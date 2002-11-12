Peanut Blossoms II

This recipe is fantastic. Made them today and almost a dozen are gone already between my husband and kids! I didn't want to make 7 dozen cookies so I halved everything and it came out to be exactly 3 1/2 dozen. Don't be afraid to use natural peanut butter all you naturalists out there. I used Adams natural peanut butter that only has ONE ingredient: peanuts! I just made sure I stirred it really well before adding in. Also, I only cooked these for about 9 minutes. I set the timer for 8 minutes and let them cook about a minute more and they were PERFECT and the hershey kiss went in perfect and melted just enough on the bottom to stick into the cookie. These are GREAT peanut butter blossoms and I will keep this recipe for every Christmas...and maybe a few other times a year too;) Thank you!!!