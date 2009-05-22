Frozen Strawberry Squares

A few things about this recipe weren't quite right in my opinion. Firstly, the amount of sugar is very very high. I cut the white sugar down to less than 3/4 of a cup, but it was still so sweet that my 8 year old daughter couldn't finish hers. The mixture would be very thin if put into a 13x9 dish. I tried it with the crumbs initially, but you would only get a thin layer on the bottom and the bars would all be very thin as well. I recommend a smaller dish. It would be much smarter to take the leftover sugar from the strawberries, and mix it with the folded egg whites to help them keep their volume. Once this is frozen it will be very hard, so you should chop up the strawberries very small and cut the mixture into squares about an hour after putting in the freezer, or you'll never get it out of the dish. Finally, this recipe contains raw egg whites, which is not immediately obvious from looking at the finished product. Young children shouldn't eat raw egg whites, I recommend you add a health warning.