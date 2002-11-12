Peanut Blossoms II

I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!
Great recipe! I have made a few batches, ones made with regular Crisco and ones made with butter. Everyone who has sampled both seem to like the ones made with butter better. Just remember that you will probably have to chill the dough for at least a few hours. Definitely my new peanut blossom recipe!
Hey...the idea behind these cookies was good, however in reality they were not up to our standards. Actually my friend and myself ate these cookies and did not feel very good afterwards. These did not leave a warm full feeling, but instead a disturbing very sugary unsettling feeling....we couldn't eat anything the rest of the day. Perhaps it was because they actually were quite tasty and we ate 24...and then we burned some and ate those too...:-) Thanks for the fun recipe
This is a standard for my family however we have found that the "Dove Promises" are considerably better in the center. The chocolate is smoother, less bitter and the shape distributes the chocolate more evenly with each bite
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2013
These cookies are so classic I remember helping myself to a neighbor's stash in her freezer when I was a little girl, and that was decades ago! My family and I have enjoyed them every year since. Some things are so good, so tried and true, that they are timelessly perfect. And this recipe for Peanut Blossoms is one of those. I don't know when this particular recipe originated, but if you're looking for THE recipe for Peanut Blossoms, this is it, the original. In my view, no Christmas Cookie plate is complete without them, and I know they will continue their tradition of creating fond memories.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
12/18/2002
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/06/2004
I have tried several Peanut Blossom Cookie recipes and my family and I agree that these are the best of the bunch! They are not as crumbly and dry as many of the other recipes I have tried and the peanut butter flavor really comes through. As others suggested, I used the butter flavored shortening and it worked out well. Thanks for a great recipe that is now being added to my permanent recipe collection!
These turned out great....I've made them twice so far, and my kids keep begging me to make more. The first couple of batches out of the oven just dissappear...not even cooled. The kids say they are the "bomb" and best cookies that I've ever made. I didn't change a thing. This recipe also makes as many as it says it does...unlike many other recipes that fall short of how many they actually make, unless you make them extra small. This one is certainly a keeper!
Awesome cookies! Made these following the recipe exactly and baked for 11 minutes. I think my cookies were a little bigger than the recipe called for because I ended up with about 70 cookies..but I wouldn't change a thing because the size was perfect. Once cooled, they were still nice and chewy and tasted wonderful. Not too sweet with a good amount of peanut butter flavor. Took some to work and they were devoured! Thank you Rosemarie for a great recipe!
Even my husband who doesn't like peanut butter cookies can't keep his hands off these. I used Butter Flavored Crisco. It's months after my first review. I've made these cookies countless times. They've become my signature cookie. They recently made money for a cancer society bake sale. Try using the new caramel kisses. They stay so soft and delicious. Wonderful cookies each and every time I make them. Deserve more than 5 stars!
I made these exactly as stated in the original recipe, except I halved the ingredients to 42 servings because I only had one bag of kisses. IF you do the same thing, remember that the step b y step instructions will be the same as if you are doing 84 servings. It will tell you to pour in 1 cup of white sugar. Don't pour in one cup, you need to pour in 1/2 cup. Also, these do not spread hardly at all, so you can put them very close together.
Dang, these are really good! Based upon the reviews, I was thinking, "c'mon, they're peanut butter blossoms, how different can they be?" This is the first recipe I have tried where they didn't go flat. After reading other comments, I decided to try using 1/2 butter flavored Crisco, and 1/2 real butter. Perfect. We use the Brach's stars on them at Christmas & call them "Wise Men".
This is precisely my mother's recipe, which according to the recipe card, she got from Ladies' Home Journal. Always comes out great! She's has Celiac, so she's adapted a gluten-free version - substitute rice flour for the regular flour, and add 1 1/2 tsp of xantham gum. As always, the uncooked dough will taste funny, but the rice flavor will cook right out of it and you won't be able to tell the difference!
Making my second batch of the season tonight. These are a classic Christmas cookie at our house and always requested by folks outside the family as well. It's too bad that STEPH rated them with only one star. I don't think it was the cookie that was to blame, but the eating of the entire batch in one sitting. Guess they were good enough at the time! Anyway, make a double batch...you will love them.
YUMMMMM.....I've been looking for a recipe like this for years. This has become the 'bonding recipe' for my daughter and I. We usually have to make a double batch because everyone at work gets upset if I dont' bring them in! The only thing I changed was using butter flavored Crisco-it just makes them taste more 'buttery'. Just make sure the chocolate is completely hardened before you put them in a ziploc bag--the chocolate might smear or fall off--such a shame! Thank you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2001
This is by far the best recipe for Peanut Blossom Cookies! They come out wondufully full, tasty and the recipe is easy breezy! An all around winner.
These cookies are one of my favorites. My mom and I have been making them for years. We found that putting the kiss in upside down helps keep the cookie from breaking apart. It also makes it easier to package and they taste the same.
fantastic cookie, followed as recipie indicated. froze my hershey kisses beforehand, pressed in immediately after they came out of the oven, and then transfered the cookies to the cooling rack for about 10mins, then refrigerated. best cookie recipe in my box!
Again, a good well-known cookie recipe but this particular version did not work out well for me. I followed the recipe exact, even using name brand peanut butter. The dough was crumbly to work with and even after I got it shaped and baked, most of the cookies fell apart once I pushed the kiss in and went to remove it off the sheet. This is the last time I use a recipe for blossoms that either isn't mine or Jif's. I'm not an inexperianced baker by any means nor am I a recipe snob who only likes name brand recipes. Sometimes, you gotta go with what works and for some reason, other off shoots of blossom recipes just don't pan out for me.
Absolutely perfect. These are a great recipe to make with kids! I used butter instead of Crisco (eww). Made 2 batches - made the balls a little too big the first time. They should be be just a little bigger than an inch in diameter. Took 11 minutes in my oven.
I made these cookies and they were delicious! We had an old recipe for these that somehow got lost that my family and I loved, and these are 100 times better! I used butter instead of shortening which I always do, and did not roll them in sugar befo putting them in the oven. I also put the cookies in for eight minutes then out the chocolates on and then put them back I for two minutes to insure that the choocolate melted. I used dark chocolate kisses and milk. They are delicious! Deffinetly making again
Make sure that all the chocolate kisses are all unwrapped and place in a bowl in the refridgerator when assembling them. This way, they will stay intact and not melted from your warm hands. Also, use a cookie scoop when dropping these cookies so they are uniform in size. Experiment with other kiss flavors. Yummy!!
The recipe on here is phenomenal. The only thing I did differently was to use butter instead of shortening. However, be very careful with the timing on these. The recipe states 10-12 minutes and for my brand new oven, it was WAY too long. The first batch I made was completely burned on the bottom in 8 and a half minutes. The next batch I put in for 7 minutes and it was perfect. Don't wait until they start to brown, that will be too long. As soon as they start to crack on the top, they are ready to be taken out. I did half of these with dark chocolate kisses and they turned out great as well!
I've been making this exact recipe for years - and love it, my grown-up daughter's fav. I really like Adelina P's idea about using peanut butter Hershey's Kisses instead of plain, this year I'll make half recipe of each.
Steve Steger
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2011
Awsome cookies only negative is my wife is eating them all ,good thing we have a gym membership!
Taste wise, these deserved five stars, but I really had a hard time with these cookies spreading to much. I only make these for Christmas which means looks matter a lot. I tried turning the heat up a bit and refrigerating the dough first, which helped but they still puffed up too much. Usually that would be perfect, but not what I want for these cookies.
Oh my gosh, these were to die for. I have already ate like 4 of them and still need to make room for dinner. The only thing I did different was use butter flavored shortening and towards the end switched to my hubby's favorite chocolate, dove. Thanks for a great recipe. Followed to a tee.
I like these cookies...they are really good but they are only moist for 2 days at the most and then well they can be really hard which makes them not so good to eat...So I give this 3 stars just for how long they last..which is not long...
I just got done making these and they turned out great. I followed others reviews and baked for 8 mins. then press the kisses in them then baked for another a min. and thirty seconds. I also used all butter instead of shortening and kept everything else the same.
I've never made these before (so I don't have a recipe to compare this to), but they turned out great and were a big hit. I did half the recipe (because I didn't need so many of one type of cookie) and used half butter/half shortening. They turned out perfectly - my cookies didn't crack after putting the Hershey Kiss in, and the cookies stayed soft even after they cooled. I will be using this recipe again in the future.
Made these cookies last Christmas. All were eaten. This year had several requests to include these cookies this year. Followed recipe exactly. I am going to try butter.. 1/2 c shortening and 1/2 c butter. Do not misunderstand. I am not trying this variation because I found fault with the cookie, but because of the two reviews I read (Liz, 2009 and CSMorris, 2003). Thanks for this recipe. My great grandma made this and until last year I have not had a good one since she passed away. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays.
The was my first try making these. The flavor was good the family loved them...but mine cracked too much. I started out at 10min but ended up at 7min. I think my oven was too hot. Instead of kisses I used hersheys hearts and reeses PB filled hearts. Yummy.
I just baked these and they are wonderful! My only change to the recipe was to use half butter and half shortening. Also, I was out of milk so I used whipping cream cut with a little water to equal the quarter cup. Turned out great. I will make again and again........
Good recipe and good cookies but I like to half/half the crisco with butter as it softens the cookies. The shortening makes the cookies puffy and big but the butter is what makes them soft and chewy. I tried this recipe and the cookies were more crunchy than I like.
Awesome, Beautiful! You can't mess these up. Follow directions exactly, or with slight changes, they are still wonderful. I baked mine for 350 degrees instead for about 10 1/2 - 11 minutes, than put kisses in them, and back in oven for 1 minute to get a softer overall chocolate. I used butter instead because I like butter better, (when using butter it's best suggested to refrigerate your dough a few hours to chill before putting on cookie sheets) and added a little extra peanut butter cause we love peanut butter. They were soooooo soft and chewy. Even 4 days later they still are as soft and chewy as the 1st day I baked them. Love, Love, Love.
Delicious! I had to add a little more flour to make the dough thick enough to roll, but the result were beautiful! I used the Extra Dark kisses and the ones with caramel. My family and friends LOVE these!
Great recipe that we are making for a friend's wedding. (Apparently cookies are a long-standing tradition; who knew?) NOTE: Read the recipe carefully, unlike me. They only want *part* of the sugar mixed with the cookies. I missed that and added the full amount. The cookies turned out just fine. However, I had recipes that do that. If you need the sugar for two separate parts, LIST IT SEPARATELY. But the cookies were awesome. And like it says, watch it closely. The moment you see a tinge of brown, pull the cookies. Thanks for the great recipe.
Loved this cookies! It made for me exactly 72. I used 1/2 cup butter an 1/2 cup of buttered flavored crisco. It was delicious! Everyone could not believe how soft they were. But do not over bake them! They will crack.
I make these every year. This year I had only the natural type pb and went ahead and used it, wary of the results. They were delish. I also baked them in my convection oven so I could make two trays at once. The cookies were a little flatter, not much, but very chewy and---I got done in half the time.
These cookies were amazing. I substituted butter, as other people had suggested. I took them to work and had so many people raving about how delicious they were! This is going in the recipe book for sure :)
These are a Christmas classic. I roll the dough in red and white rock sugar before baking to make them a bit more festive. And I always make a double batch so I have enough to make Peanut Butter Cup Cookies as they are the axact same recipe.
These have been a favorite of mine for years!!! My husband also loves these, so it's a no brainer when deciding whether or not to add a batch to my holiday cookie trays! My only complaint is that my cookies did not remain soft and chewy as I hoped they would. Both my hubs and neighbor commented that this type of cookie NEVER stays moist, but I remember otherwise (hmmmm...). My neighbor recommended placing a slice of bread or apple in my cookie jar to help with that. Otherwise, these cookies are FANTASTIC! For a little holiday jolly, I dipped my cookies in red and green decorator sugar. Too cute!!! I also made some with mint kisses and the rest with plain 'ol milk chocolate kisses. I prefer the traditional chocolate candy best. If you haven't already, TRY THESE! You won't be disappointed. :-) Thanks for sharing this classic on here, Rosemarie!
This is one of the best peanut butter cookies you could ever make. They're a standard for all of my holiday cookie trays and out of all of the cookies I put on the trays, this one receives the most compliments and is most appreciated.
I always avoid shortening whenever possible, so I substituted real butter for the shortening in this recipe. They were fabulous! A little sticky and hard to roll, but if you just push the dough off the spoon into the sugar, knock it around a bit to get all the stickiness covered, then pick it up with your fingers and shape into a ball, it works. I also substituted demerara sugar for the white sugar--the crystals are large and gives another texture dimension, a crunchiness on the surface. This one is definitely a keeper!
I too used butter instead of shortening, and they turned out amazing! I also made half of the cookies with peanut butter-filled kisses. They take a little longer to harden back up, but they turned out excellent!
These were good. I baked mine for 8 minutes. They came out much better than when they were in for 10 minutes, too crispy. At least in my oven. No need to freeze the dough it worked great for me as it was. Also if you put the candy on top as soon as it comes out of the oven it will soften on it's own. Don't touch untill it is completely cooled and the chocolate has set. The only reason I didn't give it 5* is because,(I hate to say it) But I had a box mix that was better. They sold it at Sam's Club during the holidays. Thanks for the recipe though.
These are fabulous! Loved by all and fun to make too. I don't normally like to change recipes, but I don't use shortening. So I used butter in it's place. They are soft and chewy with just the right amount of crisp on the outside. They look exactly as pictured here. I got more like 100 cookies. Baked for 8 minutes, quickly put the Hershey kisses on, then baked for another minute to heat the kisses all the way through. When cooled thoroughly, the kisses remain so soft and the cookie the perfect mixture of chewy and crispy.
These were very good. I read recipes where folks wanted butter instead of shortening and some where the butter folks said it was dry. Sooooo I used 1/2 butter flavored Crisco and 1/2 unsalted butter. They were excellent. A fav of my DH. I used the new special dark chocolate Hershey Kisses and just followed the recipe instructions. I used a medium cookie scoop to measure out the dough and baked mine for 12 minutes. A keeper!
A classic favorite - softer than I remember as a kid! To REALLY save time, use a 1" cookie scoop dipped in sugar each time. Super easy and way less messy! To get the sugar to stick the first time, scoop one cookie first and dispense, then dip in sugar.
Saril
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2011
This is a great recipe. I always loved this kind of cookie. Using the colored sugar made them more festive for Chritmas.
These are the BEST cookies! I followed another review and took the cookies out at 8 minutes, placed the kiss in the cookie and put back in the oven for 2 min. The chocolate kiss holds its shape but never hardens back up and is so delicious and easier to eat! Will definitely make again!
I usually make these cookies for Christmas. My kids enjoy helping me make these with the unwrapping of the candies. You better plan on making more than 72 cookies. My batch made 94 cookies. Thanks Rosemarie for your great recipe.
This recipe is fantastic. Made them today and almost a dozen are gone already between my husband and kids! I didn't want to make 7 dozen cookies so I halved everything and it came out to be exactly 3 1/2 dozen. Don't be afraid to use natural peanut butter all you naturalists out there. I used Adams natural peanut butter that only has ONE ingredient: peanuts! I just made sure I stirred it really well before adding in. Also, I only cooked these for about 9 minutes. I set the timer for 8 minutes and let them cook about a minute more and they were PERFECT and the hershey kiss went in perfect and melted just enough on the bottom to stick into the cookie. These are GREAT peanut butter blossoms and I will keep this recipe for every Christmas...and maybe a few other times a year too;) Thank you!!!
Good flavor, but a cracked mess. I followed the recipe to the letter, no substitutions. The cookie tastes good, but the tops of every one of them came out of the oven cracked. I won't be using this recipe again.
My mom always made me peanut blossoms and they are fantastic! I didn't make this recipie but the one I have is very similar, it uses butter. After we add the kiss we bake them for another 5 min to soften the kiss. They stay softened even after cooled too. It is sooooo yummy!!! Absotutly me favorite cookie. I think I'm going to go make some now!
This is a fantastic recipe! Just one difference in my kitchen: I use Brach's milk chocolate stars instead of kisses. For me, it's a better balance between chocolate and cookie. As a nice bonus, there's less fuss with unwrapping each individual kiss, and they're prettier, too :)
