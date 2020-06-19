Japanese Sushi Rice
Japanese sushi rice is the best tasting kind of rice. Plus it's very usefull because it's so sticky. I use white or brown rice.
While cooking it smelled very 'seaweedy', but when done it was very good.
To make decent sushi rice, you need to use rice vinegar. They use it in sushi restaurants, and the flavor of the sushi is so much improved by its use.
you dont add the nori to the rice while it's cooking.
Did not work, needs vinegar for flavoring.
I did not care for this recipe.
call it whatever you want to, my picky family chomped it down and asked for more! Made it with slow cooker adobo chicken and quick sesame green beans as per menu suggestion. Definitely what we call a 'do-over'! Thanks!
I think this needs rice vinegar, and no sugar. Try the perfect sushi rice, or you can buy sushi rice powder at many Japanese grocery stores for quick fixes.
This is not sushi rice... I eat sushi a minimum of once a week and this tastes nothing like what I have had at many sushi places. This needs the rice wine vinegar and use nishiki rice!
The omission of rice vinegar is a killer. It makes it taste nothing like true sushi rice. Sorry, this is just not good.
I wanted to cook rice to use for making onigiri (Japanese rice balls). I wasn't sure about the nori sheet so rather than throw it in whole, I tore it into small pieces, which seemed to work fine and mix into the rice. I also only put half a tsp of sugar. After cooking for 20 minutes, I let it sit, (covered) removed from the heat, for a further ten minutes as I have seen in other recipes. When I was ready to use it, the consistency was great. I ended up adding some furikake (Japanese rice seasoning) to the rice afterwards too.
I am with the others who have mentioned you need to use rice vinegar. The only reason you might want to use any sugar is if the brand of vinegar is not sweet enough for your taste and no way do you cook the seaweed in the rice for sushi rice! You also don't need to use expensive sushi rice for it to be good and can use a very inexpensive substitute called Calrose rice that's available in almost every single grocery store.
Nope, this doesn't work. You must use rice wine vinegar for the flavoring, and I balked at adding nori to the rice while cooking, but I was curious and decided I'd make the recipe as written at least once. It didn't work. The recipe I use is from Epicurious and it contains the proper (to my taste, anyway) ratio of vinegar, sugar and salt. I also like their addition of a small piece of kombu to the vinegar mixture. I make a lot of vegetarian sushi for my picky son, and the kombu adds a nice deep undercurrent of complexity to the rice.
Just a word to clear the air: The glutinous white rice that is referred to continuously as sushi rice is Japanese rice, now found in most brand grocery stores. The most commonly found is Calrose, less commonly found is Nishiki. It only becomes sushi rice when the Japanese vinegar etc is added after cooking to make sushi. Japanese rice is short grain and needs to be rinsed before cooking. If you’ve ever tasted Japanese rice u will prob not never cook American (long) grain rice again. U can smell the difference when cooking. Nothing like it. From a half Japanese who knows.
I really liked this recipe. I couldn't find seaweed in a store where I live, so i just fished some out of the pond in my back yard. I give it 3 thumbs up!
