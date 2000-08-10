Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies I

The cookies were soft and pretty good but I agree that they were quite bland. I accidently added 2 1/2 cups of icing sugar instead of flour. I tried to take as much as i could out but even with the bit of icing sugar that was still in the bowl it was not sugary enough. I would have added about 3/4 cup of plain sugar. I did though add a bit of milk because the cookies seemed very crumbly but i do not know if that was because some of the mixture accidentally came out when i removed most of the icing sugar. Also 2 cups of chocolate chips were toooooooo much. i would add 1 cup first and then see how it is. Overall they were okay.