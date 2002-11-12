Peanut Blossoms II

688 Ratings
  • 5 562
  • 4 88
  • 3 24
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

I make these every year for our annual cookie open house. We make about 15 to 20 different kinds of cookies and have a 4 hour open house with friends. We then prepare cookie trays to take to shut ins and freeze the rest to enjoy all year long. My husband helps with this four day project! He's retired ... and I'm partially retired. It has been a long standing tradition that we enjoy every year!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
155 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
48 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
84
Yield:
7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

84
Original recipe yields 84 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, peanut butter, brown sugar, and 1 cup white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, and stir in the milk and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the peanut butter mixture until well blended. Shape tablespoonfuls of dough into balls, and roll in remaining white sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from oven, and immediately press a chocolate kiss into each cookie. Allow to cool completely; the kiss will harden as it cools.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 6g; cholesterol 5.8mg; sodium 79.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/13/2022