Hillary Clinton's Chocolate Chip Cookies

This is the recipe for Hillary Clinton's Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Recipe by cheesehead

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Brush baking sheets lightly with vegetable oil.

  • Combine flour, salt and baking soda on waxed paper.

  • Beat together shortening, sugars and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer until creamy. Add eggs and beat until light and fluffy.

  • Gradually beat in flour mixture. Stir in rolled oats and then chocolate chips.

  • Drop batter by rounded teaspoonsfuls onto baking sheets. Bake for 8-10 minutes or till golden. Cool cookies on sheets for 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 18.6g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 91.3mg. Full Nutrition
