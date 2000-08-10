Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies I

105 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 10
  • 3 12
  • 2 6
  • 1 15

This is one of our favorite soft cookies, which my husband loves. I got this from a friend many years back and have made it often.

By Sandy Greathouse

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Mix sugar and shortening until smooth and fluffy. Beat eggs and add baking soda which has been dissolved in 1 tablespoon hot water.

  • Sift flour and salt together and add to the creamed mixture. Add vanilla and fold in nuts and chocolate chips.

  • Drop by spoonfuls onto lightly greased cookie sheets. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 212.8mg. Full Nutrition
