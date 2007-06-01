One Bowl Brownies

Although I baked for only 30 minutes, 5 minutes less than specified (because I like my brownies slightly underdone so they maintain chewiness) these still came out dry, dry, dry. I guess I'd say they're closest in texture to a cake - an extremely overbaked cake. My oven is dead-on calibrated, (and it's turned out some incredible creations in the last couple of weeks) so that wasn't the problem. The flavor was lame on the chocolate, too. I've used the recipe from the Betty Crocker Cook Book (copyright 1970) for many years, and although it uses only shortening and not a speck of butter, the result is full of chocolatey flavor and consistently chewy and moist. I thought I'd try a new recipe, one that had stellar reviews this time. I would have thought with the butter in this one they'd be more flavorful, but boy, was I wrong! I believe the source of the problem is that in my usual recipe, which uses the same fat-to-flour ratio, it calls for FOUR eggs, not three. I cut the "brownies" up to use in a chocolate trifle, to salvage all those expensive ingredients, so that it wouldn't be a total loss. Not trying to be unkind, but I found them to be incredibly disappointing.