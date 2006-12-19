Chocolate Brittle Surprise

I have been a member of this site since 2000 and have never rated a recipe before today. But I just had to add my input for this one. I have been making this every year since 12/4/2000. Every year I have to make many batches. It disappears quickly. In fact just the other night a woman I did not know, stopped me at a party before I left to ask me for the recipe. Of course I gave her this website and the name of the recipe. I would like to address some of the issues that I have read. If your candy turned out greasy the butter and brown sugar probably were not fully combined before it was poured on. You have to stir it every 30 seconds and it may need another 30 if not combined after 2 min. If the edges were burnt, check your oven temp. with an oven themometer. It may be running a little hot. I have made this in several different ovens over the years and have found this to be the case. If it comes out soupy it may not have cooked for long enough or the oven may be running not hot enough. When you put on the pecans or other nuts of choice, lightly press with your hand flat or with the bottom of a large measuring cup. Less topping will be lost.Also another variation, try with white chocolate chips and crused candy canes.I have made 6 batches of this within the past couple of days and will probably make a few more. It's a great last minute gift.

