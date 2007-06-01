One Bowl Brownies

I found this on the box of my Baker's Unsweetened Chocolate and gave it a try. My family & I agree that they are delicious. As another reviewer mentioned the instructions do say to foil & grease the 9 X 13 pan, which I did & used pam with flour, and I had no problems with sticking. I followed the variation on the box for a more cakey brownie which was to add 1/2 cup more of flour and 1/2 cup of milk. Perfect. Will definitely make these again :) Edit: I made these again and cut the sugar down to 1 1/2 cups, while upping the vanilla to 2 tsp and they were much better.
Well I just didn't like these at all; I followed the recipe exactly except I omitted the nuts and reduced the cooking time by 5 minutes. I like dense brownies, but these were more like thick brownie crackers; they were chewy and crunchy on the edges, and just plain chewy through the middle. Thanks for the recipe, but I'll keep looking.
I didn't have any squares, so I used the 12 to 3 ratio for cocoa powder/oil. I was also out of nuts, so I omitted them also. I didn't have any trouble spreading the batter or getthing them out of my glass pan sprayed with PAM. They were VERY chocolately. I didn't bake them for 35 minutes either - more like 27 or 28, but that could have been my pan. I just watched closely for slight pulling around the edges.
Seriously folks, if you want the definitive, last word on the subject, BEST brownie make this recipe! (Or the other, identical, "One Bowl Brownie" recipe from this site...) I know there are differences from one person to the next on what makes brownies "the best," but in my judgment no one could possibly disagree this is it unless they somehow goofed up the recipe. Easy to mix up, rich, buttery, fudgy, chewy on the edges and just the right amount of "chocolatiness" and sweetness (some brownies are so sweet they make my teeth hurt!). As long you don't overmix or overbake these, you'll have the perfect brownie - like the kind that beckon you from bakery shelves with their beauty only these taste a whole lot better! So make these - and top them off with "Fudge Frosting," also from this site. (I made half the recipe, baked in a foil lined pan, 22 minutes)
I live in Russia and am always looking for simple recipes with ingredients I don’t have to carry in my suitcase from home – this one is awesome! Several people suggested following the instructions exactly – the first time I tried substituting cocoa powder and butter for unsweetened chocolate squares (they don't have those in Russia), I also wasn’t paying attention and put the eggs in before the sugar, maybe the problem was the butter was too hot and semi-cooked the eggs? I don’t know, but the batter was chunky and not nice at all. I cooked them, and they tasted good, but the texture was gummy and I needed a chisel to get them out of the pan. The second time I followed the recipe precisely, and they were perfect. My whole house smelled chocolatey and when I taste tested one, I ended up tasting (uh) three. Nice and crusty on top, soft, but cooked in the middle, my second batch didn’t stick to the pan at all – I was going to try out several recipes, but I will go no further. This is my brownie recipe – I’m sure my Russian friends will love them! (Guess I’ll be packing unsweetened chocolate squares in my suitcase!)
These were yummy and came out perfect! I did change a couple of things (always do) - used 3/4 cup cocoa and 1/4 canola oil whisked until smooth (no baking chocolate) and added 1/2 tsp almond extract but otherwise followed the directions. We will definitely be making these again. They are insanely sticky, though; I will definitely try the foil trick next time.
Oh my goodness! These are amazing brownies. I have made them three times and they are delicious every time. I used old old old Hershey's baking chocolate the first time--only half of what was ordered (because I am an idiot and cannot always read very well). I realized the problem and made an icing (cocoa-based) and they got raves by everyone at the school party. The next time I made them with Girardelli (sp?) baking chocolate and they turned out amazing again--very rich and chocolatey. The next time I used the same chocolate and added a little Kahlua-maybe 3 Tbsp and put a glaze on again. Once again, everyone loved them. These are so so easy and the one-bowl to wash up? How can you beat that?
These were the best brownies I've ever had. My boyfriend prefers cake-like brownies, but still loved these even though they were fudge-like. We made a few changes. First, we didn't have any vanilla so we substituted real maple syrup to add flavor. We also added only 1/2 the walnuts and added semi-sweet chocolate chips in place of the other 1/2. Pinch of salt is a good idea too.
Dear Lord! I don't like brownies much, or even chocolate for that matter, and my hubby and I agree: I can never make this recipe again. Why, you ask? Because it is sooooo good that we ate half of them while they were still warm - that's why! What a simple and amazing recipe! The only things I did differently was use 200g of dark chocolate (because it was what I had on hand and I didn't want to waste any), I added a pinch of baking powder, cut the sugar by 50g and split it - 200g white and substituted the remaining 150g for brown sugar. Bellissimo!!!!
Oh my, these are great! So easy to make too! This is a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
This is my first time making brownies with melted chocolate instead of cocoa powder - normally I would just use Best Brownies from this website, because I make them dynomite every time, but I'm moving and have used up all my cocoa, so decided to go the chocolate route. I had to make two slight alterations because of what I had on hand: I used 1 bar of 85% organic fairtrade ecuadorian chocolate (and a handful of semi-sweet chocolate chips because the bar was not quite 4 oz). I didn't have white sugar, so I used 1.5 cups of light brown sugar instead. Other reviewers recommended a lower amount and my chocolate was slightly sweetened. I must say... they're probably the best brownies I have ever made. And I bake A LOT of brownies. This shall be my go-to recipe when I have dark chocolate on hand from now on. I use the "tin foil" trick, except I use parchment paper instead of tin foil as it is stronger and doesn't tear as easy, I find. Another acceptable alternative is to grease the entire pan, and then use 1-2 tbs cocoa to coat the sides - works much better than flour as you don't get any white power on your lovely dark brownies. :)
These were very good. I did 1 1/2 C. white sugar and 1/4 C. brown. Also, an extra tsp. of vanilla and instead of walnuts (didn't have any) i used semi-sweet chocolate chips. And just because, i added a spoonful of Hershey's Special Dark cocoa powder.
I took the advice of other viewers and used cocoa powder instead of melting chocolate. I apparently added too much though cause it was too dark chocolate for me. However, the family loved them and said they were just right!
These brownies are SO EASY to make & are just wonderful! Crispy on the outside & chewy on the inside. I did make the following changes: Used semi-sweet baking squares instead of unsweetened (that's what I had on hand) -- used 5oz. instead of 4oz. Used only 1c. of sugar since chocolate was semi-sweet Used butter flavored crisco instead of butter Used spelt flour instead of all-purpose since I'm sensitive to wheat Added 1/2 tsp. of kosher salt to balance the sweetness Simply decadent!!! Thanks for the recipe :)
I really enjoy this recipe. I like to add twists. 1. Peanut Butter - a personal favorite - after making the brownie batter and placing it in the pan, mix 1 tbsp melted butter, 2 tbsp sugar, and 2/3 cup peanut butter. Then drops spoonfuls over the batter. Use a knife to "swirl" the pb into the brownie batter by "cutting" stripes in one direction, and then switch to the other direction. Bake as normal. 2. Cream Cheese - husbands delight - mix 8oz of cream cheese, 1/4 cup sugar, and 1tsp vanilla. Spoon into batter as described for PB. Bake as normal, might need to extend baking time by 5 minutes (use toothpick test).
I can't believe I haven't rated this recipe til now. I've been making these brownies and passing on this recipe for more than two years! I only use half the sugar and they are plenty sweet. These are so easy and so delicious and so easy to modify, if you feel like it. I've made them cake like and gooey and swirled with raspberry preserves and with chocolate chunks, and even with half the butter as applesauce.
This recipe came together in a matter of minutes. Very simple. I made only one change and that was using chopped pecans instead of walnuts because we do not care for walnuts. Looks like your typical brownie recipe--it's cooling now. I'll update my review once we've had a chance to try it. I plan on frosting it with the Brownie Frosting recipe, which is also from this site.
I made this for my friend for her birthday. She is such a brownie lover that I decide to make some for her from scratch. They turned out okay. It wasn't really what I was expecting. They were more cake like than the fudge like ones we were use to. I think that next time I will reduce the eggs to only two, use a 8 in square pan and bake it for 30 minutes.
Although I baked for only 30 minutes, 5 minutes less than specified (because I like my brownies slightly underdone so they maintain chewiness) these still came out dry, dry, dry. I guess I'd say they're closest in texture to a cake - an extremely overbaked cake. My oven is dead-on calibrated, (and it's turned out some incredible creations in the last couple of weeks) so that wasn't the problem. The flavor was lame on the chocolate, too. I've used the recipe from the Betty Crocker Cook Book (copyright 1970) for many years, and although it uses only shortening and not a speck of butter, the result is full of chocolatey flavor and consistently chewy and moist. I thought I'd try a new recipe, one that had stellar reviews this time. I would have thought with the butter in this one they'd be more flavorful, but boy, was I wrong! I believe the source of the problem is that in my usual recipe, which uses the same fat-to-flour ratio, it calls for FOUR eggs, not three. I cut the "brownies" up to use in a chocolate trifle, to salvage all those expensive ingredients, so that it wouldn't be a total loss. Not trying to be unkind, but I found them to be incredibly disappointing.
Baked these for 30 minutes and wound up with lovely, soft, chewy brownies. I discovered at the last minute that I was out of all-purpose flour - substituted 100% whole wheat with, amazingly, no ill effect! They had a great texture. I also added about 3/4 cup of flaked coconut and used 6 ounces of chocolate instead of 4. This recipe is easy and flexible - definitely my go-to for brownies from now on. :)
These brownies are fantastic! I wanted to add a little tip I love. 5 minutes before the brownies are done baking cover the top, generously, with milk chocolate chips. Once the brownies are done pull them out of the oven and spread the melted chips. When the brownies are warm the chocolate is heavenly and when they are cooled it takes on a topping like a chocolate bar. YUMMY!
Nice chocolate flavor but mine were dense and cake-like but somewhat dry. I'll try again using butter and not margarine. Will probably pull them out of the oven at 30 minutes and let them finish with carry-over heat. Good recipe. Thanks bunches!
I made these for a special event after one of my batches of box-mix brownies fell apart (I needed 2 batches). I added a couple of the modifications suggested here - adding salt and an extra dose of vanilla. So, I had the other box-mix batch to compare them to and I have to say, the box mix was darker, fudgier, more chocolaty. I don't like using box mixes much because of all the junk added, but I'd like my brownies made from scratch to be as rich and chocolatey... any suggestions to make these richer? What if I subbed some cocoa powder for 1/2 of the flour - would that help? Any other suggestions? Chocolate syrup?
great texture, good brownies; but they need just a little salt! I always wondered what would happen if you left the salt out of cookies or brownies, and this recipe showed me. They tasted just a tad "off", but when I sprinkled a tiny amt of salt on them, they were perfect.
Wow! Nice flaky top just like the boxed mix except this was chocolatier! (even with the cocoa powder substitute I did). Next time I will try taking the sugar down a notch, maybe 1/2-1 cup less, and I will use ghirardelli chocolate chips
These brownies were very chocolaty and not too sweet. I substituted the butter with apple sauce and left out the nuts and they still came out really moist and delicious! I also cut everything by 1/3 and cooked in an 8 x 8 pan for 32 minutes. Will definitely make again!
I just cut up my first batch and my 3 year old and I love them. I had the unsweetened chocolate package where the recipe cam e from. I took a comment from a review to cut out some of the sugar so I only put in 1 1/2 cups. One thing that may be confusing to some of the people who've been rating this is they may have not put in the correct amount of chocolate to balance out the sweetness or butter. The box reads that "one square" is really the 2 pieces connected, like a bar of chocolate. So to use "4" in this recipe is really using 8 individual squares. My batter was very dark brown and tasted great before I baked it. Those worrying about raw eggs should relax. It is always a good idea to taste the batter so you know what kind of flavor you'll end up with. Mine turned out likely crisp on top and nice and fudgy on the inside. I had some extra choc. chips so I carefully sprinkled them on top right before going in the oven. Adds a nice decorative touch. Also, I used both the tin foil and PAM. Worked great. I will make this again.
THE BEST! So maybe I am strange, but have always prefered box mix brownies. I find homemade to be dry, but in desperation for a chocolate fix and no mix on hand, I gave these a go. No more box mix for me! These are great--no tweaks!
I'm always looking for a good brownie recipe. This is perfect, and no more difficult than boxed brownies. The chocolate is very subtle and the texture is exactly what I want in a brownie - chewy/fudgy. I baked for about 33 minutes and they were perfect. trying it today for the second time, and I'm going to try with salted butter, rather than unsalted, based on another review.
Made these for my father-in-law's birthday and they were a huge hit. In my usual fashion I did a few substitutions/additions: 1. I used hershey's "special dark" chocolate. (113 metric grams) 2. Cut back on the sugar by 1/3 (sugar in bar) 3. Added 2 tbsp cocoa for extra chocolatey goodness. 4. Added mini semi-sweet choc chips instead of nuts. Only cooked about 30-32 minutes. Because of the high sugar/chocolate to flour ratio they need to cool before they are set. Don't overcook. Line your pan with tinfoil that goes over the ens of the pan so you can lift out when cool for nice easy cutting. Great!
I had to hold back on my review until I tasted these. The ease and NO MESS made it a 5 Star in my book alone. They are delicious. I wish I had a cookbook of recipes as good and easy as this one. It's a winner. I will make these all the time. I was ready to put these in the oven before the oven had preheated. Now thats fast!
this is an excellent brownie recipe, which i make ALL the time, with a few modifications: I more than double the amount of chocolate to 250gms of 62% dark chocolate (in NZ the bars are this size and it is just too much effort to measure out 200gms), decrease sugar to 1 cup white and 3/4 cup brown, decrease eggs to 2 and substitute a generous tablespoon of sour cream (i'd read that you could sub 1 tbsp yoghurt for 1 egg), increase vanilla to 2 tsp, add 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/4 tsp salt, and leave out the nuts. i know this is a lot of changes, but we love the result. i just tried the sour cream substitution today (ran out of eggs) and it really added a nice subtle creamy note to the taste. ALSO, i line the pan with baking/parchment paper and the brownies never stick, plus it's so easy to clean up.
i just found my new favorite brownie recipe! i have made A LOT of brownies using different recipies! and this is my new favorite! i only changed the squares to powder, that is the only modification i made! i read other reviews and it seems there was trouble with sticking i just sprayed it with pam and sprinkled flour and they came out of the pan no problem! ok back to my brownies! hope this comes to be useful!
I have made these brownies now many times, and they are always delicious. A great replacement for those unhealthy boxed mixes. However, I have found that the baking time makes a huge difference! The recipe calls for 35 mins. I usually bake it for 20-25 mins. Any longer and the texture changes a lot and becomes harder, if not slightly burnt. So perhaps set the timer for 20 mins and take it from there so you don't risk over baking it? I've also found that I should only mix it just until the eggs are incorporated. Over mixing makes the brownies too dense. Lastly, I usually mix in milk chocolate chips. These brownies are a quick, delicious treat that everyone will enjoy! Even my husband who usually doesn't eat brownies keeps munching on them. Definitely add this to your recipe box.
I have been looking for the "perfect" brownie, and this is it. I added 1 tsp. instant coffee granules to the butter/chocolate mixture and stirred until dissolved. Coffee always brings out the richness of the chocolate. Great recipe! Thanks.
I made these for dessert after dinner. I Used the cocoa and oil substitute since I didn't have chocolate. I also used half sugar and half brown sugar. The brownies were so good the pan didn't even make it to dinner.
Super Yummy! As recommended by others, I used 12tblsp Cocoa plus 3tblsp veg oil in place of the unsweetened chocolate. Baked in 2-8inch cake pans so that I could cut as a wedge and serve with Raspberry sauce, a few fresh raspberries and sprinkled with icing sugar. Recipe is a real keeper!
Pretty good! A little crunchier than I normally like so next time I'll probably pull them out at closer to 25min, even 30min was too long. I used cocoa powder & veg oil, too. They were very good, lots of requests for more already...
:-( I was looking for a quick and easy recipe for brownies because my usual recipe (Food network's Ina Garten's "outrageous brownies" recipe) is time consuming and requires more chocolate than I had on hand. This recipe was quick and easy, but the result was not good. The brownie's were too sweet and not very chocolatey. Which is surprising, because I used 2oz more choclate than the recipe called for. I definitely won't make these again.
Delicious! And SO easy! Bang goes my diet :@) I did use a slightly smaller sized pan so had to bake for a little longer and kept checking them. I have baked these for a friends party and added the nuts at the end on only one half of the tray (as there are a couple who dont like nuts) and I'm expecting them to get an big thumbs up from everyone, if there are any left by the time I get there of course!
I got this recipe off a Bakers Unsweetened Chocolate box several years ago. My husband made this for me once, the first (and last) time he's ever done anything that involved food preperation. So it must extremely easy. I've got a batch baking in the oven right now, unfortunately I copied the recipe incorrectly and I put the batter into a 9x9 pan. I've been cooking these babies for 45 minutes now and they still are not done. Thankfully, though, they have not begun to burn, yet. If you do not happen to have enough unsweetened chocolate you can substitute 3 tablespoons cocoa and 1 tablespoon melted butter for each ounce needed. Fantastic recipe.
I had last minute dinner guests - family in town came over for a bbq - and was searching for a quick dessert... hoping to find something tasty that included ingredients I already had on hand. These brownies were very easy, quick, and very tasty. They were a hit. I LOVE chewy brownies (not cake-spongy ones) and these were definitely chewy. Only thing I did differently was that I didn't have any unsweetened chocolate squares on hand so I substituted cocoa powder instead (the substitution is 3T cocoa powder plus 1T cooking oil for 1 square of unsweetened chocolate) and it worked perfectly. To spice things up a bit I sprinkled some chocolate chips on top when there was 5 minutes of baking time left. Very good brownies that will definitely bake again!
I tried baking these brownies last night and followed the recipe exactly (minus the nuts) and after 55 minutes in the oven they were still not cooked all the way through while the top had formed a hard crust. I will never use this recipe again!
Well, I can't stop eating these. That's a sign of a delicious brownie... though they are my biggest weakness! Perfectly chewy, fudgy... and super quick to throw together. I used cocoa powder and butter in place of the unsweetened chocolate, so I mixed the cocoa powder with the flour and added the extra butter to the butter required for the recipe. Worked well. Only comment is to make sure to smooth out the top and make sure it's really even. Some brownie batters are more runny and sort of even themselves out... this one you could see my spatula marks after they were baked. Nothing some delicious ganache can't disguise! :)
I was looking for a quick brownie recipe so I tried this one, and my husband said they were the best brownies I've ever made!! I followed the recipe exactly, and they turned out perfect. They are not too dry or too chewy - perfect sweetness and perfect consistency!! I will definitely make these again!!! Absolutely wonderful and super easy!!!
great recipe. i used 12 tbs cocoa powder and 3 tbs oil in place of the chocolate, and used 1 1/2 cup white sugar and upped the vanilla to two tsp. they were still very sweet. end result is crisp crust and delicious veryyy fudgy insides. next time i will use 1 1/4 cup sugar and 2 tsp of vanilla. P.S. the brownies stick like crazy even though I used foil and a generous amount of PAM. perhaps pam and flour the foil?
I think this recipe is a bit off. You only need 1 cup of sugar if you're using sweetened chocoloate... even not, I think 2 cups is waaay too much. Second, you only need 2 eggs. I added some salt too, which was missing from the recipe. Used a 9x9 pan. Baked for 35 mins on 180c, could have gone longer... the brownies came out pretty fudgy in the middle, not runny by any means, but not really cooked all the way through either. I would leave them in another 10 minutes next time. Hope this helps.
these turned out great and they smell sooo chocolately..even my neighbor said so :) Instead of a square pan I used a muffin pan for individually baked brownies. Topped them off with chocolate chips. Great recipe!
I have made this recipe at least 4 times and it turns out great every time! I rarely have squares of chocolate so I always use cocoa powder and vegetable oil. They are great for people who love chocolate, because they come out very chocolatey! My boyfriend loves dark chocolate and he loves these brownies!
Instead of chocolate squares, I substituted 10 TBS of Cocoa and 3 TBS vegetable oil. I have previously used the 12 as stated in other reviews but thought there was too much of an after taste from the cocoa. I did not use walnuts, instead added semi-sweet chocolate chips. They were absolutely WONDERFUL! Best brownie recipe ever!!
Good easy brownie. Nice and moist. Rose up like a cake, but turned out fudgy. I used self rising flour because I thought I was out of AP and didn't want to use whole wheat or bread flour for this. I found a bag of AP after I had it mixed up. This made a big pan. Overall very good, but seemed like something was missing in the flavor? Maybe that's just me as no one else here said anything. Thanks, they're good.
I cut the brownies into 1.5" squares and coated them with melted dark choc! My fiance and friends loved them, some of my friends even asked for the recipe. However, I personally think that it was too sweet even though I had recuded the sugar.
Awesome! Really fudgy and moist. I decreased the sugar by 1/2 cup and it was still plenty sweet. Used 2 tsp of vanilla and the cocoa powder conversion because I didn't have enough squares. These may be my new best friend, thanks Jody!
I had a terrible outcome with this recipe. I followed all the instructions yet at the 35 minute mark my brownies were cooked on the outside and uncooked inside..i cooked another 20 minutes and its just overcooked the outside still leaving the inside partially raw! any suggestions?
I always sub the 12T cocoa and 3T oil - never have unsweetened chocolate on hand. These are our go-to brownies, and they're always awesome, and I can't say enough great things about them. Get in the kitchen, and make some RIGHT NOW!
This might be great, but unfortunately the directions were not explained well enough. I made this by recipe, but it had a soup consistency. I didn't know if I was supposed to take it out and let it cool or what? I put a tooth pick in and it came out nearly clean. I am very frustrated by the outcome. All those eggs and lovely chocolate for something that cannot be eaten much less going empty handed to the school party when I promised to make something.
I needed to bake for 45 minutes, Good, easy Brownies
If a recipe is easy to prepare and the taste is good..that's a good recipe to me. This was one of those. Easy to do. The brownies were not dry. They were not to 'cakey', but were chewy instead, and not gooey. Made it exactly as presented. Don't overbake, 35 min is enough time, maybe even less. Will make again.
My husband got to make these for me several times when I was pregnant with our twins. He uses about half the called for sugar and when they're still hot out of the oven, he puts a lid on the baking dish and they end up having a lovely, gooing top.
These brownies where good, nice basic recipe for when I am running low on ingredients and craving! I also subsituted the cocoa powder for chocolate squares (what a money saver! I wish I would have know about this before) My oven runs hot and I only cooked them for 30 minutes and it was still too long. Maybe next time just cook for 27 minutes and see how that is.
These taste great. I cooked in a glass pan and baked for 40 minutes, but could have baked longer. I also greased it, but I dont think I will next time. That may be why they seemed so wet, but these things were my fault. The recipe itself is incredible and I will make again. Thank you!!
I found this recipe on the box of Bakers Squares unsweetened about a year ago I think. We LOVE these, these are hands down the best brownies we've had. It is very fudgy so I always line the pan with foil and generously grease it. I didn't know about the cakey version until I found the recipe on here, tried it and it came out awesomely! These are great!
these were the best brownies I have ever ate. So moist and yummy. No changes are needed. I left out the walnuts just because I don't care for um in my baked goods. I knew when I licked the batter off the spoon that these brownies were going to be good. Thank you so much
I was a little reluctant to try these because they seemed TOO easy, but they were so delicious. They were gooey and moist and all around it was a great brownie. It literally took me like 5 minutes to mix everything together! Will definitely be using this recipe in the future!
WOW. Absolutely excellent! I used real butter, and a dash of milk, and added 1 more square of chocolate just because I wanted it very chocolatey. Man the moisture, consistency, EXCELLENT!!! I'm not buying the box anymore. SO EASY AND FAST!
The only recipe I ever gave one star to. They were super easy but had no chocolate flavor, and the texture was off hard on the edges and almost raw everywhere else. I am so sad they were not even close to being good.
Wow!!! Delicious. Very easy to make. I was thankful for the other reviews to use cocoa & oil instead of choc squares, as I always have cocoa and oil. So tasty, may even be replacing my long time favorite brownie recipe. This one is much more fudgey, which I really love!
I followed the directions exactly (but subbed peanut butter chips for the nuts) and they came out GREAT! They were very easy and very tasty! If you're worried about them sticking to the pan, use a silicone pan if you have one. They didn't stick at all!
These brownies were really lacking in flavor. I Made them exactly as the recipe said, and before I put them in the dish to bake I tasted the batter but it was super bland. So I added about a tsp of salt and then baked them. They aren't horrible, but I have definitely had better brownies. Wish I had stuck with a tried and true recipe...
My just-turned-nine son made these today all by himself and they are DELICIOUS! (Followed the recipe exactly.) (We opted to line our pan with parchment paper, rather than grease it. Worked beautifully.)
