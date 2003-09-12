Granny's Filled Cookies

Thank you sooo much for posting this recipe! It was almost lost to our family when my aunt passed away. We knew the ingredients, but not the proportions. This is an old southern recipe. In my family it's essential these be made with high quality apricot preserves. My Granny (b. 1883) & Grandma had apricot trees. They canned their own apricot preserves every year & made these cookies at the holidays. They are infamous in my family. My Dad and Uncle used to fight over them! My Dad's health is not good and thanks to you posting this, I was able to make these for him for Father's day. It was a real blessing. They aren't just cookies, they are memories. I think many reviewers don't understand these cookies. They are not supposed to be sweet. If you are using a high quality, low sugar preserve, they will be even less sweet and the dusting of powered sugar is a must. I saw one review say they would just use store bought pie crust dough. I could understand the temptation to skip all the work, but that would be a shame. There's no way a store bought dough could come close to the intended light, delicate, flaky result in these cookies. They should not be dry either. Make sure you are using a high quality butter and follow the directions exactly. Don't try to skip chilling the dough overnight. Make sure you roll them thin enough and don't over-bake. These are special cookies and due to the work involved to make them right, I only make them for special occasions.