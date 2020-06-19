South African Yellow Rice

This is a traditional South African recipe, which comes from the great culinary tradition of the Cape Malays -- originally brought in as slaves in the 17th century. It's easy and plain, but great with meats like venison, corned beef tongue or any meat with gravy. Also usually served with Bobotie: There is a good recipe by Caryn on this site.

By DEONI

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • In a saucepan, combine the rice, salt, turmeric, sugar, cinnamon, raisins, butter and water. Bring to a boil uncovered. When it comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low, cover and let it simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until rice is fluffy and water has been absorbed. Remove from the heat and fluff with a fork. Keep warm until serving time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
296 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 63.5g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 316.1mg. Full Nutrition
