Frozen Strawberry Squares

Absolutely delicious! I wanted a thicker crust so I increased 1 1/2 times the crust amount ( 1 1/2 c flour, 3/4 c br sugar, 3/4c chopped walnuts and 3/4 c butter). I finely chopped up 2 c. of fresh strawberries and sprinkled 1T of white sugar over the strawberries to help make it more sweeter and release its' red juices. When I folded the strawberry mixture into the whipped cream, its' juices made a pretty pink color. And when I poured the filling over the crust it made nice pink and white swirls throughout the filling. I froze this dessert for at least 8 hours before cutting into it. Once frozen solid I had no problem cutting into the squares. I placed a dollop of homemade whipped cream from this site,"Sweetened Whipped Cream". This dessert makes a pretty presentation with flecked strawberry bits in the pinkish hue filling. The strawberries are definitely sweet and juicy. The filling itself is light, fluffy and creamy. I like the crunchy toasted walnuts in the crust as well as the topping. It adds a nice texture to the dessert. It is not too sweet -just right. The crust ended up being the right amount for this size dessert and I am glad I increased the amount. We all enjoyed this cool and creamy dessert. Frozen whipped cream blended with chopped strawberries and topped with a crunchy walnut topping, is a refreshing and perfect way to end a hot, humid day here in Hawaii!