Fresh Fig Cookies

138 Ratings
A good moist cookie.

By Pat Kersteter

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cream sugar and shortening and add beaten egg.

  • Sift dry ingredients and blend with creamed mixture. Fold in figs and nuts.

  • Drop by spoonfuls on greased sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 8.3g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 166.1mg. Full Nutrition
