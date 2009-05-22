Frozen Strawberry Squares
I got this recipe from my mother ages ago.
HELPFUL DETAILS/STEPS MISSING: I think if the recipe was more detailed for first timers, there wouldn't be so many mistakes in consistency. Definitely take note to reviews saying egg whites should be mixed SEPARATELY. Should mix with mixer until stiff which takes several minutes so don't give up on it! Then mix in strawberries, lemon j, sugar until strawberries are all blended. PUT IN SEPARATE BOWL and then insert HEAVY whipping cream found next to milk in store. Use mixer for a good 3-5 min. until this gets very stiff so when you pull mixer up, it sticks to mixers/handles. I use 2/3C pecans because they taste better as a crust than walnut and so there is enough to spread on top. I did use a pan A TAD smaller than 13X9 so it would be thick, but there is plenty filling IF whipped up properly. Form crust by patting lightly. Definitely cut, and plate after the 6hrs in freezer, BUT do not serve until 10 minutes later so it doesn't take icy.Read More
The strawberry, egg white, etc. mixture never became stiff, then when adding the heavy whipped cream it all blended together. Maybe freezing the strawberry layer then adding the whiped cream would be better.Read More
This is a favorite recipe for us. No need to do egg whites separately. The secret is to use a BIG mixer bowl and your stand mixer. Beat the strawberry & egg mixture a full 20 minutes before folding in the whipped cream. It fills a deep 9x13. Keeps well in the freezer.
This was fantastic! Much better with real whipped cream than with Cool Whip, in my opinion, but I might try it with fat-free whipped topping and less sugar for a low-fat version sometime. The directions were a little unclear, though. I did mix together the crust ingredients and ended up with something more akin to cookie batter than a crumbly crust/topping. But that was okay--I crumbled it as it was cooking and probably saved time over using a pastry fork to cut in the margarine. The other thing is that you have to whip the egg whites alone until they're stiff before adding the other ingredients. I did that wrong the first time. Great recipe! I'll definitely make it again.
I read the instructions over and over thinking the atrawberry mixture will never get stiff. I was right. The instructions to whip the egg whites first are missing. It tastes great though even with the mistake.
I made one with 1/2 cup all purpose flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, I use an unsalted margarine (Fleshmen's)and of course egg whites are to beat by themselves without any egg yolk and clean dishes.Otherwise, they will not get fluffly. I used splenda in both brown sugar and white sugar. The whipped cream I kept. But my husband did fine with this on a low fat, low sugar, low sodium diet. This tasted great and everyone wanted the recipe. I gave them the orginal and explained I had modified it for us.
I have had and used this family favorite since 1975. The only change I make is using pecans instead of walnuts. The last time I was out of pecans so used almonds instead. If you follow directions and put the egg whites in with the other directions AND beat with a stand mixer(I have a Kitchen Aid), they will whip up beautifully. You do need to beat the cream separately, however. We even like to eat this while still frozen.
This is an excellent recipe and great for company. It is almost failproof and definitely fresh whipping cream is the best. I would not even recommend nutriwhip. I have used a graham wafer crust which works fine. Before serving you can top it with some chocolate sauce and, of course, some more whipped cream. This recipe has been around for a long time so has been well tested!!!!
Awesome recipe! I made this when we had company and they loved it. It kind of reminds me of the good humor strawberry shortcake popcicles. Tbe only changes I made were to use a smaller pan so that the squares are thicker.
I made thins for my family one day and i thought that it was going to be another cool whip recipe, but to my surprise it wasn't. My family loved it and it was going in about 2 seconds. It is a very good recipe for a family gathering.
I absolutely loved this recipe! The next time I will make it, I may cut back on the sugar a little bit. The brown sugar and the natural sugar from the strawberries is enough to make it sweet. Maybe 3/4 cup instead of the entire cup! It's a great cool treat for your family!
This was a very tasty change. It should be noted that the pan should sit out about 15 minutes before serving.
Absolutely delicious! I wanted a thicker crust so I increased 1 1/2 times the crust amount ( 1 1/2 c flour, 3/4 c br sugar, 3/4c chopped walnuts and 3/4 c butter). I finely chopped up 2 c. of fresh strawberries and sprinkled 1T of white sugar over the strawberries to help make it more sweeter and release its' red juices. When I folded the strawberry mixture into the whipped cream, its' juices made a pretty pink color. And when I poured the filling over the crust it made nice pink and white swirls throughout the filling. I froze this dessert for at least 8 hours before cutting into it. Once frozen solid I had no problem cutting into the squares. I placed a dollop of homemade whipped cream from this site,"Sweetened Whipped Cream". This dessert makes a pretty presentation with flecked strawberry bits in the pinkish hue filling. The strawberries are definitely sweet and juicy. The filling itself is light, fluffy and creamy. I like the crunchy toasted walnuts in the crust as well as the topping. It adds a nice texture to the dessert. It is not too sweet -just right. The crust ended up being the right amount for this size dessert and I am glad I increased the amount. We all enjoyed this cool and creamy dessert. Frozen whipped cream blended with chopped strawberries and topped with a crunchy walnut topping, is a refreshing and perfect way to end a hot, humid day here in Hawaii!
I made this recipe with blueberries instead of strawberries, and doubled the amount of fruit. It was a HUGE hit at dinner, the boys loved it. I can't wait to make it again. Awesome.
this is a grate recipe i am makeing this for a wedding and i suggest you do frozen strawberry's so you do not half to add any sugar.
This is a family favorite that my grandma has been making for as long as I can remember. We have renamed this dish Strawberry Yummy! Be carefully when baking the crust, it can taste burned long before it looks burned!!
This is really good and fairly quick to mix up. I've tried similar recipes but they didn't have a lot of strawberry taste, this one has really good flavor. I love strawberries! I made a graham cracker crust instead and I used a blender to get the berrys mixed up in the egg white mixture.
SOOOO yummy. We substituted granola for the walnuts, as I am not a fan of walnuts. We all ate several helpings - it was delicious. Thanks!
My favorite desert of all time!
This was really good, and not difficult, although time consumong, to make. I was surprised at the instructions to beat the egg whites with the strawberry slices, sugar and lemon juice. Although some reviewers have said it doesn't work, it does. You just have to beat it for a long time. 25 minutes with my hand mixer. This is definitely a recipe for a stand mixer, if you have one. I used real whipping cream, because I don't like Cool Whip. Wil definitely make this again. Thanks!
I have made this recipe for years. I take a fork and "chop" the crust every 5-7 minutes while baking. This makes nice crumbly crust. Also, I mix the other ingredients with the egg whites and only beat 10-11 minutes. Longer with my Kitchen Aid mixer makes it too dry. It will fill a 13X9 cake pan completely full. We do not set it out for 15 minutes, we eat it frozen.
This is my family's favorite dessert. We have called it "Strawberry Yum" forever, and it has been a tradition to have it for Mother's Day. I substitute pecans for the walnuts, which gives it a nicer flavor.
These are fantastic in the heat of summer.I use Dream Whip like my mom did growing up.I add a few extra toated walnuts too.Oh sooooo yummy!!!
Loved it! Reminds me of the strawberry shortcake bars I used to buy when young. I'm already thinking of which events I can take this to!
delicious! i followed it exactly and it came out perfect. oh, wait...i did use pecans instead of walnuts (i didn't have any walnuts). but, i mixed the egg whites with everything else and it was thick and frosty. i used my kitchen aid. this is great when you have lots of strawberries left over.
Tasted good but nobody but me liked them.
EXCELLENT! Picked it because it looked easy; it took a bit more time than I anticipated however. Suggestions: 1) I doubled crust - however, I baked it all on one cookie sheet - therefore there was too much of it on the pan and it took too long to get the nuts toasted. Next time I will use two pans to bake a double crust. 2) Eggs do not whip up well with the lemon, etc. in them at the start. Next time I will beat them almost to peaks and then add sugar,lemon juice and then stir in strawberries and hope they will peak better, then add the whipped cream; (way I solved it this time was to add another egg white which helped a bit...) 3) I solved the strawberry dilemma by taking others' advice and chopping them up really well. 4) I let it freeze overnight and took out 15 minutes before serving. Great taste. Thank you.
Tasty and light, this makes an excellent summer-time dessert. This is very easy to make into a gluten-free dessert --just use a gluten-free flour! As others noted, this recipe seems to be missing a couple key steps--whip the egg substitutes separately, then whip the heavy whipping cream separately. THEN fold the eggs, cream, lemon juice, and strawberries and sugar together. Prepare the night before and stick in freezer. Next time, I'm going to double the crumb mixture; it took nearly the entire amount to lay on the bottom of my 9x13 pan (leaving barely anything for sprinkling on top). I had extra strawberries, so I added more to the filling than the recipe called for, and since I had barely any crumb mixture for the top, I placed extra sliced strawberries on top. It looked beautiful!
As far as the debate over method, it's a no-brainer for me. Even if I had a stand mixer, I would so rather wash another bowl than extend the whipping time -especially in a summer kitchen! Either way, you'll love this classic delight.
WHIP THE EGG WHITES SEPARATELY!!!!
Poorly written in directions. The strawberries should be added last. Tried modifying what some recommended by beating egg whites separate but still got soup. Way too much sugar too. Would not recommend.
A few things about this recipe weren't quite right in my opinion. Firstly, the amount of sugar is very very high. I cut the white sugar down to less than 3/4 of a cup, but it was still so sweet that my 8 year old daughter couldn't finish hers. The mixture would be very thin if put into a 13x9 dish. I tried it with the crumbs initially, but you would only get a thin layer on the bottom and the bars would all be very thin as well. I recommend a smaller dish. It would be much smarter to take the leftover sugar from the strawberries, and mix it with the folded egg whites to help them keep their volume. Once this is frozen it will be very hard, so you should chop up the strawberries very small and cut the mixture into squares about an hour after putting in the freezer, or you'll never get it out of the dish. Finally, this recipe contains raw egg whites, which is not immediately obvious from looking at the finished product. Young children shouldn't eat raw egg whites, I recommend you add a health warning.
I don't have a stand mixer, only a hand-held, but taking the people's advice on beating the egg whites first, and then incorporating the ingredients, then beating the whipped cream and adding that in worked great. These were very delicious, but started melting quickly after being taken out of the freezer, so you have to eat them quick!