Frozen Strawberry Squares

I got this recipe from my mother ages ago.

By P. Tindall

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Combine flour, brown sugar, chopped walnuts, and melted butter and mix well. Spread evenly in a shallow baking pan.

  • Bake for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from oven; when cool enough to handle, sprinkle 2/3 of the crumb mixture into a 13x9-inch baking dish.

  • Mix sliced strawberries with sugar; set aside.

  • Combine egg whites and lemon juice in a large bowl. With electric mixer, beat until stiff (pasteurized whites take longer to beat than fresh egg whites, so be patient). Mix in sugared strawberries.

  • Fold in whipped cream. Spoon fruit and cream mixture over crumb crust. Sprinkle remaining crumbs on top.

  • Freeze 6 hours or overnight. Cut into squares and garnish with whole strawberries, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 24.3mg. Full Nutrition
