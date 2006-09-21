Buttertart Squares

Taste just like butter tarts, minus the tart shell. Very easy to make and delicious!

Recipe by Cheryl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a 9x9 inch baking pan.

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour and 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Press into the bottom of the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in preheated oven. Crust should not be fully cooked.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the eggs and remaining brown sugar. Combine the oats, salt, and baking powder; stir into the egg mixture along with the vanilla. Mix in raisins and coconut, if desired. Spread the mixture evenly over the partially baked crumb layer in pan.

  • Bake 20 minutes more. Cool, and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 74.4mg. Full Nutrition
