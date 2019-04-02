Maine Lobster Lasagna

I made up this recipe because my hubby wanted to try a lasagna made with lobster meat. I combine tender steamed Maine lobster chunks in between pasta, jarred or homemade Alfredo Sauce and fresh spinach and ricotta, Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. Serve with a tossed garden salad and oven toasted garlic bread.
Wow! This recipe is outrageous! I made a large amount for 14 people (mostly men), and they all came back for seconds! I only had 3 small pieces left from a huge pan. Eveyone wanted the recipe. I tasted the Alfredo sauce in the jar, and didn't think it tasted like real Alfredo. I made my sauce from the Knorr dried Alfredo sauce packages, and used half milk & half 1/2 & 1/2 to make it richer. I also added some grated fresh Parmesan. It was difficult finding lobster here (expensive & frozen), so I opted for some lobster, large shrimp and crab. Don't hesitate on making this. You will be a culinary star!
Made this with leftover fresh lobster tails. I found that there was not enough ricotta to make 3 layers so I would recommend using more of the ricotta mixture but much less of the shredded cheeses. I used jarred Alfredo sauce but I think it would be much better with homemade Alfredo. Very rich & filling. Too much cheese, even for lasagna. I think I will stick to Lazyman Lobster with leftovers. Family did not like. Ended up throwing away the entire leftover casserole dish the next day! Was disappointed after reading the great reviews. I guess it just was too rich for my family.
This is sooooo goood!! 2 pounds of cooked lobster meat equals 4 cups of cooked lobster which is Extrememly expensive. I did not buy just two 1 lb lobsters. Perhaps I interpreted the amount of lobster wrong. But to me (a New Englander all my life) 2lb of cooked lobster meat does not include the weight of the shell. I did make it for guests and it is absolutely devine. Everyone loved it!! Brilliant recipe!!! however it will take you to the bank.
I love this recipe! I made it with crab meat instead of lobster and it was delicious! I would recommend a few changes - use regular lasagna noodles instead of the no boil...they were sort of rubbery and hard to cut through. I also don't like the flavor of canned alfredo sauce so we used the "quick and easy alfredo sauce" on this website (which I highly recommend) and it turned out fabulous. Definitely give this recipe a try...you won't be disappointed!
This recipe is the bomb!!!!! I had this for my mother's 81st birthday. Everyone kept saying how good it was. To better explain, my son never eats leftovers but he took two pieces home with him for the next day. I did use lump crab and shrimp because I couldn't find lobster meat and it still was fantastic. Sams Club has the lobster meat during the holidays so I will be making this again with lobster probably for Christmas. Thanks Shelak for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
Delicious - I made the alfredo sauce using the one from this site. "Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce". This is time consuming and cost about $20 to make but well worth it. (I live in New England so lobster was only $5.99/lb - I bought (2) 1lb lobsters.
This was delicious!!!! I made this like a pasta casserole and just a little spinach(not much of a spinach eater), added some shrimp, then baked it according to the directions. It turned out great. Since there is only 2 of us I halved the recipe and there was still leftovers. I made my own alfredo sauce from this website instead of from a jar. Thank you for a wonderful recipe!!!!!
Pure decadence! We had two frozen lobster tails that we were trying to use up, so I tried this recipe. The tails we had didn't quite equal two pounds (in fact, the meat we got was closer to one pound), so I added a can of salmon and some canned mushrooms to make up the difference. Outstanding! Although I only used 9 lasagna noodles rather than the 16 called for. Thank you for inventing this! A side note... the lasagna looks HUGE when you put it in the oven, but don't worry... the spinach cooks down a lot.
This is an excellent dish. I made it for my wife last night and it was to die for. I served it up with some Ciabiata bread and Italian herb dipping oil. Along with a nice "Yellow Tail" Chardonay and Tiramasu fr desert. Thank you for sharing this wonderful dish.
This is by far the best seafood style lasagna that I have found and trust me, I have looked everywhere. I love the idea of using jars of Alfredo sauce. I sometimes change it up and use a Rose Sauce or a Vodka Sauce. I love the spinach and the garlic is the perfect seasoning. I add crab meat and prawns to mine as well and my family calls it "Moms Perfect Seafood Lasagna". Thank you for the wonderful recipe=:)
I made this for christmas eve (catholic and we dont eat meat on christmas eve) and although very rich, it was a total hit! I used a huge can of fresh and cooked lobster meat, as well as a few cans of crab meat. Everyone loved it! All my guests took some for left overs! I don't give out 5 stars very often unless I am super impressed....This deserves AT LEAST 5! Thanks for the awesome recipe
I thought this was very good! The only trouble is that I seriously cheated on the lobster, used half imitation and then two real lobster tails. I didn't use all the spinach (I really ran out of room in my pan) and I used one package of fresh olivieri noodles (which was about 8 large sheets). I used jarred alfredo - but next time I would probably use something different - and a little more cheese. Thank you for the recipe!
made the recipe as written, however made it with homemade alfredo sauce (leftover melted butter, parmesan/mozz/cream cheeses, half and half, garlic and onion) . better than anything I've had in a restaurant! oh, I also used a red sauce on the bottom layer...mmmm
I made this for my wife for Valentine's because she was having a craving for something with lobster. We ended up having a whole family gathering to try out this recipe and everyone just raved over it. My sister-in-law STILL reminds me of how delicious it was. And if you can impress her you definitely have a winner.
This was pretty good and a nice change from our usual pasta dishes. I used crab and shrimp instead of lobster because I'm cheap. I halved the recipe and I'm glad I did because it still filled up a 9 x 13" pan. Will make this again.
Wonderful! I mixed some plain yogurt in with the alfredo sauce and used low fat cheese to make it a little healthier, and added a bit more spinach than ricotta. Left it in to cook for ten more minutes because of our older oven. But MAN! It was GOOD!
This recipe was very good, however there was "something missing" I cant quite put my finger on what it was. I could not find lobster anywhere around here (Denver, CO area) so I used imitation crab meat and shrimp. Maybe that was my "something missing". That being said, the recipe is fairly simple to prepare but does take a little bit of time. The lasagna looked beautiful and was enjoyed by my entire family! I would definitely prepare this recipe again, however I would like to find some real lobster.
This is in the oven as we speak! I can already tell this is going to be an amazing dish! I used about 8 lobster tails and a handful of shrimp, I just needed to use up. I cooked slowly on the stove, with a tablespoon of butter....then I followed the directions using "Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce" from this site. I did not use any cheddar cheese becuase as it is, I feel it will be far too rich for MORE cheese...I also used regular lasagna noodles for this recipe, as I do with my regular lasagna I make, but I also added about 1/2 the juice leftover from the lobster and shrimp pan, so there will be enough liquid to cook the noodles. I am baking it for an hour, possibly hour and 10-15 minutes just to assure the noodles are cooked. Can't wait to eat it!
I needed an elegant, delicious, but QUICK seafood dish for company: this is it! Granted, not the most healthiest dish...;) but, if you are going to do it...do it right and gooooood. I threw in some finely chopped spinach and added fresh lemons in my sauce-YUM-and made the "Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce" from this site!
This was fabulous! It's kinda pricey but well worth it. Great dish for a special occasion. I used fresh made alfredo and used shrimp and crab meat. I was leary of using raw spinach thinking that it would make the lasagna runny but it turned out perfect. Everyone raved. I will make this again.
This is a very good recipe. It's extremely unique in flavor. It was too fishy for myself and my husband so beware of that if your looking for a recipe that's not too fishy, but the recipe itself is a quality recipe with fantastic flavors. My husband took it to work and it was gone quickly. I used lobster and crab meat.
This was really good, but definitely better the next day. I used half shrimp and half lobster. I made the Quick & Easy Alfredo sauce from this sight, which was also really good. I was surprised that you could tell the difference in the seafood as I thought the sauce would cover it up, but you could taste the shrimp and the lobster. My husband and neighbors both enjoyed it a lot as well. The whole recipe was time consuming and expensive, but definitely worth trying. I will probably make it again in the future...it's one of those "couple times a year" recipes when you want to splurge.
This was delicious, my husband and I loved it. Fortunately for me, I made this around Fathers Day when my market had a special on lobster tails so it was more affordable than normal. The one thing I did somewhat differently to the alfredo sauce was to add sherry, giving it more of a Newburg-style taste -- that was at my husband's request. The basic recipe is good to use for any seafood combination and if I made it again I might experient using scallops and shrimp as the two main seafood ingredients. All in all, I would definitely make this again. It's a wonderful recipe and worth five stars.
I made this for a pot luck and it came out very good. I used lobster meat and the quick and easy alfredo sauce recipe on the site. It is expensive to make and getting the lobster meat out takes some time. We live in New England and it was even costly here. The next time I will use shrimp. It came out great, a bit rich, but very tasty. I gave it 4 stars because it is hard to get the lobster meat and it is on the rich side. Otherwise a hit, but I would save it for very special occasions.
Very tasty, I made this for my daughter's birthday dinner and we all loved it. However I did change it a bit, I couldn't find any lobster so I used salmon and shrimp instead and made my own Alfredo sauce, I have tried the already prepared sauce in a jar before and didn't care much for it. That was all I changed and it was a great recipe,I will make it again hopefully next time with the lobster.
Delicious, but don't use canned sauce. Lobster is expensive, and the ingredients for such a dish as this should reflect that expense. Make your own alfredo sauce. It's not hard to do. Frozen lobster tails are fine with this. Invest in a pair of lobster scissors to make it easier to get out the lobster meat. They aren't too expensive.
wow... wow... WOW! I have a reputation to uphold at company potluck lunches. This recipe did the trick! I used canned lump crab meat and canned tiny shrimp in lieu of the lobster. It was wonderful... people at the end of the line didn't even get to try it! I would recommend using a DEEP dish lasagna pan. Add sliced baby bella mushrooms too. As per advice from other cooks, I used "made from scratch" alfredo sauce (quick and easy alfredo sauce from this site). I cannot wait to make it again!
OMG!!!! SO YUMMY! Lobster wasn't in our budget, but shrimp and scallops were, so that's what I used. Be sure to use a deep lasagna pan, I used a 3 qt. 9 x 13 and couldn't fit all the noodles and spinach in it. Sauces are delish. Took the advise and made the Knorr alfredo (2 pks) but should have used one more. Will make again soon!
I used this recipe as a guide and made some changes, but feedback was phenomenal! I used two packets of Knorr creamy pesto sauce and one jar of alfredo. I also added a can of cream of onion soup to the ricotta mixture. Three Florida lobster tails worked out to be plenty. I used shallots instead of an onion and added an extra cup of mozzarella and a dash of salt. It made one 13x9 dish I brought to the party and one 8x8 I kept here. People I didn't know found me at the party to tell me the dish was incredible. I'll take it! It took a long time to make but was well worth it. I made it the day before and baked it before going to my NYE party. Thanks, Shelak.
Very artery-clogging good! I made half the size of the recipe, and used one lobster tail, and crab meat (real) for the middle layer. My dinner guests loved this! Sure, it's not a 'spicy' dish..but a very nice delicate, rich flavor! Also, do not use canned Alfredo sauce...make your own!
Better than any lasagna I have ever had!! I substituted CRAB meat for the lobster. The flavors blended perfectly. My guests loved it, and since this recipe makes so much, we have enough leftovers to freeze. Note: I used a 9x13 casserole dish, and it bubbled over. I would either divide it next time or put a pan under the dish. Thanks for the great recipe.
Very good recipe. Very, very rich though! I also could not get my hands on that amount of lobster meat for a decent price so I used crab claw meat and shrimp. I did add more spinach as it cooks away quickly. I used the 'quick and easy alfredo sauce' recipe from this site. Again,it was very rich but very decadent.
I made this for my hubby & I & we just didn't care for it at all. Part of it was my fault since I accidently bought immitation lobster meat instead of the real thing so it gave it a rubbery texture. Although using canned alfredo sauce didn't exactly help! Neither one of us want this again any time soon.....but if I get brave enough I may try it again, because I think it could be really good with a good homemade alfredo sauce, real lobster meat & a little more spices as it lacked a bit of flavor.
Five stars from everyone who tried it. They have all demanded the recipe. I mixed the lobster with cut up scallops and haddock pieces, because 2 lbs of lobster is quite a lot, even here in Maine.
WOW, I made this for my birthday last week, BEST lasagna I have ever made.Better than going out to eat. I added some fresh oregano and green onions(not like it needed any of it). It was absolutely delicious. Thank you for a great recipe!!!
Highly recommended. I was going to do a traditional lasagna for some friends when I stumbled upon this recipe. What a good decision on my part...it's very impressive. I had to substitute crab and shrimp for the lobster (I live in too small of a town!) and it worked out great. Because I wanted to go the extra step, I made one recipe of the easy alfredo sauce from here and used one jar. I was VERY pleased with the results.
I've been searching for a lasagna that used seafood but not tomato sauce and this is it, for sure! Not for the diet conscious, but definitely the best recipe out there. As per another reviewer's suggestion, I used the recipe for quick and easy alfredo sauce from this site and this lasagna turned out spectacular! Would give it higher stars if I could!
AMAZING! I had bought two small lobsters hoping to make some lobster salad, but I remembered seeing this recipe and hoping to try it someday. With lobsters in hand, it was the perfect excuse! First off, to make the recipe as written, you will need about 4 1 1/2 lb lobster chicks. Cook them and refrigerate them so they're cool when you remove the meat. This also removes the temptation of stealing a bite.. or ten! I cooked the chicks and also a 1 lb bag of frozen raw shrimp, then peeled/chopped everything up into bite-size pieces to assemble the lasagna. If you can you'll want to make your own alfredo sauce, as the jarred variety tends to be a little salty. I did use jarred sauce and it came out nicely though. I used about 3/4 of a bag of spinach because I had to feed some to my rabbit that night, but the spinach cooks down and does add a nice texture to the lasagna. When making lasagna, I always worry it won't all fit in the pan. The ingredients fit perfectly in a 9 x 13 inch pan and didn't spill over. The lasagna cooked down nicely to create beautiful layers. Someone mentioned not enough of the ricotta mix... here's a trick: dollop the ricotta rather than spread it, it spreads as it melts. Awesome recipe and I will be making again, possibly next Christmas!
Delicious and hubby liked it too. I halved the recipe and used 2 6-oz cans of crab meat bc I had that on hand. I also used no-boil noodles but they came out only so-so. Next time I'll boil my own. Very rich and something I can only eat occassionally.
I am having a Valentine's Dinner here Saturday for our Gourmet Dinner Club (12 people), and this sounds perfect. However, in reading the reviews, I do plan to use REAL lobster and make the Easy Alfredo Sauce. One of the reviews said it tasted better the next day. I wonder if I prepare it the day before, bake it until almost done, then bring to room temp the day of the party and continue baking, if it would be too done and dry, and the lobster rubbery. Any suggestions? Can I make the alfredo sauce the day before? I hate to be in the kitchen while my guests are having all the fun! Also, what did everyone serve with this, since it's so rich? I plan to make baked oysters for firsr course, salad course, entree, then warm chocolate pudding with caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream for dessert? HELP!
Wonderful stuff. But I would say this is more of a dish for a potluck or party because it's the kind of dish you only want 1 piece, but then after that you feel tired of it. It tastes amazing but it's easy to get sick of I have so much leftover.
This was a very good recipe! We had lobster tails we bought on sale for $5 each and I wanted a different way to prepare them rather than the same ol' way. While I cut this recipe in half - it was still enough to feed our entire family. It's pretty rich so you really can only eat a couple of pieces at most. VERY YUMMY. A hit with everyone!
Having never having made anything but traditional lasagna, this recipe intrigued me! I was NOT disappointed! It has WONDERFUL flavor!! I didn't add the onions and did add extra spinach. My family LOVED IT!! Easily, this is a favorite in my family now!!
I found this recipe here a few years back and can finally say I've perfected my version of it.My family enjoys it at our get togethers and I made it for Easter dinner for my boyfriend last weekend.He loved it! The only three things I do differently are in regards to ingredients; I do 1 lb of lobster and 1 lb of shrimp,I only use my homemade Alfredo sauce recipe,and lastly I add Gouda cheese to the blend. It goes great with garlic bread,salad,and for an appetizer last weekend I broiled tomatoes with a cheese mixture on top...amazing!
I made this recipe exactly as shown, with many doubts in my ability to make this. It turned out so great, and this was my first time eating lobster. It was easy and something uniquely different! Next time I may put grape tomatoes or even roasted red pepper on top? What a great dish, thank you so much for helping me create my first seafood meal! So going in the recipe box! *******PS: For individuals who said there was not enough of the ricotta mixture: First separate the mixture, then put dollops of it in different places. Spread it, and THEN put on the lobster pieces (That way you aren't smashing the lobster). You'll find it is enough. If you just put the whole amount in the middle and try to spread it on top of the lobster, it will not spread evenly. Don't be afraid to try this dish!
First class meal. Rich and delicious. You won’t be sorry to make this. About the same amount of work as a meat lasagna. Cooking time was right for me. For taste preference I used gruyere instead of cheddar- excellent.
I have made this 5 times. This is my wifes favourite special meal. Her birthday, our anniversary, mothers day, etc. There are two of us so I cut down the size of the pan (9 X 6) and some of the ingredients accordingly. I've also learned to slightly wilt the spinach so that everything fits in to the baking vessel.
This is my second time making this dish. I had to substitute the lobster for crab. I was extremely satisfied with the outcome. My family loved it. I did have to bake it for an additional 15 minutes at 400 degrees in order for the noodles to soften.
Very good. I used spiny lobster and added in some lionfish meat as well. My tip is make sure your have a tall baking pan, otherwise you'll be doing a bit of oven cleaning afterwards :-)
I'd give it more stars if I could. I cut this in half and I still had eight good sized servings. I used imitation lobster and whole wheat noodles. So incredible, it was restaurant quality, seriously. I don't rave about any recipes but this one is the best one I've come across!
This was sooo good. I used half lobster and half imitation crab to cut down on the cost, because Wisconsin is a long way from Maine, and it was still delicious. I wish I'd used a pan bigger than 9 x 13 though, since mine overflowed and made a huge mess of the bottom of my oven.
The first time I made this recipe, about 5 years ago, it seemed better. This time I used 1 pound of lobster meat and 1 pound of large shrimp. I think that the cheddar cheese overpowered the other ingredients. It also seemed salty. Next time I think I'll omit the cheddar and try a different brand Alfredo (I used Newman's Own), or make my own, as others have suggested. Even in Maine, where lobster meat is $20/lb, I think that this is a once-every-five-years meal for a special event.
This was a huge hit but I rated it a four star because the recipe needs improvement. First of all, the 9 x 13 baking dish needs to be deeper then my 2 inch dish for three layers. I did run out of the ricotta cheese mixture, very thick, with just two layers. 1 1/2 cups, equals 1 jar, of Alfredo sause in the bottom of the baking dish means you'd need a third jar to finish 3 layers. The recipe calls for cubed Lobster meat which takes up a lot of room. Minced might be better for three layers. This is the second time we've made it and it was a big hit both times.
