this again today, with high quality salted butter (local HOPE creamery) and it turned out wonderful! With so few ingredients, use the best stuff you can. It was also a bit thick (I used a 9 inch square pan) so I held back half a cup or so of ready dough and it came out with better texture. I will bake the leftover dough as a couple cookies.
I made two batches of this, one following the recipe exactly and the other following the most helpful positive review (2oz sugar, 4oz butter, 6or flour, 300C for 30mins). They both turned out great!
Absolutely Fantastic! EASY, SIMPLE, DELICIOUS AND INCREDIBLE COST-SAVING RECIPE! I've been spending a fortune on buying those big red tins since I was little but I will be able to save more than $400 a year!! (yeah..I am addicted..) I strongly recommend this recipe to ALL! Thanks for sharing this precious recipe!!
I was looking for a traditional recipe and this is it. I do add a pinch of salt (as my Scottish nana taught me). i make mine in muffin tins so i have easy portions made. and i use my food processor for all the mizing (cream the butter, sugar and salt and then slowly add the flour). People rave about them!
I haven't made shortbread in years. This recipe turned out pretty good, EXCEPT it doesn't say how long to bake. I checked every 10 minutes & finally took them out of the oven after 35 minutes. I should have baked another 5 or 10 minutes. I used a round, glass pie pan.
Fantastic! So easy to make and so very good. I usedsalted butter and ppressed into the pan, and leveled with a spoon to smooth. I then baked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. I let cool for 10 minutes, and then placed in the fridge for 20. After it was completely cool, I cut into squares. It did NOT crumble- it was crunchy on top and perfectly tender underneath.
This is a good basic shortbread recipe but it is better if you substitute 2 tbsp of the flour with rice flour. Also, shortbread sould age for a few days before eating and that way it is not nearly as crumbly. Have been making many types of shortbreads for years and they will keep for weeks in a covered tin just on the shelf
Wonderful! I took reviewers advice and baked at 300 for 30 minutes.
This was so simple and delicious. I used margarine instead of butter, and it worked wonderfully. The flavor and texture are great - it's light and a little crisp. I let the shortbread cool before cutting, and that kept it from being crumbly. I also sprinkled the shortbread with sugar while it was cooling to add a little sparkle and sweetness. Great recipe!
I have baked this shortbread, two times now, and I really like the flavor. I added 1 teaspoon of vanilla for a little uumph. This a quick recipe and very good, I'll be making them again.
This was a great and quick recipe and I liked that it does yield a smaller amount because I was baking for only 2 (i used 9X9 pan and cut about 16 little squares. I cooked for 28 minutes. I also warmed raspberry jam after I took the shortbread out of the oven and drizzled on. I let cool for a long time and had no crumbling. Update: I made these again and followed another review to put the dough in mini-muffins pans. This is a great idea. I had left over raspberries and strawberries, so I put one or two small pieces in each tin. This was perfect and much needed otherwise the shortbread would have been too thick for me without another flavor. I love this recipe, it is so fast!! Also, when using the minis pan, it cooked for about 15 minutes.
Well I've never really tasted traditional or non-store bought shortbread and this was a great way to take my first taste. At first I was relunctant to bake it because it seemed to simple to be good! I must say like the other reviewers it was a little 'cakey'. But I don't think I baked it long enough anyway (only 8 minutes!) I also added 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1/4 almond extract which added a extra kick!
The BEST shortbread recipe I have ever come across, almost better than the original Scottish Shortbread you buy in those fancy tins!!! Always works out perfectly, even though I often triple the recipe. I usually make them as round biscuits and sprinkle lightly with sugar (warning, these disappear far too fast!) just make sure you use REAL butter for the taste
If you like shortbread you'll love this recipe. I have made it twice and it is was simple and perfect both tries. I can see adding to this basic recipe easily if you wanted to add any special twits to it.
GREAT recipe. I followed MOUSIREID instructions, and did it by weight, and I liked the turn out. It is a bit more of the crumbly side, even after cutting after cool, but its nice and "light" (as much as 1 stick of butter can be I suppose). It's not super sweet, so it pairs well with tea. The sprinkle of sugar did a nice touch, and I ended up leaving mine in the oven for 3 minutes longer to color it a bit. I only wish I had a nice orange or berry jam to spread a bit atop it! Terrific little treat for anyone. I dare you to try and keep it past a day, I definitely made excuses to go to the kitchen every few minutes...
Cut before baking. Added scraped pulp of 1/2 vanilla bean to butter and sugar before creaming, then add flour. Baked in cast iron skillet. Fabulous! Best shortbread I have ever tasted.
Bake for 20 min, check for done-ness. Let cool COMPLETELY before cutting- minimizes crumbles. GREAT shortbread!
easy, simple and quick - I added vanilla essence and used a little brown sugar rather than all white - loved it and so did the family - a real keeper
Very easy and very good!
This is your basic shortbread recipe. A little bland. Next time I will add some vanilla.
I made this recipe for the first time 3 days ago and loved it, though I did add nearly a tbsp. of vanilla extract. The dough was very sticky when I placed it in the pan, so in the future I might add a little extra flour. Oh, and I did sprinkle a little sugar on the top while it was baking. The flaky density and buttery flavor is fantastic! Friends have enjoyed this and I will make it again! Thanks for the recipe!
The texture was kinda "funky" but they taste good drizzled with caramel ice cream topping or cake frosting.
Just what I hoped for light, buttery, sandy ... One question: When I pat the dough into the pan, how can I make the top nice and smooth? Mine came out a little ugly , due to my uneven patting! And I doubled the recipe too and thought it turned out fine; I used a larger baking pan.
Very good. I grew up in Scotland and have eaten a lot of shortbread. I like to use Kerrygold butter which is an Irish butter. It can be found here in the US. In Scotland we use "caster sugar" which is a finer sugar than the regular kind. I found some "superfine" sugar here which seems to be the same. This requires just the right amount of baking time, so know the idiosyncrasies of your oven and work with them
Excellent, simple but delicious recipe for traditional Scottish shortbread. Made just as described, and all came out perfectly. I use the kitchenaid for most of it, then mix in the final bit of flour by hand. Recently put in some green food coloring to serve on St. Patrick's Day - Celtic roots....
Simply scrumptious! I used salted butter to make up for the lack of salt.
Couldn't be simpler! And tastes like the real deal. We've visited Scotland a couple of times, once on the isle of Skye at the Hebridean Hotel Broadford. Their shortbread was made fresh daily and was always in a tin covered in castor sugar. Their recipe was too large for me to convert but this recipe of Cheryl O's has pretty much nailed it! I sprinkle sugar on it before it bakes and when I take it out. Just shake off the excess. Works beautifully in silicone bakeware, just don't slice too deep! Hard, expensive Walker's is history in this house! Thanks so much!
Tried this recipe yesterday. To a T and it was fine until I tried cutting it. It all absolutely crumbled apart and though the overall taste was OK it was dry and not buttery like I expected. Still searching . . . . .
Very tasty!
These do taste just like Walker's Shortbread! I followed a couple of extra tips posted, I added about 1 tsp of cornstarch which gave the shortbread more of a crunch/crumble texture than a cakey one and I added about a 1/2 tsp of almond extract. Yummy!
LOVED IT!!! Other reviews were right about being skeptical since its too easy. Very easy but it taste delicious!!! (I used margarine instead of butter...turned out great)
This is exactly the way shortbread should taste! Well done!!!!
My husband's family is Scottish and we love this recipe. It is so simple and great tasting. I've probably made it a dozen times and it will continue to be a favorite of my family. I double the recipe with no problems. I also make it with Splenda instead of sugar most of the time. It still turns out great.
O my gosh! This is so quick & easy. I doubled the batch & my family ate the first batch within a heartbeat! This is definitely one of my fave Scottish recipes!
Im sorry but I was disappointed in this recipe. I saw all the great reviews and thought for sure this would be close to how my mum used to make them. She was from Scotland . her shortbread was wonderful and full of a buttery flavour. No one like them and compare them to paste...not being mean just honest.
First time making shortbread. enjoyed it and the taste was pleasant.
this is the best shortbread recipe I have ever made. Just like the Walker's I didn't beleive it until I made it for myself. I baked it for 30 minutes at 300F. This is now my #1 shortbread recipe and I have added it to my favourites. Sooooo simple
I used fruit sugar instead of icing sugar and baked this in a 9x9 pan. When cold I frosted it with a butter cream icing, garnished with chopped walnuts and quartered marashino cherries. Then I cut them into squares with a sharp paring knife to serve as Shortbread Sq. I found them a little thick. Next time I will try putting them into a 9x12 pan instead. They are delicious! The same recipe can be doubled, rolled by the tablespoon full into balls and baked as cookies. These I also frost with a petit four icing and garnish with a 1/2 a marashino cherry. My guests love those at Christmas time and they are also nice to put into gift containers for friends.
Thank you for this great recipe Cheryl. Works well for each batch. If you are making it without a blender, give the dough a good knead and it will not be as floury. I added 1 cup of butter for more buttery flavour. Agree that better to make many batches instead of doubling as the dough will be unwieldy.
I was a little skeptical, because the recipe seemed almost too easy. I had been looking for a Scottish shortbread recipe to make at home. I followed the recipe exactly, and it came out perfectly. SO DELICIOUS and buttery. After reading other reviews, I did let it sit out for about 15 minutes before I attempted to cut it and it was not crumbly. I cut them into little kit-kat size bars and they held there shape fine. If you like Walker's shortbread, this is the recipe for you. Yummy.
So tasty!!! My British husband wished that I had sprinkled sugar on top (as one reviewer recommended), but I liked it less sweet. Fabulous texture if kept in the refrigerator (they tasted fresher than the ones that were left out). I mixed by hand. We'll definitely make this again and again!
My first time making shortbread and it was amazing. I used an 8x8 pan instead, 'blended' the dough with my hands, and baked it for about 25 minutes. I don't think I had 2 pieces before they were all gone.
I love this recipe! Quick, simple and delicious! Yes! Thanks for the post
Delicious, although a bit too thick for me. I'd consider putting in in 2 rounds for thinner slices. So incredibly easy to make and definitely a quick fix for something sweet.
I make these for Christmas every year and they are always a hit. Make sure to not over cook them, it's a fine line.
So buttery, so delicious! These are incredibly easy to make and stay very well in a seal-tight container. Bet these would even freeze well. Highly recommended!
I made this shortbread yesterday, and sorry to say, was not very impressed. It just tasted like a butter crust, and not really shortbread.
These were very tasty. The only thing I did do was added 1 Tablespoon of vanilla. However I used a round dish and it came out think, so next time I would will use a 9X13 pan and it will be much thinner....
Delicious! I added 1/4tsp of salt and refrigerated the dough for an hour before cutting it into small cookies. They cooked in about 10 minutes.
Very good, although I liked the ones made with brown sugar better.
these were awesome - i doubled the batch and put them i glass baking dishes - 300 degrees for 40 mins. i did add about a tablespoon of mexican vanilla extract and one teaspoon of salt. i put the dishes in the fridge after coming out of the oven for about 20 minutes and they were easy to cut.
This recipe rocks! The only ingredient the authentic store bought cookies have that these dont is salt. I added just a dash, and they are perfect!
This recipe is VERY simple, but the finished product just isn't that great. This shortbread has a very floury, heavy taste and texture. It was crumbly and tasted pretty good when fresh from the oven, though. (Of course, it should be noted that even though I didn't like this recipe all that well, I still managed to eat 2/3 of the pan all by myself over the course of a few days!) Bottom line: Edible, not incredible.
I'd never made Scottish shortbread before, so i followed it letter for letter; and it turned out delicious! Although i might add, a previous poster suggested setting the oven to 300 for 30 minutes, it took me 45 to cook it. So maybe the original 350 was better--and just watch it till it gets brown around the edges. The finished product will melt in your mouth!
This is better than my favorite red box brand Scottish shortbread cookies. Added 1/4 tsp vanilla and 1/8 tsp almond extract. My kids loved it!!!
These are so easy and delicious! I usually make them in a 9" round pan, and bake at 300F for about 32 minutes. My favorite quick cookie!
I used these ingredients to make a doughy pile of heaven when I was younger but it never occurred to me that I could bake it! =) I made these when craving a good cookie to go with my tea; these turned out wonderfully.
I've made this my go-to shortbread recipe and use the food processor as I do for pie crust. Quick, easy, and just like Scotland.
Great shortbread recipe. I added vanilla extract. Great with hot tea!
Perfect shortbread! I doubled the recipe and cooked it in a 9 X 13 inch baking pan. It was devoured almost immediately!
if you press relly hard into pan before you bake, they wont crumble. I used a metal spatula. I also like to place a layer of chocolate chips on top while hot and spread like frosting then allow to cool.I can't believe how easy these are to make.So So good!
Great recipe, we were pleased! Added a bit of vanilla extract. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!! Made just enough for our family!
I absolutely love this recipe and use it all the time! I added some vanilla extract to it.
How many things in life turn out just right? This is one of them -- the sweetness, richness, firm yet crumbly texture all evenly balance to make this as close to perfection as you're likely to ever get. A great addition to our holidays!
Goodbye store-bought shortbread!!!! This was wonderful and easy. I followed the advice of another reviewer and "cut" cold butter in and mixed with fingertips until crumbly. I didn't have the right size pan so I made them into cookies by squishing a tablespoon full into a ball then pressing it down with a fork. They still came out flaky and wonderful.
Very delicious and light. I had to substitute shortening and it still turned out great. Looking forward to trying it again with butter.
I made this for my family and they told me I could definitely make it more often.
Great basic shortbread recipe! I added just a splash of vanilla and a sprinkle of sugar on top. I suggest both.
To die for!!! Very easy and I love that I always have the ingredients on hand. I realized too late that I added 1/2 cup sugar instead of 1/3 cup, but it made no difference. I added some vanilla, and baked at 300 for about 30 minutes. I will definitely be making these again, probably in very large quantities.
Easy and delicious, my 2 favorite things! Great recipe, thanks!
Love this recipe. I pat nto round and then cut into round cookie or tree's and bells. Let sit for 3 weeks in container and give as gifts for Christmas. Been doing this for years everyone loves them.
Yummy! I added about a tablespoon of extra sugar. These were perfect!
Oh so good Cheryl. I used brown sugar, and changed the servings to suit our tastes. They came out delicious. Thanks
