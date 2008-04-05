Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies I

I was not sure these cookies would be very good since, as an amateur baker, I was surprised there was no butter in the recipe. The second batch of these just came out of the oven, and both my kids and my husband have circled the cookie rack like sharks, drank a half gallon of milk, and are leaving me with the crumbs to clean up. I DID make a few changes to this recipe, adding vanilla, altering the brown sugar/white sugar ratio, used butter flavored shortening, etc...but am sure the cookies would have been just as yummy without my chnages. One thing I would suggest everyone do is to decrease the heat to 325...as these are lovely cookies when just lightly golden. I also used my tablespoon sized measuring spoon as a scoop to give the cookies even edges, and have lovely little oatmeal "biscuits" as the result. My 6 YO said there were too many chocolate chips in her last cookie, but I think that was just her full tummy talking. However, dont hesitate to decrease the amount of chocolate. This recipe would also make a perfect raisin cookie. This is DEFINATLY a keeper, if nothing else as a FRUGAL dessert and lunch item! THANK YOU SO MUCH, WE LOVE THE COOKIES!