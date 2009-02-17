Waffle Iron Chocolate Cookies

S-o-o-o good and easy to make. Frost with white powdered sugar frosting.

Recipe by S Janssen

Directions

  • Melt chocolate over low heat. Cream together sugar and butter or margarine. Add chocolate and mix well.

  • Add eggs and dry ingredients. Mix well.

  • Heat waffle iorn. Non stick spray can be used to prepare iron.

  • Drop about 1 Tablespoon of dough in each section of preheated iron.

  • Bake until cookies start to turn brown. Be careful because they can burn easily.

  • Cool and frost with a white powdered sugar frosting. (See recipe for Vanilla Glaze.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 31.5g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 210.3mg. Full Nutrition
