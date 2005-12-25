Cream Cheese Frosting II

5080 Ratings
  • 5 4082
  • 4 728
  • 3 176
  • 2 58
  • 1 36

This is a wonderfully creamy frosting that goes well with pumpkin bread, carrot cake, chocolate cake, on cookies, or between cookies. If you want chocolate frosting, add 1/4 to 1/2 cup cocoa, according to how rich you want it.

By Jan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter until creamy. Mix in the vanilla, then gradually stir in the confectioners' sugar. Store in the refrigerator after use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 82.6mg. Full Nutrition
