Chow Clusters

This is ALMOST the same recipe that my family has been using for years. We love them- always a crowd pleaser. Here's a few things we've found out over the years. (1) Using Peanuts (salted or unsalted) actually tastes better and is cheaper (but cashews work fine) (2) For the amount of chow mein noodles this recipe calls for I'd actually use 1 bag of butterscotch and 1 bag of semi-sweet chocolate. otherwise you're going to have a heck of a time covering all those noodles. (3) double boiler works best for melting the chips but a pot is fine- just watch you don't burn the chocolate - keep the heat low and if it starts to look grainy you've overdone it. (4) never use the rice noodles instead of the chow mein noodles (they hurt your mouth) (5) semi-sweet chocolate is best because milk chocolate and butterscotch winds up way too sweet.