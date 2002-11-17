Easy Tootsie Rolls

Awesome recipe! Okay, I can see how some of the other reviewers had problems. First off, if you use powdered milk, rather than Dry Milk (used in making bread - Sanalac is the brand I used), I can imagine the taste would be HORRIBLE! As for making them, at first my batch was dry and crumbly, so I added just a smidge more butter and it came together. Think of it like play-doh that has dried out and you have to add a little moisture (in this case, butter or corn syrup), to make it hold together again. The only real way to work it was with my hands, but it was fun and not messy! It was a BIG hit with kids and grownups alike. I'm going to make it with my kids' 1st grade class as a 'science/cooking' project!

