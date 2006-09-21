Buttertart Squares

Yum Yum Yum. Absolutely delicious and addicting. I never remembered oats being used in traditional buttertarts so to see it included here was interesting. It was not noticable in the eating of it, except the fact I saw an oat here and there, but hey; a little fiber never hurts. The crust was yummy - buttery and soft like a yummy butter cookie. I would even use this crust recipe on other squares. I used the raisins and coconut and I did cut the brown sugar to 1 cup, and they tasted wonderful and sweet but I am sure even going to 3/4 cup of brown sugar would still be adequate (especially since raisins are in the recipe) I will try cutting it further next time (likely this weekend). I drizzled the top with dark chocolate (only because the boyfriend loves chocolate), otherwise they would have been wonderful as is. I didn't even notice the chocolate because the flavour of the squares had it all. Thanks for a delicious recipe!