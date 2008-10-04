Haystacks I
This recipe is very easy to make.
I've made these for years, we simply call them "no-bakes" and I dont add any nuts or coconut.(peanut butter after the boil instead) Just a note for the boiling process, stir all the while its on the burner, when it come to a hard boil(one you can't stir down) keep stirring and boiling for one minute,( i count it out one-thousand one, one-thousand two, etc.) then get it off the burner right away, then stir in the remaining. avoid scraping the sides of the pan too, as it gets sugar-y consistancy. this should help those who had the 'too runny' or 'too hard' problems. Also stir together the sugar and cocoa before adding the wet ingredients, this allows the cocoa to mix better.Read More
So yummy! We both ate them all up in 2 days. Only thing different that we did was omit the peanuts and put a tablespoon of peanut butter instead. :) I am going to make these again TONIGHT!
These have always been my favorite cookies, though I know them as 'No Bake Cookies' and usually omit the coconut and peanuts and use a tsp of vanilla extract. A tip for people who find the cookies too crumbly, or too gooey, it's very important that you only let the wet ingredients boil for one minute (minute starts when it comes to a boil) and wait a bit before adding the dry ingredients. Move the wet ingredients off the burner and let it simmer down until it's no longer bubbling, add the ingredients then and you should get well set cookies. If you wait too long they will turn to powder before you can get them into drop cookies!
This recipe worked best for me when I made it as directed. I have made this over and over again and it's perfect everytime.
I found with this recipe that I had way to much dry ingredients. When all mixed together, I had a nice powder-type cookie dough....I boiled the stovetop ingredients(maybe too long) and perhaps lost too much of the wet ingredients. I doubled the wet ingredients and it worked much better. Pretty crumbly for little kids.
This was a very easy cookie to make. I wanted to have chocolate chips in the cookie with a plain oatmeal haystack, so I omitted the cocoa powder, nuts and coconut. Once I mixed in the dry ingredients, I added semi-chocolate chips. But as you might have imagined, the sugar/milk was so warm, the chips melted immediately. HAHAH.. but the cookies were great nonetheless. I also tried adding a few drops of coconut flavoring in the 'dough' for a few cookies, for those of us who like coconut flavor but hate the texture! Overall great and easy to make cookie that you can experiment with.
These were very good. I did leave out the peanuts, though, because I have never eaten haystacks with peanuts, and didn't know how they would turn out.
simple, tasty cookies! my family liked them better without the peanuts, so i added a bit more coconut instead... fantastic!
I followed the recipe exactly as it is posted, as advised by Izzy&jujusmom, and they came out perfect. The peanut/coconut combo sure tastes great! Equally as good was that they took just minutes to mix, boil, mix and spoon - soooo simple. And within minutes, they were already setting up. An hour ago I was scrambling to decide last minute what dessert I was going to take to our 4th of July neighborhood party and now the Haystacks are done and I can relax. A keeper recipe for sure!
Was the perfect recipe! My kids loved helping me make these cookies and we will again!
I substituted 1/2 cup peanut butter for the peanuts and melted the peanut butter with the wet ingredients. It turned out excellent. It reminded me of the no-bakes my mom used to make.
This was sooooo incredibly easy to make! One taste and we didn't want to take them to our potluck dinner, but rather we wanted to save them for ourselves. Yummmmm.
THe Recipe is soooo goood and easy! I made them this weekend for a friend's bake sale and they WENT! They are like charlie Brown's but only easier,I was like another reviewer and only put in coconut and I loved it! Apprantly a lot of people did,I will make these again.
These turned out dry. My family did not care for them.
YUMMY!!! Reminded me of being a kid again!
Simple and delicious!
just like mom used to make! i omitted the peanuts and it turned out delicious.
perfect recipe! followed it exactly and they tasted just how my mom used to make!! definitely a keeper!
i love this addictive tasty cookie ,well put together.
Great recipe and sooo easy! The only changes I made were omitting the coconut and I added about a tablespoon or so of peanut butter like a previous review recommended. Make sure if you leave the coconut out you add a bit more oats. These were all gone the next day, and I've already been asked to make a second batch!!
Same as the ones I remember growing up.
These were just ok. My family said it was missing something. Sorry.
This recipes was great they taste just like I remember as a kid. I ommited the peanuts and added more coconut though
These taste just like the ones my mom use to make when I was a kid. AMAZING! I love them!! They definitely satisfy my chocolate cravings!
We've had haystacks since I can't even remember! It was always a great afternoon snack after playing hard outside! Great recipe!
I had all these ingediants on hand ! The cocoa powder was sweetened so I cut back on the sugar. I replaced the nuts with peanut butter. I spread these in a 9 x 12 pan and swirled caramel topping in like you would "marble" a cake. Not only delicious but very nutricious!! i have made these at leat 3 times in as many weeks.
just made these cookies gotta say they are really good just added more oats and coconut without peanuts:)
My mother made these for us when we were little kids (and I'm 59). I made them for years for my kids and siblings. Everyone always loves them and they are the most requested cookie I've ever made. My recipe does not include nuts.
this is the same recipe that my family have been making for years and its simple and tastes great! the only problem i have is waiting for them to set! i cant wait that long :D
Delicious...almost like Mom used to make when I was little.
Easy recipe that my husband and kids always ask for.Changed peanuts to walnuts as that is what I had on hand.Going to try next batch with raisins .
Easy, but not a great cookie. Might try again with more nuts or something?
I've used this recipe a dozen times for family gatherings and everyone always asks for them. It's the closest thing I can find to the ones my mom made when I was a little girl. Great recipe!
I followed the recipe exactly and these are dead simple to make. They are also very quick and absolutely delicious. Great recipe!
I left out the peanuts and these were the best haystacks I have ever tasted.
I left out the peanuts, and they're the exact same treat I remember from when I was a kid. Yummy, and fun and easy to make. My kids love these.
I add 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Instead of nuts. The recipe is just as easy. Keep in mind this recipe is for cocoa, coconut and sugar lovers. It doesn't taste like milk chocolate. It's my favorite holiday daintis food gift.
this recipie was fast and easy, and very good too.
Made it without the nuts and I had a bunch of dry mix left that I couldn't get to stick. Will have to eat remaining with spoon. Otherwise very tasty.
underwhelming
these were very good my boyfriend and our friends really enjoy these. one suggestion maybe a bit less butter, and instead of 1/3 cup of cocoa powder i added 1/4 cup it makes them a bit darker and i like the chocolate taste i will be making these again and again. Very good
I am 11 and I loved this recipe and it was so good and it was easy to clean
So easy and so tasty. I always add a little kosher salt from my salt grinder after I set them to cool.
Yummy
I made it with out the peanuts and everyone who's had them think they are amazing my husband says it reminds him of the haystacks he had as a child (Grandma used to make)
Amazing. Didn't use nuts.
I've made these twice. The first I followed the recipe exact, but the second I cooked the cocoa mixture for too long and they turned out crumbly. Definitely only boil for 1 min. But a very good recipe.
These are one of my favourites - followed the recipe exactly, boiling for the 5 minutes and added the dry ingredients and everything became one solid mass - even tried rolling them in my hands - what a crumbly mess. Definitely will make again and only boil one minute.
I put 2 of them in saran wrap, secured them with red ribbon and a tag thanking them for coming. I am going to be giving them out along with a Christmas card as they leave my “Champagne and Homemade Desserts Soiree " we are hosting this Sunday. All of the recipes came from Allrecipes. I will definately be reporting back on Monday on my guests reactions. This is one of those recipes that with supervision is a wonderful opportunity to bake with your children. It is a guaranteed winner! I grew up calling these "Chocolate Hermits". Has anyone else heard them called that?
These were terrible. Dry and crumbly. A waste of time and ingredients.
they are realy good
These cookies are awesome!!! So easy to make. I love this recipe for baking weed cookies cause it calls for such a large amount of butter. You can pretty much add what ever you like to them. I add extra coca power, pecans, extra coconut, vanilla extract, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, millet seeds, chia and maca powder. Anything goes. They keep great in freezer. Special treats at hand all the time!!!
I have made these many times, just not with this recipe. The ratios of wet to dry seemed off, they ended up very crumbly. Would not make again
They seemed pretty good swapped peanuts for slivered almonds
Great! Followed the recipe but left out 1/2 cup of oats just in case it was too thick. Rolling boil for one minute ... Ended up adding the left out oats ... Was worried they wouldn't set well because then it seemed too thick, but 1/2 hour in the fridge and they turned out perfect! I like the nuts added rather than peanut butter which is common. Great recipe!
I deleted the peanuts due to allergies. No one can tell me how they disappeared.lol
awesome!
I made these for a gathering I tripled the recipe and it still wasn't enough they went real fast will make these again.
Made these and noone in my family liked them. They didn't have a chocolate flavor at all.
