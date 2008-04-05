Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies I

4.4
814 Ratings
  • 5 494
  • 4 230
  • 3 58
  • 2 16
  • 1 16

A basic, delicious cookie.

Recipe by Sheryl Juergensen

Gallery
31 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
42
Yield:
7 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

42
Original recipe yields 42 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl cream shortening, brown sugar and granulated sugar. Add eggs and mix thoroughly.

  • Combine the baking soda, salt and flour and stir into creamed mixture

  • Add oatmeal and chocolate chips and stir until well blended.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto greased cookie sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 8.9mg; sodium 91mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022