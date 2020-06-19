Hamburger Salad

3.7
41 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 13
  • 3 7
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

Beans are fortified with ground beef, bacon and onion in a zesty sauce. Great for potlucks.

Recipe by Mike

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fry the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, turning as needed. Remove to paper towels and drain off the grease from the skillet. Crumble the ground beef into the same skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until evenly browned. Add the onions and cook just until wilted.

  • Transfer the beef, onions and bacon to a slow cooker, crumbling the bacon as you put it in. Pour in the baked beans and pinto beans. Stir in the ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar, white sugar and mustard powder. Cover and heat on Low setting for 5 to 6 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
509 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 67.1g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 58.6mg; sodium 1143mg. Full Nutrition
