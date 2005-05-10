Cappuccino Brownies

60 Ratings
  • 5 28
  • 4 22
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Great, creamy brownies. Freeze great. Wonderful to give as Christmas presents to teachers and friends.

By Mary Beth Davis

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
4 8x8-inch pans
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour four 8x8-inch baking pans.

    Advertisement

  • Place the chocolate chips and the coffee granules in a double boiler over simmering water. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs two at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in vanilla, cinnamon, and salt, then mix in the melted chocolate. Mix in flour until just blended. Divide the batter equally into the prepared pans, and spread smooth.

  • Bake for 35 minutes in preheated oven, or until the edges pull from the sides of the pans. Cool on a wire rack. Cover, and refrigerate for 8 hours. Cut the cold brownies into bars to serve.

Cook's Note:

You can also use chopped milk chocolate in place of the chocolate chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 27.4mg; sodium 42mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022