Granny's Filled Cookies

My granny always made these around Christmas. They are the easiest, best tasting cookies around. Be warned, they are addictive.

Recipe by Kim Borris

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Mix cream cheese and butter well in large bowl until well blended and creamy.

  • Add in flour slowly, beating well after each addition. Roll dough into 1-inch balls and wrap well in cellophane. Store in fridge overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Roll out dough balls flat and place a 1/2 teaspoon full of the jam in the center. Fold sides over and place on ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 13-15 minutes until brown and the jam starts to bubble hard. Cool for 3 minutes and place on cooling rack. Sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 30.6mg; sodium 86.9mg. Full Nutrition
