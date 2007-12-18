Seven Layer Bars

Easy to make, and very rich. Can use different kinds of chips (vanilla or peanut butter) to suit your taste.

By P. Tindall

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Place butter in 13 x 9 inch pan and melt in oven. Swirl to coat bottom and sides with butter.

  • Spread graham cracker crumbs evenly over bottom of pan. Layer chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, and nuts over crumbs. Pour condensed milk over nuts. Sprinkle coconut over condensed milk.

  • Bake until edges are golden brown, about 25 minutes. Let cool before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 10.5mg; sodium 48.8mg. Full Nutrition
