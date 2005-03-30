Chewy Chocolate Cookies I

These cookies were quite nice. I followed the advice of the other reviewers and added an extra cup of flour. I omitted the salt and added a little bit of milk because the mixture was really dry. I was a little timid about the amount of sugar - I did put the 2 cups in, but next time I'll probably cut that down. They came out really nice and chewy - very heavy though, very chocolatey. I made two trays of biscuits then put the rest in as a cake (I got impatient) and that turned out quite nicely, I just left that in a little longer. I agree with the other reviewers, you must let them cool on the baking paper before transferring them to the rack because they will fall apart. I liked the texture - nice and chewy in the middle, harder on the outside. I'm giving it a four because I feel it's a tad sugary for my liking but the biscuits are quite nice. About them being flat - mine weren't very flat but I did add that extra cup of flour - they spread a lot so make sure you space them with big gaps in between. Yum! :)