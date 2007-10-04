Busia's Cutout Cookies

These cookies are great everyday cookies, not too sweet or buttery. They are usually in special shapes and decorated for different holidays.

Recipe by Amy Melissa

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter and sugar. Beat in eggs.

  • Dissolve the baking soda in the milk, then add to mixture. Add the vanilla and mix well

  • Place salt in with flour and slowly stir into mixture. The dough should not be too sticky and should pull away from the sides of the bowl easily. If the dough is sticky, add a little more flour.

  • Form the dough into a roll about a foot long and 2-3 inches in diameter. Roll up in wax paper and put in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Remove from refrigerator and let dough come to room temperature. Roll out dough a chunk at a time (one dough log makes about 4 chunks).

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cut your cookies and decorate or bake plain for 8-10 minutes. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 120.3mg. Full Nutrition
