Chocolate Wafers
Chocolate cookie low in sugar.
Chocolate cookie low in sugar.
I love reviews! I was looking for a cookie that I could use to make ice cream sandwiches and with a little tinkering, this fit the bill. I doubled the sugar and added 1 tbsp instant coffee to the water before adding it to the dough. Also instead of rolling into cylinders, I just rolled flat (after chilling) and cut out my circles (dough was maybe 1/4" rather than 1/2") and stuffed with ice cream! Delicious!Read More
This cookie was easy to make and had a nice texture, but overall the taste was pretty bland.Read More
I love reviews! I was looking for a cookie that I could use to make ice cream sandwiches and with a little tinkering, this fit the bill. I doubled the sugar and added 1 tbsp instant coffee to the water before adding it to the dough. Also instead of rolling into cylinders, I just rolled flat (after chilling) and cut out my circles (dough was maybe 1/4" rather than 1/2") and stuffed with ice cream! Delicious!
This cookie was easy to make and had a nice texture, but overall the taste was pretty bland.
maybe it was just me and my kids, but we thought these tasted like cocoa flavored flour. Not terrible, but needs some tinkering . . .
Couldn't see using 4 eggs to make 1 cup of egg, so assumed typo and used 1 only. Added vanilla and salt and more sugar, but still very little flavor. Texture very cake-like. Reminded me of fat-free diet cookie like Snackwells.
These worked out perfectly for my use, which was a cheesecake crumb-crust. I wasn't looking for anything too sweet, just something to create chocolate cookie crumbs-which it did! I warned my kids not to eat them plain-which they did(much to their chagrin). Anyways...thanks!
A little less sweet than I wanted, but made for a good ice cream sandwich.
cut it thinner use slightly more cocoa + tiny salt makes it taste less raw, its supposed to be bland though its a wafer cookie use it as a vehicle for something to highlight
I have to say I was really disappointed with this cookie. I also tried again increasing the sugar (double) and still - they tasted more like flour than chocolate. The texture was perfect and they looked really good but sadly the taste was just too disappointing. sorry
I will make it again but will twice the sugar and chocolate. Plus it needs 10 mins for sure.
Not much of chocolate flavor
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections