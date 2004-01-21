Tea Cakes I
This is a really good tea cake that is easy to make.
I didn't like this recipe. My grandmother's version was fluffy and sweet!Read More
Would probably be a good recipe if all the ingrediants were listed. You can not make this tea cake without adding milk.Read More
Sorry to rate so low, but you left milk out of your recipe... if you add 2 tablespoons of milk to this recipe, use 1 stick of butter instead of shortening, and 1 teaspoon of baking powder instead of baking soda it's a great recipe.
This recipe turned out pretty good. I topped mines with chocolate frosting which gave it a delicious add on to what your recipe already perfected. I had a little trouble with the dough, so i had to add more butter and an egg. but overall, this was a good recipe. Thank You.
I made these tea cakes but I added nutmeg and cinnamon to taste and they came out great...
i MADE THESE FOR MY BROTHER WHOM LOVES TEACAKES, THESE WAS EASY, I JUST PUT IT IN THE PAN AND BAKED, THEN I JUST CUT THEM IN SQUARES
Did not make any changes and found them almost as good as my Grandmothers. Will definitely make them again
