Food for the Gods

75 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 12
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You'll feel closer to heaven upon tasting this cookie. Makes great giveaways.

By Cookie de Guzman

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Grease and line a 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Combine first 4 ingredients. Take 1/2 cup of flour mixture and dredge the dates.

  • Cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, and beat well after every addition. Gradually stir in flour mixture.

  • Add dates and walnuts and stir until completely combined.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 10 minutes. Lower heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and bake for 30-40 minutes or until done.

  • Cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes and cut into bars. Wrap individually with foil or colored cellophane wrap.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 36.8g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 58.1mg; sodium 169mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022