Congo Bars I

98 Ratings
This was given to me by my mother-in-law; it has been a favorite of my husbands since he was a youngster :-)

By Mellan

Servings:
35
Yield:
35 squares
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Melt shortening, stir in brown sugar. Let cool.

  • Beat in the eggs.

  • Add dry ingredients.

  • Add chocolate chips, nuts and vanilla.

  • Pour in 10 x 15-inch pan and bake for 30 minutes. Cool and cut into squares.

189 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 26g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 15.9mg; sodium 72.3mg. Full Nutrition
