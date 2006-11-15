Buckeyes I

This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together the peanut butter, butter, vanilla and confectioners' sugar. The dough will look dry. Roll into 1 inch balls and place on a waxed paper-lined cookie sheet.

  • Press a toothpick into the top of each ball (to be used later as the handle for dipping) and chill in freezer until firm, about 30 minutes.

  • Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler or in a bowl set over a pan of barely simmering water. Stir frequently until smooth.

  • Dip frozen peanut butter balls in chocolate holding onto the toothpick. Leave a small portion of peanut butter showing at the top to make them look like Buckeyes. Put back on the cookie sheet and refrigerate until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 40.6g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 105.5mg. Full Nutrition
