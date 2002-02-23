Food for the Gods

I read the reviews before I went ahead and baked one. I followed the revision with 3/4 cup of butter. Brown sugar is still 1 cup. I was gonna do 3/4 cup of white sugar but I ran out so I just used what's left - that is 1/2 cup. Then I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. I made the chopped walnut finer as I can't bite that much because of my braces. It smells good when I was baking it, but with 1/2 cup sugar short from the original recipe I am not expecting anything from this anymore. To my surprise it still turned out good. Whew! I thought it is going to be a waste. The roman or greek gods/goddesses must have sensed my worry lol. I'll try it with rum extract next time! Thanks for sharing the recipe. And to those who made revisions in the recipe thank you for sharing your comment/experience.