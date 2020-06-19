Japanese Sushi Rice

2.7
19 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 8

Japanese sushi rice is the best tasting kind of rice. Plus it's very usefull because it's so sticky. I use white or brown rice.

Recipe by Sam Gray

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the water, salt, sugar and nori. Bring to a boil and add the rice. Cover, set heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 784.4mg. Full Nutrition
