Delicious! (Beware, very sweet). These remind me of the Congo Bars I used to buy at our college bakery to have with coffee in the morning, and I have been looking for a recipe like this one for years! I used butter for shortening and since it was salted butter, I eliminated the salt from the recipe. I followed the recipe pretty closely as far as quantities. I mixed walnuts with pecans and threw in a few extra, and subbed 1/2 (1 cup) of the chocolate chips for a mix of butterscotch and white chocolate chips. As others mentioned, I can see where a few less chips would be a good idea next time, but this did work well. I also was careful to use a 10 x 15 pan and I think that makes a difference, they did cook through in the middle with the batter spread relatively thin. Finally, I liked the suggestions I read about using foil or parchment, so I lined my pan with parchment paper and sprayed with cooking spray. They came out easily and perfectly, and I think the spray helped add to the crust at the bottom. which I like. This recipe is a keeper for me!