Annemarie's Lemon Bars

Annemarie is a German lady I met over 20 years ago, when we were living in Indiana. Talk about a good cook!

By Dawn

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 bars
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • To make crust: Mix together the butter, 1 1/3 cups flour and 1/4 cup sugar with a fork until crumbly. Press into an 8 inch square pan and bake for 20 minutes. Crust will look white. Do not brown!

  • Combine the eggs, 3/4 cup of sugar, 2 tablespoons flour, baking powder and lemon juice in a blender. Blend until well mixed. Pour over pre-baked crust.

  • Return to oven and bake an additional 20 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar. Let bars cool before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 38.5mg; sodium 57.5mg. Full Nutrition
