Chow Clusters
Simple and delicious ...more like candy. Peanuts work well in place of the cashews or try a combination of both!
Simple and delicious ...more like candy. Peanuts work well in place of the cashews or try a combination of both!
For a high fiber snack, use Fiber One cereal instead, it looks just like Chow Mein Noodles, and covered with chocolate you can't tell the difference.Read More
Was so excited to try out this recipe. The butterscotch was so overpowering I couldn't taste anything else. No one in my family cared for them.Read More
For a high fiber snack, use Fiber One cereal instead, it looks just like Chow Mein Noodles, and covered with chocolate you can't tell the difference.
I've been making a cookie like this for years and called it "Scotch Crunchies". My recipe has one cup of cashews instead of 1/2 cup, but I've also noticed you can adjust this recipe to your tastes.
I made these last December (2001) and brought them to work as a snack. There were a hit. A friend asked for the recipe to make them with his daugther for Christams. Tip: Once you put everything together, stir quickly because it will stiffen up really quick.--sk
This is ALMOST the same recipe that my family has been using for years. We love them- always a crowd pleaser. Here's a few things we've found out over the years. (1) Using Peanuts (salted or unsalted) actually tastes better and is cheaper (but cashews work fine) (2) For the amount of chow mein noodles this recipe calls for I'd actually use 1 bag of butterscotch and 1 bag of semi-sweet chocolate. otherwise you're going to have a heck of a time covering all those noodles. (3) double boiler works best for melting the chips but a pot is fine- just watch you don't burn the chocolate - keep the heat low and if it starts to look grainy you've overdone it. (4) never use the rice noodles instead of the chow mein noodles (they hurt your mouth) (5) semi-sweet chocolate is best because milk chocolate and butterscotch winds up way too sweet.
My kids have enjoyed these for about 18 years now! They are a wonderful candy! We call ours, Chinese New Year Candy, but it goes by many names. We use, 1- 12oz. bag semi sweet choc. chips, 1- 12oz. bag butterscoth chips,(I think there is 2 cups in bag). Only 1- 6oz.can chinese noodles and 1- 14oz.bag of spanish peanuts. You can also add 12oz. of raisins if you like. I melt my chips on top of double boiler until melted, remove from heat and then stir in all the crunchy things.(if kids are using double boiler, be careful because hot water can spurt between pans and make sure you don't get any water in choc. mix). I drop by tablespoon onto wax papper to set, but can speed that up by putting in refrigerator. These also freeze wonderful for several months! Great!
This recipe is easy and fun to do with others. Good recipe for kids! The only downside is that the chocolate melts fast, so if you don't serve these cold, they get all over everyones fingers and fall apart a little. Also, cook over LOW heat, because the chocolate will taste bad if you cook it too fast and it can get stuck to the bottom of the pan. Also, like a previous reviewer said, stir the mixins in quickly, because it thickens FAST.
I love this recipe. I like using dark chocolate and milk chocolate, but on occasion use white chocolate, dried cranberries and pecans. Everyone is amazed at how easy this recipe is.
These are so simple to make and a great treat for kids to help with. I used 1 cup cashews instead of 1/2 cup. These ARE very sweet, so make them small. I think you can do a lot of fun variations with this recipe; next time I'm trying white chocolate chips, dried cranberries and pecans.
Forget the saucepan, use the crock pot. I set the chocolate on high 10 minutes, then low 20 minutes. Saw another review and used Fiber One cereal and peanuts. Easy to mix, no risk of burning it, and I didn't have to rush because the chocolate stayed warm.
Five stars for easy! The grandkids loved them. Yes, they are sweet - they are supposed to be! I added more nuts - but that is just because we all like lots of nuts!
Very sweet but good. The kids will love them!!!
Made it to the recipe but without the cashews and added a bit of paraffin wax to keep the chocolate coating from melting on my fingers. Great tasting. Definitely will make again.
Super simple to make and even better to eat!
excellent recipe, I've made this before and always turns out very well. This time, I chose not to use the cashews in the purpose of making a bird's nest for Easter.....will make again TY
These are Delicious! I do use all chocolate and omit the nuts these are always a nice addition to my cookie platter at Christmas been making these for years!!!
Simple and delicious. great to make for a large group.
Christmas Tradition, tasted great and messy to make! I also add some extra cashews.
Yummy , quick treat for any occasion!
Was so excited to try out this recipe. The butterscotch was so overpowering I couldn't taste anything else. No one in my family cared for them.
We used honey roasted peanuts and it came out delicious.
Always a delicious treat. When making for a bake sale, and as a fun variation, I form small (2" x 1") oval shapes of the mixture. Then I add 2 mini M&Ms for eyes and call them hedgehogs. They are always a quick seller. Living in NH, we have a long mud season every March. I form flattened mixtures, add M&Ms for eyes and call them Mudmen.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections