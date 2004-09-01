Toasty Macaroons
A recipe from the 70's ... coconut and rum extract!
Great tasting and very easy to make. Warning: when toasting your coconut, check it frequently. I found out the hard way that coconut burns very quickly!Read More
I wasn't too crazy about these, maybe I did something wrong. I thought they browned too quickly, and if I reduced the baking time, they weren't quite done. Just not what I was looking for.Read More
These had excellent flavor, but they got a bit too crispy. I cooked them just until a bit golden brown - next time I will take them out earlier.
Excellent, easy recipe! Take care toasting coconut, it toasts quickly! Cooked beautifully, crunchy on the outside, soft and gooey on the inside -very coconutty and not too sweet!
great flavor. great for adding variety to the dessert tray. Will make again.
good flavor but found out that foil needs to be coated with cooking spray to come off easily.
