South African Yellow Rice

This is a traditional South African recipe, which comes from the great culinary tradition of the Cape Malays -- originally brought in as slaves in the 17th century. It's easy and plain, but great with meats like venison, corned beef tongue or any meat with gravy. Also usually served with Bobotie: There is a good recipe by Caryn on this site.
Super Delicious! So glad I tried this recipe! I used Sucanat instead of sugar, in the same qty listed. I also used some vegetable broth for some of the water and added a handful of cashew nuts. Yum! This will be on our table again!
This dish was really sweet and I only used 2/3 of the sugar. I also served it with Bobotie which was also quite sweet so the combination was overpowering. Maybe it should have been 3 teaspoons instead of 3 tablespoons. Otherwise it was quite good with a lovely aroma.
I made this with a north African chicken dish, and it was good. After reading some other reviewers' comments that they found it somewhat sweet, I made 1 serving ahead of time, and based on that, decided to use only about a quarter of the amount of sugar called for. I also soaked the raisins for about an hour to plump them up a bit. Served the meal with a South African white wine.
I must admit I was a bit nervous about the raisins in rice but it was so delicious. I used brown sugar in place of white sugar and served it with African Curry Chicken. My kids thought it looked gross but was pleasantly surprised and couldn't get enough of it. EXCELLENT!
This was very good. My only complaint is that I don't think the turmeric dissolved well and some bites were a bit chalky. This might of been my fault, since I like my rice dry and only used 1.75 cups of water. It might of dissolved better in more water as the original recipe called for. Next time I will stir the spices in the water vigorously before adding the rice. My other changes was that I used only one tablespoon of sugar. Combined with the raisins, it gave the dish a hint of sweetness without being overally sugary.
I recently attended a dinner party at a colleague's house. He is from South Africa and made this dish and was excellent. Compared to his version, this was a bit sweeter, but pretty close. It was great mixed with the Bobotie from this site, as well. I did sub craisins, as I don't like raisins.
Its just to good to be true, well that was not the case. This soothing yellow colored rice went down my throat nice and smooth into my stomach. WE used a little less sugar which was mmmmmm goodies! thanks so much and i love african food! weeeeee
This was really good. I had a package of yellow rice and I wanted to try something new. I of course omitted the salt and turmeric because my packaged yellow rice already had spices in it. I made the yellow rice according to the package and tossed in the raisins, cinnamon, and sugar. I took the suggestion of others and only used 1 tablespoon of the sugar and it wasn’t too sweet to me at all.
A good side dish to bobotie. It is pretty sweet, so depending on who you're cooking for I would adjust the sugar. I've made it both ways (sugar as written & sugar decreased) and it's delicious. It's not an amazing-wow dish, but it's a nice compliment to bobtie. I also made a cumin-date sauce to go with it. So all and all, a pretty good geelrys recipe.
this rice is so easy and it tastes awesome! my whole family loved it! i will definatly be making this again very soon! i served it with Bobotie, and it was really great! i don't really like meat loaf but i loved the bobotie and rice together!! i highly recomend this recipe!
My fiancee and I did not care for this rice. I cut the sugar like suggested and sweetness was okay, what I did not like was the cinnamon flavor it was overpowering. My fiancee states "it was okay, but who wants to settle for okay."
I was skeptical but being we were celebrating Fluorescent Yellow Food Day and I dislike most yellow foods like bananas and eggs I went ahead and tried it. My family really enjoyed this rice. Since my guy will not eat raisens, I soaked them in hot water seperately and stirred them into individual portions on our plates. We made mustard wings for more yellow food and had yellow cake for dessert. It was a lot of fun.
We had this with some 'South African Boerwors' from Uli's at Pike Place Market. I thought it went well with the sausage, but was still a little too sweet. I'll definitely try this again, but will cut the sugar drastically. Thanks for the idea.
I thought this recipe was very good. I was a little skeptical as I don't usually care for sweet rice, but I was pleasantly surprised. I took it to a potluck African celebration. The bowl was empty at the end of the program. Always a good sign. :-)
This is really good, but it is too sweet. I'm going to try it again, but next time with less sugar because it was too sweet. Maybe with brown sugar? Half brown, half white? I served it with spicy beans and that helped to balance it.
My husband is South African and had high hopes for this dish. Unfortunately, it ended up being just OK. With both sugar adn raisins, this ended up being way too sweet. I will try another recipe next time.
Like many said the sugar can use a tone-down, but the basic recipe is very good and the color of the rice adds an additional interest to your entire menu. I liked the flavor, sort of tropical, good with entrees that have a fruit component, or if you wanted that contrast.
I made it ,years ago (had the SPICE COOKBOOK). Now I'm making it to take to my daughter's house for Christmas (this was alwas her favorite).....
Way too sweet. There was just a little too much of everything really. If I were to try it again (which is doubtful), I would skip the sugar and omit (or at least seriously decrease) the cinnamon. My husband and I each had a small portion. It tasted like dessert. I might like it better with ice cream...really.
