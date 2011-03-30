Beacon Hill Cookies

4.2
13 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

From my great-grandmother's recipe file.

Recipe by LG Burnett

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt chocolate over hot, not boiling water. (Or 30 seconds on High in microwave, stir then another 30 seconds.)

  • Beat egg whites with a dash of salt until foamy. Gradually add sugar, beating well, then beat until stiff peaks form.

  • Beat in vanilla and vinegar. Fold in melted chocolate and nuts.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls on well greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (180 degrees C) for 10+ minutes. Remove from pan *immediately*. Decorate with nuts if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 6.4g; sodium 15.8mg. Full Nutrition
