Easy Tootsie Rolls

These are softer than the variety in the store, and they taste even better! Only 10 minutes to make.

By Erika

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Mix all ingredients together. Knead like you would for bread. Roll into rope shapes and cut into desired lengths.

209 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 63.3mg. Full Nutrition
