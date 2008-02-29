Sugar-Free Spice Cookies
These are sugar free and delicious.
I made these cookies just as the recipe directed, although I didn't have raisins so I left them out. They actually turned out pretty good, I was a little nervous because of past reviews. A note to future reviewers. These are a healthy cookie; you can't try to compare them to a regular chocolate chip or sugar cookie for instance, they are not supposed to be super sweet. If thats the only kind of cookie you eat, you probably won't like these. That said, my family enjoyed these, they are slightly sweet, and where a definite hit with my two toddlers. I did try another batch using honey in place of half of the apple juice and I did not like that version. Anyway, I recomend this recipe (as written) to anyone looking for a good healthy cookie!Read More
Just tried this recipe and it was far from 'delicious' with all due respect. I did not overbake them, but they were still on the dry side and very bland (might I suggest honey rather than apple juice and raisins?). They "looked" great but once my kids and husband tasted them, they spit the remainder into the trash.Read More
texture and taste were both great
These cookies were delicious! I can't believe how tasty they were without added sugar; I thought they were plenty sweet. My dough was extremely wet, though, and I will experiment with adding more dry ingredients next time. Definitely worth another try! Thanks for this great idea! Update: I made these two more times, and I found that 3 1/4 c wheat flour was about right for the dough, in my opinion; everything else the same. Also good with 1/2 c raisins (unchopped) and 1/2 c nuts added. Fabulous, and so healthy!
I've made these a few times now and I think they're a great 'healthy' cookie. As the previous reviewer said, you can't compare to a sweet sugar cookie. If you stay away from sugar though, this recipe is for you. The raisins and apple juice are the perfect natural sweetners.
The recipe is actually quite good, but as a bread. I used dried figs instead of raisins, and added some chopped up candied ginger instead of ground ginger. The cookies came out not very good and pretty cakey, so I tried another batch in a cake pan, and it is wonderful with some butter and honey- a great alternative to overly sweet morning breads.
Caution: Not sugar free. Replacing the glucose with fruitose does not make anything sugar free.
I usually don't like sugar-free, whole-wheat things, but these were actually very good and satisfying. Just don't expect it to taste like a normal cookie. The only change I made was to scoop the dough onto a cookie sheet and set it in the freezer for 20 minutes or so instead of wrapping the dough in parchment paper to cool.
These were great! If your taste buds are accustomed to healthy, whole foods, they are a nice treat. I agree with the previous reviewer that they are not to be compared to a white flour/sugar cookie. My daughter decided on her own to eliminate sugar from her diet (in December of all months) and has been very disciplined! But was missing out on the treats. She was THRILLED with these healthy, sweet treats!
