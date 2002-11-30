Gumdrop Tasty Chewies

Are they cookies or are they candy?

Recipe by Melissa

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Cream together the first 5 ingredients.

  • Add the remaining ingredients and mix well. Fold in gumdrops.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or just until golden brown

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 92mg. Full Nutrition
