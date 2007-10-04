Busia's Cutout Cookies
These cookies are great everyday cookies, not too sweet or buttery. They are usually in special shapes and decorated for different holidays.
These cookies are great everyday cookies, not too sweet or buttery. They are usually in special shapes and decorated for different holidays.
This was a difficult review to decide on. I would definitley give it a 5 for ease of working with the dough; it really had the best texture I've ever worked with for cutout cookies. As far as the flavor goes, I would give it a 3 or maybe even a two. I don't like my cookies to be too sweet, but these had very little flavor period. I bet the other reviewer had the right idea though, when they said it was the perfect cookie recipe to use with lots of icing. If you had a really rich icing, I think this would be the perfect cookie dough. And if I were to make cookies with kids, I would definitely use this recipe because of how easy the dough was to work with. Thanks for sharing this recipe.Read More
I'm sorry, I followed the recipe as is and these seem bland to me. Yes, easy to work the dough.Read More
This was a difficult review to decide on. I would definitley give it a 5 for ease of working with the dough; it really had the best texture I've ever worked with for cutout cookies. As far as the flavor goes, I would give it a 3 or maybe even a two. I don't like my cookies to be too sweet, but these had very little flavor period. I bet the other reviewer had the right idea though, when they said it was the perfect cookie recipe to use with lots of icing. If you had a really rich icing, I think this would be the perfect cookie dough. And if I were to make cookies with kids, I would definitely use this recipe because of how easy the dough was to work with. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
These are the BEST cutout cookies ever. The submitter of the recipe says it best. The wonderful thing about them is that they stay soft in the middle, very similer to the 'Cookie Bouquet' cookies. I highly recomend them!!
I tried this recipe after an unsuccessful attempt at making cutout cookies. The cookie is not too sweet (which I like - if you prefer a really sweet cookie, this recipe is not for you), and the dough is very easy to handle. The bottoms were golden brown (I baked them on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper), and the cookies held their shape very well. Be careful when cooking, as the edges will start to turn golden, but the tops of the cookies themselves do not brown. Mine were done at about 7 minutes at 350 degrees.
This was a FANTASTIC recipe! The dough was so easy to work with and the cookies were just as described, not too sweet. Frosting is a must since they aren't that sweet but then you have your perfect cutout! These are better and softer the next day.
I get what everybody's saying about these not being sweet enough, because... well they aren't sweet enough. Not to the point where you think you're eating flour, but just not as sweet as most sugar cookies I've made before.. But still really fantastic! This is exactly the kind of sugar cookie recipe I was looking for. I was making Halloween sugar cookies to put onto my son's birthday cake to decorate it, and I was going to put frosting on them anyway. These are great with frosting, and the dough is incredibly easy to work with. I usually don't make cut out cookies because I hate having to roll out the dough and deal with that whole mess but this recipe didn't give me any problem at all. I'll definitely be making these again. Thanks!
This cookie is the PERFECT COOKIE FOR CUT-OUTS!!!! I've been looking for a replacement recipe for my favorite one I lost years ago during a move, and each new one I try, I end up disappointed - UNTIL TODAY!!!!! This is EXACTLY what I was looking for! It's not sweet. It's not crunchy (I suppose you could make it crunchy if you wanted to :). It's not fussy, messy or 'over the top'. It's tasty enough to eat undecorated at all....and not so tasty that icing &/or colored sugar etc...make it 'to much'. PERFECT.
SOO GOOO AND THE DOUGH IS SOOO EASY TO WORK WITH A REAL WINNER ALTHOUGH I THINK IF U USE MARGARINE INSTED OF BUTTER U NEED TO ADD MORE FLOUR 1/4 OF A CUP IN MY CASE BUT THIS IS A REALLY WONDERFUL RECIPE
This is an excellent recipe for cutout cookies. I made a double batch and needed to add some flour, as the recipe indicates you might need to. It was too sticky with the amount listed. Topped the cookies with "Royal Icing I" off the site.
I have made quite a few cutout cookies and this was absolutely the easist dough I have ever worked with! It never stuck to the rolling pin or my hands and the cookies baked up beautifully. The cookies are also durable and freeze well. Bravo for a great recipe!
Super easy recipe and very easy dough to work with! I had never made cut out cookies from scratch when I found this recipe, and I couldn't ask for a better cookie. I have 4 stars because as stated, they aren't very sweet on their own. I use Delilah's frosting recipe from Delia's Frosted Cut Out Cookies and they are always a hit! Thank you!
I made these for valentine heart cut outs. This was the easiest cut out cookie I ever made. They were a little bland prior to frosting - but I have a little one that does not like sweet & he loved them. I have 2 older children that love sweet & they passed on them until frosted. I will try the Royal 1 frosting as suggested & can not wait for the finish results!
I'm sorry, I followed the recipe as is and these seem bland to me. Yes, easy to work the dough.
love that they are not too sweet or buttery. they only need a few minutes to cook and then will crisp up just a tad after baking. Best cutout cookie recipe I've used! I will also use this for a pie crust for cold pies. Cutout cookies are not the kind to use whole wheat flour in the recipe but I do use it when rolling them out, every little bit helps!
I made these cookies with the grandkids and they were the simplest and tastiest cutout cookies ever. The dough was so easy to work with. This will become a traditional Christmas treat.
This recipe was really perfect. The only thing I changed was adding a little more Vanilla extract and a bit of Almond extract (just because of personal preference) I did not refrigerate it before rolling, and it was just fine! The cookies turned out absolutely beautiful!
Like others have said, the cookies themselves are a bit bland but that is PERFECT if you are going to ice them. If you want to eat plain cookies, these are not for you.
I made this recipe for a large group and I am so glad that I doubled the amount because they dissapeared! The cookies were perfect, not too sweet and are great with frosting as well! I wouldn't change anything about this recipe!!
perfect cut out cookies! really easy to make and work with. the cookies hold their shape really well and they don't stick to the cutters.
Love this recipe! It was easy to make, easy to manage the dough and the cookies are full of flavor without being disgustingly sweet. The frosting makes them plenty sweet. This is a keeper for years to come!
Very easy dough to work with, cut perfectly and baked beautifully. Unfortunately, they tasted like corn bread without the corn. Bland and dry. I couldn't eat them, let alone offer them to anybody else. Very dissappointing.
Wonderful recipe! A new family cutout cookie tradition! Thank you for providing it!
Super easy to work with, soft, and taste yum! Thanks so much for sharing!
Very very bland. No flavor. Yes they rolled out well, cut well, held shape, but they have no taste!!! Very disapointed.
This recipe is quick, easy, and oh so yummy! The dough was excellent to work with. My kids could even roll out the dough and work w/ it. Excellent recipe. T/y for sharing it!
These were a good basic cookie. Dough pretty easy to work with. Wish I had baked a minute less though, I think they came out too crisp.
This recipe is GREAT!! Thank you so much for sharing. I've been looking for a good recipe for my decorated cookies with no luck, until today. They are not really sweet which is perfect for the Royal icing to go on top. Again Thank you!!!!
Easy to make, taste delicious! I like that they don't taste overly sugary.
Amazing and fantastic!!! My 4 yr old and I just made these on a whim for no reason...they sounded good. Easy ingredients, easy easy easy and quick. We had no problem at all with cutting the shapes out or baking, ours were perfect at 7 minutes. Lovely and tasty!!! Will absolutely be making these again...We still have dough left over cuz they made so many!!! thanks
These are great! Wonderful recipe, easy to work. My daughter is the football team manager and they make cookies every Thursday - we used this recipe last night and it scored a touchdown! Even when we doubled the batch the ingredients weren't too costly for teenagers, the dough was easy to handle and for once the recipe actually made the amount of cookies it said it would.
I love, love this recipe. I tried recipe after recipe until I finally found this one. It has been my cutout "go to" recipe for a couple of years now. Reminds me so much of the cookies my Grandma used to make. Not too sweet, soft chewy texture, moist and just delicious! Good with out without frosting! Be sure to cut them on the thick side and don't over cook.
this is a great recipe!! i made it xactly as it called for, only i did need alittle more flour at the end. everyone raved about them and this is a definite keeper! i got 6 rolls out of a single batch! LOVED 'Em!!!
These cookies are the best! I'm not the greatest of bakers, but this recipe would make people think I am. Actually my kids did most of the work. Very easy and delicious!
I only used 3 1/2c flour and they were still too dry. They held their cutout shape well, but there was no flavor. I tried again with 2tsp. vanilla and 1/2tsp almond, + 1/4c. brown sugar and still too bland. I'll continue my search for perfect cutout cookie.
Saved me! I had to make cookies in the shape of the state of Montana. Tried another recipe - super hard with unrecognizable Montanas. This recipe was so easy.
Great cutout recipe. One of the best I've used. We frost the cookies w/ a powdered sugar frosting. I followed reviewers' advice to add lemon zest, almond extract and roll it out in a bit of powdered sugar. They were great w/ the frosting and very easy to work with.
Plus side is its very easy to work with. A great cookie to use with your ultra sweet frosting. Cons: the cookie by itself is nothing to write home about. I am still on the search for a cookie that has it all.
These are perfect - quick, easy and every batch came out perfectly!! Thank you so much.
Minimal spreading, fantastic and not too sweet. Although I did chill them one last time after cutting before baking, just in case.
Very easy to work with! I can't even tell you if they stay soft for long, because they were all gone by the second day.
This is a perfect recipe for sugar cookies. Not too sweet! Just right! I'am impressed.
Not a lot of flavor just a hint of sweetness, but perfect for lots of icing! I am an unexperienced cookie baker but this dough did not stick even at room temp. I put the dough between 2 sheets of wax paper before rolling - worked perfectly! Thanks Busia!
I love your baking
I didn't like this recipe. The cookies weren't sweet and they were tasteless. Also they were too chewy and very soft. But they were very easy to make which i like.
excellent cookies, I would not change a thing in this recipe! My cookies came out PERFECT!
These however are perfect not too sweet and you can add decorations without feeling guilty about giving your kids one for a treat.
As many of the reviewers said, the dough was fantastic to work with. I gave it 4 stars because I thought the cookie a bit dry. Will definitely try again and maybe bake for a shorter time. BTW, I did like the fact also that it was not a too sweet dough so you can feel free to plop on the frosting.
To me, this was the perfect cookie dough for making cut out cookies for Christmas. This is not meant to be a true sugar cookie recipe. It was very easy to work with and the powdered sugar frosting gave the cookies the perfect sweetness. This recipe matches my mother's recipe that I had unfortunately lost, so I am thrilled to have found this one to hopefully pass on down to my kids.
I make this every year for Yule with my daughter (she's 8 now) The dough is easy to work with and the not-too-sweet aspect is perfect for kid frosting. You know -I'm going to put 3 colors of icing and every sprinkle in the house on this ONE cookie because sugar. This year I used almond extract instead of vanilla which really boosted the flavor of the plain cookie.
What a fabulous find, a cutout cookie that actually rolls & cuts out with ease!!! It was actually a joy to make cutout cookies!!!! Try it you'll like it.
The dough is quite difficult to work with.It doesn't stick so I put another egg,I also used baking powder instead of baking soda.It looks so white and I thought it wasn't baked yet so I wait for another ten minutes, but it's still white!So I grease them with rose jam and they are a bit brown. It taste like mini scones but it's still ok. I think I will put more butter and sugar next time!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections