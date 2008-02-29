Sugar-Free Spice Cookies

3.3
11 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 4
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

These are sugar free and delicious.

Recipe by LADY TAMILA

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.

  • In a blender, combine the juice concentrate and the raisins. Mix on high until raisins are chopped. Add the egg whites and beat on slow speed just until combined.

  • Slowly add the juice mixture and the oil to the dry ingredients and mix until combined.

  • Wrap the somewhat soft dough in waxed paper and chill for 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Wet your hands and shape dough into balls 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Place on nonstick cookie sheet and flatten with fork. Bake 8 to 10 minutes until just done. Don't overbake! Cool on wire rack.

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 5.7g; sodium 123.2mg. Full Nutrition
