Springerle I

This is the recipe that I use. Only I also add 1/2 t of Anise Oil. Though anise is traditionally Christmas, they can also be made by omitting the anise seed and substituting other flavorings like Vanilla, Orange, etc. I have also made it with 4 cup powdered sugar instead of the 2 c. granulated. Both work, but I prefer the powdered sugar. I saw a suggestion on youtube recommending that you cook one to make sure your oven is right on and adjust. This year I had thick pads on the bottom. Just as I was finishing the last batch I connected with the fact that my oven was too cool. (Time to have the control board replaced.) I also used American acrylic cookied presses, so instead of the traditional 3/8-58 thickness I rolled them to a little under 1/4 inch. It is a good recipe. The grandkids and kids love them. Thanks for sharing.