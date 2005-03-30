Chewy Chocolate Cookies I
These are GREAT chocolate chocolate chip cookies. Always a request at Christmas from friends and family!
I read the reviews first, and wanted to make sure the cookies didn't flatten out while baking. I added half a cup more flour to the recipe, and they came out soft and chewy, and about as high as I'd like. (Maybe 1/4 cup more flour next time to get them really fat...) I was out of chips, so skipped that, and they were still great as basic chocolate cookies. And since they were plain on the inside, I made up for it by rolling the cookies in powdered sugar before baking. That came out well. You could add anything to this dough; the idea of orange extract and zest crossed my mind, or maybe mac nuts with almond extract.Read More
They're okay but just like browniesRead More
These cookies were quite nice. I followed the advice of the other reviewers and added an extra cup of flour. I omitted the salt and added a little bit of milk because the mixture was really dry. I was a little timid about the amount of sugar - I did put the 2 cups in, but next time I'll probably cut that down. They came out really nice and chewy - very heavy though, very chocolatey. I made two trays of biscuits then put the rest in as a cake (I got impatient) and that turned out quite nicely, I just left that in a little longer. I agree with the other reviewers, you must let them cool on the baking paper before transferring them to the rack because they will fall apart. I liked the texture - nice and chewy in the middle, harder on the outside. I'm giving it a four because I feel it's a tad sugary for my liking but the biscuits are quite nice. About them being flat - mine weren't very flat but I did add that extra cup of flour - they spread a lot so make sure you space them with big gaps in between. Yum! :)
My favorite new recipe! I have made these 3 times now, and they are great! The first time, after reading comments about them being flat, I used half margarine/half crisco. Cookies were a little dry then. The next 2 times I followed the recipe EXACTLY (well, Blue Bonnet stick margarine instead of butter)and they are fabulous! Everyone loves them. They are not flat, and very soft, but definitely done! Just a note, they should be dropped by Tablespoon, not teaspoon. I have a cookie scoop that is a measured Tablespoon, works great - bake 9 minutes. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!
If the term "BET YOU CAN'T EAT ONE" ever described a cookie perfectly, this is the one!! I've made cookies for over 40 years and can't believe I never thought of this one. It's very easy and very delicious. I used real butter like it stated and (oink, oink) I think that really made a difference!! HINT: Let them cool a bit before trying to remove them...lot easier. Thanks for a great recipe, Linda
First of all, let me say, "I loved these cookies!" After reading the reviews I decided that I would add an extra 1 cup of flour so the cookies would bake up nice & fat and they did. I used a small size ice cream scoop to make the cookies uniform in size & I also baked a couple of 1 inch balls that I rolled up in my hands to experiment with. The ice cream scoop ones were larger & baked just right for 9 minutes on an air bake cookie sheet with a silpat. The 1 inch balls on the same sheet for 9 minutes baked up more dry. Now for the add ins. I only used 1 cup of choc. chips but I also used 1 cup of chopped up dried cherries. I was very pleased with the out come.
I made the cookies as stated and they're great! I then decided to try to reduce the calories and did this: replaced 1/2 cup butter w/seedless, sugarless raspberry jam, and half the sugar with stevia by the cup. All the other ingredients were unchanged - except used white chocolate chips. Wow, they were fabulous cookies. This is an all around great recipe - versatile but great as is, too. I'll be using this a lot in the future.
Deeeelightful!! I have been looking for a good chocolate chocolate chip cookie recipe, and this is it! The search is over. I also added an additional 1/2 cup flour,as others suggested, and they were perfect. The batter alone is fab, but the cookies are wonderful! Thanks!
These cookies are great!If you do not want you cookies to be FLAT though, you should use 1 & 1/4 cup of butter flavored Crisco and 7 1/2 teaspoons water in place of the butter. Also I use peanutbutter chips in place of chocolate !! What a HIT!!
these were great, however this is the exact same recipe as Hershey's Reese's Chewy Chocolate Cookies. The only difference is they add peanut butter chips instead of chocolate chips. Either way these are great chocolate cookies!
These are, in short, amazing. I have a hard time stopping my family members from eating them all fresh out of the oven which is really something. My only suggestion would be to take these right off the cookie sheet 1 to 2 minutes after they've cooled-or you'll have to deal with them being stuck to the sheet!
This is great and my dad loves em. they are great and esay to make. Every one in my family loves them and everyone that i have made them for them and they love them. I REALLY WOULD RECOMENED THEM!!
omg...excellent cookie! I added 1/2 cup of flour as others suggested and only 1 1/2 cups of sugar. Delicious. Make these!!
I was on the fence about making this cookies because the reviews were so mixed. I read through a bunch of them, took tidbits of advice from all and came out with a fabulous cookie that stayed moist for almost a week (I kept one to test that out) and cooked up nice and high. I made them for a cookie exchange and it was decided that they are so good they can almost be called "illegal." I had to stop myself from gorging on all of mine instead of trying the cookies others had brought! My variations: Used 2 1/4 cups flour instead of 2 Used a little more than 3/4 cup of cocoa Used 1 1/2 cups of sugar instead of 2 Used most of a bag of chocolate chunks and Reese's Peanut butter chips instead of semi-sweet chocolate chips Omitted salt
Perfect. They puffed up beautifully with an outer skin with the softest inside...they were gone within half a day. I substituted 3/4 of the total sugar amount with powdered stevia, and one cup of mini-chocolate chips instead of 2 cups of regular-sized chocolate chips. Next time, I plan to infuse the mix with a lil peppermint extract for a holiday flavor. A suggestion: do not use butter or anything else that has less than a 53% vegetable oil, some peeps will advocate 80%. Anything less, and more than likely the results will be flat cookies. Likewise, the butter and sugar/sweeteners mixture has to be mixed until light and fluffy not just mixed. Have fun and thanks for the delicious recipe. *Note (12/10/10): Scratch using the exact measurements of flour. My brand, new "Anchor" 4- cup glass measurement cup is off. Each "marked" cup is actually 1 and 1/8 cup...so for 2 cups (per this recipe) actually yields 2 1/4 cup, and extra 1/4 cup of flour for delicious fluffy cookies! Enjoy.
Sooooo yummy! I absolutely love them! I didn't put the chocolate chips in them and just rolled them in powder sugar. Perfect crispy shell and soft middle.
Very good recipe! I made a few small changes based on other reviews I read. I didn't soften my butter, instead letting my Kitchenaid do the work. I used almost a whole cup of cocoa, of which about 1/4 cup was black cocoa (can get from King Arthur Flour Co), added an extra 1/3 cup flour, and about a half cup extra chocolate chips. Used 1 3/4 cups sugar instead of 2 cups. Added an extra tsp vanilla, too. Baked on convection at 335 degrees F for about 9-10 minutes. I used a cookie disher, size 40, and got about 50 cookies. They are chewy and taste almost brownie-like. Have a beverage handy; these babies are RICH. I do agree with another reviewer that they are fragile right out of the oven. I use parchment sheets and just let them cool right in the pan for at least 5 minutes, to fully set up. I will definitely make these again.
My family loves these cookies. The only changes I made were to half the chocolate chips (because the first time I made them I didn't have enough and after that it just stuck) and to roll the dough in powdered sugar before baking. The only problem with them is that they don't keep well, so they should be made at most a day or two prior to eating. (But really, how could you wait a day or two?)
Very good cookie but not the best I've ever had. Thanks for sharing.
i followed the suggestion and added another 3/4 cup of flour. but they weren't chewy anymore :( but still tastes really good! i added semi sweet, milk and white chocolate chips too and rolled the dough in powdered sugar. next time ill probably add maybe about 1/4-1/2 cup of flour. see picture =)
AMAZING! it's like going to heaven. I followed every step on the recipe and it turned out just perfect. It smelled awesome too! <3
My family loved these cookies, they actually told me not to make them anymore because they couldn't stop eating them. Instead of adding vanilla I added coffee extract and that gave them a nice mocha flavor, yummy.
I love this recipe!
This is a very easy recipe! They turned out perfect!!!!
OMG!!!!! these are so friggin good! first of all i love big fat soft and chewy cookies>>>>based on the reviews i added one extra cup of flour and also used extra dark unsweetened cocoa powder and also milk and white chips in addition to the semi sweet on. They came out so yummy but not fat:(...that's ok though bc the taste makes up for it. I also baked them on parchment paper for easy cleanup! thank you!!!
We loved this recipe. I noted that other reviewers mentioned adding an additional cup of flour, however, I added a cup of oats. Also, I substituted 1/2 cup of the butter for a 1/2 cup of peanut butter (or almond butter)...yum!
These were much better than I was expecting, one of the best cookies I've ever had in my life!! The only thing I did differently was to add 1/2 cup flour and refrigerate the dough before forming the cookies. A must-have cookie recipe!
Absolutely wicked cookies! If anyone has given these questionable reviews, I say check your internal oven temp or something else, because it is not the recipe. Yes, they spread to a lovely flat round cookie, so allow room for that and definitely let sit until firmed up a bit before removing from cookie tray. And BTW, cookies are supposed to be sweet or they would be called crackers. These cookies are perfect!
I thought this recipe was great. I used mint chips in place of the chocolate chips......mmmmm!!! Tasted just like the girl scout chocolate cookies!!! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Yummy! I added coconut flakes, cinnamon, and pecan to give it some extra crunch.
one of the nicest double chocolate cookies ever! i decreased the sugar to 1 1/2 mix of white n brown sugar and increased the flour by 3/4 cup to 1 cup.if not they will turn out awfully flat. the cookies turned out nice.they were moist chewy n yummy!they had slighty crispy edges.they weren't thin at all. yummy!
YUM!! I did make some changes to this recipe, based on previous reviews. The cookies were very good, though. I did change the flour to 2 1/4 cups and I used 1 cup each of brown and white sugar. I used about a cup each of milk chocolate and semi-sweet chips and I added chopped pecans, too. I baked them for about 9 minutes and they were great. I love a soft, yummy cookie, and these fit the bill.
These are hands down the best chocolate cookies- and dough (yum)- ever. It also happens to be the exact same recipe from Martha Stewart's Cookie Book (Grammy's Chocolate Cookies). I am a huge fan of black cocoa (hard to find- I get mine through King Arthur Flour) and replace 1/4 cup of the 3/4 cup of regular cocoa called for in this recipe with it. The black cocoa makes the cookie just that much darker and richer. In addition to the chocolate chips or chunks, I also add a Ghirardelli white chocolate baking bar (broken into chunks). I roll the dough balls completely in coarse, clear, sparkling (sanding) sugar before baking. The sugar adds a nice little crunch and the white chocolate adds another creamy flavor surprise and a nice visual contrast to the dark, rich chocolate color. Luscious.
Oh...my..god! Best cookies EVER :)))) I also used 1 additional cup of flour than the recipe says and added 1,5 cups of sugar instead of 2. They turned out perfect, so 2 cups of sugar would definitely be too much.
These were a big hit. Great chocolate, chocolate-chip cookie. They were soft and chewy and when baked a bit longer the edges got crispy but the center was still soft & chewy. Be sure you beat your butter and sugar for a while (3-5 min minimum), don't skimp on this step. Will make these again! Thanks for a great recipe.
mmmmmmmm, num num.
These cookies are disgustingly sweet. And if you don't bake them exactly the right time, they come out either way too soft and doughy (chewy is nice, but I wasn't looking for falling-apart chewy), or they come out crisp and hard. I won't be making these again.
these cookies were GREAT!! i cut down on the sugar, increased the cocoa, and added some cinnamon. But i have to admit it was a little too chocolaty and needed a little more sugar next time..stick with the recepie
I was looking for a recipe similiar to the chewy chocolate cookies Torrance bakery makes and I thought I had found it. But I was wrong. The cookies weren't bad but I don't think they deserve the raves previous reviewers are giving them. They turn hard and crunchy by the next day. The ones from the bakery are not quite as chocolately (don't add the choc. chips maybe?) and they have a shiny look to them and don't flatten out. Anyone have any ideas what causes the shine? I'm still looking to make these perfect chewy choc. cookies.
Very yummy! I actually make these cookies into bars for catering. I add about 1/2-1 cup extra flour like others stated and pat the dough into a jelly roll pan with a rubber spatula or lightly wet fingers. Everyone loves them and they don't last long!
This recipe is wonderful, thank you! The only thing was I used 1 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white! This made them chewy and added flavour! i also added a 1/2 cup of flour! Thanks again!
These were awesome!! I used 3 cups of flour and didnt have any prob with them flattening. I used 1 and 1/4 c of white sugar and 1/4 of brown becasue others said it was too sweet. I also didnt use all of the choco chips.
wow girl these cookies sure are good i would totally keep them the same, yep never change something this good
I have been making these for years. I grew up with these cookies and stumbled upon the recipe here. One recommendation is I add 1.5 cups of Reese's peanut butter chips instead of 2 cups choc. chip. They are a big hit for any occasion!
Very Good. I added a 1/4 cup additional flour and used semie-sweet chocolate chunks/ I also made the slightly bigger than suggested, but none of the cookies ended up touching each other which I assume was the extra flour. They stayed nice and thick. If you like chocalate you must try this recipe. I got a little creative at the end and sifted a little powder sugar on top.
These are chewy, chocolatey perfection! I made them last night but replaced the chocolate chips with diced up Andes cherry jubilee candies and they are incredibly good.
I did add an extra cup of flour as per other reviews, I won't next time. But as with all baked goods, flour has to be adjusted depending on altatude and humidity. They were VERY sweet, hubby loved them.
The cookies turn out great. They were a little dry so in lieu of milk as someone else suggested I added some vanilla yogurt. My only complaint is that they were very hard to mix. I'm no baking expert so I didn't want to stray too far from the original recipe as this has turned resulted in disaster more than once! Overall, I love the taste, but it was definitely killer on the arms!
Absolutely the best cookies ever! My daughter just made these, as we were looking for a new cookie. They were perfectly moist and thick. I did not soften the butter completely, because I read reviews that they spread too much. They were perfect. Literally, they just melt in your mouth!
I used this recipe because I did not have brown sugar on hand and it was the hishest rated amonst choc. chip. cookies not requiring brown sugar. They turned out delicious, chewy and crunchy, soft in the middle. My one problem is that in the last legs of the 8 mintues baketime, they spread out ALOT. They were nice and round throughout the beginning, but all of a sudden they just melted together and I had to seperate them as soon as they came from the oven. I will fiddle around with the recipe to remedy that problem. I also added skor bits to the mix to make it a little fun!
These were really good chocolate cookies. This is my first successful attempt at a CHEWY cookie! I had my doubts, but they really are chewy and good. I used margarine and added about 1/4 cup of extra flour as suggested by others. I also added 1/2 tsp of cream of tarter to get a crackly effect on the tops. This is a great base chocolate cookie recipe, thanks!
These were excellent!! I followed the original directions except I put mine in the fridge to chill and then rolled into balls and then in powdered sugar. They baked perfectly. I let them cool for a minute and then topped them with a white chocolate hershey kiss with crushed candy canes inside. They look so festive and cute and taste even better:) They weren't at all dry and and not fat but not flat either. They were nice and chewy, absolutley perfect!! Got rave reviews from my coworkers!
Ok, Just made them .. for some one who LOVES sweets those are TOO SWEET so what I recommend : 1. add half the amount of sugar 2. add an extra cup of flour 3. they do not spread much as some have recommended 4. do not add any liquid even if you think the dough turned to be a bit dry just mix it a bit with your hand it will mix better and you can see there is no need for extra water or milk. 5. bake them for 9 minutes no more They are SUPER rich and chewy I will give them 3 just because how Sweet they turned
very sugary, next time i will decrease sugar and increase cocoa. thanks for recipe!
Never-fail cookies. I use half brown sugar and half white sugar for the moisture content. Everyone always loves these.
Tasty, tasty. I also reduced the sugar to, oh about 1-1/2 cups, and 3 Tbls of that was brown sugar. I have a nasty dislike for measuring, and tend to just guess (I know--bad, bad,bad). Then I increased the flour to, say, 2-3/4 c. Added 2 tsp. cinnamon, which is a great chocolate enhancer. I used a small bag of choc chips-don't have a clue how much that is, but it worked. The best hint--a VERY slight spritz of nonstick spray on sheet. Baked exactly 9 minutes (I actually set a timer for once). They are just the cutest, most perfectly shaped round and chewy cookies. YUMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMY. Hubby loves them. Me too. Had to go get more milk.
Everyone I have ever given these cookies to has loved them. This is one of my favourite recipes. Just watch them closely because 30 seconds can make them overdone!
I wasn't very impressed with these & will not be making again, they were a bit bland. I guess maybe i'm looking for something a little more chocolaty. Thanks.
Not really what I was expecting. I was looking for a more thick cookie but this came out very thin and flat. They tasted okay but not what I wanted exactly..
Perfectly delicious! These are terrific! This recipe will convince people that you are a great cook!
These cookies are sooo good! I over-baked some of them, so they weren't very chewy, but they were still really good! Especially with a glass of milk.
Very good. I was out of chocolate chips so I essentially made chocolate sugar cookies. Minus the chips, I followed the rest of the recipe exactly and ended up with dense, rich, chocolate-y cookies.
I made this today. Results: - too sweet- very flat - need to bake at least 10mins so that it can stay in one-piece. I would not recommend this unless you like extremely sweet cookies.
I followed the recipe to a "t" and didn't like the results. I usually dont say that about cookie recipies, but these came out extremely flat and when I tried to take them off the cookie sheet, they stuck and ripped apart. So, next time I will make something with a better recipe and will not do these again. It made me upset due to trying to make something diffrent to celebrate a friend having their first kid. Guess being in a hurry now I have to buy premade ones. Bummer.
I bake alot, so there always seems to be an abundance of goodies around, but I've never seen anything fly off of my cooling rack so fast. Delicious.
Amazing cookies! I regret making only half the recipe! These remind me of the Entenmann's double chocolate cookies, only they're much better since they don't have a chemical-y taste. I followed the recipe closely, though I used a little less sugar and a little more cocoa powder. I didn't have any problems with flatness--they were nice and round--I did form each tablespoonful into a perfect ball before dropping it on the sheet. Baked for 8 minutes, they were perfect. They taste the best right out of the oven, but although they are slightly dry today (I baked them yesterday), I think they held up quite well. I will definitely make them again. Thanks!
These are AWESOME!! I used 1/2 butter & 1/2 lard (NOT that nasty, plastic tasting shortening )so they would not go flat. Straight butter will make your cookie go flat. I used a cup of cocoa powder. Mine need just a touch of liquid, so I used about 1/4 cup coffee. Then put sea salt on the top of some. SO gooood! Will save & make many times!
I enjoyed this recipe very much. I came to allrecipes looking for a cookie recipe, without the chocolate chips. I decided on this one b/c so many people had said they either substituted or omitted the chips entirely. I baked these in a 9x13 pan and then sliced them up. Very tasty, reminds me of brownies a lot, but that's probably because I added about 6 chunks of bakers chocolate. I baked them for about 25 minutes, and they still appear very gooey even after cooling for 35 minutes. Still very tasty though, very rich, one piece is more than enough for me!
This were so ooey gooey delicious! Definitely make them no bigger than a tablespoon if you'd like them to bake correctly. My husband made these for a gamer party with marshmallow fluff for cookies sandwiches. They were gone almost instantly - 4 dozen (counting two per sandwich). Definitely a favourite and we will make again!
simply amazing. i've done a ton of different versions of this recipe including peanut butter filled, mint chips, caramel chips, and coating the whole cookie in powdered sugar. it's just a great cookie base.
Oh my, these were delicious. I was looking for a chocolate cookie recipe that would work well being wrapped around a candy before baking. This recipe was perfect. I needed something that didn't flatten too much, could stand up to the extra weight of a candy, and had a texture that complimented the gooey candy well. This was probably the third recipe I tried, and just what I was looking for. Without the candy inside, this was still an amazing chocolate cookie, and I will absolutely be making many more!
I LOVE this recipe! Since finding it here a few weeks ago, I've already made them several times since. I love that the ingredients are simple and things usually on hand. ** I do add about 1/4 cup more flour than listed, since when I didn't they were paper thin (but still tasty!). Adding the extra flour helps them come out still somewhat flat and spread out (which is how I like them) and chewy and not at all cakey. One batch I did accidentally add too much flour and they were puffy and cakey... blah! I've learned that 1/4 cup is just right. I don't add the chocolate chips b/c that's just too rich for me, really they are delicious plain. I might add walnuts or white chocolate chips sometime, though.
Awesome chewy chocolate cookies.. especially right out of the oven. I found they went "stale" even more quickly then other cookies, and lost their chewiness over night. I will make them again! A good change from plain old chocolate chip cookies!
I made these for treat day at my daughters preschool and they were gobbled up by the kids and teachers! I did add a little re flour like the other reviews suggested and I had to bake them for a few minutes longer but they were awesome and chewy. Will definitely make again!
OMG!!! These are amazing! I was not expecting these to be sooo good! I was looking for a cookie recipe without brown sugar (I love the ingredient search feature on this site!) and I wanted to make cookies with what I just had on hand. I got a very pleasant surprise with how exceptionally good these were! I used half butter and half butter-flavor Crisco (to make a taller cookie) and they were perfect! Thank you for this contribution!
I added 1 cup of oatmeal to the recipe (instead of extra flour as some suggested). They were nice and plump with very good flavor. Will make again!
Very good, followed exact recipe, left out the chips and put a Hershey's kiss on top. Crisp exterior/chewy middles=perfect cookie!
Yum! Just made these and they are awesome. I used two sticks of butter and added 1/8 of a teaspoon of peppermint oil to make them more "christmasy". Easy and makes a lot of cookies.
It's excellent cookies. Really chocolaty and chewy.
Everyone in my house loves them! I added 1/2 cup extra of flour and it was exactly what I wanted. We now divide the batch to make them with regular mini choc chips or mint chips or peanut butter chips or crushed english toffee. They are best right out of the oven but, keep well in a ziploc bag for a few days.
One of the best cookies I've ever ate. Jus that good.
I've tried to bake twice, which are all successful. Taste good and chewy. Im very happy that I found this recipes, since it is very expensive to buy chewy cookies in Hong Kong (around HK$9.00). Thankyou very much!
Amazing! If you're looking for chewy, soft, brownie- like cookies..these are it! I did however add about 1/2 cup more of flour like the other reviews said and they came out perfect. I think vanilla ice cream would be a perfect match for these! You must try this recipe!
DO Not change this recipe! These cookies are awesome just the way they are. I'm sooo happy i found this recipe!
This recipe really worked! Thank you! I'm in the UK, so I needed to add an extra 30g of plain flour (slightly less absorbant than all-purpose flour). Also, I substituted the choc chips for chunks of peanut chocolate bar (called Snickers here).
I've never had any luck with chocolate chip cookies. They usually either fall flat or are too tall and cake like. Not these!! These are as close to perfect as any cookie I've ever eater, let alone made. I kept the recipe exactly as is. Didn't add a thing and I'm glad. If I had added extra flour they would have been too cake like for my taste. All in all a GREAT cookie that I will make again and again.
I added peanut butter chips to the mix and they were great. The cookies stayed soft for a long time too.
Wonderful cookies! My friends and family just love them. My coworker asked me if I had bought these at the store...Imagine!
followed the recipe and made no modifications and found ended up wtih tasteless cookies.
Easy on the butter or they will be flat... Fist batch were flat like a quarter... Decided to put the rest of mix in cupcake tins and cooked longer...MMMMMM Actually great! Little lighter on the chips too :)
Very chocolaty! The first batch I put in, was following the directions to a T, however, the flat, falling apart texture wasn't to my liking, so I added a bit more flour. Still very gooey and chocolaty, but not quite to prone to falling apart when they've fully cooled - which is a must if you're transporting the cookies anywhere. (And I do that alot, since most of my cookies end up at get togethers.) Good cookies all around.
So chewy and delicious! I used peanut butter chips as well as chocolate chips in the dough. Fantastic recipe, huge hit with everyone at the family gathering!
My husband the skeptic was very doubtful of these cookies before I baked them. He is a believer now and so am I. I followed the advice of several comments and added the extra flour. Kept in plastic storage container they stayed soft but I left a couple out to dry some and they were excellent with morning tea.
These cookies remind me of two bite brownies. Totally awesome!
These cookies are absolutely delicious--they have become my favorite cookies ever! Any chocolate-lover will adore them.
These are way too sweet. My husband will love them, but I would suggest cutting back on the amount of sugar used.
These are so yummy, rich and so chocolate! I use 1/2 peanut butter chips and 1/2 chocolate chips, (so a cup of each). This is a winner!
I liked this recipe it is easy and simple to make no fuss at all, and its versatile you could use nuts instead of chocolate chips or both. Loved the texture.
I think this recipie is missing baking powder? The cookies are flat i was hoping they would be more plump like in the picture. Perhaps the author could double check they havn't missed out baking powder? ...The next day I tried it with baking powder and it came out perfectly, just like the picture.
