Cappuccino Brownies

OK, I can not believe I am about to type this, but, these are so much better than store bought! And, I love store bought. I am a chocoholic.... these are amazing. I did leave out the cofee and cinomin because I just wanted brownies.(Oh, I also did half brown sugar half white) These are so moist and fudgy, just like I like them. If you like cakey brownies these are not it. If you want a rich creamy fudgy chocolate dream of a brownie, look no further. Oh, and make sure to let them cool in the fridge before you cut them or they will crumble. I also halved the recipe and baked in a 7x11 pan and it worked great.
OK, I can not believe I am about to type this, but, these are so much better than store bought! And, I love store bought. I am a chocoholic.... these are amazing. I did leave out the cofee and cinomin because I just wanted brownies.(Oh, I also did half brown sugar half white) These are so moist and fudgy, just like I like them. If you like cakey brownies these are not it. If you want a rich creamy fudgy chocolate dream of a brownie, look no further. Oh, and make sure to let them cool in the fridge before you cut them or they will crumble. I also halved the recipe and baked in a 7x11 pan and it worked great.
These turned out rather dry and needed the frosting to redeem them. I've taken the idea and added instant coffee to the "Best Brownies" recipe on this site, and that turns out wonderful, no frosting necessary.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/07/2002
They went together pretty easily and tasted good. The only thing I wasn't crazy about was the texture - I like my brownies chewier, these were pretty crumbly.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2003
This is a great recipe. I do make a couple of changes though. Instead of baking in 4 8x8 pans,I baked them in two 9x13 pans. Also try topping with pecan pieces and a few mini chocolate chips before baking YUM!
This is my first attempt at making brownies and it turned out fantastic! On top of that, it was really easy to make. I didn't have unsalted butter at that point of time and used salted butter instead and i used baking chocolate instead of choc chips, really yummy. My family and collegues loved it! Thanks for this fab recipe Mary Beth.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2004
Chocoholics dream! Very easy to make, and made the whole house smell so lovely... The brownies were a little bit on the dry side, though that might be my own fault. Watching brownies in the oven and a house full of son's friends does not go together very well, and I did get the pan out of the oven good 8 minutes after the timer rang. I will be making these again though.
I tried these brownies, but changed one thing. I used half chocolate chips and half reeses cups. (I didn't have enough chocolate chips haha) They turned out fantastic! My husband loved them and we finished them much quicker than i thought we would =)
I loved these brownies. Since some of the reviews said they came out dry, I only used 1/3 cup of flour (for 12 servings) which equals half of what the recipe calls for. They turned out very similar to the consistency of flourless cake. I plan on making these again this week!
These were terrific! I made them to ship to overseas military, for a Sunday Schoo lclass Christmas project, since the original post said they freeze well; they were so good, I had to make another (huge!) batch for our family!
AMAZING! Gave these at Christmas and they were just LOVED. Easy to make, fun to give ... popped them into 8x8 pans and gave them in the pans with a little label and bow. Raised brownies to a whole new level.
I love cappuccino and coffee but I did not love this recipe. The texutre of the brownies was good, but I had made them to give to my friends for christmas and the taste didn't seem right and wasn't good, so I kept them at my house.
Good flavor, but definitely a more cake like texture than a brownie-like texture...could have been my fault though I cut the recipe in half and accidnetly added too much butter. I'll have to try again and report back. Howeer, it was good enought that I would still make it again.
Three stars because this recipe looks good… but I can’t actually try it, because I have no idea how many cups of chocolate chips equals 2 pounds. I don’t have a kitchen scale. So, all I can do is rate the recipe itself, not the finished product. I’m eager to try it, though, as soon as I translate this quantity into a form I can use!
These were perfectly awful!! I halved the recipe so maybe that's why it did not turn out. They were dry and crumbly. All I could tast was sugar. I even added an extra tablespoon of instant coffee and still was unable to taste it. I was very disappointed.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
08/01/2001
The flavor was a bit strong for me, if I make them again I'd reduce the coffee and cinnamon a bit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2002
I am at the end of my "testing new cookies" for our annual Christmas cookie exchange and these are AWESOME! I was surprised about the amount of eggs that go into this recipe. When the pan was removed from the oven.....THEY WERE BEAUTIFUL and were very moist. My friends that stopped by tried them and now they are asking for more! At least I am guaranteed a hit for the cookie exchange! Thanks, Teresa CLark Round Lake, IL
I like this recipe because it makes a bunch. I used a 9 X 13 and a couple of 8 and 9 inch square pans. They were moist..almost too moist but after a couple of days (I used them for gift baskets) they were just the way I liked them. Next time I will add more instant espresso powder (which is what I used instead of coffee granules) to give them a really strong coffee flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/26/2000
These got rave reviews! They're very thick and chocolatey and everyone kept asking for more. The only drawback is that I couldn't really have one for myself to try; I absolutely detest the taste of coffee and could even taste it in these. However, everyone else loved them!
These were very good brownies to me! I had to split the recipe to 1/4 because of the lack of pans and ingredients I had, but they still came out pretty well. The only problem that I really had was the baking time, or perhaps the temperature. After chilling in the refrigerator, they came out with the texture of fudge, but it didn't stop me from eating them! Om nom nom...
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.