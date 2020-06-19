Perfect Sushi Rice

Here is my recipe for the perfect sushi rice. You can eat this alone or roll into your favorite sushi roll with ingredients of choice. I use strips of carrots, cucumbers and slices of avocado. You can adjust the amount of vinegar in this recipe to suit your taste.

By LucyDelRey

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
5 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse the rice in a strainer or colander until the water runs clear. Combine with water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover and cook for 20 minutes. Rice should be tender and water should be absorbed. Cool until cool enough to handle.

  • In a small saucepan, combine the rice vinegar, oil, sugar and salt. Cook over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Cool, then stir into the cooked rice. When you pour this in to the rice it will seem very wet. Keep stirring and the rice will dry as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 1g; sodium 158.2mg. Full Nutrition
