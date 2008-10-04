Haystacks I

4.3
78 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 14
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 4

This recipe is very easy to make.

Recipe by Dee

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring sugar, cocoa, milk and butter or margarine to a boil. Remove from heat.

  • Stir in oats, coconut, nuts and salt. Drop quickly from teaspoon on wax paper. Let cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
180 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 45.7mg. Full Nutrition
