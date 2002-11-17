Easy Tootsie Rolls
These are softer than the variety in the store, and they taste even better! Only 10 minutes to make.
Awesome recipe! Okay, I can see how some of the other reviewers had problems. First off, if you use powdered milk, rather than Dry Milk (used in making bread - Sanalac is the brand I used), I can imagine the taste would be HORRIBLE! As for making them, at first my batch was dry and crumbly, so I added just a smidge more butter and it came together. Think of it like play-doh that has dried out and you have to add a little moisture (in this case, butter or corn syrup), to make it hold together again. The only real way to work it was with my hands, but it was fun and not messy! It was a BIG hit with kids and grownups alike. I'm going to make it with my kids' 1st grade class as a 'science/cooking' project!Read More
HELP!! The looked and felt like tootsie rolls but didn't taste like it. I think I need to used DRY milk NOT instant - can NOT find DRY only. I can only find dry-instant and the stuffs not cheap! Also, cannot find DAIRY dry creamer. Can anyone in So. Cal. tell me where to find it? Or even order it online?? Thanks!Read More
If you have trouble making this properly, I'd check to be sure you're using "dry milk" not "instant milk". There's a difference. Dry (non instant) milk is commonly used in bread recipes for celiacs.
I made this recipe with my Brownie Troop. We put all the ingredients into a ziplock bag and passed it around for kneading. What fun for everyone to participate and the end results were delicious!!!! with no mess!!!
I loved this recipe. I think they taste better than the store bought ones. Trick too if you don't have powered milk use dry dairy creamer.... Thank you for sharing this with us.
This recipe was a HIT at my Son's Bake Sale!! I wrapped them individually in parchment paper and sold them for a quarter a piece, the went like wild fire!! I've been asked several times for the recipe! Thanks Erika!
I found this to be a really fun recipe. It doesn't taste like the real thing, but the texture is a little similar. **tip** after all the ingredients are incorporated and have turned dark brown, place the mixture in a ziploc bag and knead from the outside. It won't stick to the bag or your hands.
I think they taste great, although not exactly like a tootsie roll. I was looking for something fun and easy to make with my little brothers (5 and 3 years). This totally fit the bill. It was fun, easy and yummy! What a great thing for little kids to make. (SMALL HINT: I had to add a little extra corn syrup) Thanks!
If you like flavor use a package of kool aid in place of the cocoa.
I made these this morning to go on a Kitty Litter cake. They were quick, easy to mold (you can make absolutely disgusting shapes) and do taste just like real tootsie rolls.
I agree with the other person who said use instant nonfat dry powdered milk. There are many brands, but I buy the grocery store brand and it is fine. No, instant nonfat dry powdered milk is not inexpensive. The grocery store brand is no cheaper per gallon than fresh milk, but it is great for homemade hot cocoa, pancake mix etc...
My family really likes these candies. It takes a bit of kneading to incorporate the dry milk into the mixture, but if you continue kneading it will eventually come together. These are soft like a fresh Tootsie Roll, not like the stale ones you get that feel like you're going to break your jaw on it! I individually wrapped them in plastic wrap, so they wouldn't dry out or stick together. This is a fun recipe to make, I will probably make them again.
A very tasty and easy recipe. If you find it difficult to incorporate the dry milk into the mixture, try mixing it with other dry ingredients before you add butter and corn syrup.
Made these again for a cookie decorating party. Very easy to make and the kids enjoyed rolling the dough into balls and putting them in tin foil cups. They were snapped up fast.
It was very good but I had a few problems. I don't know if it was me or the recipe but, it was too dry. I needed to put more corn syrp in it. My other problem was that it was very messy, and always stuck to my hands. The final problem was trying(and still is trying to) make them into small peices. I tried them in the refrid. but I only have a few seconds to shape them.
Made this for your Marines in Iraq and they loved it! Will be making them more! Thank you for the recipe.
These were pretty good, not quite Tootsie Rolls, but as others mentioned it would make a great edible play-doh or I would be more inclined to use it as a chocolate fondant for cake decorating.
The batter wasn't batter at first. It was very deceiving. When you say knead...holy cown did we knead. we will definatly try this again with another cocoa powder to see if we can change the taste of the chocolate. This wasn't "great", but it was "good". thanx. We'll do this again. My daughter of 14 made this with very little help!!!
I made these and I had to add 3-4 more tablespoons and a few more table spoons of corn syrup because they were so crumbly. They didnt really taste like tootsie rolls to me. My mom liked them but they didnt do much for me, sorry. Thanks for the recipe though
Not at all what I hoped for! I love tootsie rolls and these were NOTHING close! They had a sickeningly sweet taste. I tried adding extra cocoa-didn't work. I used dry milk so that wasn't the problem. They also made a huge batch! Even if they were good it would have been way too much!
LOVED this recipe! Made it with my 6-year-old. He mixed until he was tired of it, and I hand kneaded the powdery mixture until it was smooth and dark brown. Then the kids got to make shapes out of it, just like play dough, only tasty. I just used plain old instant non-fat milk, whatever was already in my kitchen, and had no trouble at all.
theres only 1 problem... this recipe doesn't make enough!!
Yuck! I think it must be the corn syrup. If there was some other liquid that would sweeten and bind it without the nasty aftertaste, I think this recipe could be really good.
I taught this at VBS. It was so easy and the kids loved it! I thought they tasted better than the real deal!
My 7 year old son loved this recipe and he had so much fun helping make them. This is a kid-friendly hit!
I wonder if I did something wrong since I was very disappointed by this recipe. The taste was only somewhat similar to tootsie rolls and the consistency was ALL wrong.
I used instant nonfat dry milk and these came out fine. Not quite a tootsie roll flavor to me but good enough for the ease of the recipe. I actually just used this as a chocolate version of edible play-doh and my toddler loved it!
WOW. Did not enjoy these at all. They DO NOT taste better, or even similar, to tootsie rolls. A major disappointment!!!
Absolutely delicious! I work in a camp kitchen and we just tried them. Thanks!
When I made this, it didn't need all the sugar. The taste reminded me more of the Risen chocolates than tootsie rolls, but it ws very good, and would be fun to use for a truffle filling.
No WAY do these taste like Tootsie Rolls...it's basically a really dense buttercream frosting. The only reason I gave it three stars is because of the novelty value; you could make this w/o cocoa, adding different food colorings and have something perfectly edible for the kids to play with. Very PlayDoh-like.
This is a good recipe I loved the chewy and fudge flavored it brings. I did have to add a pinch more corn syrup as my mixture crumbled a bit. It is a tad sweet again my error because I put in regular cocoa instead of un sweet.
While a lot of our taste testers were put off by the looks of this recipe, the Brave were rewarded with a sweet treat.
my son and nephew had a blast making this candy. I did add extra corn syrup and the creamer was a lot cheaper than dried milk and worked great
This did not work for me at all. After the fact, I see the Comments section. I might have used the wrong milk powder, that being the case it should be made MUCH MORE CLEAR in the recipe itself. This stuff is ending up in my coffee for the next 6 mos. Yuk.
An awfully lot of sugar.
the tootsie rolls from the store use ril milk not dry milk
Delicious! To avoid using the wrong dried milk (and possibly resulting in a gritty product) try substituting powdered (coffee) dairy creamer! Another suggestion: instead of corn syrup, try honey.
Great recipe - the only reason I am commenting is that so many people are saying that that powdered milk and dry milk are not the same product. They are, look it up online, the names are interchangeable. Admittedly, like most recipes, it would be far better if the measurements were given in weight (always a more accurate way to measure). There are accurate conversion charts available online. Brands do matter, so don't go cheap with off-brands.
Yummo! We doubled recipe and had to add more corn syrup than the adjustment called for. Also rolls much easier if your hands are a bit damp
It originally did not work and I had to add water and even then they all turned out different and not good
I used dry milk and it still didn't taste good
I kneaded it for a long time and the dry milk made it a little grainy but it really taste good
I found these easy to make. I added a drop of orange extract since I have found several other recipes added that. I used this base to create an edible scat activity for my nature classes. I would like to try to make a dairy free option.
there were no changes but this recipe is darn good. just like tootsie roll candy. I make the during the holidays but sometimes I break down and fix them up in the summer. don't change a thing
It looked and felt very like tootsie rolls, but I didn't like it at all. (And i do like real Tootsie Rolls.) Gave it all to my granddaughter who said it was good.
Great recipe. I made these with my 11 yr old daughter and they came out perfect. They taste very similar to store-bought but they are fresh. Two things to note. First, we used Original Nestle CoffeeMate powder instead of powdered milk. Yum, I think that might be why ours taste so good. Second, it will seem like you don't have enough corn syrup or butter and you may be tempted to add more. Don't. Just keep kneading it until it's right. My daughter kept insisting that we needed more liquid so I had to take over kneading for a while. The end product was great. Too much corn syrup will leave you with sticky results.
Made 1/2 batch. Used dry coffee creamer in place of powdered milk and added just a little more butter. Knead as for bread and it all came together. Got shiny when rolled. Tried air drying some to see if they would harden up.
Made vegan with soy margarine, soy milk powder, tapioca syrup, and needed about 1 - 1 1/2 T water to get it to blend. Then was very soft, but put in small cupcake papers and also rolled into malt ball-sized dots. Dee-lish! 1 recipe makes volume size of 2 large oranges; 1/2 recipe worked well and didn't overdose us.
These were super easy to make and the kids thought they were better than tootsie rolls from the store! I did end up adding a little more corn syrup and butter because the mixture was too dry and not coming together, but after adding the extra liquid/wet ingredients they turned out perfect! Will be adding this to our list of frequently made candy!
I made it exactly according to directions. The result did not taste like tootsie rolls. They look a little like tootsie rolls - a little lighter in color. I don't know if there's a special grade of chocolate powder or not that I should have used. The recipe should say so if that's the case. These were awful. In the trash they go.
I made this with my kindergarteners. Mixed it up in a zip-top bag. Blending everything together took a while, but once it got going, IT REALLY WORKED! They were amazed. I did use instant powdered milk and dark cocoa powder since that's what I had on hand. They were a bit soft but a few minutes In the fridge firmed them up.
ty for stressing the importance of not adding extra when it looks dry just keep on kneading it . I used my hands they got dirty but it brought out the color and texture pretty quick They taste delicious and very close to a tootsie roll but i think since fresh it is better and softer .
