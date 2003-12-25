Chinese Chews I
Made in a shallow cookie pan and cut into squares then rolled and tossed in confectioner's sugar. Chewy and wonderful!
Really chewy! My family doesn't like things too sweet, so I cut down the sugar to 1 1/3 cup, used chopped dates instead of pureed dates and 1 cup chopped pecans. I used a 9X13 pan for 25-30min and they turned out excellent! I didn't roll them in sugar afterwards -- they were great just plain. I think it would be too sweet if the full amount of sugar was used.Read More
I lost my origional recipe. I did add some candied cherries and 1 stick of butter, i used walnuts instead of pecans and did not puree.Read More
This recipe is the same as my grandmothers, except I don't puree the dates, I use chopped. I also use regular sugar to very lightly coat (I just cut them, I didn't roll into a ball) some of the chinese chews so we have them both with sugar and some without. I also tried using a glass pan and had to cook them longer, I will go back to using a regular 9 x 13 pan.
No need to roll these treats...I cut these into mini-squares and that's it! Maybe they were too difficult to roll because I used 1 cup of sugar, and 1 cup of chopped pecans. The end result has a consistency like a brownie. Definitely a keeper in my regular recipes!
I rate the Chinese Chew an I LOVED IT because I liked it when I tasted it and because it is the best dessert EVER!
Nice! Didn't have enough sugar, so added some honey, turned out great, maybe next time will only use honey, instead of sugar.
