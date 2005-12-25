Cream Cheese Frosting II

This is a wonderfully creamy frosting that goes well with pumpkin bread, carrot cake, chocolate cake, on cookies, or between cookies. If you want chocolate frosting, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup cocoa, according to how rich you want it.
Note: You need to know that this cream cheese frosting is for the person that wants a REAL cream cheese taste, as if they were eating actual cheesecake. This is not a sweet, sweet, sugary frosting. This is a cream cheese blessing! Not the kind you find in the container in the grocery store. This is homemade, amazingly delicious, cream cheese frosting!
Not a frosting, more like an icing. Very runny after following the recipe exactly. Had to alter the end product to try and thicken it enough so it wouldn't run off my cupcakes. I wish I would have read the reviews. With such a high rating, I was expecting something much better. Would use again if I needed a thin icing, but not as a frosting.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2002
This frosting could be eaten by the spoonful. Thought it was a tiny bit too tangy, so I used 3 cups of powdered sugar instead of 2. I used it to top a carrot cake, and everyone wanted the recipe. I truly don't see how you can go wrong with this frosting.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2012
It was the lesser amount of butter and sugar that made me curious to try this recipe over what I've been making since forever. I don't know how this would have held up on a layer cake as it would definitely need to be firmed up in the refrigerator first, but let me tell you, it was awesome on the carrot bars I made today, and would be great on any sheet-type cake. Just lightly sweet and perfectly cream cheesy. Each recipe has its place, and I will make this again for any kind of bar or sheet cake needing a cream cheese frosting. Thanks for sharing your recipe Janni!
This was delicious!!!! I cut the recipe in half and it came out perfect. Also everytime I make homemade frosting, I always add a 1/2 cup of cool whip, it makes it so much fluffier, and yummy. It was awesome with this recipe, you should give it a try :)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2002
This frosting is EXCELLENT! It makes enough to frost two 9" cakes, sides and all! The flavour is delicious and the consistency is perfect!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2003
Perfect frosting - exactly what I was looking for! I used this on a bundt carrot cake from a box, and it really made it special. I sieved the confectioners sugar to avoid lumps, and added it slowly, tasting at intervals until I was happy with the sweetness. I also used kahlua (about 3 teaspoons) to flavor, which is sweet, so I cut back on the amount of sugar used. I frosted all sides of the bundt cake and have plenty left over - my boyfriend was eating the icing with a spoon! Thank you for the great recipe!
Important!!! Guys, unlike regular sugar, powdered sugar acts like a curve in this recipe; it will make this recipe (and many others) MORE LIQUIDY the more you add. Once it is liquidy, you have to add a whole lot of sugar (or flour) to get it hard again. Weird, I know, but true. This is why people who are complaining about the consistency usually claim to have added a bit more sugar to it. If you want your consistency to be harder, then just add a bit less sugar, not more! Stop short of turning runny!!! That been said, it is not a sweet frosting... more like cheesecake flavor, which is perfect for me and many people out there. I stopped adding sugar half a cup before the required amount and everything turned out perfect... not too sweet, very cheesy, and it will be awesome on my carrot cake.
I made two batches, one as directed which turned out too soft to pipe onto cupcakes. The second, I first whipped the butter and sugar well, then added the COLD cream cheese a piece at a time. The result was a delicious, thick pipeable cream cheese frosting. This method is the key!
Confession - I MADE NO CHANGES TO THIS RECIPE AT ALL and found it to be the best cream cheese frosting I've ever made (why would you give a recipe 5 stars if you had to make changes to it?) Again, this is for the true cream cheese frosting lover, not too sweet and nice flavor. Must make sure both cream cheese and butter is well softened (left mine sitting in the bowl for a couple hours before mixing). Everyone loved it atop my red velvet cupcakes :) Have added to the list of will certainly make again.
This frosting is excellent and I use it quite often now on different cakes, with small variations. Our family has a sweet tooth so the 2 cups of sugar don't really cut it for us, the frosting seems to taste more like cream cheese with that amount of sugar in. Therefore, I add one extra cup of sugar (so 3 cups instead of 2) and the frosting comes out just perfect for our taste! When we need chocolate frosting I simply add coco powder until I get the right taste and color. I noticed that the consistency of this frosting depends very much on the cheese cream I use. I made this using Philadelphia cream cheese and the consistency was pretty good, I was able to decorate my cake with it (see my photo gallery). However, where we live, this brand is pretty expensive, so at one time, I tried a generic supermarket brand instead. The same frosting, with the same quantities of cheese, butter and sugar came out pretty runny, no way to decorate with it. It was fine for us because we had no guests coming over, so we ate the cake the way it was. But if I need this frosting to look good, I use more expensive brands and it turns out great. This is a no fail, super tasty and incredibly fast to make frosting and I highly recommend it. Just keep in mind that it is not stiff enough for any fancy cake decorating.
I use a very similar recipe - except I only use 8 oz cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 cup more sugar, and a generous teaspoon of vanilla (can also use almond for a pleasantly different taste, if desired). Turns out creamy and not toothachingly sweet - so you actually get to enjoy the flavors of the item being frosted. Typically I used it for carrot cake, but I've also used this to top homemade cinnamon buns. For those who complain about it being too thin - try refrigerating it for 30 minutes to an hour... it should firm up a bit. Also, the cake (especially if frosting a two-layer cake) MUST be entirely cooled - otherwise the warmth from the cake will cause the frosting to *thin/melt*. Using these tips, I've never had any problems!
This is probably the best frosting on this site! I made the chocolate version for the Black Magic Cake found on this site and added the full 1/2 cup of cocoa as suggested by the author. It was rich and decadent. I made and extra half recipe but since I ran out of cream cheese, I made the same recipe with mascarpone. The frosting turned out a bit grainy but tasted very decadent. I used it as the filling and piped rosettes with the cream cheese frosting. I'm still a novice when it comes to making frosting, but this time around I found that by using an electric mixer will whip more air into the frosting making it fluffy and spreadable/pipeable. I initially stirred the frosting with a wooden spoon and it had turned into a soupy mess. Rather than adding more confectioners' sugar, I then decided to whip it with the electric mixer and it did the trick. I also found that the longer you whip it (say, several minutes) the fluffier it becomes. I also found that it's best to let the butter come to room temp. by letting it sit on the counter for a while. I had originally softened it in the mircrowave only to have little butter flecks in the frosting. I let the batter sit for a while, rewhipped it again, and the butter flecks were gone. This is definitely the only frosting recipe that I will use in the future! Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe, Janni!
Best cream cheese frosting I have made! My husband couldn't stop piping it into his mouth! I did have one person tell me that there was too mush vanilla but I don't think so. I added crushed glazed pecans that I made myself. I melted 2 cups sugar and 1/4 tsp salt on the stove and tossed the pecans in it. I transferred it to wax paper and when they cooled I crushed them in a plastic bag with a rolling pin and then mixed them into the frosting. YUMMY!!
Perfect, perfect, perfect! Exact correct amount to frost 24 cupcakes, holds up wonderful and tastes amazing! Thank you! UPDATE: Made this into chocolate cream cheese frosting by adding about 1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder. Frosted Dark Chocolate Cake II also from AR and WOW! I love this frosting, it is just perfect, don't make any changes, just make it!
Loved it with the few minor changes based on a review below: 1 block of softened cream cheese, 1/4 cup of butter, 1&1/2 cups sifted powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Preparation followed the original recipe. I only needed it to frost 2 dozen cupcakes and I did have about 1/3 cup left over. (Guess where that went?!) Tip for those of you having a problem with consistency: After preparing your frosting, refrigerate it for about a half an hour before stirring it and then spreading it over your baked good(s). If you need it to keep its form after that, you will have to refrigerate your frosted product. If it is too thick, let is stand at room temp before frosting. Good luck and happy baking!
I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could! I am a professional baker and have tried many cream cheese icing recipes; this one beats them all by far! At first I was skeptical because of how little sugar the recipe calls for, but it was perfect without any alterations! Not too sweet and perfect on cupcakes. I don't think this would work for decorating a cake, but for cupcakes, perfecto!
Best cream cheese frosting I've EVER tasted. And I hate, hate, hate most frosting in general. I had no problems with runniness at all; mine was perfectly textured as shown in the photograph. I followed the advice to cream the butter, sugar and vanilla first, then add COLD cream cheese. I used the recipe's exact amounts of all ingredients.
Mmm, tastes great. I was looking for something to decorate my daughter's birthday cake (star tip, pastry bag kind of icing) but I don't like the traditional Buttercream that is made with lard. Ew! I tried this with Butter Pecan cake (Betty Crocker) and it was just fabulous! Held it's shape when piped onto the cake, everyone raved about it.
This is the first time that I've rated a recipe this low. I tried to make this frosting to go on my 9 year old daughter's birthday cake. It was a disaster! I was so happy that my cake came out beautiful...until I whipped up a batch of this frosting. I followed the recipe exactly as it is and I came out with something that resembled a cheesy sweet soup. It tasted good, but nothing could save the texture. And I mean NOTHING. I tried adding more sugar, more butter, leaving it to firm in the fridge, mixing it more, mixing it less, etc. As a last resort, I added a bit of flour. Only then was it firm enough not to slide right off the cake! But it still didn't come close to the firmness needed for piping or decoration. I ended up spreading it all over the cake, hoping it wouldn't melt right off, and getting out my trusty cake decorating gels to make it somewhat presentable. This would taste good on a cake if you planned on leaving it in the pan until you served it. Other than that, I was very disappointed with this recipe. I hope my daughter will still like her birthday cake.
Perfect frosting for a banana cake I made. Really enjoyed the more "cream cheese" taste to it, rather than just creamy sweetness, as many other cream cheese frosting recipes yield. Cut recipe in half; perfect for a 9 x 13 sheet cake.
Truly awesome taste! I had to modify though for more bakery style instead of two cups of confectioners' to 4 lbs and used and increased clear vanilla extract to 1 1/2 tbsp-I did taste the original recipe truly amazing for home but I needed more stability-still truly awesome base! Ty for posting!!
I will make this very creamy, spreadable frosting again...but will probably add a bit more powdered sugar to taste. I chose this recipe because it looked to be less sweet with more of a cream cheese taste and I wasn't disspointed. Good frosting that you can "tweak" to suit your taste! Thanks for sharing.
I hate to review a recipe based on the modifications I've made but I figured I should share the changes to help others out. I've never made this as is because reviewers said it comes out "too cream cheese-y" So here are the changes that make it sooo perfect: use 1 8oz cream cheese, 1/4 c. butter, and 2 c. powdered sugar, 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla.
Very good! Frosted red velvet cupcakes with it- I used fat-free cream cheese, which made it too thin to decorate with, but still tasted great! I recommend using either 1/3 less fat or full fat cream cheese to make this thick enough though :)
Absolutely the most wonderful cream cheese icing I've ever made. Not too sweet and a great consistency. I made it to top my Carrot Bars, YUM!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
12/26/2004
I tried this recipe on sugar cookies for Christmas. I halved the recipe, but added a bit more sugar than it called for. I was extremely disappointed. It turned out to be a waste of time, money and decent cream cheese. The taste was okay but not great. It was also too runny, even with extra sugar. I added mint flavoring to a third of it; never, EVER try that! It tastes disgusting. No one in my family cared for this frosting at all! I wouldn't recommend it for cookies, period!
Classic, but very good. You can still feel/taste the tanginess of the cream cheese, but it is not overpowering. Will not look further for another cream cheese frosting recipe. Haven't tried to put cocoa in mixture, as suggested by the submitter, but I will do someday.
This is the BEST cream cheese frosting that I have ever made - and I have tried countless recipes looking for the perfect one. This is the real deal in terms of cream cheese taste. I made it exactly as it was written, and I wouldn’t change a thing. I generously frosted a 13x9 and I still have more than a cup leftover (thinking of frosting a pumpkin bread with it!). The sweetness is perfect - at least for our tastes. On a side note….I’ve seen some of the pictures posted on this recipe, and I definitely suggest that you chill the frosting thoroughly before you try piping it onto cupcakes or cakes. The heat generated from beating the frosting makes it less than ideal for using immediately if you’re planning on piping with it. And of course - any cake frosted with it should remain refrigerated. Enjoy! :)
So, so good. Not overly sweet, and very rich. I added the zest of one lemon for a nice tang. This recipe made more than I needed to frost a 9x13 sheet cake, so I ended up eating about a cup of frosting by itself! Delicious!
The PERFECT cream cheese recipe. Perfect amount of sweetness. This is my master recipe for this - I don't change a thing, which is pretty uncommon. Use this to frost "Moist Carrot Cake" from this site - will rival any gourmet bakery cake.
This was amazing on carrot cupcakes and so quick and simple to make! Other than halving the recipe, I didn't change a thing. I love it because it's a true cream cheese flavor and it's not disgustingly sweet. I let my cream cheese and butter sit out to soften. At first my frosting wasn't very firm (I noticed that my frosting got thinner and thinner as mixed, either from the heat of the room or the heat and friction from mixing), but I chilled the frosting for a couple hours while my cupcakes finished baking and cooling and the texture was just perfect for spreading. If your frosting is coming out a little thin, my advice is: 1. Don't microwave your butter or cream cheese to soften- let it soften at room temp. 2. Don't over-mix it or take too long, as it'll get a little warmth in it and thin out. 3. Stop adding all that sugar to firm up your frosting! It's an unnecessary frustration, it over-sweetens this perfectly balanced frosting, and did I mention calories yet? Just pop your frosting in the fridge for a while and walk away.
Loved this frosting! I used it to frost the Red Velvet Cake I from this site. It had great consistency and texture and wasn't too sweet. Changes: I added an additional 3/4 cup of sifted powdered sugar because it was a little too tart with just the recipe amount. I ended up having to make an additional half batch to have enough to frost between 4 layers, top and sides and have enough to decorate. I used a little paste food coloring and piped red swirls on top and stuck in slivered almonds to make flowers. It was a hit with the southerners!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
04/11/2004
It turned out pretty runny. I'd suggest not so much cream.
The best cream cheese frosting I've ever tasted. Just like what you'd find on carrot cake at a very expensive restaurant. Consistancy is PERFECT, so easy to spread and frost. If you're having difficulties (too runny) make sure your butter is only slightly softened, FAR from melted or even margarine-like in consistency. I'll use nothing but this from now on!
I took the advice of another reviewer and adjusted the ingred as follows: 8 oz cream cheese, 1/4 c butter, 1 t vanilla, 1.5 c powdered sugar. Frosted a 9x13 carrot cake perfectly. Tasted wonderful. Thanks for sharing!
This tasted fantastic, but it definitely needs to be blended (not stirred) with more milk for it to be spreadable. I could eat this stuff by the spoonful though and had to convince myself that the cake needed the frosting more than my thighs did.
Yum!! Used this on Sam's Famous Carrot Cake, same method as RALWATTAR: Beat softened cream cheese with vanilla until smooth, then add softened butter a little at time, beating until smooth. Finally, add powdered sugar. I let this chill in the fridge until the cake was cool - still spread no problem. I will use this recipe from now on.
I'm glad I tasted this frosting before putting it on the cakes. The amount of cream cheese is WAY too much. I doubled the rest of the ingredients, using 2 packages of cream cheese, 1 cup of butter, 4 cups of powdered sugar, and 2 tsp of vanilla, and then the frosting tasted perfect. This frosting colored very nicely with Wilton's gel icing colors for writing on the cakes. I did need to thicken it a bit to be able to pipe a shell border, but even with the extra-extra powdered sugar, the flavor was still nicely tangy. I'll definitely use this recipe again, reducing the cream cheese amount by half.
So, the taste was good but it was sooo runny I had no use for it :( I followed the recipe, I really don't know what others do different. Thankfully I had more butter and sugar at home so I made a buttercream really quick to save the day.
Very good frosting with a nice consistency...not too sweet. I put it on Hummingbird Cake I from this site and it was great together. You could do some simple borders or writing, etc..with this consistencey
As written this frosting recipe would be great on a sheet cake or layer cake. When frosting cupcakes, I use a large star tip and like to get height with my frosting, and I found this to be a little too thin to hold up to those demands. By increasing the sugar to 2.5 cups I got the perfect fluffy consistency for frosting my red velvet cupcakes. I love that this cream cheese frosting actually tastes like cream cheese! :o)
It's nice albeit not what I was expecting. If you're wanting sweet, try a recipe with twice the powdered sugar. This one is very cream chees-y and to my taste, only slightly sweet. It didn't pair well with my dense carrot cake, so I disagree with the description in that regard. This isn't what I think of when I think of frosting, but I can certainly see how others might favour it. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was excellent. It didn't specify the type of butter so I used unsalted and added a pinch of salt. I also sifted the powdered sugar first. The first time I made it, I accidentally used half the butter listed but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The second time I made it, I used the correct amount of butter and found that I preferred it w/ less butter. I also thought this was pretty sweet so def. wouldn't add more sugar. I did need to refrigerate the frosting cause it got a little runny when warm. But it was simply divine on a red velvet cake. Highly recommended!
Just like my grandma makes! Perfect cream cheese frosting every time. Tip: If you want to use this to frost cupcakes bakery-style, add lots more powdered sugar until it's more stiff so that it can set. Otherwise, it will look droopy on your cupcakes. To balance out the sweetness, add a pinch of salt as you mix in the extra powdered sugar.
This is an excellent recipe and I wouldn't change a thing. It really bugs me when people say something like "I give it a 5 star rating with these changes. Then proceeds to give exactly the same ingredients but changed the amount because she was making something smaller. That really bugs me
I cut the cream cheese in half per other reviewer's recommendations, and I think that's a good move. I still used almost two whole cups of con. sugar. I didn't cut the butter in half, but certainly would next time. We used this on the Pumpkin Cupcakes on this site, and everyone it.
I halved this recipe, and it was more than enough for a 9 X 13 cake. I added about 1/4 - 1/2 c more sugar and a little cinnamon since it was for a pumpkin cake. It was a little thin so I refrigerated before frosting. This is SO delicious - thank you!
yummy! I have made this just as written then I took Pabbydog's advice and used 1 8 oz. cream cheese, 1/4 butter 1 1/2 vanilla and 2 C powdered sugar and then I used my wire wisk attachment on my mixer and whipped it up until it was light and fluffy.
I just used this frosting for a red velvet cake and I'm disappointed in the result. I knew two boxes of cream cheese sounded like a lot of cream cheese and it was just too much. It tastes like slightly sweetened cream cheese. Maybe good for frosting other things, but not a cake. The other "cream cheese frosting II" on this site calls for half the cream cheese and twice the vanilla and powdered sugar as this recipe (butter the same). I should've used that one or something in between.
This is only for those who like a thick, not-too-sweet, cream cheese frosting that actually tastes like cream cheese. If you want sweet, look for another recipe. For me, this was absolutely perfect. My only problem is, should my frosted cake be refrigerated? I didn't, and I didn't store it well at all, and the frosting developed a weird texture.
This frosting recipe is stellar! I made it with only 1 package of cream cheese, mostly because I wanted a more subtle taste. It worked great on my pumpkin cupcakes. I prefer this over the store-bought brand any day!
This recipe is the wonderful, basic cream cheese frosting that I grew up with. My Mom did them for all of the family gathering cakes. However, this one doesn't have near enough powdered sugar for my taste. As is the cream cheese flavor is too strong. Doesn't really taste like frosting. But that is an easy fix. Just add more sugar!
It's perfect on Martha Stewart's pumpkin cupcakes! It stiffens up in the fridge and it does need to be in the fridge or else it will go bad. I don't think it needs 2 cups of sugar, that would be wayyyy to sweet. It tastes like cheesecake!
I used the 1 package of cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter softened (not melted) & two cups of powdered sugar, and vanilla. I used a beater & it was AMAZING! Put it on top of brownies, and they disappeared in a day. The frosting consistency was perfect! Don't melt the butter, use cold cream cheese, and use a beater.
Started out with cream cheese and butter at room temperature, and spread it on a completely cooled cake... consistency was just right, I had no problems decorating the cake. If you like your frosting super-sweet, you could add more sugar, but I thought it was perfect as is. Made it with "Pat's Award Winning Carrot Cake" from this site and got rave reviews!! Made a two-layer 9-inch cake and had some leftover frosting.
Yummy! I followed others suggestions and used 1/2 the cream cheese and 1/4 C. butter. I also added 2 tsp. vanilla and made sure that I sifted the powdered and added it slowly to prevent lumps. I used it to frost a lemon cake and sprinkled lemon zest on the top for pizzaz. I brought it to a family event and everyone raved about the frosting. Not too sweet and the cream cheese was not overpowering. This is a keeper for sure. Thanks for the recipe.
delicious, use a mixer. I added a 2nd tsp of vanilla for flavor, as another reviewer suggested. It has a cheesecake taste to it, very tasty. Perfect for carrot cake, I recommend the Sam's Famous Carrot Cake also on this site.
This recipe is perfect as it is written. I started out making the suggested changes of 1 pkg of cream cheese and half the butter with 2 cups of confectioner's sugar-- but it was sickeningly sweet and I didn't think it was as cream-cheesy as I would like so I went ahead and added the rest of the cream cheese and butter and it turned out great! I used it on the Lite Carrot Cake recipe on this site and I had lots of leftover frosting. You could easily to a layer cake with it. But definitely keep the recipe as it is written, it's fantastic.
If I could give this 10 stars I would. It is so wonderful. Made it to frost Sam's Famous Carrot Cake also from this site. It taste exactly like cheese cake. Would not change a thing. IT IS PERFECT!!!!!
Taste wise this frosting is right on point. As far as consistency this frosting SUCKS as is!!! It's too runny to put on cupcakes. I was getting VERY frustrated because I kept having to add powdered sugar and I still did not get the consistency of frosting. I'm refrigerating what I did not use overnight and I'll see how it comes out tomorrow morning. This recipe deserves a 2 but the taste is like no other so I give it an extra star. HEADS UP -Have at least 3-5 cups powdered sugar, additional.
