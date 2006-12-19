Chocolate Brittle Surprise

487 Ratings
  • 5 395
  • 4 71
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 3

Like chocolate-covered toffee! Disappears like magic! Great for holiday parties, gifts!

By ShanaLee

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C). Cover cookie sheet with foil. Spray foil with cooking oil spray.

  • Place crackers on foil in 5 x 7 inch rows.

  • Microwave butter on high for 2 minutes. Add brown sugar and stir. Microwave on high for 2 more minutes, stirring every 30 seconds.

  • Pour over crackers. Bake 17 - 20 minutes (should bubble but not burn).

  • Sprinkle chocolate chips over hot crackers. Spread after 2 minutes (chips have softened). Sprinkle nuts on top.

  • Refrigerate 1 hour. Break into pieces. Can be frozen.

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 31.3g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 184.2mg. Full Nutrition
