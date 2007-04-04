Hillary Clinton's Chocolate Chip Cookies
This is the recipe for Hillary Clinton's Chocolate Chip Cookies.
I used to bake all the cookies as a local bakery and found this to be a great recipe. I substituted butter for the shortening and baked them on a baking stone. I also throw in a handfull of chopped pecans. The Ghirardelli semi sweet chips have been the best to use so far. They also seem to have to bake about 12 minutes in my oven before they are "right" for me, the first batch about 2 minutes longer. I thought my oven was off temp wise but the oven thermometer I put in agreed with the oven on the temp. I have made them over 30 times for various parties and that is all everyone wants me to bring. For those who said they turned out thin, I am scratching my head in wonder since mine always turn out fairly thick. Maybe the baking stone is the difference there, or even the butter, or pecans. I would also chunk your baking soda and get a fresh box just in case. If none of that works, It could be how you are mixing them. Usally people over mix cookie doughs. One other possibility is the type of oatmeal you are using. I use the quick oats. The old fashioned require longer to absorb the moisture to cook which could cause some thinning to occur.Read More
This cookie is missing the mark BIG time! I think of a chocolate chip cookie, and I imagine somewhat of a mild buttery vanilla flavour...this is lacking in taste big time!Read More
I substituted two sticks of butter for the shortening and I ran the oatmeal through the food processor before adding them to the cookie batter. I did use Guittard Extra Dark Chocolate Chips in this recipe. I really packed my small cookie scoop as I wanted a bigger sized cookie--they were done at eleven minutes. I let them sit on the hot cookie sheet for a minute before pulling them off and letting them cool on the countertop. These cookies turned out wonderfully. Very visually appealing cookie. My husband is not much for oatmeal or "extras" in his chocolate chip cookies but he told me that he thought these were VERY good--and that's saying something. No complaints here! I'll make these again.
I think this is a fool-proof, crowd-pleasing cookie. The oatmeal makes the cookie nicely chewy but doesn't overpower the cookie with oatmeal taste. I use Ghiradelli Double Chocolate chips for a really sumptuous cookie. Sometimes I substitute 1 c. dried tart cherries for the chips, to make a more sophisticated cookie. I think the shortening really makes the texture of this cookie sublime, which is unfortunate because I wish I didn't have to use shortening, as it contains unhealthy partially hydrogenated oils.
Leave it to this politically savvy powerhouse to figure out how to make a fantastic chocolate chip cookie! :) I'm being completely bi-partisan when I say these were fantastic. Crispy, flavorful and delicious!!! I followed directions to the letter except for greasing the cookie sheet before baking (thought it wasn't necessary). I would reccommend NOT skipping this step, however, because cookies stuck firmly to pan!
Great flavor. I cut the oatmeal down to 1.5 cups, too but I think it could have used the extra "filler" because my cookies came out flat and delicate if undercooked even slightly (I usually prefer cookies undercooked but these were better with brown around the edges.) If you want a less flat cookie substitute some shortening for some of the butter. Too bad Hillary doesn't have a good recipe for politics.
My kids and I made these cookies together. They are some of the best chocolate chip cookies we've made. We all highly recommend these to anyone who is a chocolate chip cookie lover!!
I have used this recipe since it was published nearly 20 years ago, and it's the only chocolate chip cookie recipe that I use. I have made several variations including adding one or all of the following: shredded coconut, chopped pecans and chopped walnuts. I typically use chopped Ghiradelli semi-sweet dark chocolate instead of chips, and I typically use butter instead of any other kind of shortening. The recipe is very forgiving if you like to create variations and is an excellent base recipe to begin experimenting on your own. Several people have noted that the cookies come out flat. I have found that happens if you don't have a good cookie sheet. If you are serious about baking, invest in a good cookie sheet and you shouldn't have a problem.
this is the only chocolate chip cookie I make now. it is very good!!! I suggest the butter flavor shortening.
I can't say that these are the best because my Mom's are the best but these are a close second. There is just enough oatmeal to make them wonderful and yet NOT be an oatmeal cookie. I highly recommend these to anyone!
These cookies are delicious and easy to make. I love how they're chewy and a little bit crunchy at the same time! I made them with whole wheat pastry flour and Splenda in place of the white sugar. Next time I make these I will probably use only half as many chocolate chips and add 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract, because I like a little bit of a richer taste.
This has more oatmeal in it than a variation of a chocolate chip cookie should have. Maybe it should be classified or titled and oatmeal choc chip cookie. Either case I've had better. This is a so-so cookie, nothing great. Mary
I Imagine Bill did loves Hillary's cookies, cause I did too! The only thing I did different was used Milk Chocolate Chips (as I had these) and they came out perfect and delicious!
I love this cookie. I make this for my fiancee and his father everytime they go out of town. They eat them the first night, I have to make over 50 to make them happy... (I also put more oatmeal in it) makes it more chewy and yummy!!
Make sure the shortening is Butter-Flavored, and your cookie will be so much better. Even without it's plain addicting!
We make a 1/2 batch and use 1/4 tsp (rather than 1/2 tsp) salt. We also add 1/2 tsp cinnamon.
I found this recipe when I was looking for a CC cookie recipe with shortening (I was out of butter and my family was craving cookies). It was perfect. I loved how the cookies were lightly crisp on the outside and soft and chewy on the outside. Delicious and just the right texture.
I didn't have shortening so I used butter, so my review may not really count for anything. In any case, the dough tasted phenomenal and I had really high hopes, but they cooked up flat and terrible. Total waste of ingredients. I didn't cook up all the dough yet. I may tinker with it to see if it is salvageable.
I love this recipe. It is my new favorite kind of cookie. The oatmeal makes them chewy and the chocolate chips ooze out of the cookie while it is warm. They are also very easy to make.
I like to substitute butter for the shortening and use half semisweet and half milk chocolate chips. Very good!
I don’t like using shortening so I cut it down and replaced it with 4tbs butter instead. The cookies turned out great, crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. As reviewer AKMartin said, Ghirardelli chocolate chips make for a sublime cookie. I didn’t need to oil the cookie sheet.
These cookies were much to flat and the dough was not very substantial. I would recommend not trying these.
I have tried this recipe twice and when I followed the recipe exactly, the cookies turned out really flat. I have had to add almost a whole cup of flour to have them keep any kind of shape when they cook. Otherwise, they do taste great.
Quick to make and very tasty. I used 1/2c butter and 1/2c shortening. I only used 1c brown sugar and omitted the white sugar. They seemed plenty sweet to me w/o the white sugar.
Wonderful cookie!!! I will make this cookie again and again.
defintely don't skip the greasing, cookies are hard to remove and keep shape. excellent recipe though.
Yummy! I used butter instead of shortening and they turned out great- very different than traditional chocoalte chip cookies. They're worth a try!
Nothing special about these cookies. Store bought is better.
I've used this recipe for years. It's nice to see it on line here. Kids really love them. Have a good flavor. The oatmeal in them make them heathier and get away from all that white flour in most cookies. Every once in a while I try a different recipe but I always seem to come back to this one..
This is the best chocolate chip cookie recipe that uses oatmeal. I love them.
This cookie was okay--It also kept pretty well. Next time I will use butter instead of shortening--I might also run the oats thru the blender.
I've baked many types of chocolate chip cookies and this one is the one that I will keep. They are chewy, yet have a slight crisp on the outer edge. With a light baking sheet, mine take 11 minutes at 350. Everyone always tells me that these cookies are the best chocolate chip cookies that they've had. =)
This is almost identical to the Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie I recipe on this site which gets excellent reviews. The only differences is that this one has vanilla and a slightly different proportion for the sugars. I've used this one for about 12 years and always gotten excellent reviews. I do reduce the salt slightly (maybe 7/8 TSP).
My husband and some of our friends really liked these. I would have given them a 5 for taste but their appearance was kind of pale and flat.
This is an awsome recipe. I love the oatmeal, and how easy these cookies are to make! Try adding a cup of butterscotch chips for another variation! Thanks so much for sharing this recipe!
The best oatmeal cookie I have ever made. My family loves them. I made them two weeks in a row and I can't keep them in the house. I don't get 7 dozen out out the recipe, it's more like 3 1/2. Don't know if Hilary actaully makes these but there are wonderful!!!!!!!
Good-tasting cookie! I reduced the amount of oatmeal to 1.5 cups instead of 2. My kids and our friends loved these! Gone in one day!
I have tried several cookies on this site and these were one of the best!
This are really good cookies. My family and I loved them. I will definately use again. I did use 1/2 whole wheat flour and quick cooking rolled oats, but otherwise followed exactly. Yum.
Substitued butter for the shortening. You can add wheat flour and repace the white sugar with brown, and use fiber oats for a healthier substitute. It turned out great! Added more oats at the end to thicken them up - if not, they come out a little too thin. Good idea for grinding the oats, but overall a good cookie recipe. I was really suprised at how tasty they were! Best eaten fresh from the oven!
I've been making this cookie recipe since Bill Clinton first ran for president. The oatmeal cuts the sweetness, so I sometimes use 1 cup semi sweet chips and 1 cup milk chocolate chips. Kids and adults love them!
These were the best choc. chip cookies I have ever made. I will definitely make them again!
These cookies turned out better than I thought they would. I changed the amount of dough to 2 teaspoons per cookie and since I wanted them to be crunchy all the way through, I baked them for 13 minutes. Not too bad at all, and the crunchiness hides most of the oatmeal flavor.
I cut this recipe out of a newspaper when I was in high school. It's been a family favorite ever since.
This is the best recipe I have found! If you like cookies that are more moist and not dry and crackly or crumbly, use this one :) I substituted butter instead of shortening which seems to be fine. The cook time is tricky depending on your oven...when the timing is right it the cookies are not flat they are more puffy. Enjoy!
Used 1/2 c unsalted butter and 1/2 c butter flavored shortening and lessened chips to 1 c. I would've given it a 5 star rating but I made some changes so it gets a 4. My two kids (2 & 5) loved these cookies.
These were heavenly. I too used butter flavored shortening, and I split the chips into 1 cup regular, and 1/2 cup each of butterscotch and white chocolate chips. MMMMmmm! Only left them in 8 minutes so they were still chewy on the insides. Thanks for a great recipe! :)
This is our favorite Oatmeal Chocolate Chip recipe. I make these many times each year. Usually follow the recipe as written, but over the years I have used half butter and half shortening, I have refrigerated the dough for several days before baking, and once used milk chocolate chips, and they still tasted great.
I've been making this cookie for over 20 years, saw it in a magazine way back when. It's been a favorite since then. My tip is use the butter flavor shortening. I increase the white sugar a little bit, which gives it a better texture somehow. Also, you can change this up by omitting the chocolate chips and use raisins. This turns it almost to an oatmeal raisin cookie that is very good! My favorite though is the chocolate chip version. I don't grease my cookie sheets and never had a problem. Glad to finally see this recipe on here instead of having to pull out my ancient magazine clipping for this recipe!
They turned out very soft which is what I wanted and they taste good
I didn't think these were that great. I used butter, could that be why?
I've been making these cookies since they were published in an article in the 90's. They are still one of my very favorites!
Best chocolate chip cookies ever. Mmmm
I followed the recipe but threw in a few walnuts! Great recipe without using butter. Will make these again.
These are soooo yummy!! I didn't use oats, though.
I made a few changes because I didn't have any baking soda :( but they turned out nicely! Added some cinnamon and baked them for about 12 minutes. Nice recipe. Thanks Hillary.
