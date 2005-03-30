Chewy Chocolate Cookies I

4.5
477 Ratings
  • 5 342
  • 4 89
  • 3 28
  • 2 5
  • 1 13

These are GREAT chocolate chocolate chip cookies. Always a request at Christmas from friends and family!

Recipe by Linda Whittaker

Gallery
57 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in the chocolate chips. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake 8 to 9 minutes in the preheated oven. Cookies will be soft. Cool slightly on cookie sheet; remove from sheet onto wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 88.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022