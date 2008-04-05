Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies I
A basic, delicious cookie.
A basic, delicious cookie.
Gave it 4 stars cuz I had to change a few things to make it 5 (I hate it when people review a recipe and rate it based on what they changed! They're not rating that recipe anymore!) Don't listen to other reviews and substitute butter... you'll just have flatter cookies NOT tastier! I added 1/2 c. oats, 1 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and halved the amount of salt...5 stars now!Read More
Delicious flavor but terribly flat. I followed the recipe almost exactly (I omitted 1/2 tsp of the salt). Next time, I think I'll try quick oats intead of rolled (old fashioned) oats. That may help keep them from spreading out all over the sheet. If you like a super-thin, crispy cookie...don't change a thing! (Except the salt part. 1 tsp is just too much.)Read More
Gave it 4 stars cuz I had to change a few things to make it 5 (I hate it when people review a recipe and rate it based on what they changed! They're not rating that recipe anymore!) Don't listen to other reviews and substitute butter... you'll just have flatter cookies NOT tastier! I added 1/2 c. oats, 1 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and halved the amount of salt...5 stars now!
Wonderful cookie! I made a few changes though, 1 1/2 cups of rolled oats, 1 tsp vanilla and you only need to bake them 7-10 minutes. A nice, soft/chewy cookie with wonderful texture from the oatmeal. My Kids and husband LOVED them. Thanks, Tammy
I used half butter flavored shortening and half salted butter, cut the salt in the recipe in half, added a teaspoon of vanilla, and used mini-chips instead of full-sized chips (and I always use unbleached flour). This is the BEST cookie I have ever made! Cannot go wrong here! I made a full batch, cooked one sheet of cookies right away, took the rest of the dough, put half in a baggie in the fridge, then took the remainder and rolled it into a roll in wax paper and froze it wrapped in foil. We had fresh baked cookies for a week, it froze great! Make it ahead and freeze it for later! A+++++
I have had this recipe for over 20 yrs. But mine calls for 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp of water. I also bake at 375 for 8-10 minutes and they turn out very chewy.
I used this recipe for my main ingredients but I did change a few things as people suggested. I used 1/2 cup shortening, 1/2 cup butter, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 1/2 cups oats and 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips. I also changed the temperature to 325 degrees and cooked it for about 2 minutes longer and mine turned out AWESOME! I use a cooking stone (as I always do) and they cooked evenly and they were chewy and yummy. My husband and I ate all of them within 2 days. They were great the next day too. They had alot of chocolate in them, just as I like so if you don't like too much chocolate in it, I would use maybe 3/4 cup of chocolate instead.
Quite good. I put in a tsp of vanilla like other reviewers suggested, and replaced 1/2cup of shortening with butter. I also replaced 1/2 a cup of the white flour with whole wheat flour. You can't taste the whole wheat flour but it gives a nice speckled appearance to the cookie and another layer of texture... plus it's a good way to sneak some more whole grains into your kids, who think they are just getting chocolate chip cookies! Delicious and will make again.
These cookies were great! I followed the recipe almost exactly, except I didn't put in a full two cups of chocolate chips because that seemed like too much, and I added a little vanilla. They were wonderful and all my friends loved them!
I thought this cookie was delicious! I didn't have enough chocolate chips so I added some chopped pecans - YUM! I also used unsalted butter instead of shortening and added about 1/2 teaspoon vanilla - because I love vanilla. The cookie was crisp on the edges and soft in the middle - just delightful!
FANTASTIC cookie! I followed the suggestions of SEETHING and I used half butter flavored shortening and half salted butter, cut the salt in the recipe in half, and added a teaspoon of vanilla. I froze 3/4 of the batter and have enjoyed fresh, hot cookies whenever. MUST bake these!
Delicious flavor but terribly flat. I followed the recipe almost exactly (I omitted 1/2 tsp of the salt). Next time, I think I'll try quick oats intead of rolled (old fashioned) oats. That may help keep them from spreading out all over the sheet. If you like a super-thin, crispy cookie...don't change a thing! (Except the salt part. 1 tsp is just too much.)
Of the the oatmeal cookies I've tried these are by far the best ones and this recipe is a keeper! 350 degrees for 10 mins in a convection oven leaves them undercooked so that once cooled they're chewy and perfect! I added 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of vanilla extract, killer recipe!
I usually never bake with shortening because I find it disgusting. However, after reading several reviews that substituting butter would make the cookie flatter, I decided to test out the shortening to see if I noticed a difference. The difference was amazing and I didn't notice the the taste of the shortening at all. I followed this one to the -T- and they came out DELICIOUS! Thanks so much for submitting
Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies have been my favourite since childhood but I'm very picky when it comes to them. I was so happy to find this recipe and with a few changes suggested from another reviewer they were PERFECT! My only changes were 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp of water. Will absolutely make again!!!
This is a lovely cookie. It has a great texture. The only thing that's missing is a little flavor that the butter would give. I think I'll try half and half next time. Thanks for the recipe!
nice crispy texture.i love it
Delicious cookies! I gave it a 4 because I changed a couple of things, but it's a really great recipe. I reduced the sugar and did 3/4 brown and 1/4 white; I used butter instead of shortening; I also used 1 cup flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat flour; added 1 tbsp of water; and reduced the chocolate chips to 1 cup, and it turned out perfect. In the end I also did a couple of cookies with some raisins and cinnamon and it was great. Also left a bit more in the oven so they were crispy. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
This was amazing!!! I followed another cook's advice and added vanilla and butter instead of shortening. It was so delicious it was hard for me to get the batter into the oven!!! I baked one batch and froze the rest so I can have them at a moment's notice. HURRAY!
these passed up the normal chocolate chip cookies that i always make as the BEST!! my sister and dad both told me that after baking these, i had just made the best cookies i've ever baked, and i do a lot of baking, so that was a compliment. i hightly recommend these to anyone who loves chocolate and oatmeal. will make them many more times
These are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever made!!! I put them in for 13 min instead of 15 as I like them a bit softer,but they were nice and soft to begin with. I will defintately use this reciepe again!
Our family loves these cookies! I do half shortening and half butter and add 1.5 tsp of vanilla, keep the rest the same. Mine are done around 10 min. Mine do flatten out but we dont mind, the outside is crisp and the inside moist and flavorful.
We like this recipe but I used butter instead of shortening. I only used 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips and added 1/2 cup of coconut and 1 tsp of vanilla.
You can not beat this recipes if you like chewy cookies! A reminder: ADD 1 TSP. of Vanilla- and it is perfection. Also for a bonus try adding a cup of walnuts for crunch. Note this makes alot of cookies sometimes I divode the batch in half. It's always gone within two days.
Great!!! 1/2 cup margarine in place of shortening as that is what I had with 1 cup of chocolate chips instead of 2 cups. Used 2 tsp per cookie yielded 27 cookies
Used half butter/half shortening, added a packet of vanilla pudding, and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Delicious!
After reading other reviews I made the following changes: Added a teaspoon of vanilla extract, two tablespoons of water, used crisco baking sticks (butter) instead of shortening and I baked them at 375 degrees for ten minutes. They came out great and I'll probably make another batch tomorrow. Even four hours later, they're soft with a perfect amount of crunch on the bottom. I love them!
My husband loves Oatmeal Choc. Chip Cookies, and he loved these! The recipe was easy. I didn't change a thing.
Wow, these were terrible! The cookie dough would not stick, so the chocolate chips kept falling off and the oats wouldn't stick either. The cookies came out of the oven the same size I had put them in, they never flattened even when I did so before baking them. I will never make these again.
This is my go-to recipe. Like others suggested, I add vanilla; other than that, I've added anything in the pantry I can find! Butterscotch chips and pecans and cardamom, white chocolate chips and raisins and Chinese 5-spice powder (try it!), and chopped salted mixed nuts and cinnamon with the chocolate chips. (I leave out the salt when I make this version!) I use butter-flavor shortening, but while I occasionally have to use all white sugar, I prefer this version with half brown and half white.
This has become my default chocolate cookie recipe.
I made exactly as written and they tasted just fine. I had problems with the amount of time stated to cook - my first batch were completely burned when I left them in the oven for the 15 minutes as stated. cut minutes with each additional batch and found that 11 minutes at 350 degrees worked best! I have never had this problem before, so I am sure it is not my oven. Good luck!
I make these JUST as the recipe calls for, out of respect for the person who wrote it. They are fantastic just the way they are! Because my oven is an older model and harder to regulate temp., I bake them for 13 minutes instead of 15 (found out after the first batch got a bit too brown!). Note after baking a dozen batches of these: I prefer the milk chocolate morsels in this cookie. They melt better and are silkier than semisweet.
fabulous!!
My search for the best oatmeal chocolate chip cookies is over! I follow the recipe to the T other than adding 1 tsp. of vanilla to the eggs. Seriously, these are perfect:) Thanks so much!!
These are quite tasty! They definitely didn't need the full 15 minutes, so I pulled the second batch sooner. I omitted the white sugar entirely to make it a little healthier, and added 1/4 tsp cinnamon and 1/8 tsp nutmeg to spice them up a bit.
AMAZING!! These came out delicious! I was a bit skeptical when I was mixing the ingredients; it looked like it'd be so dry. But it all came together so nicely. I took the advice of another reviewer and baked them at 375 for 8-10 mins. This made them soft and moist. I also used 1 tsp of vanilla extract. I used mini chocolate chips since that's all I had, but I think it made them that much better! They looked, and tasted, amazing. :)
DELICIOUS!!!! I made these on a Saturday and by Monday they were gone, I am getting requests to make again already... never had baked with Crisco before, but now I am seeing why I should!!!
This recipe has been a staple in my household. I add 1-2 teaspoons of vanilla to the wet mix, otherwise I follow the recipe exactly. These freeze well too!
I LOVED these cookies. However, I did have to add extra flour to make the consistency right, otherwise they spread too much. I added WHITE CHOCOLATE chips along with DRIED cherries instead of choc. chips. WONDERFUL!!!
DH raved about these cookies as written. Personally, I'd like about half the amount of chocolate chips and find them too sweet, but it IS a cookie. This is the Toll House recipe with oats substituted for part of the flour. Great idea!
I loved these! I did add vanilla and I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening for texture. My parents were visiting and raved about them!
AWESOME!!!! I actually got 42 cookies (good sized) out of the recipes everyone in my house loved them this is definitely a keeper
I am giving this cookie recipe 5 stars even though mine came out incredibly flat. But that's my fault because I took the advice of several reviewers who suggested cutting the amount of oats to 1 1/2 cups. It might have worked out ok, but I didn't have any shortening on hand so I had to use all butter. I should have known better...I've made enough cookies to know that butter makes a flat cookie. I added a 1/2 cup of flour to the batter after baking a few batches and they came out MUCH better. Also, just wanted to note that I found an oat cookie recipe a few years ago that called for processing the oats in a food processor to get the texture of, say, wheat germ. I like this in a cookie much better than whole oats. All in all, a simple, tasty, soft, yummy cookie. It was an easy recipe for my 4 year old to help me with and she loves them so I'm sure we haven't seen the last of them.
Amazing! I used all butter, added 1 1/2 tsp vanilla, and a couple of dashes of cinnamon. Some of the best cookies I've ever made!
An excellent basic cookie recipe that I made even more delicious with the following substitutes: butter for shortening, Demerara sugar for the brown and white sugar, and spelt flour for all-purpose flour. The Demerara sugar really gives the cookies an extra richness and a beautiful golden caramel colour. Thank You!
Tasted the dough before I added a couple things and it was just OK, not that good. It needed more flavor. So, I added a tsp. of vanilla and a tsp. of maple. The dough tasted great then! I cooked them for 13 minutes and they came out a little crunchy, and still a bit bland for my taste. I did two test cookies, adding rum extract to one, and almond to the other... and I only cooked them for 12 minutes. The verdict was both were delicious! I recommend splitting your batch and half and doing half almond extract, half rum extract! Maybe a tsp each! And 12 minutes was perfect time!
This recipe was wonderful. At first I thought they were too thin and not chewy enough for me, but the more I ate the more I enoyed the crispiness. I used butter instead of shirtening and added a little vanilla and dash of cinnamon/sugar. My oven tend to cook fast, so I only cooked for 12 minutes. My husband said they were the best cookies I ever made!
I altered it by adding 1 tbl of cocoa powder, 1 tsp of vanilla and using light brown sugar and butter instead of margarine(: PERFECTION!
Really good~just what I was looking for. I used butter instead of shortening and 1 tsp vanilla. 12 minutes was PLENTY!
Everyone loves them! I use butter instead of shortening, vanilla, and about a t. of cinnamon... delicious!
Very good! I gave it 4 stars because I changed it a little. I halved the salt, used half shortening and half butter, used 1/2 cup white sugar instead of 3/4 and probably even could have used less. I added a tsp. of vanilla and used mini chocolate chips. Will def. make again!
Awesome cookies! These are the perfect oatmeal chocolate chip cookie - Wonderful flavor and texture. I usually follow the recipe exactly the first time, but this time I did make the following changes: (1) used 1/2 c. shortening and 1/2 c. butter, (2) used 1 c. AP flour and 1/2 c. WW flour, and (3) used 1-1/2 c. chocolate chips and 1/2 c.chopped walnuts. Next time I will add a tsp. of vanilla. I also tried baking at 350 and 375 degrees. Baking at 350 degrees resulted in a thicker, chewier cookie which I prefer. This is a keeper!
I followed the recipe exactly, the cookies were fantastic! My daughter who normally doesn't eat cookies,enjoyed these a lot.
Really great recipe. I used butter instead of shortning. They were nice a chewy, which I love! :)
The only thing i added to this recipe was a 1 teaspoon of vanilla and my husband went crazy for them
yum! i didn't have enough shortening, so I used 1/2 butter and added the 1 tsp of vanilla. These were great - a little flat but great!
I love these cookies! They are delicious! Next time I'll add a few tsp. of vanilla extract. They are so good, and the chocolate chips make it taste so rich! I used 1 cup of chocolate chips and 1 cup of butterscotch chips instead of 2 cups of chocolate chips only. They gave it a sweet, chocolaty, rich flavor that was amazing! I had to bake mine for 17 minutes instead of 15. They are so good! I'll make these again! :)
Didn't raise one bit. Just a thin wafer. Flavor was good, but did not look very appealing or what I was looking for at all.
Normally the first time I make something from this site, I follow the recipe as written, because that's only fair. But since there were so many reviews and modifications, I made changes I now regret. I added 1 tsp. Vanilla, all butter instead of shortening, reduced salt to 1/2 tsp., and cut the oats down to 1 1/2 cups. ICK! By reducing the oats and keeping the semi sweet choc chips at 2 cups, the chocolate overwhelmed the cookie. So much so that we all agree they taste bitter, with barely a hint of oatmeal. Also, I think by using all butter and no shortening, the cookies spread out like flat discs. I gave it 4 stars because it's not the submitter's fault I didn't follow instructions, but why a few people made them that way and raved, I just don't get it. Half shortening with half butter, 1/2 tsp salt, full oats, 1 tsp vanilla, a little cinammon, and 1 or 1 1/2 cups choc chips would be my recommended changes, if you change anything at all. They are incredibly soft though and only took 7 1/2 minutes for a chewy center and golden brown bottoms! Yielded 60 cookies for me.
These are absolutely yummy! The only problem at my house is if I don't freeze, some they're gone in two days!
Great recipe! I made a lower calorie version based on some of the previous comments. My son and wife loved them and the revised version! The changes are below: - Used one stick of butter and ½ cup of applesauce - Added ½ cup of raisins - Used 1 ½ cups of oatmeal vs 2 cups - Added ½ teaspoon of cinnamon - Added ½ teaspoon of nutmeg - Used ¾ cups of chocolate chips (I know, I should have used more but most of the cookies had enough in them) Oh, and I increased the baking time to about 16-20 minutes or until they became a semi-dark tan color…this firmed up the cookie and made it a little crisp on the outside and chewy in the middle.
Chewy and crisp, this oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe is fabulous! I decreased the salt to 1/2 tsp. and I used butter instead of shortening (what was on hand), and they were fabulous!
Was the cookie I was looking for. Used butter instead of shortening. Added 1 tsp. vanilla. Reduced salt to 1/2 tsp. Added 1 cup chopped walnuts. Used Quick 1 Minute oatmeal. Baked it in a convection oven at 350' 10 mins for softer cookie, 11 mins for a bit browner. We were in the mood for a bit browner cookies. Made 6 dozen 2 1/2" cookies with .6 oz spoonfuls. I also found these cookies were better refrigerated. Unfortunately, when they are refrigerated I eat more. Definately a keeper.
What drew me to this recipe to begin with was the fast that it did not require any butter (since I was out) so I did not follow the other reviewers suggestions. These turned out great. I did add 1 tsp cinnamon (which I am I a firm believer no oatmeal cookie should be without) and 2 tsp cinnamon. This will be my go to recipe when I am without or low on butter and cant make my regular chocolate chip cookie recipe. If you do use butter make sure it is softened as melted butter will yield a flat cookie. If you accidentally melt it add another tsp of baking soda. Of course using shortening to begin with will give you terrific results.
AMAZING! My only change was adding 1 tsp. vanilla after beating in the eggs. These cookies are very rich! I made half the batch and froze the rest for later. One of the best cookie recipes EVER!! I will definitely make them again.
Yummmm! I think I might like these better than traditional toll house. Very good. The only thing I added was about 1 tsp. of vanilla and that's because I tend to add vanilla to any sweets recipe that is without it. Will definitely make again and again!
I modified this recipe a bit. I used: 1/4 cup Splenda and 1/2 cup white sugar (instead of 3/4 cup white sugar), 2 cups store bought granola (instead of 2 cups rolled oats) and 1/2 cup shortening + 1/2 cup butter (instead of 1 cup shortening). I also added 1 tsp vanilla. They are super soft and scrumptous! Thanks for the recipe!
These turned out really well, but I am looking for a chewier oatmeal-choc chip recipe. The texture of these cookies is more crumbly than chewy, but wonderful if you like the crumbly-type of cookie. My husband loves them. I will keep looking for that chewy cookie recipe, but I will probably make this again.
Day one: Yummy! This recipe is a keeper. I used the recipe as written plus added the vanilla and cinnamon. Day two: these cookies are hockey puck hard. Make sure you eat these the first day or you'll be using these as dunkers. At least they are tasty dunkers!
Excellent! I added a tsp of vanilla extract, though and used butter instead of shortening.
I read all the hints and also added vanilla, I also used only half the amount of chocolate chips. I used whole wheat flour and added chopped nuts. Everyone loved them.
These beautiful cookies just came out of the oven and they are wonderful. I made them exactly as the recipe states, and they turned out great. Thanks for the great recipe! I'll be making these again and again!
5 Stars? No!...10 stars!!! I'm baking them right now and they are delicious. My husband said best ever and not to ever bake "the other ones" again! LOL (My old toll house recipe..) So far every recipe I've made off of this site has been a huge success! You all are making me look great! Thanks! =)
These cookies are delicious. I changed a few things based on other reviews. I added 1 tsp. vanilla, used 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips and 1 1/2 cups rolled oats, and baked for only 13 mins. *Just made these again and they turned out excellent with the modifications above, however, 1 tsp. of salt is way too much!! Next time I would use 1/4 to 1/2 tsp.
really good....I did have to add an extra 1/2 cup of flour. The first batch I made was too thin and "lacey". After that I added the other 1/2c flour which made a more substantial cookie....very tasty. My hubby actually preferred the less flour, "lacey" batch which were kinda chewier and more "see-through" in look. All in all a yummy cookie...thanks!
Great basic cookie recipe...definitly 5 stars with a few changes...I used half whole wheat flour, 1 1/2 cup oats, 1 teas cinnamon, and a teas vanilla....those were the only changes I made....if make the cookies small ( rounded teaspoon) 9 minutes worked for me!
These cookies are so fantastic! I use butter and I also use 1/2 cinnamon chips, 1/2 chocolate chips- absolutely wonderful and I always get a ton of compliments and no leftovers :)
The only reason I give this 3 stars, is that the dough was really yummy. The cookies were really flat (and I cooled the dough in the fridge first).
Recipe made 48 cookies. Moist, excellent tasting cookie with just the right texture.. I used 1/2 Crisco & 1/2 butter and one cup chocolate chips.
This is one of the very best Oatmeal Chocolate Chip cookie recipes I have ever made! I used Ghiradelli chocolate chips and they were outstanding! My husband (a self appointed cookie connoisseur) raved about them!
These cookies are superb, very tasty... and more-ish which is very dangerous!
This is a great recipe! I made exactly as directed except I added 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and used Nestle semi sweet chunks instead of chips. The cookies came out a beautiful golden brown, were perfectly rounded and had a nice texture. My 1 1/2 year old couldn't get enough of these cookies and I felt like they are a little bit more nutritious than traditional chocolate chip cookies because of the whole grain rolled oats I made them with!
These cookies were wonderful! My husband couldn't stop eating them, he is laying on the couch now unable to move! I also used butter instead of shortening, and all brown sugar instead of white. They still turned out perfect, in our opinion!
I substituted the shortening for butter, everything else was the same. They turned out fantastic! I made them for a work pot luck and they were a huge hit.
Very delicious :) Thanks for the recipe! I made a few changes to adjust to my taste. 1. Added additional 1/2 cup of Oatmeal 2. Added 1 1/2 teaspoon of Vanilla 3. Added 1 cup of chopped walnuts 4. Added 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut 5. Halved the salt since I used butter. 6. Baked 10 minutes.
These were okay, but they seemed a bit bland-- like they were missing something. Very similar to my recipe, except that mine call for a bit of water. Maybe next time I'll experiment with half butter/half shortening and some vanilla. Good recipe with some tweaking.
This is a great alternative to using butter in the cookies.
Used all shortening because we like those kind of cookies and it did take all 15 minutes to bake. Cut salt in half and there was plenty. Added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. vanilla. They turned out pretty good but not as good as my old standby recipe. Was a fun new recipe for the kids to try. UPDATE: The kids wanted cookies in a hurry so I doubled by half and used half shortening and half peanut butter. I also added all the salt this time and they were much better.
The cookies were delicious!!! I love how moist they came out. One thing I would like to point out is make sure that you don't overcook them. The first batch I left in for 15 min. and they were not very moist but with the other batches I took them out at around 12 min and they were perfect. I realize that everyone’s oven is different but I just thought that I would mention it.
Great recipes exactly as it is written. I just added 1 tsp vanilla. I also measured the dough out in tablespoons for a bigger sized cookie and only cooked them for 13 minutes. Thanks, this one is a keeper!
These cookies were SO good!!!! I went with Islandmom26's changes... added 1 tsp of cinnamon, only 1/2 tsp of salt and added an extra 1/2 cup of oats... these were really yummy and a big hit with my picky kids! Great Recipe!
Best cookies ever!
Good, easy-to-follow recipe I did sub butter in place of the shortening however after making it and tasting it, seemed like the cookie was missing something? I didn't use the vanilla which might have been it and I kept the recipe at 2 whole cups of rolled oats so that the oatmeal flavor really stood out. I think next time I would add vanilla however a co-worker ate them and said they were the best cookies he's ever had so maybe I didn't need the vanilla after all :)
I was not sure these cookies would be very good since, as an amateur baker, I was surprised there was no butter in the recipe. The second batch of these just came out of the oven, and both my kids and my husband have circled the cookie rack like sharks, drank a half gallon of milk, and are leaving me with the crumbs to clean up. I DID make a few changes to this recipe, adding vanilla, altering the brown sugar/white sugar ratio, used butter flavored shortening, etc...but am sure the cookies would have been just as yummy without my chnages. One thing I would suggest everyone do is to decrease the heat to 325...as these are lovely cookies when just lightly golden. I also used my tablespoon sized measuring spoon as a scoop to give the cookies even edges, and have lovely little oatmeal "biscuits" as the result. My 6 YO said there were too many chocolate chips in her last cookie, but I think that was just her full tummy talking. However, dont hesitate to decrease the amount of chocolate. This recipe would also make a perfect raisin cookie. This is DEFINATLY a keeper, if nothing else as a FRUGAL dessert and lunch item! THANK YOU SO MUCH, WE LOVE THE COOKIES!
Not as good as I had hoped for. I was looking for a moist chewy cookie, these turned out crispy but still delicious. :)
I use butterinstead of shortening, but these are always a hit.
Umm. Well. These cookies were good. But I didn't taste oatmeal in them AT ALL. I followed the recipe and also took the advice of the "20 yr vet." and used 1 tsp of vanilla extract and 1 tsp of water. They came out chewy, they were nice. But as far as calling them "oatmeal" cookies, well....But maybe my taste buds are burnt out. I gave them only 3 stars because I guess maybe the chocolate chips overroad the oatmeal. But as far as taste, they were pretty good. All the girls at work ate them (and they said the same thing, where's the oatmeal?) I'll look for another "oatmeal" cookie recipe. Thanks anyway!
Very good cookie. Will make again for sure.
12 minute bake time better
Not bad - a little too chewy for my liking. I added cinnamon/vanilla like other users suggested but they just didn't stay together that well.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections