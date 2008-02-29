Sugar-Free Spice Cookies

I made these cookies just as the recipe directed, although I didn't have raisins so I left them out. They actually turned out pretty good, I was a little nervous because of past reviews. A note to future reviewers. These are a healthy cookie; you can't try to compare them to a regular chocolate chip or sugar cookie for instance, they are not supposed to be super sweet. If thats the only kind of cookie you eat, you probably won't like these. That said, my family enjoyed these, they are slightly sweet, and where a definite hit with my two toddlers. I did try another batch using honey in place of half of the apple juice and I did not like that version. Anyway, I recomend this recipe (as written) to anyone looking for a good healthy cookie!

