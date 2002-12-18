Chocolate Covered Cherry Cookies I

Sweet, festive, and unusual

By Carol

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Combine flour and sugar. Cut butter into flour as for pie crust.

  • Press mixture into an 8 x 8 inch pan. Bake for 20 minutes.

  • While warm, cut into 36 squares. Place squares in pan lined with wax paper. Let cool.

  • Place a cherry half on center of each, cut side down. Melt chocolate over low heat. Cover cherry with a spoonful of melted chocolate. Chill for a few minutes in refrigerator until chocolate is firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 4g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 19.3mg. Full Nutrition
