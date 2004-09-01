Toasty Macaroons

4.2
7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A recipe from the 70's ... coconut and rum extract!

Recipe by Rosemarie Magee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine coconut, milk, rum extract, and ginger. Stir until well blended.

  • Drop by teaspoon onto foil-lined sheet. Garnish each with 1/2 candied cherry placed upside down in center.

  • Bake 15 minutes or until firm.

  • Remove from cookie sheet to wire racks. Cool completely before storing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 5g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 58.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022