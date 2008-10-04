Haystacks I

I've made these for years, we simply call them "no-bakes" and I dont add any nuts or coconut.(peanut butter after the boil instead) Just a note for the boiling process, stir all the while its on the burner, when it come to a hard boil(one you can't stir down) keep stirring and boiling for one minute,( i count it out one-thousand one, one-thousand two, etc.) then get it off the burner right away, then stir in the remaining. avoid scraping the sides of the pan too, as it gets sugar-y consistancy. this should help those who had the 'too runny' or 'too hard' problems. Also stir together the sugar and cocoa before adding the wet ingredients, this allows the cocoa to mix better.

