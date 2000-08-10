Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies I
This is one of our favorite soft cookies, which my husband loves. I got this from a friend many years back and have made it often.
Hi Sandy! Delicious choc chip cookies. Very soft, and very yummy! I'm only 15 and a first time 'from scratch' cook, so considering that it did take me awhile to make everything. Instead of shortening I used butter, which gave a great flavour. Note: To anyone that substitutes butter for shortening - leave it out for 1-2 hours! I made the mistake of leaving it out for 15 mins, and it took me ages to mix the sugar and butter. Lol. Overall though, the turnout was fantastic; everyone in the family loved it! Thanks for a great recipe.Read More
HORRIBLE, DISGUSTING RECIPE. THE COOKIES WERE THE WORST EVER. DO NOT TRY THIS RECIPE!!!!!!!!!! I AM ANGRY THAT I WASTED ALL THE INGREDIENTS FOR IT.Read More
This was really really yummy!! It was very soft, but still held it's shape. I hate when cookies flatten out while cooking. This cookie held up wonderfully, and my 4 children "LOVED" them. This is one I will make over and over. THANK YOU
Very easy to make. Finally, a really good, soft chocolate chip cookie.
These are ok. They are definitely soft cookies, but they are also very dry. I have tasted better. They did not spread out very well, and stayed small. If you like cookies with a texture more like cake, then you will probably like these.
These cookies turned out differently than I expected. I thought they would be more cake-like. However, my entire family loved them! I used butter-flavored shortening. I also rolled the dough into balls then very slightly flattened them before baking. The cookies looked beautiful! They browned nicely, but were still very soft. They looked like beautiful bakery cookies, but tasted much better! My six-year old daughter asked for this recipe to be added to the cookbook we are making for her. It is definitely a "keeper" recipe!
Wow. My roomate is a "cookie junkie". She is very picky with her food, especially her favorite kind-cookies. For her birthday, I baked these award winning cookies and by the next day they were finished! Her appetite is usually small but she devoured these treats. They truly are award winning.
Because this recipe does not call for any white sugar, the cookies come out rather bland. It really isn't sweet at all, even with the vanilla and chocolate chips. The walnuts give it an extra crunch, but there isn't much to this cookie.
Yuck! I give credit for the fact that they are, indeed, chewy. They have no flavor, except that of shortening. I'll stick with my tried and true!
Really good! Wasnt too hard to make, but the ingredients were a bit hard to come by... They stay soft for a long time! It's great!
I WASTED INGREDIENTS FOR THIS RECIPE.l THEY DIDN'T EVEN TASTE LIKE COOKIES....WOULD NOT RECOMMEND EVEN ATTEMPTING!!
nasty dry,horrible, nothing like a good chocolate chip cookie
Great Cookie! My husband was the judge, and he's not easy to please when it comes to his cookies! They had perfect constency, crispy edges, chewy centers! Perfect all around!!
I absolutely love this recipe, I've been making this over & over for the past 3 weeks now! Thanks!
These cookies are soft, as promised, but taste like nothing but shortening. If you are insistent on an easy recipe, like this one is, I'd suggest adding some flavoring, like more vanilla, some cocoa powder or more sugar. Something, because even my kids didn't want these. Take the time to use a more labor intensive recipe, this one just isn't good.
i made these cookies tonight with my 2 year old and had a lot of fun. it was a incredibly simple recipe that came out awesome. i made a couple of changes to the recipe though. i used 1/2c shortening and 1/2c butter i also used 2 tsp baking powder and left out the salt cuz i was out of baking soda. over all we had a blast making them and are one of the best cookies ive ever had for sure the best ones ive ever made thank you for the recipe
this recipe is excellent i first used it as a regular chocolate chip recipe but now i use it as a base for other cookies i make because it is such a soft and chewy recipe i love it
this was not good. My husband said they tasted bitter. I followed the recipe the way it was written. We did not enjoy these cookies at all. I will keep searching
they were really good my whole family loved them they all asked for more i even asked for more!!!!!!!!!!!!
OMG! best cookies EVA! I'm only 13 and I made these no sweat. I did use butter instead of shortning though because everything's better with butter! I also rolled them into spoon sized balls and then slightly flatened them and they turned out perfect! I can't believe some people don't like this recipe.
Yummy! I made this because my kids wanted chocolate chip cookies and I was out of granulated sugar. I changed the 1 C shortening and used 1/2 C shortening and 1/2 C margarine. Very soft and very easy.
This is an excellent cookie, soft and chewy. Will keep this one. Thanks for this recipe Sandy. I am putting a cook book together for my granddaughters and this is going in.
These were great they stayed nice and soft even after one day out.
I don't bake much, but these turned out very well. They were gone in two days. My son says they were "really great."
This recipe is so good that my Grandma decided to use it for her Christmas cookies!
Superb!!!I added a few extra chocolate chips...They are delicious..
I really regret following this recipe....
this recipe was good, but i suggest changing it a little. you should reduce the salt amount because if you dont it tastes like a pretzel. you should also use butter instead of shortening because it is healthier and it tastes better too. the last thing you should do is have 1 cup of chocolate chips and 1 cup of peanut butter chips...yummy :) and dont use nuts because it doesnt mix well with the cookies. you will have REALLY good cookies if you follow my advice.
I couldn't find my usual recipe and tried this one....my family liked the other recipe better. This recipe was just ok in our house hold.
Only needs 2 cups of flour - maybe 2 and 1/4. 1 teaspoon of salt is WAY too much salt. Half butter and half shortening gives these cookies better flavor. Also, using a butter flavored shortening helps.
i was not a fan of this recipe... there wasn't very much flavor.... i was a little disappointed...
This was OUTSTANDING. I added Milk Chocolate chips and I also roughly chopped a bittersweet bar of chocolate and added those two for a combined 2 cups of chocolate chips with the original semi-sweet chocolate. They were gone in hours.......THANKS for a really good recipe!!!!
This recipe is good as a base cookie recipe, but unless you add things to it, it's missing something. I've crushed up oreos and and added them in place of chocolate chips (sort of like oreo cookie cookies) that turned out tasty. Also if you add 4 pouches of instant hot cocoa to the mix, the cookies come out wonderful!
I made these with my 6 year old daughter and they turned out very good. We only substituted M&M's for some of the chocolate chips. My whole family loved them. I do like cookies that hold their shape (these did) They were soft but a little dry.
They are really dry and crunchy! No taste! Caution: don't waste money on these cookies!!
*The recipe I was looking for! Very soft, fluffy little cookies! I suggest using butter-flavored Crisco for extra flavor. This recipe is very quick and easy. Delicious!*
followed it.. closely? I don't have any measuring devices, though I have a scale, so my baking soda, salt, and vanilla were just by sight/taste.. i also was a bit over on the eggs (not by too much.. but it made them fluffier) What I love about this recipe is how it has so much less sugar than others ive checked out, yet its so sweet I couldnt imagine adding more! :) very soft and chewy--made 18 late last night; 4 made it to morning.
I was kind of discouraged by the negative reviews, but alas, tried the recipe with a few adjustments made to accomodate the (lack of) ingredients I had on hand. I used half shortening and half butter (1/2 cup each) and almond extract in lieu of vanilla. A soft, chewy cookie! PERFECT!
I made these cookies for my boyfriend and he loved them. He refuses to share them.
Umm.. no. Just no. Don't make these cookies. I followed the directions to the T and they didn't turn out. Absolutely no taste at all.
Too many chocolate chips. Have had much better.
I use oil (canola specifically for me) instead of the shorting, and Dark Chocolate Chips, and the cookies come out wonderful
awesome cookies! had to hide some to keep family from eating all at once!
I followed the directions to the word, but they didn't turn out good. They had no flavor, and never smoothed out to look like cookies, instead they stayed in little balls. I added more sugar to the next batch, but they are not good cookies no matter what you do.
These were very soft and cake-like. My husband thought they were the best I have ever made. He told me to throw out all my other recipes and keep this one!
I have been looking for a good chocolate chip cookie recipe. I remembered that my Mom's used shortening. I believe shortening makes a better chocolate chip cookie. This recipe makes super soft cookies. My husband does not like chocolate, but he loved these cookies. I baked at 350 degrees for 9 minutes for the perfect cookie.
I LOVE cookies! Im pretty bummed that they dont have a lot of taste but i guess thats what you get when your not putting in any white sugar or butter! Those are what makes most desserts good! So i second being upset I wasted the ingredients. Sorry Sandy!
I have to say these are the BEST COOKIES I've ever tried. They are really soft and delicious, the recipe is perfect, thanks for sharing!
These are very easy and taste great. I'm suprised some people said they were horrible, I used a butter flavored shortening which could be the difference. If you like your cookies with a slight cake texture then these hit the mark.
I followed the directions exactly, i baked them for the right time... and they turned out tasteless. They didn't spread on the pan like i wouldve liked, and they were a waste of ingredients.
Overall i did like the cookies and how they were made. I liked the fact that they tasted like cookie dough that comes frozen in the package.
This cookie will hit the spot if you are just in the mood for a cookie or two but I probably won't make this recipe again. I liked that the cookies didn't spread in the oven, but it's more cake-like than I prefer. I only used one cup of chocolate chips, added extra vanilla and a bit of almond but the cookie was still a bit bland until I added a tablespoon of maple syrup on the last batch I put in the oven.
No offensse but I wouldn't even give this one star if it didn't make me in order to submit. This is the worst cookie ever. I thought their was way too much shortening. This was the worst cookie I have ever made. DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME OR INGRENTS!!!!!!!
The cookies were soft and pretty good but I agree that they were quite bland. I accidently added 2 1/2 cups of icing sugar instead of flour. I tried to take as much as i could out but even with the bit of icing sugar that was still in the bowl it was not sugary enough. I would have added about 3/4 cup of plain sugar. I did though add a bit of milk because the cookies seemed very crumbly but i do not know if that was because some of the mixture accidentally came out when i removed most of the icing sugar. Also 2 cups of chocolate chips were toooooooo much. i would add 1 cup first and then see how it is. Overall they were okay.
Although these cookies were nice and soft, we found them absolutely tasteless. The only taste was the generous amount of chocolate chips. My husband took one bite and said, "You changed your recipe" - so back to the old!
this is almost the recipe I have been searching for,,,,, they are soft and delicious
I did not care for this recipe. i attempted to make them and they turned out to be mushy , liquidy and runny!
Excellent cookies, but a little dry. One thing I love is they don't go flat and and they aren't overly sweet.
These were fine, but there is something lacking.
Excellent soft cookies! I took a double batch to work and they were gone within the hour. Line your cookie sheet with parchment paper - the cookies slide right off when they're done and there's no clean-up. 11 minutes cooking time was perfect for my oven.
delicious! Indeed soft, chewy. Not gooy, chewy, but more of a cakey soft and chewy. No, they are not super sweet, but that is actually nice. I give them a five, cause they hit the spot and yet are very simple. ;) (sidenote: I personally love vanilla so I always add just a few drops more than whatever the recipe calls for.)
I agree with you sandy these cookies are good.
I thought these cookies were great. I used butter instead of shortening to cut off a few calories. They came out perfect! I'll be making these a lot in my house!
The taste was ok, but they are VERY dry. And instead of "melting" down, they stayed in balls of mixture. Not a great recipe.
THis is hands down the best chocolate cookie recipe I have ever tried... Thanks for sharing they turned out perfect and fluffy and just sweet enough... went in my favorites folder!!!!
I have 4 kids, and a neighbourhood with another 17 more, send these out for a snack, and you hear the raves!!!
These cookies are a sinch to make and they come out soft and delicious. I've replaced chocolate chips on numerous occasions with other things such as reece's pieces & m&ms. Always came out great.
I've made this recipe many times. In fact, it is the only chocolate chip cookie recipe I use. Every time I make it, everyone asks me for a recipe because they love them so much.
These cookies were delicious! My whole family loved them. They were very soft and wonderful. I didn't put in any walnuts, and I also used milk chocolate chips instead of the semi-sweet and they were great. These are not like the toll-house recipe at all, but more like what you would buy at the mall.
This is a great recipe, but because I'm at a higher altitude (2500') the original recipe comes out very fluffy and almost cake-like. I add one 3 oz package of instant vanilla pudding to help them come out softer and chewy.
My father was a professional baker (journeyman)..He and my mother owned a bakery for decades. Out of that experience, I can honestly say this is a really good recipe. I have seen some negative comments, and am not sure what would bring them to these conclusions, however with my own knowledge, any recipes success depends a lot on preparation of the dough or batter. Sugars must be mixed till they are fluffy with the fats. Let this cookie dough sit in the fridge, then scoop with small wet melon baller, press down scoop with a wetted glass bottom, to about 1/2 inch thick. My bake time varied and was 8 minutes 30 seconds (small oven, it gets hot). The texture is a nice soft cookie.
They look good, but are they really good? hmmm.....
I known for my cooking, not my baking. As a child my mother had this friend with a "secret" chocolate chip cookie recipe I could never find. These have been a hit with every person I've made them for. What a great start for baking. Try substituting macadamia nuts and white chocolate. Yummy!
oh my god! these cookies are AMAZING! this will be the ONLY chocolate chip cookie recipe i will be using from now on. I have finally found the PERFECT chocolate chip recipe. Thanks!!!!
This recipe was really good, thanks! They are so delicious, and they just melt in your mouth.... Yum. I really enjoyed making them as well, and my family and friends loved the cookies!
my, my so good like cake cookies not to sweet can't buy a cookie like this ....
Very easy to make chocolate chip cookies! They actually do stay soft and everyone who tasted them wanted the recipe!!
love them took them to a new yeras party they were the hit of the party
I did not care for this recipe. They look more like puffs. They are soft, but they taste like balls of flour with chocolate chips. I used the recipe because I didn't have any butter on hand.
Cake-like. I used real butter instead of shortening for better flavor (make sure to soften) as well as a bit of extra vanilla. Standard soft chocolate chip cookie.
Just ok. Found two other recipes on here that are better
Amazing! made it twice since I found this recipe
absolutely delicious
My husband and I absolutely loved them!! No changes and they came out great.
Great easy recipe. However we changed the recipe a bit we used 1 cup of shorting and 4 tablespoons of butter and we used 2 1/2 of vanilla. cookies need to be in the oven for 12 minutes
I just tried this recipe and it was great. My husband and son both love these cookies. There are really soft. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This recipe is very good. Well done Sandy.
I actually enjoyed this cookie the next day. I also rolled the cookie dough in a ball before cooking. They looked nice and cooked even, no brown spots from uneven cookie dough.
I lost my recipe for chocolate chip cookies but when I seen your ingredients I was so happy. They taste just like mine. Love them! Thank you.
These cookies were pretty good, but a little on the bland side; I doubled the vanilla, but they still lacked something in flavor. Texture was great, though. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I melted the shortening (until 1/2 liquid, 1/2 solid) and the brown sugar together in the microwave because it helps disolve the sugar and gives a finer texture to the cookies. Perfect at 9 minutes.
I found this recipe originally in a cookbook from my grandmother. I was surprised to find it here. The cookies are fantastic! If someone thinks they don't have enough flavor, the recipe can be altered some and the cookies still come out soft. Use your imagination a little.
Even when they came out weird they tasted really good. I would not change a thing on how they were made.
This is by far the best chocolate chip cookie recipe that I have ever eaten, made, etc! I prefer to use butter flavored shortening and to nix the nuts. My 7 and 8 year old cousins had a blast making this recipe with me and they loved these ooey-gooey, soft and chewy, fresh-out-of-the-oven cookies!
First time making cookies from scratch and my son love them. Made them twice in a week
