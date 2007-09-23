Annemarie's Lemon Bars

This recipe isn't too shabby, but it can use a LOT of tweaking. To start off with, in an 8x8 pan, the amount of ingredients listed for the crust is way too much. I used just over half of what I made and it covered the pan very nicely and puffed up to a nice sized crust. Then there's the filling. The filling is okay as written, but definitely can be better. Bump up the servings to 24 or 30 and you'll have enough to be able to call this a bar. Then you want to also add the zest of one lemon to really get a true lemon flavor. The juice alone isn't good enough. And if you don't like it super sweet, cut down on the sugar. I gave it 3 stars only because it's a decent starting point.