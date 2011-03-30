Beacon Hill Cookies
From my great-grandmother's recipe file.
These cookies are absolutely delicious, and so easy to make. However, do remember to peak the egg whites to really stiff peaks (about 10 minutes to get to that stage) and if you try to make these on a very humid day, the egg whites might not set up as well. Humidity tends to make the egg whites fall. Also, cool the chocolate before adding it to the egg white mixture as the heat may make the egg whites fall while cooking.Read More
Ok, not great...really sweet and I even cut the sugar to 1/3 cup. Thanks anyway, though.Read More
These cookies were just plain good. Nothing to write home about. Although if I make them again, I would leave them in the oven for only about 8-9 minutes. At 10 minutes they were a little dry and dark at the bottom of the cookie.
I use to make these cookies many years ago then lost the recipe. Thanks to you I can make them again. I made them at Christmas time and my whole family was delighted. They melt in your mouth. Very delicate, handle with care. Rosemary
I, too, lost this recipe and was thrilled to find it. They are out of this world. For those of you who had runny cookies, you may not have beaten the egg whites enough. Just a thought. Melt in your mouth cookies!!
Heavenly!! I love the flat shape and texture of these, crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside. Wonderful recipe!
WOW! Wonderful cookies...everyone I have shared them with raved. Their texture is kinda chewy on the inside and a little crunchy on the outside. So tasty!
picked this recipe because it shares the same name as my children's school.this will be are weekend treat.
These cookies were a disappointment. They taste OK, but they were runny and they all spread together. I thoroughly greased the pan, but I had to resort to scraping the cookies off with a fork.
I noticed this recipe because of the unique name. I'm glad I did. They are terrific. Delicious and elegant. A very special cookie. Thanks for a great recipe.
I have no idea what I did wrong but they just spread all over the pan and was not a round cookie like in the picture it was like a pancake. Please help!
Ugh - these cookies tasted SO good except that mine came out looking like little fudge morsels, which although was really very tasty, I'm quite certain was not how they were meant to look. I'll have to come back to these to practice perfecting my egg white beating skills. If you ARE interested in "fudge morsels" then I suggest allowing your egg whites to get weepy, lol. :).
These were in an aunt's collection from her in-law who died in 1923. So yeah its an oldy. Aunt Jo's had 1/2 c cocoanut in it. I toast that and toast the nuts (try walnuts!) Warm the egg whites (room temp at least) and beat in the sugar by tablespoonfuls over the 7-10 min beat time. If you have it, use superfine sugar (not powdered sugar). Use the best chocolate chips you can afford (60% cocoa or higher)and add a smidge of coffee powder for the gourmet. A dry day makes for less chewy insides and parchment paper under 'em produces a more "peaked" result.
