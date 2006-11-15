Buckeyes I

I had a nightmare with these, but it was not the recipes fault! I have never made anything like this before, and never dipped anything in chocolate. I melted mine in the crockpot because it seemed so easy...however, apparently if you get even 1 drop of water in melted chocolate it will "seize" and get really solid and change the texture of the chocolate. So that was my problem. I ended up making it work and even saved the recipe and they turned out pretty good considering the texture of the chocolate is a little funky. They have a great flavor and are super easy to make....just make sure you don't get any water in you melting chocolate! If you haven't done it before you might "google" it for some tips before you do it, what I should have done : ) Will make again and learn from my mistakes!