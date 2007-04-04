Hillary Clinton's Chocolate Chip Cookies

I used to bake all the cookies as a local bakery and found this to be a great recipe. I substituted butter for the shortening and baked them on a baking stone. I also throw in a handfull of chopped pecans. The Ghirardelli semi sweet chips have been the best to use so far. They also seem to have to bake about 12 minutes in my oven before they are "right" for me, the first batch about 2 minutes longer. I thought my oven was off temp wise but the oven thermometer I put in agreed with the oven on the temp. I have made them over 30 times for various parties and that is all everyone wants me to bring. For those who said they turned out thin, I am scratching my head in wonder since mine always turn out fairly thick. Maybe the baking stone is the difference there, or even the butter, or pecans. I would also chunk your baking soda and get a fresh box just in case. If none of that works, It could be how you are mixing them. Usally people over mix cookie doughs. One other possibility is the type of oatmeal you are using. I use the quick oats. The old fashioned require longer to absorb the moisture to cook which could cause some thinning to occur.

