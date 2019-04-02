Maine Lobster Lasagna

AMAZING! I had bought two small lobsters hoping to make some lobster salad, but I remembered seeing this recipe and hoping to try it someday. With lobsters in hand, it was the perfect excuse! First off, to make the recipe as written, you will need about 4 1 1/2 lb lobster chicks. Cook them and refrigerate them so they're cool when you remove the meat. This also removes the temptation of stealing a bite.. or ten! I cooked the chicks and also a 1 lb bag of frozen raw shrimp, then peeled/chopped everything up into bite-size pieces to assemble the lasagna. If you can you'll want to make your own alfredo sauce, as the jarred variety tends to be a little salty. I did use jarred sauce and it came out nicely though. I used about 3/4 of a bag of spinach because I had to feed some to my rabbit that night, but the spinach cooks down and does add a nice texture to the lasagna. When making lasagna, I always worry it won't all fit in the pan. The ingredients fit perfectly in a 9 x 13 inch pan and didn't spill over. The lasagna cooked down nicely to create beautiful layers. Someone mentioned not enough of the ricotta mix... here's a trick: dollop the ricotta rather than spread it, it spreads as it melts. Awesome recipe and I will be making again, possibly next Christmas!