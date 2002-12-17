Springerle I
This is the old German recipe ... belonged to my mom-in-law at the time. I've been baking these for the past 30+ years! It remains a family favorite!! Look for a springerle rolling pin in antique stores.
I have looked for this recipe for YEARS. My mother passed away 34 years ago, she made these at christmas time every year starting them in October.....she would store them in a large crock. I have springerle boards instead of a rolling pin, they work the same way. THANK YOU FOR THIS RECIPE....IT'S THE REAL ONE.Read More
There are a lot of high reviews for this recipe so I have to wonder if my cookies might have been the result of user error. Everything that could have possibly went wrong did. My dough broke apart right away. I actually ended up fixing this by adding water. Even though I let these cookies sit out over night, the pretty impressions from my mold were gone by the time I baked them. The house never smelled like anise, like the ones my mother would make. Maybe, I should try to get her recipe. Anyway, these cookies taste ok, and I would like to thank the submitter of this recipe, but they weren't quite what I was looking for.Read More
This recipe is the same as my great-rand motherj's except that she added the butter with the sugar. I decided to try it this way....DON"T!!! ...the fluffy eggs collasped!! Add the 2 Tbs. butter (melted and cooled) last of all FOLDING them in. I also roll out the cookies right away. I was going to try refrigerating them like her recipe says, but decided to do it Great grand-ma's way and roll them out lightly without the cooling. Two of my sons ask for springerle every Christmas:)
This is close to my German great grandmothers recipe. I modified it to taste almost exactly like it. I added a little grated lemon peel. You can also use the antique springerle boards as well as the rolling pin.
excellent! I had lost my recipe and glad to report this one is perfect!
my dad loves these cookies from his childhood so I made the receipe and he couldnt stop eating them!!
I was terrified of making springerle until I used this recipe. Three successful batches and counting! Both my dad and my aunt have said these are just like their grandma used to make. I place the cookies on a cookie sheet with parchment paper sprinkled with anise seeds...saves tea towels. These have not hardened on me yet. Success! Am passing this recipe on to my daughter-in-law.
To bocaboda: my mother also called them the same thing but she was Swiss and spelled it 'chrabboli'.
this looks very close to what my mom would make. I have the old board with beautiful designs. After letting the dough sit overnight she would brush the bottom of the cookie with water (or milk?) so it would rise from the bottom and preserve the design. Did not work as well in the warm Florida climate compared to Ohio.
My mother made a cookie we have called Krabili. I was surprised to find the same type cookie in a Betty Crocker cookie book "springerle." Mom received this recipe from a Swedish neighbor 55 years ago. Anyone ever heard of Krabili? Our recipe has eggs, sugar, flour, touch of salt and anise seed. I roll it out thin and use a krinkle edge roll cutter and then let dry overnight and cook in slow oven the next day. Basically the same ingredients and process. I am baking them now as I write. I would like to try them, maybe next year with the lemon. Because I have taken over the tradition I have family members putting in their orders. Bocaboda
This is the recipe that I use. Only I also add 1/2 t of Anise Oil. Though anise is traditionally Christmas, they can also be made by omitting the anise seed and substituting other flavorings like Vanilla, Orange, etc. I have also made it with 4 cup powdered sugar instead of the 2 c. granulated. Both work, but I prefer the powdered sugar. I saw a suggestion on youtube recommending that you cook one to make sure your oven is right on and adjust. This year I had thick pads on the bottom. Just as I was finishing the last batch I connected with the fact that my oven was too cool. (Time to have the control board replaced.) I also used American acrylic cookied presses, so instead of the traditional 3/8-58 thickness I rolled them to a little under 1/4 inch. It is a good recipe. The grandkids and kids love them. Thanks for sharing.
I buy really beautiful molds online. We love them ! Great recipe by the way !
These cookies taste exactly like the Springerle cookies my German uncle used to make.
Excellent recipe!! Thank you. Made for the first time for a German friend and it was a big hit.
I love this recipe, my mother also made these at Christmas, the only thing I change is I add 1 t. of anise oil to the dough. PS add the flour slowly because I only used 3 cups.
I am acutally rather disappointed: for some reason, my cookies raised in a "pillow" form, some of them cracked on top, and the designs nearly disappeared. I did leave them out overnight to dry, and they were quite firm (nearly hard) when I put them on the cookie sheet to bake them. My oven typically runs a lower temperature than the control setting indicates, so I don't think I was baking them too hot.
Lemon zest - my family's recipe included 'the zest of one lemon' in a batch, though I remember using orange in a pinch, but it wasn't quite the same.
I found this recipe closest to what my grandmother used to make. I do not put anise seed on cookie sheet. It has enough a flavor and I do not like the looks.
First attempt making them after inheriting my German families springerle rolling pin. I dried them on parchment lined cookie sheets like another reviewer said and it worked out great. I did have troubles getting anise seed to stick so i very lightly dabbed my finger in a bowl of water and touched the bottom of cookies before setting them on seeds to dry. (Don’t over wet the cookie) Cookie flavor is like I remembered. Pretty easy to make. Recipe is a keeper.
loved them!
how the heck do you roll these out after refrigerating the dough? Mine crumbled apart! It is way too dry. I live in a dry climate... maybe I'll dd water?
I made this recipe. I dumped the anise seed into the batter instead of sprinkling it on top. That way, no seeds fall off and are lost. Spices are not cheap. Why waste them? I made this Springerle recipe twice. Took some to one of the women at church.She loved them. I have my grandmother's Springerle rolling pin. I did not know what it was for. I don't remember grandma using it. Happy Mom kept it.
I love these! I inherited Springerle rolling pins from both mothers. However, I have trouble with them spreading out from the bottom ( have tried other recipes; the same thing happens). I live at 3900 feet, so I always add less baking powder than recipes call for. Could it be that we are also very dry, and the tops of the cookies dry out too much over night? Should I not dry them at all, or dry them longer? They taste great and my family loves them. This is the best recipe I've found, but I'd like them to look as good as they taste!
