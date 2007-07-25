Chocolate Wafers

11 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

Chocolate cookie low in sugar.

By Carol Hayes

Recipe Summary

Servings:
15
Yield:
30 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat together margarine (or butter), sugar, egg, and cocoa.

  • Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, and water. Mix well. Stir in pecans.

  • Shape dough into a log 2 inches in diameter. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least for 2 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Slice dough into 1/2 inch-thick rounds and place on lightly oiled baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Cool thoroughly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 8.8g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 20.5mg; sodium 80.3mg. Full Nutrition
