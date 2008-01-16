Frying Pan Cookies

Peculiar looking flourless cookies. For rum-packed flavor try using 2 teaspoons rum extract in place of the vanilla.

By LG Burnett

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter or margarine in heavy skillet. Add slightly beaten eggs. Stir in dates, sugar, salt and vanilla. Cook over low heat stirring constantly until thick and well blended.

  • Have ready crisp rice cereal and chopped nuts in large bowl. Stir cooked mixture into them until coated.

  • Chill. Put by teaspoonful on cookie sheet. Chill again. When cold roll in crisp rice crumb and coconut mixture or powdered sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 37.5mg. Full Nutrition
