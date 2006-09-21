Buttertart Squares
Taste just like butter tarts, minus the tart shell. Very easy to make and delicious!
I'm not even a huge butter tart fan, but these squares are unbelievably good. I followed the recipe exactly (including the optional ingredients) - except I doubled it and used a 9 by 13 pan (did not need to adjust baking time at all). To the reviewer who said their crust was crumbly, the only thing I can think of was that they didn't work the butter in enough with a pastry blender. My crust was perfect. As another reviewer suggested, I refrigerated it first before cutting. I also stored it in the fridge to keep the squares firm. The only negative thing I could possibly say about this recipe is that it's so addictive, it's almost impossible not to overindulge.Read More
Very sweetRead More
Pretty good... I had to make a few adjustments though. 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar was too much for me, so I added 1 cup instead. I didn't think the coconut flakes was a good idea but I used it anyways. I was suprised that I couldn't even taste it. I also added in a handful of chopped walnuts. That really helps.
Just like a real butter tart!! I love baking, but pastry just is not my thing, so these were perfect! I cut the sugar back by half, added the coconut, raisins & some walnuts, i also used maple flavour instead of vanilla. Big hit with everybody :)
These tasted great but what a mess coming out of the pan and trying to eat. I didn't use the "optional" coconut or raisins. I would imagine they are what holds the recipe together and probably shouldn't be optional. Otherwise they were really good and do taste like a butter tart. Also, this is probably the easiest recipe I have ever prepared. About 15 min and I had them cooking.
Very good! Grease the pan with butter generously before baking and they will not sick. Even easier to get out of pan if you use a pyrex dish.
My new favorite recipe! These are soooo good, I wish I'd tried them sooner. Followed the recipe exactly as written. One thing to note - after you've beaten the eggs combine the rest of the ingredients by hand, stirring only until just blended. Don't use your mixer. This will help prevent the squares from coming out runny.
This recipe was DELICIOUS - I made it for a cake sale and they sold out within half an hour! The only thing I would suggest is can look a bit plain, so I drizzled melted plain chocolate over the top - it looked fantastic. Thanks so much, I'll definitely be making this again.
speechless!!!!!!!
I've made these squares several times now, and have often taken them to gatherings. They are so quick and easy to make - truly a fool proof recipe. Every time I've taken them to a function I've had people ask for the recipe. This is a real favourite around here. The only thing I do is multiple the recipe by 1.5 to make a 9"X13" pan at a time. I also line the pan with parchment paper so when cooled they just lift out for cutting.
Well I tried this tonight - very sweet but I loved them! However I'm not sure what the texture should be like? Should it puff up like a meringue and be really sticky inside with a crust below?? Or should I have cooked it for more than 20mins?
Very tasty but very sweet. I'd cut the brown sugar down to 1 cup next time.
Loved making these squares. I had to work a little with the recipe but I found that using 1 1/4 cup of sugar worked well when I did not use raisins or coconut. I looked at some of the suggestions about how to maintain a soft layer on top and was able to come up with a suggestion that combined a few ideas. I used a metal pan for making the cakes but bought a few foil pans to put on the top of the pans 10 minutes before taking them out and left them on until they cooled. This created the 'tent' effect in a quick and easy way for me. I also ground the oatmeal and this made the squares very similar to butter tarts. So far they have been a success. With me anyway as I feel I ate a whole pan on my own! This was a fun and easy recipe.
I should have known not to tell my husband about these ones, I made them yesterday and they are almost gone! Advice - make sure the sides are really really greased - mine stuck a bit and are hard to get out of the pyrex - nonetheless AMAZING!
Tasty! I halved the topping and pured it on top of sliced Granny Smith apples that had been tossed with cinnamon and nutmeg.
These are sooooo good!!!! I followed the recipe as written but did not use the coconut...Will absolutely make these again.
Turned out great. Everyone loved them.
Oh my these are so so good. Just lifted them out of the oven and had to eat the first piece with a fork as I couldn't wait to let it set and cool. The texture is perfect, a little bit gooey and slightly chewy around the edges. I 1.5 it and used a 9x13. I think I actually ended up doubling a few ingredients. I hope I can replicate because I will make this again. I used coconut, and pecans and next time will try with currants only and see if they turn out like my Mum's butter tarts. You can use less sugar in the topping and it's still plenty sweet. Thanks for this fantastic recipe! Oh, and you're kidding about the 24 servings, right?
These are so good! Easy to make and taste great. I do refrigerate prior to cutting them as they seem to cut better that way. Definitely a keeper!
I made these squares today and all I can say is decadent,decadent!! I omitted the coconut and doubled the batch. Made the squares and also a dozen tarts. By far the best butter tart recipe I have ever tasted. Lined the pan with parchment paper for easy removal. Thank you Cheryl!!!
Fantastic - I have been searching for the perfect bar cookie and this is it! Thank you!
Loved it!!! Did not add Raisins but ground Cinnamon
Everyone loved this at my garden club meeting. I had to make two batches, using two different pans. The pyrex pan squares had a much flakier crust. The metal pan squares were undercooked. If you need to use a metal pan, an extra 3-5 minutes should be added to the cooking time to assure the crust is cooked through. In addition, I reduced the sugar to 1 cup and found the squares plenty sweet! I might go a little less next time I make this recipe. Any other dried fruit would be fun to try...cherries, apricots, dates.
Made this for work and got glowing reviews all around! I ommitted the raisins but included the coconut and was very pleased with the outcome. Even my non-coconut friends liked it :-) Thanks for the recipe Cheryl - it's a keeper!
this is very yummy and very addicting...
Totally yummee...just about to make another batch for a potluck dinner.
Sooooooo yummy. I didn't put in the walnuts or coconut, because I didn't have any, and it still tasted gorgeous. I just added a little bit more oats to help bulk up filling. Wow, so good. My husband LOVED it.
These are very good and really rich. They kind of remind me of pecan pie bars without the pecans. That being said, I think they could be improved by adding nuts! I don't like coconut, so I didn't add that, and I felt like they could use something more. Some cashews would be pretty decadent and yummy. Or mixed nuts. Preferably salted nuts to cut the sweetness a bit. They're super easy too, by the way. My bf has a huge sweet tooth, and his only comment was 'Bravo!' Thanks for posting the recipe.
Perfect!! My husband loves these!!
I didn't want to add raisins or coconut, so I increased the oats to 1 cup - they turned out beautifully and were loved by everyone! I will definitely make these again :)
I'm honestly not sure what a "butter tart" is, particularly since there is no butter other than in the crust. This was WAY too sweet! (I should have read the reviews about adjusting the sugar before baking it, especially after I kept wondering about the quantity of 1 1/2 cups.) While I followed the recipe, I was intrigued with the optional additions and decided to try adding butterscotch morsels. Unfortunately, this probably added to the sweetness as well. This seemed more like candy than a tart/cookie/cake. It was easy to make, I had no problem with getting it out of the pan and it did not fall apart when I did remove a piece. I definitely would not make it again.
Very good! I used craisins and cashews instead of raisins and coconut.
I made these squares exactly as the recipe is written and they were absolutely amazing! I have to laugh though when they say it makes 24 servings in a 9 X 9 pan! Really??!! That's one way to keep the calorie count down!
This is an awesome recipe. Easy to make. Tons of compliments. Made the recipe exact. Didn't add the optional coconut. Just a nice balance of sweetness. I have made many squares in my life, and this one is in the top 10.
delicious and easy to make. I only used 1 cup brown sugar as suggested and it was definitely sweet enough. Brought to a potluck and it was very popular!
Made this last night, yikes, so good! I did 1.5 times the recipe in a 9x13 glass pan. I think doubling it would make it too thick and even more rich. I need to hide it from the family (and myself!) until Christmas. I'll make this again and again.
They were delicious... my friend was eating them for breakfast after I left them at her place. Pack them with lots of coconut!
Excellent recipe!
Soooo delicious and addictive! Some thought they were a bit too sweet, and others ould not stop eating them! Make sure to let cool in fridge before cutting though, otherwise they will fall apart! Thanks for sharing, awesome recipe :)
Well, my hubby has proclaimed these as the best buttertart bar ever, so they get 5 stars from my house! Super simple to make and using a glass pyrex dish, these come out nice and easy, hardly any mess! After reading some reviews, I decided to cut the brwn sugar down to 1 cup and found them plenty sweet, perfect if you ask us! The raisins and coconut are a perfect complement and love that these have oats in them...have not made buttertart bars with oats before! This is a must try, thanks for sharing!
Absolutely sinful! Lucious bars that were embarassingly easy - fantastic recipe!
These are absolutely TO DIE FOR, and barely made it through one night here at my house. They are exquisitely sweet and great with a super cold glass of milk. The only change I made to the recipe was to omit the oats, because I didn't have any. The squares were still sticky, moist and absolutely excellent. Be sure to grease the bottom and sides of the pan extremely well. I also tented them towards the end (for about the last five minutes) to get a nice browned top. Cool thoroughly, then place the squares in the fridge before even attempting to cut them. Overall, a definite keeper - the family is already requesting another batch over here!
So good! And easy, which is the best part, followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't have coconut so i used raisins and chopped walnuts.. My crust turned out perfectly- not crumbly like others have added, you really need to work the butter into the flour/sugar mixture and it will turn out perfect.. Happy Holidays!
I only used 1c sugar and substituted dates for the raisins (I don't like raisins)...very tasty. Even better the next day...if they last that long
Wow! These were soo easy and soo good! My four year old daughter and I made them up in about 5 minutes. Definitely will be making them again & again.
These are awesome! I add chopped nuts instead of raisins and they are just irresistible. Pretty easy to make too. I overcooked them by nearly fifteen minutes once and they still turned out delicious!
The flavours are all there but the crust was devoured by the ridiculous amount of sugar on top. I will double the crust portion and half the sugar on top for next time, and there will be a next time.
These are sooo yummy and easy to make. I doubled the batch to take to a school function and they were gone in minutes. I did cut back on the sugar (1 cup) and found that they were sweet enough!
Great recipe. If the top is hard ,try covering with tin foil when taken from the oven ,this will soften the top. Works great
I've made these several times and am never disappointed.
Great recipe...I think next time I will add pecans.
this recipe was AMAZING. tasted sweet, and my roommates gobbled these up within hours. i will definitely make these again.
Oh my god! Why have I never heard of this before? These were absolutely delicious, a perfect mix of shortbread crust and gooey topping. SO good, and so fast, too. Thank you for sharing!
I love buttertart squares- but I don't like these. The top is too crusty and the filling is too gooey. I've definitely had much better.
Very tasty, and very easy to make. Brought them to a casual dinner party and seconds were had. Success!
Butter tarts are such a nuisance to make, and my husband insists on them at Christmas. These turned out so well, and are so easy, that I'm hoping he'll let me get away with them at Christmas. I did change the brown sugar to 1 cup only, and they are sweet enough.
Yum Yum Yum. Absolutely delicious and addicting. I never remembered oats being used in traditional buttertarts so to see it included here was interesting. It was not noticable in the eating of it, except the fact I saw an oat here and there, but hey; a little fiber never hurts. The crust was yummy - buttery and soft like a yummy butter cookie. I would even use this crust recipe on other squares. I used the raisins and coconut and I did cut the brown sugar to 1 cup, and they tasted wonderful and sweet but I am sure even going to 3/4 cup of brown sugar would still be adequate (especially since raisins are in the recipe) I will try cutting it further next time (likely this weekend). I drizzled the top with dark chocolate (only because the boyfriend loves chocolate), otherwise they would have been wonderful as is. I didn't even notice the chocolate because the flavour of the squares had it all. Thanks for a delicious recipe!
This was a very good recipe! It's fast and easy to make as well. I was a little concerned at first because it gets brown very quickly in the oven, but it turned out delicious!
This recipe is very easy and quick. My husband loved them especially the addition of the rolled oats!! I didn't add the raisons or coconut. I will definitely make them again!!
Let this one sit up for 24 hours and it will hold together for better presentation. Delicious taste (kind of like pecan pie without nuts)!! Will definitly make again.
Easy to make and turned out exactly as described. I made it using the optional ingredients. Let the finished product cool completely before cutting/serving and you will have a firmer more stable square.
Wonderful - easy to make... only suggestion is to pack the crust up the sides of the pan so they don't fall apart as you cut them
WOW! These are sooo YUMMY! I have never even heard of them until I saw this recipe. Very easy and so yum! Added 1/4 C extra of oats - no coconut -- made in 7X11 w/ no changes to the cook time. OUTSTANDING recipe!! Thank you!
Yum! My first batch left the house with my mom along with a copy of the recipe. These are fantastic. The one thing I don't like about butter tarts is how over the top they are in terms of richness and sweetness but these aren't heavy or too-sweet at all.
It was just the recipe I was looking for.It's easy and very adaptable.Very tasty to !!!!
Very easy, yummy. Will definately make again.
These were delicious and very simple to make. I left out the raisins and they were still perfect. I'll be making these again for sure!
Perfectly delicious! I would change nothing. Love the oats and coconut, they really bring this square together. The shortbread is soft and crumbly but needs to be handled gently in order to avoid breakage. Do grease the pan evenly. This recipe has become a family favourite and I make it for every holiday and family gathering (and sometimes in between). With a few copyright protected tweaks (*wink*) this recipe won first prize at my local fall fair!
Yummy! These are absolutely incredible! They taste just like my Gran and Grams homemade butter tarts. These deserve 10 stars! About the "poofing up like a merengue", mine did that too - It was still runny inside. I solved that problem by broiling the top for a few minutes. DELICIOUS!
Amazing! I cut down on the sugar and omitted the coconut, other than that I kept it the same. Easy to make and a super taste!
These taste exactly like butter tarts! They are tasty and easy to make. Personally, I would double the crust next time because my crust was too thin in a 8 by 8 inch pan. I would recommend refrigerating before cutting, because it is very gooey if you try to cut it before fully cooling.
these were just great, and as others mentioned easy to make, my six year old loved helping me. I did add maple extract instead of vanilla and a little bit of cinnamon. thanks so much these were sooooooo good.
Tastes exactly like a buttertart. My husband was in heaven. Definately will be making this again!!! It was very easy to make too!!
I thought these called for way too much sugar and were therefore gritty when eating.
Half way through my first bar I was convinced I would never eat anything but these bars for the rest of my life. My husband was not exactly on the same page, but he seemed to enjoy them. No coconut or raisins were added, nor do I plan to try adding them in the future.
First made exactly as specified omitting only the raisins as my family doesnt like them. Amazing :) ... then made them again and substituted chopped walnuts for the raisins.. Excellent!! Now third time I have coconut, walnuts and 1/2 cup of choc chips!! This is a fantastic recipe that everyone loves no matter what I add to it :) Thank you!
I made a batch last night and loved it so much I have another batch in the oven now to freeze. So easy, yet so good, I did not add coconut or raisins, but did add some crushed walnuts instead, I followed the recipe to a tee otherwise and have no complaints.
Taste wonderful, just like a butter tart. I added the coconut and they were perfect. Only problem is getting them out of the pan, messy messy! The bottom crust was way too crumbly and just fell apart when I took them out. Had to eat them with a fork. Maybe something I did wrong though? I'll still make them again for sure!
Love them! Followed recipe with raisins and used fine unsweetened coconut instead.
Mine came out a little dry but tastey. Just wasn't what I had expected given the ingredients used.
What a great recipe! I LOVE buttertart squares and these squares were great. Next time, I plan to omit the coconut. They would be just fine without it...possibly even better. Make sure you cook them fully before cutting them or you'll make a big mess!
Very nice, especially if you don't want to go to all the bother of making real butter tarts.
My family loved them.
Excellent and easy to make. I don't know what happened, but the 2nd time I made them I must have done something wrong. They looked aweful but tasted sinful, so even if you screw up, as long as its not too bad they still taste good.
Good but very sweet!!
Delicious. I followed the recipe exactly except I used margerine instead of butter due to milk intolerance. They turned out better than I thought they would, very addictive.
really tasty but next time i'll use less sugar, too sweet, even for a butter tart.
I liked these a lot. Better than the ones I usually buy in the store. However, I did cut back on the brown sugar, and added a little extra coconut. The filling was a little too gooey, but maybe that was because of my changes. Nonetheless, great.
These were a big hit. It's a nice change from making tarts and I liked how incredibly easy it was to make. I had doubled the recipe for a party and I didn't even have leftovers to take home!
I added the optional coconut and omitted the raisens. Heaven! I think the coconut is a must have, adds lots of texture.
This recipe was so good, and so easy. No fussing with pastry required!
made exactly as instructed, Tastes likes butter tarts. Will make again.
These were very good. I have added this recipe to my collection.
I have been using this recipe for probably 10 years. I have tweaked this recipe with one of my favourite Gluten Free flour mixtures - friends are amazed how good it is even with a GF crust.
Easy to make, easy to eat! This is a Christmas treat in my house
They were good. Very very sweet.
DELICIOUS! So easy to make and an instant pleaser at any function.
I didn't try them (added walnuts and am allergic) but I got a 'they're really sweet' and a 'they're okay' ... so not a winner in our group...did add the coconut and raisins...maybe that contributed a lot to the sweetness...wouldn't make again, sorry.
So yummy and Easy! Best either right out of the oven, or after chilling over night when they are easier to cut.
