Hamburger Salad
Beans are fortified with ground beef, bacon and onion in a zesty sauce. Great for potlucks.
Beans are fortified with ground beef, bacon and onion in a zesty sauce. Great for potlucks.
The first time I made it I served it in bread bowls. The second time I poured over baked potatoes. Terrific either way!Read More
I ended up having to change a lot for this recipe to work for my sweets-averse family: 1) Eliminate the white sugar entirely. 2) Increase the mustard powder to 2.5 tsps, increase the vinegar to 3/4 cup, and add 1/2 cup of Worcestershire and 1/2 of a bottle of beer (I used Dos Equis--it's what was in the house). The beer makes the flavors "meld" together in a way that wasn't possible with the first rendition I made of this.Read More
The first time I made it I served it in bread bowls. The second time I poured over baked potatoes. Terrific either way!
Great recipe. My family loved it. Next time I make it I am going to eliminate the white sugar from the recipe it was a little to sweet.
This was really good and the whole family loved it. I would have added a little less white sugar though.
Really good. Did not add white sugar, plenty sweet. Next time, I might wait to add the bacon until served or only add half because I like crunchy bacon.
I was looking for a quick recipe with hamburger so I didn't have to go to the store. I used Pinto Beans with Jalepeno, because I didn't have baked beans, and I used kidney beans. I added bell pepper and served over rice. It turned out really well.
I have been making these beans for a while now; that is, until I misplaced the recipe. I'm so glad to see it here. These are great! I get lots of requests for the recipe whenever I bring this dish to family get-togethers.
This was great. I opted not to use the white sugar. I also didn't have anything but baked beans, so I used two big cans of them. I served it over cornbread and it was yummy!!
I told my company about this recipe when they arrived, and they didn't seem impressed. After they ate it, they were ALL asking for the recipe! Thanks for this yummy and hearty recipe!!
I ended up having to change a lot for this recipe to work for my sweets-averse family: 1) Eliminate the white sugar entirely. 2) Increase the mustard powder to 2.5 tsps, increase the vinegar to 3/4 cup, and add 1/2 cup of Worcestershire and 1/2 of a bottle of beer (I used Dos Equis--it's what was in the house). The beer makes the flavors "meld" together in a way that wasn't possible with the first rendition I made of this.
This turned out great! The kids absolutely loved it! I had some BBQ baked beans on hand, so I used them instead of the regular baked beans and it tasted wonderful!
It was too sweet for a main meal.
Watch the amount of sugar
it was to sweet for us.
Awesome recipe... Used 1 cup of brown sugar instead of white sugar and used mustard as I didn't have mustard seed. Also substituted beans for kidney as I had no pinto. Will make again.
Pretty goo but a tad bit too sweet,next time I think I will skip the white sugar. Other than that pretty hearty.
This is very good! Very sweet and meaty. Probably would make a better side dish than a main course, ... sort of like baked beans with lots of meat.
I misplaced my recipe and glad to find it here. Our family get together always includes these beans. Instead of using the 6 hrs crockpot I bake them in the oven 40 mins, then tranfer them to the crockpot. Instead of the pinto beans I use kidney beans.
Like others, I omit the sugar. This is a winter Sunday favorite. I cook and mix it up Sat evening, put in crock pot before church and by half-time, it is ready to eat with cornbread muffins. Yum!
Very Good! My husband loved this. I added only 1 Tablespoon of vinegar because I thought that maybe the vinegar would make it a little bit to bitter. I don't know but with the 1 tablespoon we liked it that way Very tasty!!!!
I made this with ground turkey, turkey sausage instead of bacon and without the sugar with some good ole cornbread!
Great dish for pot luck or bbq.
This was a nice change to chili. I followed the recipe almost exact, leaving out the white sugar as others suggested. Didn't have pinto beans so I used kidney and used a smokey 3 bean blend instead of pork and beans. Cooked in the slowcooker on high 1 hour and then low for 3 hours. I served it over baked potaoes and it was great. The kids and hubby really liked it and I will make it again.
I did not care for this recipe.
too sweet. my family refused to eat
I did not care for this recipe.
I stumbled upon this recipe while looking for things to fix before a camping trip then put in the crockpot while on vacation. This recipe worked perfectly for what I needed and everyone loved it! I fed it to a bunch of hungry ATV riders and my picky kids and it was a hit with all of them. It's a hearty, filling recipe that just hits the spot. Thanks for sharing a great & easy recipe.
I enjoyed this beef/bean dish though I wasn't sure what to think of it when I first saw the name of the recipe. I reduced the white sugar to about 1/4 c. though I think it would have been fine without the white sugar. I might also consider adding a little liquid smoke to the dish the next time. I served it over roasted potatoes initially and served the leftovers over cornbread. Both options went well with the dish.
Good! A change from a typical chili. I left out all sugar to keep carbs lower and substituted some diced jalapeño for flavor. Didn't have baked beans so used a can of black beans. Cooked it on stovetop. Topped it with a swirl of sour cream. Proofing this, it's beginning to sound like I'm creating a whole different recipe, which is one of my peeves in reviews! I think what I ate still captures the essence of this recipe, though. (I hope!) it was very tasty!
Made it pretty much as is, and my family really liked it. My daughter kept 'sneaking' leftovers! Would make a great BBQ side dish.
Did not like, little disappointed just not my style
i didnt care for it, but my husband really liked it.
Yuck!! Very bland. My husband’s bean recipe is similar and much better.
Put this in your recipe box. This one is a real keeper. I took it to a potluck and I had so many people come up to me and ask me for the recipe, that's how good this dish is.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections