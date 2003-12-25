Chinese Chews I

4.6
10 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Made in a shallow cookie pan and cut into squares then rolled and tossed in confectioner's sugar. Chewy and wonderful!

Recipe by Lesy

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Mix dry ingredients except confectioner's sugar. Add nuts and dates.

  • Then add eggs which have been lightly beaten. Mix well.

  • Press mixture into ungreased cookie sheet as thin as possible. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

  • Cut into 1 -2 inch squares while hot. Roll into balls as soon as the squares are cool enough to handle then roll in confectioner's sugar. Allow to cool completely before eating.

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 72.9g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 202.4mg. Full Nutrition
