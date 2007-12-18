Glorious! This is my first time making Coconut Seven Layer Bars after being inspired by the amazing Ben and Jerry's flavor. The ingredients were almost right, but I ended up having to use almost 3 times as much coconut. I read the reviews and suggestions and came to the conclusion there was a better way to make this. I mixed the melted butter in with the graham crackers and buttered the pan generously before packing the mixture into the bottom of the pan. I also just eyeballed how many chips and nuts I needed. I really think the mixing the coconut with the sweeten condensed milk was the key, though it made it difficult to spead over the loose chips and nuts. I ended up using two cans of sweetened condensed milk as well as far more coconut. Next time I think I will just use one and just mix more coconut in it. The 1 1/2 cups of coconut didn't cut it. They are coming out of the pan perfectly due to the butter and also, I seperate the edges from the pan as soon as it came out of the oven. Marvelous though! Everyone adores them and I will definately be making this again!