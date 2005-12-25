Cream Cheese Frosting II

This frosting is excellent and I use it quite often now on different cakes, with small variations. Our family has a sweet tooth so the 2 cups of sugar don't really cut it for us, the frosting seems to taste more like cream cheese with that amount of sugar in. Therefore, I add one extra cup of sugar (so 3 cups instead of 2) and the frosting comes out just perfect for our taste! When we need chocolate frosting I simply add coco powder until I get the right taste and color. I noticed that the consistency of this frosting depends very much on the cheese cream I use. I made this using Philadelphia cream cheese and the consistency was pretty good, I was able to decorate my cake with it (see my photo gallery). However, where we live, this brand is pretty expensive, so at one time, I tried a generic supermarket brand instead. The same frosting, with the same quantities of cheese, butter and sugar came out pretty runny, no way to decorate with it. It was fine for us because we had no guests coming over, so we ate the cake the way it was. But if I need this frosting to look good, I use more expensive brands and it turns out great. This is a no fail, super tasty and incredibly fast to make frosting and I highly recommend it. Just keep in mind that it is not stiff enough for any fancy cake decorating.