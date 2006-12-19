Chocolate Brittle Surprise
Like chocolate-covered toffee! Disappears like magic! Great for holiday parties, gifts!
I have been a member of this site since 2000 and have never rated a recipe before today. But I just had to add my input for this one. I have been making this every year since 12/4/2000. Every year I have to make many batches. It disappears quickly. In fact just the other night a woman I did not know, stopped me at a party before I left to ask me for the recipe. Of course I gave her this website and the name of the recipe. I would like to address some of the issues that I have read. If your candy turned out greasy the butter and brown sugar probably were not fully combined before it was poured on. You have to stir it every 30 seconds and it may need another 30 if not combined after 2 min. If the edges were burnt, check your oven temp. with an oven themometer. It may be running a little hot. I have made this in several different ovens over the years and have found this to be the case. If it comes out soupy it may not have cooked for long enough or the oven may be running not hot enough. When you put on the pecans or other nuts of choice, lightly press with your hand flat or with the bottom of a large measuring cup. Less topping will be lost.Also another variation, try with white chocolate chips and crused candy canes.I have made 6 batches of this within the past couple of days and will probably make a few more. It's a great last minute gift.Read More
Don't understand what the rave reviews are about. It was okay, but not great. If I make it again, it will be to include in gift baskets--it does make a huge batch. Now get out those toothbrushes!Read More
This was Excellent! One Change that my Husband thought of and made a Great Difference is using Graham Crackers instead of Saltines. We tried both and favor the Cinnamon Graham Crackers! The first batch we burned...I think ours only took like 10-13min...So keep a Close Eye on it.
Oh My God! This was absolutely delicious! I found that mine burned around the edges so I'll have to play around with the baking time. I also found that semi-sweet chips over-powered the pecans so I tried milk chocolate chips and toasted chopped almonds for the perfect match. I sprinkled the chips and nuts at the same time, waited a couple of minutes and then spread the melted chocolate with the nuts so that the nuts wouldn't fall off.
My only change to this recipe is that I crush the crackers, then stir the cracker crumbs into the sugar/butter mixture and pour into a greased pan. That way I don't have to worry about all the crackers getting coated enough. This is heavenly!
i made this bark just this morning with a slightly different recipe, but it was just as popular and tasty as this one evidently is. i used saltines on a 12x17 pan and didn't need cooking spray. i boiled 1 cup butter with 1 cup white sugar for 2 mins., spread it on the saltines, and baked at 400 degrees for 8 mins. i mixed 12 oz. choc chips with 10 oz. peanut butter chips and spread on top with a rubber spatula. too delicious for words!
Very easy recipe and everyone loved it. They were all impressed with my candy-making ability. I did make the mistake of doubling the recipe and putting two pans in the oven at once. The pan I put on the bottom burned. So, if you double the recipe, put one pan in the oven at a time and don't use a lower rack.
This recipe is great! I made 3 batches at Xmas. I've found that 17-20 mins can be too long and result in a burnt taste in spots, so I cook it for 10-13 minutes. Also, I have mixed in a cup of milk choc. chips with a cup of semisweet for a smoother chocolate taste, which has worked well also.
I have to admit I was very skeptical about this one! I wouldn't have tried it but the reviews were so good! And it really was everything that everybody said it was! I even used SALTED crackers cause thats what I had on hand, and they were so good I had to hide them in the freezer so they woudn't get eaten in one sitting. They defrosted great too. I recommend this one!
This stuff was amazing! I found it was more efficient to soak a few crackers at a time in the hot butter and sugar mixture and then place them on the foil instead of pouring the mixture right onto all of the crackers. And I only kept them in the oven for 10 minutes (I was afraid they would burn). Great recipe!
Very good and very easy! The second time I made this I used milk chocolate pieces in place of the semisweet and I liked it even better. I also only use about 1/3 cup pecans because any more than that seem to fall off for me when I break them.
First off, DO NOT substitute margarine for the butter! The water content in most margarines will not work in this recipe. Also, I had to microwave for about 3 minutes after I added the sugar to get it fully combined with the butter. I also used 40 crackers and had plenty of topping. (They were also salted because it's what I had.) This candy is the bomb! It was easy and so yummy I can't stay out of it.
***Caution*** Very, very addictive. Everyone loved it! I would recommend only cooking for about 13-15 minutes. I think it would have burned if I cooked it more. 14 was perfect for me. LOVE IT!
Warning!: The cookie sheet must be a jelly roll pan (the ones with the four sides). Otherwise, as I found out by trial and error, the caramel sauce drips EVERYWHERE onto your oven. I don't know what I was thinking, but they were tight on the sheet when they went into the oven, but all over the place when they came out! Other than that, it was good candy, not great but good! Thanks for the recipe!
This certainly is an addicting, delishous, yummy recipe!! After reading reviews, I decided try both saltines and graham crackers in the same pan. I liked the graham crackers better...but that's a personal taste. Also, I found it a lot easier to crumble the crackers into small size pieces and put that on the pan instead of individual crackers. This way all the cracker pieces were covered with the sugar/butter mix. I was very disappointed that most of the pecans fell off the crackers so on my second batch I added in the cup of pecans to the sugar/butter mix BEFORE pouring over crackers. That worked out wonderful!! Be sure to buy extra of all incredients because you'll definetly want to make a second batch.
Really good! Using a glass dish, I nuked the sugar/butter until the combination bubbled as other reviewers mentioned. The dish was wide enough to easily dip each cracker into the mixture (careful--it's very hot) so that it was evenly coated. I thought that there was going to be a lot of the sugar/butter mixture left over but it was the perfect amount for the 35 crackers. Not being a big fan of chocolate, I probably only used about 3/4 cup of chocolate chips. The result was very good, easy and inexpensive.
This was so simple and so good. It's so easy to put together too! This one is a keeper! I didn't have to cook it for 17 minutes...i only had it in the oven for maybe 10 minutes, because it was starting to brown on the egde. It turned out perfect without the extra cook time. I also melted butter on stove and added brown sugar til it was completely disolved, then poured over crackers.
if i could give it more stars...i would! i used graham crackers, semi and milk choc chips, and a handful of mini butterscotch chips, all in all maybe a cup and half altogether and it was plenty. i also topped with some toffee bits that i had left over from another recipe. i used parchment which made for easy removal. soooo yummy, with a rich buttery flavour.
This is everyone's favorite! Great recipe! I dipped the saltines too.
WhenI first read that this recipe had saltines in it I immediately judged that it would not be good, but based on previous reviews gave it a shot. I brought it into work for a co-workers retirement party. It was a huge hit and had several requests for the recipe. I used salted saltines, melted the butter and brown sugar in a pan - stirring constantly so it didnt burn. Make sure to use a cookie sheet with sides because it will leak. Baked at 350 for about 7-8 minutes (I used a stoneware bar pan, so if you make more than 1 batch beware that if the stone is warm for the 2nd batch cook less time!). I used 1 bag of mini milk chocolate morsels, pecans and pressed down with a spoon (as recommended by previous reviewers). I made 2 batches - so on the 2nd batch I used shredded coconut. Very very good. Next time might try different crackers and maybe some different types of toppings (marshmallow, caramel)...the possibilities are endless. Highly recommend this recipe - would be a great addition to a Christmas cookie platter.
Ok, I pulled a typical "brooke" and made these the first time on a flat baking sheet without raised edges. DO NOT DO THAT or you will have the caramel sauce all over the bottom of your oven. sigh... Also, make sure to stir your heated butter/sugar mixture for a full 2 mins; it will eventually combine into the thicker caramel consistency. I pour both semi sweet and milk choc chips on mine...delicious. And the cooking time is way too much, 7-10 mins is more like it. THESE ARE DELICIOUS!
This is a great and easy recipe. It is very addicting. However, turn the oven down to 300 degrees. Caramel should not be heated to such a high temp. That is why there are so many complaints about burned edges. Use wax paper to press nuts into the chocolate. I use crushed natural almonds and club crackers. It turns out wonderful!
This is a fun, easy and Cheap recipe to make and looks like a million. To hurry the process along, after adding the chips I did put it back in the oven for about a minute and then spread the chocolate. I'm thinking I might also top with marachino or candied cherries next batch. There goes the diet!
Great and easy recipe. I used saltines and skipped the nuts. I sprinkled red and green sprinkles on top instead to take home for christmas. I think everyone will love this rich snack! (That is if my husband and I don't eat the whole batch on the car ride home!)
My daughter found this recipe last night and called to tell me about it. She said her 3 children (my babies) took most of them to school today for their snack. I usually do a similar recipe kinda like toffee using graham crackers. I just finished these using the Saltines and set them in the fridge to cool. My house smells like a candy store from the melted butter and brown sugar; heavenly! Oven temps absolutely vary. I have a thermometer in mine and when baking something in my daughter's oven I have to remember that her oven is about 16 degrees HOTTER than mine and oh how that plays a serious role in something overbaked or even burnt! The oven thermometer is well worth having and you can find them at super stores and in most cases, your favorite grocery store. Excellent recipe, super easy to prepare and ingredients almost always hanging out in the pantry. Thanks for sharing!! I will absolutely do these again.
This recipe was awesome! I was looking for a toffee recipe - and decided to try this one based on some of the other reviews. It was so easy and fast. I was also skeptical about using the crackers - but they gave them an extra crunch. I put them in Holiday gift baskets and am making another batch right now for all the people who asked me to "PLLLEEEASE! make them some more."
Mmmmmmm. Me likey.
Have been making these for years, but do a few things differently. I use 40 crackers, melt the butter on the stove and add the brown sugar to the pot stirring constantly until the mixture is bubbly and thick. Bake for 5 minutes at 400 degrees. I like to add colorful sprinkles or jimmies on top of the chocolate before refrigerating. Yum Yum!!
This turned out perfect. My co-workers loved it. I used just one cup of mini chocolate chips and put the nuts on at the same time so when I spread the chocolate the nuts would stick. It worked great! PS: I used salted crackers.
I love these! A great toffee taste without it sticking in your teeth. They last a long time and travel well.
AWESOME!!! Everyone loves this and it tastes like it was made at an expensive little candy shop. Be sure to cook it long enough so it's not gooey and nuts need to sink into chocolate to stick.
First time, brittle was skimpy and did not sufficiently coat all crackers. Second time,used 1 1/2 times brittle ingredients called for, making it fool proof.
REALLY sweet. Mine turned out a bit soupy, but were definitely eaten until gone. We just used unsalted saltine crackers, as we don't use soda crackers very often.
I must have looked at this recipe a dozen times before deciding to make it. So glad I did...It is so good! I found that using a wisk the last time I stirred it really combined the butter and brown sugar well. Also 15 minutes in the oven worked perfectly for me. I just kept checking it after 12 minutes.
I'm making this right now and boy! this is great and EASY! Only two things I would recommend,DON"T cook them for 17-20 minutes like suggested,the recipe said 'Should bubble,not burn' ha! Less than 10 minutes is idea and you really don't have to leave it in there the full hour. 40-45 minutes,it's good and hard. But you try whatever works for you.
Wow, these were surprisingly great. And they are so versatile. I made some with white chocolate and almonds and put a little cinnamon in the butter sugar mixture. The were delicious as x-mas treats
I make these all the time but I use salted saltines. Something about the salt and the sweet taste. Also this year I used half milk chocolate chips and half mint chocolate. It gave a light mint taste. Great for an alternate.
I made these last nite and WOW sooo easy and made the house smell great! I used graham crackers because I didn't have any soda crackers and I used chopped walnuts. Hubby kept asking me when they were going to ready. He even had some for breakfast this morning! Thanks for the recipe.
I made this three times before Christmas. It kept disappearing! I mixed milk chocolate with semi-sweet chocolate chips and used sliced almonds on top. Also, using salted crackers worked fine. I shared the recipe with five friends. We all thought this was easy and tasty!
Addictive, sweet and crunchy, almost like a store bought bar! I had to watch the cooking process because the crackers browned up fast. Very good.
Had these for tea at a nearby bed and breakfast. Don't make the mistake I made, added one pound instead of one cup of butter. You only need two sticks. A little bit goes a long way.
This recipe was wonderful. I did use graham crackers as some others did just because I had them. I cooked this on the stove top rather than the microwave since my microwave is unpredictable. Then I only had to cook it for 10 minutes in the oven. I left off the chocolate chips and it tasted great without them.
Made this today and it is very good. My husband loves this stuff !! I tried another recipe for this brittle and I find that this ine is much better. I cooked it for 13 minutes and the "brittle" part came out much better than the other one I used. After adding the chocolate chips, I sprinkled the pecans on and then just spread it all together over the top. The nuts get mixed in and don't fall off. I will be making this again ! I used the salted saltines.
This is a great recipe! Great taste and texture, very easy to make. My family doesn't care for toffee because it's too hard, this is the perfect answer. I made exactly as instructed except added 1/2 cup chopped pecans to the butter/sugar mix. Will definately make for the upcoming holidays!
Very good, but like so many others, my first batch burnt. I would start watching them at about 9 minutes because, depending on your oven, they go from fine to burnt quickly. It's also very hard to tell when they are starting to burn. IMO, I would take them out at 10-11 minutes because I don't think you can undercook these but you can definitely overcook them and they do NOT taste good when they are even slightly burnt!
Next time I will stick to the recommended amount of chocolate. I added in even more chocolate with the "more the merrier" reasoning. Too much! Nobody complained, and they were all quickly devoured, but I could tell that a little less would have gone a long way. Lesson learned!
I used salted crackers and 1 cup pb chips and 1 cup chocolate chips....it sorta ups the toffee flavor. FABULOUS!
I have been making this for years. I call it chocolate crack. If you don't cook the sugar for the right amount of time it will be chewy, not crisp. I have even used less butter and it turns out fine.
This recipe is so easy and flexible. Don't be afraid to use different crackers. I have used graham crackers and saltines. It always turns out great! This is a wonderful addition to my Christmas cookie tin. Thanks!
Followed to the T, with the exception of cooking the butter and sugar on the stove instead of in the microwave. Otherwise, just keep an eye when it's in the oven so it doesn't burn. Used pecans, and was a perfect treat! Also makes a big batch, so it's good to give away as gifts for the holidays.
I loved the way these turned out, but I did have a problem with the mixture spilling over into my oven whenI baked them, I will not use a cookie sheet next time.
Great receipe as is, but I prefer to use graham crackers instead of saltines. So yummy. Because of so many nut allergies, I now use crushed candy canes instead of nuts. I also do not spread my chocolate chips. I prefer how they look with whole chocolate chips. I also do not use foil- tried it once and could not get the foil off the brittle.
fool proof!
Everyone is so shocked when I tell them it's made with crackers. It just tastes like delicious chocolate covered toffee. I love the idea of making a toffee without a candy thermometer.
Delicious and easy! To ensure that the sugar and butter are fully combined before pouring over crackers, they may require a little additional time in the microwave. Also, I wish I knew the importance of using a cookie tray with raised edges/lips before baking these - I ended up with a LOT of burnt butter and sugar on the bottom of my oven, and a very smoky kitchen. oops!
I heard that these were addicting so foolish me tried them. Yup I can see why, these are sooooo good. I used plain graham crackers instead of the soda crackers and I added the chopped pecans to almost all of the crackers and added a little bit of chopped candy cane kisses to some, Both were very good, my husband loved it and so did the kids. Thanks for this delicious treat, it will definitely be made again!
This was very good, I did alter it a little. This is what I did, first of all make sure that when you melt the butter & sugar after each 30 second interval you stir it well & at the last 30 second ( 2 minute mark ) you stir all the butter into the sugar to make your caramel. This is time consuming but well worth it if you do not want your caramel to break. Also for the amount of caramel I was able to use 52 crackers & I probably could have made even more, but I just piled it on. I used a wooden spoon to get a nice smooth texture. For my oven they baked 6 minutes @ 350. Instead of semi sweet chocolate, I used 2 cups of real good milk chocolate & I microwaved until it was nice & creamy, then I added 1 teaspoon of baking cocoa powder. I smoothed it on the crackers with a wooden spoon & topped it all off with crushed walnuts & cracked sea salt. Now I have to say they are 5 star. I gave them to some of my friends & they could not tell they were made with saltines. Smoothing on the layers makes a big difference. Enjoy!!!
Sweet 'n salty is always good, and with pecans, this brittle is addictive.
This is a very good recipe! Can't keep it around for very long at our house that's for sure! I also have a similar recipe that uses a box of graham crackers, 1 cup butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup white sugar, and 1 cup chopped pecans. Layer a cookie sheet with parchment paper or spray foil with cooking spray. Place crackers onto p. paper or foil, close together but not on top of each other. Melt butter in small pan, add sugars, bring to a boil and stir every 30 seconds for about 2 to 2.5 minutes - judge carefully as this mixture can burn quickly! Pour butter/sugar mixture over crackers, add pecans, pressing them lightly into crackers. Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes. With a box of graham crackers, I typically get 3 cookie sheets full! Amazing with saltines too! Thanks for a great recipe!
Wow...I was meaning to make this soon, and a friend beat me to it. Great Sweet & Salty treat. Hers had sliced almonds on it. I can't wait to try this myself with pecans. Delicious.
I have made these for years especially during the holidays, but with graham crackers instead. Saltines are wonderful, but plain graham crackers add a special touch.
I indeed see what the hoopla is all about...divine!
This is the first recipe I've ever rated. It is awesome. I adapted slightly based on what other reviewers said, and it turned out perfect. I wasn't sure about the microwave approach, so here's what I did: 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 c brown. Combine with 1 c butter in saucepan. Bring to boil over medium heat; boil for 2 minutes (stirring constantly). Pour over 35 saltines, bake at 400 for 8 minutes. Sprinkle choc chips over top (1 c semi-sweet, 1 cup milk choc), let sit for a minute or two (no need to put back in oven), then spread with spatula. Sprinkle with 1/2 c chopped pecans. Refrigerate. Tips: use non-stick foil. It works great. Don't use a pan that's too big. Too much of the toffee runs off the sides rather than staying confined to where the crackers are. Push the nuts slightly into the chocolate with a spatula (or with wax paper and your hands). Put the pan in the refrigerator for an hour or two before breaking. YUM. This is amazing stuff. May try graham crackers next time. But honestly, the saltines are amazing (I used unsalted tops).
AMAZING! I swirled dark and white chocolate chips on top
What an easy way to whip up a quick dessert that everyone will love! This is also the perfect recipe to use when making goodies with kids- minimal steps, fast, yummy! You can experiment with the type of chips; chocolate are great, but others are equally good (cinnamon chips, butterscotch chips, etc). I'd never omit the pecans though. The recipe calls it optional, but I strongly disagree. It adds to the overall presentation in a huge way. I use glazed pecans and crunch them up while they're still in the package. They come out in all different sizes with a little dust, all of which look great on the finished product. This is a recipe to hang onto!
im glad i found this! it was incredibly easy to make. i microwaved the butter/sugar until the two blended and the sugar crystals were dissolved completely (took about 3 minutes for me) & i baked it at the temp called for on the recipe but turned it down to 325 degrees halfway through my baking time (which was 15 minutes total) because i worried it would burn. i took it out of the oven when i could see the tops of some of my crackers that werent completely covered in the butter/sugar mix were a nice golden brown & i immediately sprinkled with chocolate chips then waited a few minutes before spreading them all over the crackers which worked great. i do, however, think the butter/sugar mix needs to be doubled to get a nice (thicker) layer of toffee & next time i make it i think i'll break the crackers up slightly, rather than leaving them whole, just to fit my own personal preferences. thanks for the recipe!
This is an old family favorite, we love this stuff!
Super easy! Super sweet! I'm renaming this "Poor Mans Brittle Surprise"! Perfect low cost delish desert!
Chocolate covered crackers. Hmm, amazing what people think of, isn't it? I had to try this! Everybody loved it and couldn't believe it when I told them how to make it. Initially I found it too sweet, but after a day or 2 it mellowed. Will make again, thank you.
Umm, OMG, this is insane, something made with those ingredients shouldnt taste this awesome!! EXCELLENT! (guess my diet can start another day!) :o)
Just jolly wonderful! I would suggest that 2 cups semi-sweet is just a tat too strong. For a mild, yet just-as-yummy taste, replace 1 cup semi-sweet with 1 cup butterscotch...yum!! Good job!
DELICIOUS!!! This is so good. I used unsalted butter which makes this dessert turn out great.
I'VE BEEN MAKING THIS RECIPE FOR YEARS- ALWAYS AT CHRISTMAS- COZ YOU CAN PRODUCE LARGE BATCHS AND THESE ITEMS ARE ALWAYS ON SALE AROUND THE HOLIDAY!! I PACK IN PRETTY TINS I HAVE COLLECTED OVER THE YEAR AND GIVE AS GIFTS- USE FOR SCHOOL FUNCTIONS- I ALWAYS HAVE TO GIVE OUT THE RECIPE SO I ACTUALLY MAKE COPIES TO TAKE OR PUT IT IN THE GIFT TIN!! I ACTUALLY USE WALNUTS- LIKE REGULAR TOFFEE- BUT THE PECANS ARE AWESOME TOO- WHATEVER I HAVE AND WHATS ON SALE- YOU CAN ALSO USE OTHER CHIPS- SUCH AS PEANUT BUTTER OR WHITE FOR A VARIATION!! MAKE SURE YOU USE FOIL- EASY CLEAN UP AND YOU CAN LIFT UP TOFFEE AND KEEP ON GOING WITH NEXT BATCH- I PLACE IN FREEZER FOR A FAST SET UP- THE ORIGINAL RECIPE I HAD CALLED FOR 450 DEGREES FOR 6 MINUTES- YOU CAN ALWAYS USE GRAHAM CRACKERS ALSO- THEY ARE AWESOME ALSO!! TRY THIS- YOU WILL LIKE IT!!!
This recipe was sooooo awesome and simple! I followed the directions to a T except I didn't have a full cup of brown sugar so I added about 1/8 cup of white sugar. I used about one entire sleeve or pkg of saltines and had a little room left in the pan so I threw about 4 graham crackers on, since others had said they like that, too. I carefully microwaved per the directions; stirring every 30 seconds because someone else said that was very important. The butter/brown sugar recipe seemed to separate after nuking. I stirred and stirred but it didn't completely come together so I was a little worried. My oven runs quite hot so I lowered my temp to 325 and only baked for 12 mins. I saw it bubbling and didn't want it to burn so I took it out then. I was having trouble spreading my choc chips so I sprayed the back of a spatula and then was able to press/spread the chocolate more easily. I then sprinkled some macadamia nuts on top and placed in the fridge. When I broke the brittle a lot of the nuts fell off so I wished I had patted them down a little before refridgerating. Next time I'll know better! This was just so yummy and I really couldn't tell the difference between the grahams and saltines. Even my mom said it was super and she's super critical of everything! I'm going to make this as gifts because it's a guarantee homerun! Thank you for sharing this amazing recipe!!
Tried this today and it is DELICIOUS ! I used cinnamon graham crackers, dark brown sugar and cooked it and the butter on the stove until it was blended & bubbly and poured it over the graham crackers then shook a little bit of sea salt on top of that. It took about 14 minutes in the oven for the toffee to bubble. Took it out. Let it rest for a few minutes then tossed the chocolate bits on top, let them rest there for another few minutes, spread it, used chopped walnuts on top. Cooled for an hour or so in frig. - then cut the entire cookie sheet into bite sized pieces (it is rich!). SO GOOD!
YUM YUM! Addicting!! Cooked mine more like 15 minutes and YES, you need to use a jelly roll pan, the cookie sheets with sides. Store in fridge for best results!
YUM. My husband calls this 'Ghetto brittle', but I LOVED it!
A lady i work with makes this often...it is amazing. i'm going to have to get the recipe she uses and give this another try. Using this recipe mine turned out grainy and greasy. Bummer :( But...i still ate it...lol!
Wow, this is one of the easiest things I've ever made, and it's so freaking good! I used walnuts and graham crackers, cooked butter/sugar on the stove, and cooked in the oven only maybe 7 minutes. Thanks for such a great recipe!
Baked 11-13 minutes at 325 degrees F, so as to not burn them. Added extra pecans. Not bad, but something is missing... I tried it a second time and added a little Nutella to the chocolate coating for a nuttier flavor, however with this batch I used vegetable oil spread instead of butter- DON'T DO IT. If you're like me and trying to cut calories in your cooking, I understand, but this recipe really needs butter. My brittle turned out gooey and like caramel that will forever be stuck in your teeth. If you do make the same mistake I did, store the brittle in the freezer in between indulgences! :]
I've never met anyone that didn't like these. I make these every Christmas for my husband's office and he never brings home leftovers. These are sooooo easy to make. Give them a try, you won't be sorry!
Look at this ....I made this recipe today and it is quick and simple. Tasted good. I did change two things. I used Lightly salted matzo crackers. I used 6 of them. I broke them up first instead of at the end. When it says to add brown sugar and the butter I did that . & I added about 3/4 cup chocolate chips when the butter is melted with the brown sugar. Microwave every 30 seconds stir for a total 2 minutes. After melted poured over pieces put in oven like abov until it's bubbling good. With another 1/2 to 3/4 c more of melted chocolate chips. Pull pans out and pour over top. Place nuts on top put back in oven for about 5 minutes. ( I used crushed cashews). It's done ! Thank you for the idea It looks the same as picture above.
Fantastic simple tastey receipe! I loved it. However, the cooking time was only 7-8 minutes and starting to burn, so watch your time carefully. Also, my pans warped in the oven making them uneven, so I had to turn them around half way through. I'll definitely be making this again! Thanks
Gained 4 pounds this Christmas because of these. So good.
Delicious both ways (graham crackers or saltines). Thank you!
OMG!! This is sooooo good and soooo easy. I want to eat it all!! I cannot believe how easy this was. I did use 1 cup milk chocolate and 1 cup semi sweet, just to use up a bag of chips and still so good. I also used a 2oz bag of planters nut topping and it was just the right amount. This one is not just for holidays, I will be making this year round. Thank you so much for such a delicious and easy recipe... Also, as other user suggested, I only cooked for approx. 11 minutes and it came out perfect!!
this is just so yummy! and easy enough for me to do a great job! i used Ritz crackers upon the advice of a friend... sooooo gooood! definitely a keeper!
Overall, this recipe was good. My best advice would be to make sure you use as many saltines as it takes to fill the pan. I left gaps between mine and it was too sticky without the cracker. The parts WITH the cracker were really yummy! I will make this next year, but I'll make sure to not have any gaps! Also, a lot of the pecans on top fell off when I broke this apart....so, unless you incorporate them into the sugar mixture, I wouldn't even bother with them!
Excellent. I did as another suggested and used graham cracker. Also used Walnuts as that is what I had on hand.
I have tried a couple variations of this recipe, and this is by far the best!
I love this recipe! This is a great use for leftover Matza after Passover! I've never used the micro, I cook it on the stove top. Great with dark chocolate too-and I never use nuts. This recipe is pretty forgiving-you can be creative with it!
I didn't really like this. It's very sweet and the crackers inside seem to have absorbed the butter and are greasy. It was easy to make, but I wouldn't do it again. I also think the caramel needed to cook more before pouring over the crackers, I usually do it on the stove and I think that method works a lot better than the microwave, even if it takes longer.
YUMMY- whole family likes it, an easy, inexpensive treat! Haven't tried graham crackers yet, but will! We use less chocolate and sometimes none as the rest is really good without it.
Awesome! Very easy too!! I dipped each cracker in the sugar mixture to assure even coating. I used 1 cup semi sweet and 1 cup milk choc chips. Watch closely in the oven to be sure they don't overcook. These hold up reallly well in the fridge for a couple weeks. I tried a second batch with graham crackers- NO WAY! The saltines are sooooo much better.
This stuff is sooo good! I tried it simply because I wondered what would happen to the crackers. It's better than a Heath candy bar. Really easy, simple ingredients, and totally addictive!
This was delicious! I didn't have any soda crackers in the house, but I did have oyster crackers, so I used them. When the chocolate melted a little I couldn't quite spread it on the oyster crackers, so I just stirred it all up. Happy days - it was great! I brought it in to work and it was gone in a flash. I will definitely make this again!
Try parchment! I wet the pan with water so the parchment would stick to it better, and folded up the sides and put the (salted) saltines on that. Worked like a charm! I'm totally bringing these to a Chocolate Party tonight! Thanks!
For me, I found that it was too much toffee (Butter and sugar) to my liking. So instead of pouring the butter-sugar mix, I brush them on top of each cracker by brush instead. Because less butter and sugar, I left in the oven for only 8-10 min. Then I spread chocolate on top of each cracker and decorated it with whole walnuts. I think it looks better with the whole walnuts on top. Also, I didn't use microwave too because I was afraid that it'd explode and made too much mess. I melt butter and sugar using saucepan in medium heat and kept stirring until smooth. I used both soda crackers and graham cookies, have to say that I like texture of cookies better. Thanks for the recipe!
WOW!! EVERYONE IN OUR OFFICE WANTED THE RECIPE. BEST ONE YET!!!!
