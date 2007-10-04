Busia's Cutout Cookies

This was a difficult review to decide on. I would definitley give it a 5 for ease of working with the dough; it really had the best texture I've ever worked with for cutout cookies. As far as the flavor goes, I would give it a 3 or maybe even a two. I don't like my cookies to be too sweet, but these had very little flavor period. I bet the other reviewer had the right idea though, when they said it was the perfect cookie recipe to use with lots of icing. If you had a really rich icing, I think this would be the perfect cookie dough. And if I were to make cookies with kids, I would definitely use this recipe because of how easy the dough was to work with. Thanks for sharing this recipe.

