Congo Bars I
This was given to me by my mother-in-law; it has been a favorite of my husbands since he was a youngster :-)
This was given to me by my mother-in-law; it has been a favorite of my husbands since he was a youngster :-)
Really delicious. I used real unsalted butter. I also used a 10 ounce package of Nestle's chocolate and carmel swirls and substituted pecans for the walnuts. I also made a pan with the same swirls and substituted coconut for the nuts for my allergic husband. They are really good. Just a couple of suggestions; You need to line your pan with foil that overlaps the edges, so that you can just lift it out once it has cooled. Also grease your foil. The cooktime is way off. 18-20 minutes max on these bars and they are chewy and rich. I just love them.Read More
I really wanted to like this recipe, I was hoping to add it to my catering menu. It was easy to make and only took a few minutes, but I didn't care for the final product. When I read that they were chewy I was expecting the texture of a fresh baked Toll House cookie, but that isn't the case. These are chewy the way caramel is chewy. The taste wasn't bad, just not what I was hoping for. To sum it up, my expert cookie tasters (my kids) didn't even ask for seconds.Read More
Really delicious. I used real unsalted butter. I also used a 10 ounce package of Nestle's chocolate and carmel swirls and substituted pecans for the walnuts. I also made a pan with the same swirls and substituted coconut for the nuts for my allergic husband. They are really good. Just a couple of suggestions; You need to line your pan with foil that overlaps the edges, so that you can just lift it out once it has cooled. Also grease your foil. The cooktime is way off. 18-20 minutes max on these bars and they are chewy and rich. I just love them.
I've made this recipe twice. Both times I used butter instead of shortening. I prefer the richness of the flavor of butter. Next time though, I'm going to cut back on the quantity of chocolate chips. The two cups, kind of dominate the nice flavor of the butter and brown sugar. These are a huge family favorite on the 4th of July. Thank you.
I really wanted to like this recipe, I was hoping to add it to my catering menu. It was easy to make and only took a few minutes, but I didn't care for the final product. When I read that they were chewy I was expecting the texture of a fresh baked Toll House cookie, but that isn't the case. These are chewy the way caramel is chewy. The taste wasn't bad, just not what I was hoping for. To sum it up, my expert cookie tasters (my kids) didn't even ask for seconds.
These are delicious! I made my own version by exchanging the walnuts for half a cup chopped almonds and half a cup shredded coconut. I also used chopped dark chocolate instead of the chocolate chips. They are admittedly very sinful, chock full of fat and sugar...but I served them instead of dessert on Thanksgiving and everyone begged for some to take home.
I used all butter, release foil and baked for almost 25 minutes in a 325 degree oven, perfect. I used a mix of chocolate chips and mini m&m baking pieces but a bit more than a cup will be sufficient next time. I omitted the nuts for a change of pace. I actually made two batches of these, one to take to a friend who had surgery. They turned out well, nice layer of crisp{very thin on top}and then nice and soft and chewy and filled with chocolate, what could be better? The kids love them too. I gave them 4 stars and will use this recipe instead of my old stand-by for congo bars, Thanx
Very easy and quick to make. I heat the shortening and brown sugar in a big pot and use the same pot to do all the mixing for the recipe - saves on dirty dishes!Great for a quick recipe to take to a friends house or work!
I was in the mood for cookies, but didn't have enough time or energy to make them. This recipe was perfect! So easy and the bars are great. I used a 9x13 pan and I highly recommend underbaking just slightly so they stay soft and chewy. I didn't have nuts and didn't miss them. I used a combo of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and white chocolate chips because I was trying to use up leftover bags. I will definitely make again!!!
I found these bars way too sweet and too mushy. Next time I would 1/2 the chocolate and add more flour.
These congo bars are yummy! They're a nice change from the cakey-type. These come out chewy in the middle and crispy on the outside. My husband loves them! One tip- if you don't keep them air-tight, they will get very tough to chew...but still good!
Yes this was really good BUT! it just didn't cook in the middle. I made this for company coming over and had to explain what happened. They ate it and liked it- but they were still undercooked inside. I even turned the temp down. Therefore, I will not make these again.
I made these years ago when my daughter was in elementary school and could not find the recipe. I didn't add the nuts but I did add coconut which I toasted in the oven then ground into a crushed mix and blended it with the flour mixture. I also used milk chocolate chips. It cooked a little longer than the recipe called for but came out beautifully. I used 2 tsp of vanilla and dark brown sugar.
Reminds me of ones my grandma used to make. I added 2/3 c coconut, subbed cashews for the walnuts and used 1 c white chocolate chips and 1 c chocolate chips and used butter instead of shortening. I love this because you can truly make it your own. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These are AWESOME! I am trying to control myself. These are nice and chewy, not cakey. I used butter instead of shortening but otherwise I followed the recipe. I thank you.....my waistline does not.
YUMMY! I am thrilled with the results of this recipe! I made them for a class I am teaching and I hope I have enough to serve as I keep eating them! Definitely worth a try!
very good. reminds me of an old family recipe my Mom use to make.
I uped the butter to 1 cup, brown sugar to 2.5 cups, combo of m&m's and choc chips to make about a cup of chocolate pieces total. Also used 9x13 pan instead. still only cooked for 30 minutes so they are chewy and moist like brownies. This is a traditional recipe for my family, we used to make these all the time when I was a kid. They are fantastic and easy to make!
based on what others said, I cut back the chips to only a 12 oz bag (1 1/2 C) but I still ended up with a thick layer of chips along the bottom of the pan. Baked them for 30 minutes as directed, but the cookies along the edge were so hard I couldn't get them out of the pan! The ones in the center tasted pretty good, so I'll probably make again, just with fewer chips and about 5 minutes less baking time.
The Best Congo Bar I Have Ever Tasted!
This was my husband's favorite recipe as a kid as well. His mother gave it to me year's ago (we've been married 23 years) and the only difference is she added 1 cup of coconut. Glad I found this in here again and will be making it to take to a family camping trip this weekend. Thanks!
I think I had a problem with ingredients with this recipe. I used mascabedo sugar--Mexico's commonly used brown sugar--and it didn't work at all. Maybe I'll try again if I can find real American brown sugar. Usually the mascabedo makes a very good substitute. I ended up with a hardened mixture of shortening and sugar that no amount of beating could loosen up.
Pretty good. These remind me of chocolate chip cookie bars. Very chewy.
I had never heard of Congo Bars when my future daughter-in-law asked me to bake them for a shower. She said they were what she wanted! I liked them too. Take note, however, they are VERY sweet.
Easy to make. I line my glass pan with heavy duty tinfoil which I spray with "PAM"for easy lift out. I also add about 1 cup shredded coconut to 1/2 of the mixture for variety (it also makes the bars chewier). I then put the regular recipe mixture on one side of the pan and the coconut mixture on the other divided by a tinfoil strip to keep seperate. Two treats in one making.
These turned out pretty well. I took others' recommendations and used a third cup shortening and a third cup of butter (instead of a full two thirds cup of shortening) and reduced the chocolate chips to one and a half cups.
We didn't much care for these bars as the recipe is written. They were too chocolately and very difficult to get out of the pan. Cutting the chips in half and greasing the baking pan made them more our taste.
Scrumptious! I sold them at a bake sale and the two plates of them were the first two things to be sold!
Moist chewey simple bar. Everyone enjoys this one and they dissppear fast.
Could be also known as "old faithful!" Very easy, quick, & yummo!
Yummy! I used butter flavor shortening and only 1 cup of chocolate chips. I also did not use walnuts because the kids do not like nuts. Turned out great and everyone enjoyed. Thanks
I wanted to love these bars, but they are nothing special. Too many chocolate chips. The kids thought they were ok.
These were great! This recipe makes a ton of bars! I didn't have a 10x15 inch pan so I used my 10.5x15.5 inch pan. These make great treats to give away- they also make it nice when you don't feel like going to all the work making chocolate chip cookies. This you just throw everything together, spread in the pan, bake, then cut into squares when cool. A few small adjustments- I only used 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips, and that was PLENTY. And I skipped on the walnuts(just because i don't like them). Everyone should try this recipe!
it was very good.... the one thing i would change is the soze of chochlate(sorry didnt spell that right) because it is a mouth full of it.... not thats a bad thing
These were really good! I used 1 cup choclate chips and 1 cup buttersctch chips instead of the nuts and they came out great. They were a big hit at work.
Haven't had these since elementary school in the 70's. They are just how I remember them. 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips is more than enough. I found that I only needed to bake these for about 18 minutes, to keep them they way I remember, a little chewy and cakey, not chewy and crunchy.
Delicious! (Beware, very sweet). These remind me of the Congo Bars I used to buy at our college bakery to have with coffee in the morning, and I have been looking for a recipe like this one for years! I used butter for shortening and since it was salted butter, I eliminated the salt from the recipe. I followed the recipe pretty closely as far as quantities. I mixed walnuts with pecans and threw in a few extra, and subbed 1/2 (1 cup) of the chocolate chips for a mix of butterscotch and white chocolate chips. As others mentioned, I can see where a few less chips would be a good idea next time, but this did work well. I also was careful to use a 10 x 15 pan and I think that makes a difference, they did cook through in the middle with the batter spread relatively thin. Finally, I liked the suggestions I read about using foil or parchment, so I lined my pan with parchment paper and sprayed with cooking spray. They came out easily and perfectly, and I think the spray helped add to the crust at the bottom. which I like. This recipe is a keeper for me!
This recipe was "just okay". If you are going to put this effort into something do it on a good chocolate chip cookie. I used butter instead of shortening and it still was mediocore at best.
I made these for a barbecue. Everyone said that they liked them. I personally didn't care for them. I don't know if they really liked them, or if they were just being polite. Of course they all got eaten.
I really like this!! i did change shorting to butter!! Keeper!!
Just like we ate in the 60's. Only better, somehow. I followed the recipe pretty closely with some minor deviations: I used milk chocolate chips rather than semi-sweet, skipped the nuts (didn't know some of the people well enough to know if they eat nuts), and accidentally forgot the vanilla. Everyone who ate these simply raved. My husband declared them the best ever of my many congo bar offerings. Oh - and I used a 9x13 foil pan sprayed with nonstick spray, no flour. I baked at 325 and checked them often between 23 and 28 minutes until they seemed right.
Don’t believe the person who said they were too chewy! They must have made a mistake. These were delicious and easy! I used butter instead of shortening. Will def make again!!
Wonderful! I took them to work for the guys and they were gone in less than 10 minutes! Much like chocolate chip bars but these are more dense and far more richer...absolutely sinful!!! Thanks for the great recipe Mellan!
Excellent. I skipped the walnuts and used a mixture of chocolate chips and butterscotch chips.
These were good but not my favorite recipe for this type of dessert.
Excellent
I like the taste BUT the middle never did completely set up. I baked at 330 degrees for 35 minutes and 350 for 10 minutes in a 9 x 13 pan. They are definitely sweet!
The kids loved these(and parents too), top layer is crispy and the inside is nice and chewey. I wouldn't change anything. Thanks for recipe.
Excellent...fast, easy, yummy!
Chewy, delicious and easty too! I substituted oil for the marg. and baked in a 9x13 - it came out so thin I can't imagine what it would have been like in a 10x15.
Everyone loves these!
I grew up with these, so I was excited when my kids and hubby loved them too!
I love these. Just like a chocolate cookie, but a moist bar instead. Great recipe!
I was so glad to find this recipe as it is the same one I was given in my Home Ec class when I was in high school many many years ago. I loved this recipe and was so excited to find it again.
What can I say.......EXCELLENT Congo bars! (And I have made many recipies before)
Yum! I remember my aunt making these for us ages ago. They are so moist and chewy and delicious! My husband prefers plain chocolate chip cookies.
These are great and so easy to make! Chewy and choclatey - I used 1 cup of chocolate chips and they came out great in a stone bar pan. Just make sure they are cooled for a few hours before slicing. Heavenly!
I made these on a camping trip and they were so good I had to make another batch the day we got back. We had them warm with vanilla ice cream. Yummy! These are destined to become a camping menu staple for us as they are easy to make, camp cook friendly (i.e., you can substitute butter or part butter for the shortening, try different chips and nuts, etc.), and they bake up fine in the irregular heat you sometimes get in a camping oven. Thanks for the recipe!
I only gave this a three because they didn’t tell you to grease the pan. Use Pam. Otherwise you will never get these out. My Mom made these when I was a kid and I’ve been making them for 30 years. Trust me when I tell you to use pecans and butter instead of shortening and whatever but is on this recipe. It will change the flavor. The recipe I’ve always used is about 60 yrs old & called for shortening, & pecans but my Mom updated to butter. Also, don’t over cook. They won’t taste good if you do. They are suppose to be gooey. I use one bag on semi sweet chocolate chips and chopped pecans. I love Congo bars and they are a staple in my house during the holidays.
Wow. These were excellent! I made them for a beach weekend, and they were a huge hit with everyone. They were soft and chewy on the inside. The chocolate chips kind of melted into the rest of the mixture to create a chocolatey-buttery-brown sugary goodness. I used butter instead of shortening, and I did not add walnuts. Also used a 9 x 13 inch baking pan, and I may have baked the mixture for a bit less than 30 minutes.
Very moist. Love it! Just less chocolate chips next time.
I changed it a few ways before I attempted the original recipe so that's why I didn't give it 5 stars. I read a lot of people's suggestions and added some of my own. It was a hit with my family. Instead of shortening, I used butter and I "browned the butter" instead of just melting it. That adds another level of a carmelization flavor. I only added 1.5 cups of brown sugar and 1 cup of chocolate chips to make it less sweet (and it's still plenty sweet!) I added a little less flour and used spelt flour. I lightly toasted 1.5 cups of the pecans before chopping them. I used a 9x13 with lightly greased sides and parchment on bottom. I baked it at 325 for about 20 minutes. I changed a lot from the original but I'm sharing my input anyway because they turned out amazing - slightly chewy and moist, hits the spot. Mmmm...
These are great! I used 1/3 c. shortening and 1/3 c. butter for better structure. I used 6 oz. choc. chips and 6 oz. mini baking m&m's and omitted the nuts ( my girls don't care for nuts) . I lined the 10x15 pan with reynolds release foil for easy pan removal. Even though I did use an aluminum pan (not dark coated or nonstick) I still reduced oven temp. to 325 and baked for 32 min. These were perfectly light golden brown soft except for very outer edges which were crisp but not objectionable and totally delish! My girls enjoyed coming home from school to this delectable treat!!! Thanks!
I liked these a lot...too much even! Instead of shortening, I used half butter, half margarine, as others suggested. Personal preference had me change the nuts to 1 full cup of unsweetened coconut flakes. I had to cook it longer; 25 at 350, then turned down for another 15-20 at 325 because it was browning too much on the bottom. Mmmm. Warm, they are irresistible!
I use butter instead of shortening- will never use shortening in any recipe. My family loves these bars! So chewy and delicious! Don't over cook them! Bake until feels slightly firm in the center, than let them sit on the counter for awhile.
My Mom used to make these before we'd go to the cabin or camping. The other recipe I tried called for 2 3/4 c. flour and I think it made it too dry so I prefer this one.
These bars are nice and easy and quite yummy, too! I have a 10 1/2 in. by 15 1/2 in. jelly roll pan that I used because that's all I had. I reduced the heat to 325 and cooked it the recommended amount of time and they turned out fine.
These r sooo delicious definitely a new addition to the dessert menu
Really good stuff. I added 1/2 cup of sweetened coconut this time. Even better. Also toast the nuts as the oven preheats.
I use to eat these when growing up, but if I ate them now I'd be comatose and no good to the world for days. Oh, and three hundred pounds. I miss my metabolism! They are addicting...
I changed it a few ways before I attempted the original recipe so that's why I didn't give it 5 stars. I read a lot of people's suggestions and added some of my own. It was a hit with my family. Instead of shortening, I used butter and I "browned the butter" instead of just melting it. That adds another level of a carmelization flavor. I only added 1.5 cups of brown sugar and 1 cup of chocolate chips to make it less sweet (and it's still plenty sweet!) I added a little less flour and used spelt flour. I lightly toasted 1.5 cups of the pecans before chopping them. I used a 9x13 with lightly greased sides and parchment on bottom. I baked it at 325 for about 20 minutes. I changed a lot from the original but I'm sharing my input anyway because they turned out amazing - slightly chewy and moist, hits the spot. Mmmm...
I had to cook mine a bit longer than suggested. It also stuck to my pan a bit, so next time I would use tin foil to line it. Otherwise, it was good!
The recipe was pretty good. It wasn't a recipe that screamed GREAT, but was good. Thanks.
I make these so often now that I have the recipe memorized!!! I get request all the time. I always make a double batch and still sometimes don't have enough to pass around.
My husband and I really enjoyed these bars. I swapped out half the shortening for butter for flavor but followed the recipe exactly aside from that. Very quick and easy to mt!
My picture wouldn’t download but the bars came out beautiful and delicious! I used salted butter in place of shortening, also used pecans and added coconut. They are so moist and yummy! How did I ever get by without allrecipes.com!?
I changed the walnuts to butterscotch bits because my husband does not like nuts. I also changed 2 1/4 cups of brown sugar to 1 3/4 cups dark brown sugar and 1/2 cup light brown sugar. I ran out of dark brown sugar. They came out wonderful. Be careful not to over cook
Excellent. Reminds me of a simular recipe I used to make with my Grandma. 1/2 the chocolate chips is plenty.
no I did not make changes and yes I will make it again. I had this receipe years ago and lost it. Glad I found it, thanks
Wonderfully easy recipe! They are like butterscotch brownies and chocolate chip cookies combined! I needed a large batch of cookies for the kids in our school play and this was perfect. I used all the chocolate chips and then one cup butterscotch chips instead of nuts.
Absolutely delicious! Easy to make-very quick . I realized I did not have cholate chips at last minute so I used Butterscoth- very good! I baked 28 minutesat 350 in a glass pan and they were just right! Thank you for this great recipe, I made for Bible Study group of 12 ladies, I just printed out 10 copies of recipe as requested, I told the other two they wrote down so this was sure a hit!
So good! I made them in a 9X13 pan. They are super gooey. Kind of like a fudge brownie. The hardest part of making them is waiting for them to cool enough to cut!
I thought I remembered loving these bars but after my son and I made them... I wasn't so sure. I think they might have needed some white sugar.... they just didn't taste "right" (we didn't use nuts) maybe not sweet enough??
Yum! Used coconut oil instead of shortening and 1 3/4c chocolate chips. This was a quarantine cook that I gave away to neighbors whom RAVED about them!
My Mom used to make these when I was a kid. She called them Congo Squares. They are delicious.
I loved this recipe!!! I used 1 cup of coconut in lieu of nuts and butter in lieu of shortening. My 2 year old helped me sprinkle colored balls. They looked and tasted great! Thanks!
YUMMY!!! BUT use butter! Because bakers know everything tastes better with butter. Thank you for submitting, I have been looking for this recipe for years. Ate these in college 38 years ago, and never forgot them. Told my family about them and how good they were, and finally got to make them! Everyone LOVED them!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections