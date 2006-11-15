Buckeyes I
This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.
Quick tip for easier dipping. The obvious one of melting the chocolate in the microwave. I've made these since high school and never thought of that! The next tip is to use an ice cream scoop to get a scoop of chocolate and then dip the balls in that. The ice cream scoop gets enough chocolate in it to make 3-4 small buckeyes and if it falls off the toothpick, it's not falling far! It also helps to get a full, nice covering of chocolate instead of having to roll around the ball to get the top partially covered. Then, you can use a shallower bowl instead of something too deep for the chocolate.Read More
HELP!!! I can't figure out what I did to this recipe. My mixture is too fluffy and when i started rolling them into balls they stuck to my hands and now they look like little porcupines. I added the correct measurements but something happened. I wonder if using my kitchenaid mixer was too much.Read More
I've been eating my grandmother's wonderful Buckeyes all my life so I decided to give this recipe a try (since I didn't have her recipe handy). I would recommend this recipe with the following tweaks: definitely cut the sugar and sift it- I used about 4 cups, which worked well; add a tablespoon or two of shortening to the chocolate to help it stay a little firmer at room temperature; use semi-sweet chocolate as specified(I used a blend of milk choc and semi-sweet and it was too sweet); and to save time, just microwave the chocolate at a medium setting and stir periodically- it comes out perfectly creamy and there's no need for the messy double broiler. What a great holiday treat! Yummy!
I make buckeyes every holiday season for my students (I teach high school). This recipie is great. I only have one hint. Add some parafin wax to the melted chocolate. The wax will thin out the chocolate and make it easier to dip. Plus, you won't use so much chocolate...this is especially helpful if you are making a double or triple batch like I do every year
Rolling the balls was very sticky, so I put powdered sugar on a paper plate and dipped both palms in after rolling each ball and it worked wonders; balls came out smooth. I also decreased the sugar in the recipe to about 4 cups, and sifted first.
This was exactly what my husband was looking for! Tastes just like those candy easter eggs. I used milk chocolate instead of semisweet & it gave it a much better blend...not as bitter as with semisweet. Great taste & I'll be making it every Christmas now!
This was a fairly easy recipe to make. I did do as others suggested and increased the peanut butter to 2 cups and decreased the confectioner's sugar to 4 cups....it seemed to make the dough a nice consistency. I also refrigerated the dough before rolling out the balls, as well as used powdered sugar on my hands to keep the dough from sticking. I used the crock pot to melt the chocolate and it worked perfectly. The only problem with this recipe that I saw is it makes a LOT more than 30 buckeyes. I doubled the recipe and ended up with well over 175 buckeyes!
I've been making buckeyes at Christmas time since I was 12 years old! I've found that the key to Buckeyes is FLEXIBILITY! I cut the butter down to 1/4 cup (it really doesn't need butter at all to be delicious). I used 1 1/2 cups peanut butter and then added one cup of sugar at a time until I had the desired consistency. It should turn out like a firm dough. If that means adding more sugar than the recipe calls for, go for it! You can't ruin these if you use the recipe as a starting place... :) I don't reccommend putting a tooth pick in every single one before chilling them. In fact, it works better NOT to because as the peanut butter cools it will pull away from the toothpick. I used ONE toothpick for my entire batch AFTER they chilled. Yum. :)
I made these ahead for fondue, so no chocolate on top for now. Since this recipe doesn't melt the butter first, it works a lot better to cream the butter and p-nut butter together first and then add the sugar gradually. You need a dry dough, but if you just dump & stir as the recipe says it will be way too dry and the butter won't distribute correctly.
these are very easy to make and very good,but if you have choc left don't throw it out mix some cashews,or other nuts in the choc set on wax paper and let it harden ,then you have choc covered peanuts w/maybe a hint of peanut butter taste choc to expensive to throw out
These are fantastic! Took some time, but well worth it. I used 2 cups peanut butter and 4 1/2 cups conf. sugar. The mixture was perfect. I also used an ice cream scoop to help coat with chocolate. What a brilliant idea!! I also added a bit of shortening to the chocolate to give it a shine. Smooth out the toothpick holes after the chocolate has set. I'm from Maryland, buy my relatives in Ohio would be proud!
Completely off base with the ingredients. Way too much confectioners' sugar. Stop at 4 cups and increase peanut butter to 2 cups. I should have looked at the reviews before making, what a mess!
The reason some people had problems with smoothness is that sugar should be sifted and 3 cups sugar to 1 1/2 peanut butter are so much easier. Had this receipe from a very old Ohioan. Glad I found this on internet as I had lost my original, but I remember sugar was only 3cups not 6.
this calls for WAY TO MUCH sugar, i used 4 cups and it was perfect there is no way that 6 cups would have blended it would have been a crumbly mess, so be warned do not use 6 cups of sugar. other than that these were very good i used chocolate bark to coat and it was perfect.
I loved this recipe. Although several of the reviews said the amount of sugar was too much. I found it just right. However, I creamed my room temperature butter and peanut butter together and then slowly added one cup at a time of powdered sugar. They turned out superb.
I have made this recipe numerous times and they are perfect!!! I double the batch because my two sons can eat one batch by themselves. I do not change a thing in the recipe and get rave reviews everytime that I share them with others. They are truly the best buckeye recipe I have ever had and the only one I will use from now on!!! Thanks!
We love this recipe. It is very sweet though. Next time I'll cut back on the sugar. After forming into balls I refrig. them for 1 hour to get them firm. Then dip into melted choc. and refrig til choc is firm. I agree with another reviewer, add rice krispies. It's sooooo good.
Great Recipe!! I made them for HALLOWEEN I tinted peanut butter mix green then dipped in white chocolate stuck a chocolate chip in center and used red gel icing to accent and had eeeeeerie eye balls eeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwww
Use paraffin wax in your chocolate and whaala! It sticks!
I have been making these every year for 10 years now from Mrs. Winter's recipe. Everyone raves over them! I NEVER have enough! I have found that hershey chips & creamy jif peanut butter is the best! The best thing to do is put your hands in and start kneeding hard..milk chocolate is what goes first...dark chocolate is great too..You can also drizzle melted peanut butter chips on top or roll them into crushed peanuts. Make them in the gold 1 inch foil holders and place in some tins..they make great gifts to neighbors, friends, etc..
This is a favorite childhood dessert. I used only 4 cups powdered sugar and had no problem rolling into balls. I used real butter and I think if you use margarine, it becomes hard for the balls to maintain shape. Following reviewers suggestions, I freezed the balls and made sure the chocolate was hot before dipping. Also, I added 2 T shortening to chocolate and it coated nicely. I will do this from now on because I disliked other recipes that used paraffin wax
To help get the chocolate to stick better, I put in half a cake of Gulf Wax in with the chocolate chips when I melt them. (I cut the wax into small pieces first so it won't take so long to melt.) It doesn't change the flavor and the chocolate stays a bit more firm on the candy itself.
This recipe uses too much powdered sugar. I used a better recipe last year which included crushed graham cracker crumbs.
I love these, they are easy to make and taste good. when i use this recipe, heres what i change.. I use an Almond bark bar of chocolate instead of chocolate chips, and when making the "eye" i use a tablespoon to measure them with, by doing so i can get about 70-80 buckeyes, using the amounts listed. My family and co-workers love them, along with myself.
Very good, but I changed the proportions. Used 2 cups of peanut butter and 4 cups of confectioners sugar. I didn't have any problems with the mixture being too sticky with the change in proportion. I did the chocolate in the crock pot, and it ended up being much thicker than if I'd done it over the stove, so I refrigerated the balls for about an hour to make sure I didn't lose them while dipping. Used a deep ladle as a dipping vessel instead of dipping them directly in the crock.
I had a nightmare with these, but it was not the recipes fault! I have never made anything like this before, and never dipped anything in chocolate. I melted mine in the crockpot because it seemed so easy...however, apparently if you get even 1 drop of water in melted chocolate it will "seize" and get really solid and change the texture of the chocolate. So that was my problem. I ended up making it work and even saved the recipe and they turned out pretty good considering the texture of the chocolate is a little funky. They have a great flavor and are super easy to make....just make sure you don't get any water in you melting chocolate! If you haven't done it before you might "google" it for some tips before you do it, what I should have done : ) Will make again and learn from my mistakes!
Love this recipe!!! I triple it and throw in a dozen buckeyes with holiday gifts. Here's the best tip for easier dipping: vegetable shortening! Mix some in with the chocolate and it will stick easier and dry shinier.
ok, I had to re-do my evaluation of these after making them myself. They were sooooo good!! I didn't use as much powdered sugar as the recipe called for and I also altered the chocolate coating and used half milk and half semi-sweet chocolate chips and added about 2 tbls of butter and some heavy cream...at first my coating totally started to seize and I thought I'd wasted at on of ingredients, but I just added some regular milk and it smoothed out..I think I put too much fat in!! hee hee. Anyways...these were a hit on my Christmas tray. My cousin told me they tasted like a creamier version of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup (R). So you know these were good...thanks for the great recipe..I am definately making these next year!
This recipe is perfect. I would never deprive it of the 6 cups of powdered sugar! :)
My family is addicted! I've started passing these things off as my own, and they think I'm a genius! My mother-in-law begs me to make her these things, and now that we live away at college I usually make them about every six months and freeze them. They're great frozen, and they last forever since they're so tasty and sweet it only takes a few to be satisfied.
I used this to make my Easter eggs this year. I made a few ajustment. ***I only used 4-C powder sugar. ***I used the milk chocolate candie disc you can buy instead of the chips it calls for to cover my eggs. I froze the eggs; I got a few out at a time; then covered them with the chocolate; (works better when their frozen) used a toothpick to dip then with. It take some time but they turn out wonderful. Everybody just raved about them and wanted the recipe. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks for the recipe. :);):):)
These were good but too much sugar, couldn't taste the peanut butter. I made them again and cut back the sugar to 4 cups and added 1/4 cup more of peanut butter. I used the organic non sweetened peanut butter and they were great this way.
These are my family's favorite!! I have found that instead of melting my own chocolate it is easier to buy Baker's brand melting chocolate and dip them in that. You just microwave the chocolate for 30 seconds and presto you have perfect melted chocolate. It works great. For this recipe you need three containers of chocolate.
These were really sweet! They reminded me a little of peanut butter bars IV, except the graham cracker crumbs, make those bars a little less sweet. But, they were so easy to make and would work great to take to a holiday party. I did half the recipe and got 28. I used a 1 Tblsp. cookie scoop and did level sized scoops. I didn't bother to roll them, because I figured with the flat bottoms they would stand up better on the plate anyway. To melt the chocolate I put it in the microwave on high for 1 minute stirring after 30 seconds and it worked fine.
If the quantities of the ingredients were correct, this would have been a good recipe; however, even to the eye itself, 6 cups of powdered suger to 1 1/2 cups of peanut butter is extreme, and wastes the suger.
This is the same recipe my grandma passed down to me...we've been making them at Christmas for decades now. Though I don't leave any pb showing...we cover them completely. ;D I usually put paraffin in my chocolate to give it that shiny, store-bought candy look, plus it tends to hold shape a little better. ;) Thanks for posting!!
So good! It has taken me years to finally make these, one of my favorite treats of all time! This recipe did not disappoint. I was a little scared adding all that sugar that it was too crumbly, that maybe something was wrong ... nope, they rolled up great! I did follow some advice of others in that 1. I creamed the butter and peanut butter with vanilla before stirring in the sugar, and 2. refrigerated the mix for 20 minutes before rolling (not sure if this step was necessary). I wish I had made them a little smaller as I wasn't factoring they get even bigger with all that chocolate. I also should have added a little shortening or paraffin to thin out the chocolate, since it went on so thick, the 4 cups of morsels wasn't quite enough.
followed other's suggestions for 4c sugar (sifted) and adding shortening to the chocolate. Also creamed the butter and pb first and mixed the sugar in 1c at a time.
These are decadent. I substituted Splenda for the sugar and milk chocolate for the semi sweet chips. My younger son LOVED these. He raved about them for days.
These were good if you like REALLY sweet. Two suggestions that I will try the next time I make these. #1 - substitute 1 cup unsweetened cocoa for 1 cup confectioners sugar & # 2 use unsweetened or perhaps bitter chocolate to coat these. If using bitter chocolate, let chocolate set & then sprinkle with icing sugar. This will make them look pretty too. I tossed all ingedients in my Kitchenaid and it turned out great.
I've been making Buckeyes forever and although I did not make this recipe I was reading the reviews and can see where folks would have some problems. I use 2 sticks of butter (1 cup), 2 cups of PB (18 oz jar), 1-1/2 lbs of powdered sugar (I use a scale, weigh, then sift) (btw, 1 lb = roughly 4 cups), 2 TABLEspoons of vanilla. In a large pot (6 qt) I slowly melt the butter and PB together, stirring until smooth. Once smooth, remove from heat, add vanilla and then powder sugar, a cup at a time. The mixture will be crumbly. With clean hands, I use my hands to incorporate/knead the sugar into the butter/pb. The mixture is a bit dry. While still warm, I make several large oblong shaped balls (think snow balls how you have to "pack" dry snow into ball) then I break off small pieces and roll into little balls (16-18 grams). I put them on a cookie sheet in the freezer for a couple of hours. I melt the chocolate with PARAFFIN wax. You don't need much wax. The wax keeps the chocolate smooth and easy to dip in and out, AND the result is a beautiful shine. I tried one time to dip in melted chocolate without wax and I couldn't believe what a disaster. It clumped and they looked terrible.
Ive been making these my whole life with a slightly different version of this recipe.Tips:make sure your dough is cold, very cold or will be sticky when balling...use fruit baller to roll out even balls...and we used to add paraffin wax to the chocolate to aide in melting and consistency when living in Wisconsin, but you can microwave just fine...and remember..if dough starts getting too sticky put back in fridge for a few seconds and before dipping in chocolate so that it sticks better! enjoy!
Not as good as I thought they would be! Way too much powdered sugar as some of the others suggested! It really takes away from the flavor and way too sweet! Luckily my kids like them! I think I will keep searching!
These were good... everyone like them and they are very easy.
Great recipe. I must say I don't get it when folks say a candy is too sweet. IT'S CANDY!!! I'm getting my homemade Christmas candy tray ready...now on to the caramels! Thanks for sharing this recipe. P.S. I did add an extra 1/2 cup of peanut butter.
This is simply the best buckeye recipe there is. It has not been matched by any homemade or store bought buckeye that I have ever eaten in the last 25 years as an adult. My children and I have a deal. As soon as they find buckeyes falling from our trees, I make candy buckeyes for them and they collect the nuts for me to decorate the house. I don't use the toothpicks to get the chocolate on, it never worked for me. I just melt the chocolate chips in the microwave a few at a time, on a low power setting. Absolutely yummy!
I thought these were excellent! I made two different recipes. The first time I followed the directions exactly. I used Extra Crunchy peanut butter, which turned out to be a "good" mistake. It gave them more texture. I did make the balls too large, though (they were pretty difficult to eat). The next day I made them with less sugar, more peanut butter and smaller balls. They were a huge hit at my party. I even got comments like, "These are the best things I've ever had!"
We made this for our candy business. We got rave reviews....it was terrific.
I've had this recipe in my family for a long time, except mine calls for 2 cups of rice crispy cereal - it makes for a fun crunchy version. EVERY time I make it, people gobble them up so fast - and, I eat too many - so many that I can't stand peanut butter for awhile afterward. :)
First recipe that included the freezing part. When I tried a different one, that didn't include that, they fell apart when I tried to dip them. Definitely the key to success!!! Go Bucks, O-H.....I-O
I made these last night and they honestly taste like butter and powdered sugar. I even cut back on the butter and add more peanut butter and it was still way too buttery. I will have to keep looking for a good buckeye recipe.
I have made these since I was a child and they are great. I don't actually use measured amounts anymore, though. My tips would be to mix the peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and sugar by hand. It will be a little messy, but you can make sure the texture's right (just make sure to have someone available to pour more sugar in the bowl if needed). Mixing is the perfect job for kids since messy cooking is always fun. Also microwave the chocolate with a little vegetable shortening. It is a lot quicker & easier.
Very delicous indeed! I used 2 cups peanut butter and 4 cups confectioners sugar, froze them for 30 minutes, then put the toothpicks in and dipped away. They turned out marvelous!
This rating may reflect on me. The taste is certainly good. My problem is that I froze my peanut butter for 4 hrs. The buckeyes defrosted in 10 min., and the peanut butter balls fell apart in the chocolate. No one else seems to have had this problem, what did I do wrong?
This is a very good recipe. I use one similar to this except I add paraffin wax to the melted chocolate. It helps the chocolate to set up better. http://homecooking.about.com/od/cookingfaqs/f/faqparaffin.htm
When it says the mixture will be dry, that's no kidding. Even after rolling into balls, you couldn't get the toothpick in without splitting them open. So I went ahead and put them in the freezer for a half hour, still inserting the toothpick caused them to split. This recipe really frustrated me because it was just WAY too dry to work with.
I think it calls for too much sugar and not enough peanut butter, because the balls end up so dry they crumble when you try to put the toothpicks in them.
In order for the chocolate to "stick" you must ADD 2T melted crisco and make sure the peanut butter balls are very cold. I used Milk Chocolate Chips or the Milk Chocolate candy disks from the candy store. Add the 2T of melted Crisco to the chocolate before melting.
Wow these are good. Had a Christmas party to attend for hubby's work and needed to bring a dessert. Since we got this awful ICE storm....I had to make something with things already in the pantry. This was perfect. The only reason that I gave a 4 star rating is because it is almost too sweet and I reduced the amount of sugar already. I also decided in order to hide the toothpick holes to drizzle (leftover)chocolate sauce on top so no one would notice. I will definately be making again, but will try to find a happy medium with "too sweet". Thanks for the post...you saved me.
I use a very sm. ice cream scoop AND for the choc. I use a very small crock pot ( I think it is usually used for fondue. Works perfect & wonderful!! Thanks for the recipe! cmm
These were sooo good!!! My whole family loved them!
I have been making these ever since I was a little kid with my mom. This is the best recipe for them by far. An Ohio State tailgating must have. GO BUCKEYES!
Delicious and easy to make! Only change I made was to add 1 Tbsp of shortening to the chocolate chips. Thank you for sharing this!
They came out delecious. Very time consuming rolling and putting into chocolate. If anyone has an easier way to make them look smoother, please let me know. Thanks for sharing.
I was looking for a good peanut butter center for truffles, sadly this wasn't it. It was too sweet (and I have a sweet tooth), all I tasted was the sugar. I was able to remedy it by upping the peanut butter to 4 cups.
I made these for our Superbowl Party tomorrow and my boyfriend and I just tried one. They're dangerous...because they are soooo good! I usually read through 4 or 5 reviews before making something off this website to see what changes people suggest. I forgot to on this one and ended up making them exactly as the recipe says and they seem to be perfect. I like the texture, the amount of peanut butter flavor, they hold together well. Just plane deliscious. I did roll half of the batch in crushed nuts so people will have their choice tomorrow at our party. Can't wait to put them out.
These were really good! My husband and I were craving peanut butter and chocolate but I was out of eggs to make cookies so I made these instead. They are a little sweet for me but my husband LOVED them! The only change I made was adding 2 teaspoons of shortening to the melted chocolate. It made it smoother and easier to dip into. Next time I won't make them so big!! :)
i fully cover in chocolate :)
The amount of icing sugar takes away from the peanut butter taste. Best advice is to make them real small. Think ferrero rocher size.
To make this recipe easier I have used the premade chocolate dip that you can find in the baking section of the grocery. Much easier than melting chocolate chips!
Better than a peanut butter cup!! Yummy!
Super easy and super yummy! I covered mine in Halloween sprinkles from Wilton
I halved the confectioners sugar and am so glad I did-would have been too sweet! I didn't really have problems rolling the balls-but since it's hot outside I found it easiest to periodically re-chill the filling and then stick my hands under very cold water for a few moments then blot dry rpior to rolling. Heat will turn them to a mess in your hands. I kept reheating the chocolate coating, but it kept getting really thick really quick, and the balls kept falling off the toothpicks. Kind of a pest, but the results were tasty!
This was my first attempt at making buckeyes and this recipe was great. Just like I remembered them being. I did read several reviews before I tried them and halved the recipe. I started out with just 2 cups of powdered sugar and it wasnt quite enough. I poured a little more in mayba 1/2 cup. They turned out perfectly. I also refridgerated them instead of froze them and they didnt sweat as much while dipping so the chocolate stuck better.
I actually didn't try this recipe, but if alot of people are having problems this is my recipe: 1 cup icing sugar, 1 tsp. butter, 1 cup peanut butter and 1 cup chopped walnuts or pecans. Mix well. Then mix 4 squares of semi-sweet chocolate and 2 tsp. of parawax in a double boiler. Roll peanut butter mixture into a ball and dip in chocolate. Freeze AFTER it is dipped in chocolate.
These were okay...not a huge hit in my household. They looked cool, though.
Taste just like the buckeyes I made with my mom :)
I thought the batter would be difficult to work with, but it was not. I would highly recommend this recipe!
My mom used to make these every Christmas, so this year I tried them. I'm really glad I read the other reviews because I cut the amount of powdered sugar to 4 cups, and I almost wish I had cut more. They turned out really good, but I think next time I will add more peanut butter and less regular butter. Just not enough peanut butter taste for me. Someone suggested to put powdered sugar on your palms when rolling the balls, that worked so well for them to stay smooth and not too sticky to handle, and I added a bit of crisco to my chocolate, that helped when dipping. Also make sure you don't make them too big (as I did) they will almost be too much, you want a one bite kind of size.
Great recipe! I did up the peanut butter and cut back on the sugar as others suggested and mine turned out perfectly. I doubled it and came up with about 11 dozen buckeyes. Also used the bakers dipping chocolate which is super easy to use. I did some with semi-sweet chocolate and some with milk chocolate because I accidentally bought the different kinds. I like them both equally. Definitely recommended!
These were good, but we did have some difficulties with the chocolate melting...first, after reading other reviews, we only used about 5 1/2 c. sugar. Then, when we were melting the chocolate (due to limited equipment size), we had to melt it in batches, and the first batch melted thick, but it worked. The 2nd batch would NOT melt thin enough! IT was this big glob! I tried honey (to prevent seizing), I tried water, then half & half (to thin it out)...it got thin enough (and it still hardened on the peanut butter), but it also got grainy and ugly...how can I prevent it from being so thick another time? Why did my first batch work and not my 2nd?
Loved this after combining tips from others users. 2 cups peanut butter, 4 cups confectioners sugar, 4 cups of chocolate chips. Froze the dough before i made the balls and again after i made them. (Before dipping) I used a crockpot for the chocolate and put 2-3 tablespoons of vegetable shortening, made the chocolate smooth and coat well. These looked and tasted amazing. Left over chocolate? Took another hint from someone. NO WASTE! Throw in 1/4 cup of peanut butter and some nuts (i had mixed) into the crockpot then pour onto a small tray covered with wax paper and chill. Mmmmmm.
Our family found this to be the easiest and best flavored Buckeye recipe.
this recipe makes tons and tons of buckeyes! i have to cut the recipe into 4ths to not have so many.
These are yummy yummy yummy!! Thanks for sharing!!
Easy and fun! Who doesn't like Buckeyes!?! Very easy and good!! I used milk chocolate.
I like to follow my grandmother's recipe, I believe it's much better. 2 cups chunky peanut butter (18 oz jar) 3 cups powdered sugar 1/4 lb. salted butter (1 stick) 3 cups Rice Krispies 1/4 of one stick of paraffin food wax 12 oz. bag of semi sweet chocolate chips. 1. Put Rice Krispies in a gallon zip lock bag and proceed to break them down about half way with a rolling pin. 2. Cream together peanut butter and butter in a mixer. Then add Rice Krispies and powdered sugar. Don't over mix! 3. Chill "dough" in freezer for about 30 min. or until consistency hardens and can form balls that hold their shape. 4. While your "dough" is chilling, melt chocolate chips and wax in a double broiler. 5. After dough is chilled enough, start forming little balls about an inch or a little bigger in diameter. Dip the balls in to melted chocolate and place on wax paper. (it may be easier to chill the dough, then form balls and chill them again for easier dipping.) Place balls in fridge after wards to chill. Then, WALLAH! You just crafted some mighty fine tasting balls that are so good, they'll make you want to do a little dance.
I can't even guess how many times my kids watched this video. We have made them twice now, they are really good! It does make a lot, although we make them a bit smaller. Both times, we quartered the recipe and that was a good thing! :)
I make the buckeyes every year for Christmas. They are always a hit. I use a glass bowl and heat the chocolate on defrost or very low for a few seconds at a time, while stiring, being careful not to burn the chocolate. A glass bowl on a warming tray works well also.
I measured 6 cups of powdered sugar and it was WAY too much! Now, I have to add butter and peanut butter until I can get it to the correct consistency. Next time, I will browse the recipes more, or weigh my powdered sugar. Also, for the people that have issues with the chocolate: use the bowl over simmering water method. You will end up with a dried mess if you do it in the microwave. You'll need to work very quickly and stir the chocolate often, and start using it as soon as the chips are melted. I used this technique with a recipe that had the correct amount of powdered sugar, and it worked perfectly.
These were soooo good! I made them for Thanksgiving, and they got rave reviews! The only thing I would've done differently is make them smaller. Mine ended up a little too big, but they were still good!
You can't lose with these! I have represented the Buckeye State well here in West Texas, where people are blown away by these treats.
This is an excellent recipe...if you follow it! It cracks me up that people complain about the balls being sticky when they use less sugar than called for. I followed the recipe exactly, and the balls were perfect, not sticky at all. However, I did add a little shortening to the chocolate chips to help firm it up without chilling.
We are from Ohio and have been making these for years! This is pretty similar to my grandmother's recipe. Don't skip the freezer part because these things melt fast!
Very good. I would like a bit more of a peanutty flavor....Will probably add more peanut butter next time. Be sure to make them small. I'd say 1/2" diameter.
Everyone just loves these things. In fact, I have family giving me tins to fill for them, before I even start making them. However, my recipe calls for 1/3 bar of parafin wax. It makes the chocolate smoother and keeps it from clumping. You can't taste the parafin. They look sooo pretty. I freeze my "balls" before dipping. It hardens the choc on them faster and keeps the balls from falling off the toothpicks. I learned how to make these as a child and have been making them every year since.
I usually half this recipe so I don't have a TON of these around the house to snack on. They are delicious!
I tried and was not impressed. I will continue to use mine. I like it best.This one is way to crumbly
Husband grew up in Ohio and he loves these!