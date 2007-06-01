One Bowl Brownies

This is the best and easiest recipe going.

Recipe by Jody Shannon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Grease a 13x9-inch pan.

  • Microwave chocolate and butter in large bowl at HIGH for 2 minutes or until butter is melted. Alternately, melt butter and chocolate in a double boiler over simmering water.

  • Remove bowl from microwave and stir until chocolate is melted. Stir in sugar. Mix in eggs and vanilla. Stir in flour and nuts.

  • Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake for 35 minutes (do not overbake).

Cook's Note:

These are fudgy brownies. If you want cake-like brownies, add 1/2 cup milk along with the eggs and increase the flour to 1 1/2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 77mg; sodium 101.9mg. Full Nutrition
