Frying Pan Cookies
Peculiar looking flourless cookies. For rum-packed flavor try using 2 teaspoons rum extract in place of the vanilla.
I have made these cookies every christmas for almost 20 years. I roll them in shredded coconut, press a thumbprint in them to hold a slice of red and green candied cherry. They look very beautiful like that on the christmas cookie platterRead More
These are pretty good, if you use REAL rum. I tried with the rum extract and the vanilla extract, but they tasted more like imitation flavorings. So I tried the recipe using Bacardi 151 Rum, and they were exceptional!! I reccomend using REAL rum for a truely better tasting cookie!!Read More
These are great. I combine the sugar and beaten eggs before adding them to the melted butter so the eggs don't 'fry'. Also, I add the coconut to the mixture with the cereal and roll them in powdered sugar.
Very easy and very very good. My only problem with these is how sweet they are. (With the butter, sugar, and eggs they taste quite a bit like butter tarts, and they're that sweet, too.)
We wound up nicknaming these Crisp Rice Treats for Grown-Ups because of the wonderful rum flavor (used Captain Morgan) along with the texture we remember from childhood crisp rice treats. Delicious and a pretty big hit with our cookie share who liked the unusual treat. (didn't use the coconut)
I remember making these as a child! I've looked for this recipe and could not find it, thank you! These are delicious
Very easy to make and quite tastey, too! I took some to work and the girls loved them!
Great recipe - add a little more rice cereal(1/2 cup) added cut up cherries and used orange flavoring for a change from vanilla.
I remember making these years ago and was glad to find the recipe on this site. They're a yummy, different cookie, especially good if you love dates.
Very good! I added 1/2 cup more walnuts in bigger pieces. I also added 2 tsp. vanilla and rum. Very good flavor!
The only problem I have with these cookies is the mess in making them. They are crispy, chewy, sweet, what is not to love?
I sometimes used toasted walnuts or pecans. When I was a child during the 60s I remember this as one of my favorite cookies at Christmas time . I think the next time I make them I'm going to use less crispy Rice and more nuts. Half of them I roll in coconut the other half I roll and powdered sugar for folks who don't like coconut. These cookies freeze very well and can be made a month or two before Christmas holidays. Do not buy prepackaged chopped dates by whole dates and chop them yourself. I use a hand blender in the skillet to combine the sugar eggs and chopped dates.
I made two alterations: First I crushed the crisp rice(while still in the bag) slightly to make them easier to roll. Secondly I replaced the dates with raisins. Really liked these.
