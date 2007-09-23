Annemarie's Lemon Bars
Annemarie is a German lady I met over 20 years ago, when we were living in Indiana. Talk about a good cook!
These are wonderful lemon bars! After reading some reviews about too little lemon filling, I made a couple adjustments. I kept the crust the same but pressed it into a 9x9 pan and baked for 10 minutes. Then I increased the lemon filling to 1 1/2 times the amount in the recipe. This gave me the perfect ratio of crust and filling! Perfect balance of sweet and tart.Read More
While these did turn out okay, it's definitely not was I was looking for. It makes a really thin bar, I wanted something thicker. It tastes fine, but I will never make again, or if I do, I will triple the filling. THOROUGLY DISAPPOINTED!Read More
I've been making these for about 6 years from this recipe. They are so delicious. I always make four batches. I use two batches in a 9 x 12 pan and they are just right. Everyone requests them and they get eaten up fast.
Even my boyfriend who doesn't like sweets kept raving about this one. I did have to add about an extra tablespoon of butter into the crust. Also, when I was looking over the recipe it didn't look like there would be enough filling so I changed the serving size to 24 (original recipe makes 16). So - leave the crust measurements the same and multiply the filling measurements by 1.5.
These were and are wonderful! I'm actually eating one right now as I type this! I have made these Lemon Bars a few times now and love the outcome...I'm completely addicted! lol I did change a few things to make it more to my liking. For instance, I baked the shortbread like crust for 15 mins instead of the 20 the recipe called for. I also added WAY more lemon juice...about 1/4 cup actually. :) My husband and I decided that we wanted more lemon taste. Thanks for a GREAT recipe that I will make all the time! :)
These were fantastic! I had several lemon bar recipes to try, and I chose these specifically because some reviewers said there was not enough filling. I like more crust than filling (I must be the only one!), but no one else complained that there was not enough filling. The crust was nice and thick, and had a great shortbread taste. The filling is not too sweet, and had a perfect amount of lemon flavor. I will make these again.
I have been baking for many years, and this is the BEST lemon bar recipe I have ever come across. I would suggest cooking the crust for five minutes less than the recipe says.
I made this for a bake sale, and they were snapped up! Delicious taste! I cut the sugar in half and added some more lemon juice since I have a "sour" tooth. Overall, mouth-watering.
I made this recipe, but found there was not enough filling. The filling did not have enough lemon flavor as well. Although, they did come out tasting okay. Next time if I make them I will double the filling and add more lemon.
I followed the recipe and it was amazing! Its a new favorite!
These lemon bars were wonderful! Actually, just finished one! My husband who is not a big lemon bar fan loved them as well! I did double the filling and added more lemon juice and a splash of lemon extact to give it more zing and color! I did enjoy these very much, they turned out extreamy buttery and moist! By far the best recipe out of many! Thank you.
If you like more zing - add a bit more lemon juice - we thought they were good - just a little bland
This one is great, because it doesn't require powdered sugar! I added the zest of the 2 lemons that I used, put half in the crust, half in the filling, and also added 1 tsp. vanilla to the crust. Oh, and a dash of salt to both crust and filling. Doubled the recipe and used a 12x9 pan. Really, really yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
I JUST made these! and they are delicious. The crust DOES taste like shortbread cookie but It works! Here are my add ins... For the CRUST: I added lemon zest of one lemon, 1 tsp of vanilla and a pinch of salt. Also, because the reviews cautioned about too much crust for the filling I did not use the eniter thing, instead I used the remainder as a topping (like crumb topping) Baked that for ONLY 15 minutes though. FILLING: I added 6 Tbsp. of lemon juice and lemon zest of one lemon (could have done two). added the filling to the crust and baked for an additional 20 minutes. AND because i read there was an issue with the filling not setting, after the 20 minutes bake time I turned off the oven left the door open and let it cool in the oven. Other than that it was a DELICIOUS bar : )
I juiced 1/2 of a large lemon and added 1/2 tsp. lemon extract and some zest from the lemon peel. I think you need to make sure you use an 8" not a 9" square pan and be sure to lightly oil the pan.
Yum... Try substituting lemons for raspberries, and sprinkle with chocolate shavings.
I have never made any lemon bars before, but I'm glad I tried these. After reading others' reviews, I took off 5 minutes of bake time for the crust and doubled the filling amounts. After having a bit of an issue getting the filling to set (I had to cook it a bit longer than instructed due to, I think, the extra filling), I was able to enjoy this delightfully sweet, yet tart dessert. It was a hit at our Cinco de Mayo party--a great way to curb the "burn" off all the spices! I will be making this again.
My daughter, son, and I thought it needed a little more lemon filling. It seemed mostly crust.
I love the flavor of this bar, it is very lemon-y and the crust is just perfect. These do not last long around our house. I wanted to say that I add the zest of 1/2 a lemon to this recipe.
These turned out great. I made a few changes as I didn't have lemon, only lime. I also doubled the filling because when I poured the first batch over the crust, it just wasn't enough. Had to bake it a little longer but it worked out good.
A great recipe! I doubled the amount of lemon juice, and added an extra egg. Also, I reduced the baking time for the crust by 5 min, following other user's suggestions.
Been making these for years...they're out of this world.
Awesome! Easy! Don't change a thing! The first batch I made I took others advise and double the filling. Too much. Second time, didn't change anything. Perfect! actually the crust was better too!
Made them for a party and they were a big hit. Everyone wanted the recipe and I was glad I had made enough of them.
I made 3 different lelmon bar recipes and these were not the winner. I thought they would be better but I found the crust too thick and none of the powdered sugar would stick. The top layer seemed to be crunchy like creme brulee which I liked but it kind of seemed out of place. They were chewy in a way I didn't care for. My family's favorite recipe ended up being The Best Lemon Bars by Patty Schenck.
Great tasting lemon bar, but the top was not as gooey as I wanted. Definitely recommend making at least 1.5 times the filling, and adding more lemon then required
Excellent!!! I've never been a fan of lemon bars but I really like these! They have a nice clean flavor. In addition, they're so EASY to make! I'll definitely make these again!
I have made lemon bars many times before and decided to try a new one for fun! You should Believe the other reviewers when they this is mediocre. It has the thinnest layer of lemon. I would not waste my time making it again.
Used extra lemon because I like lemon. Perfect amount of filling. No other changes needed
I made these with limes since I didn't have lemons and the flavor was fantastic.
This is wonderful, made them twice already and everyone loved them. I did double the filling, it was delicious
Wonderful lemon bars. I took the advice of a few others and added lemon zest and more lemon juice. LOVED THEM! I have never made lemon bars before (from scratch)and found this recipe simple and quick to make. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe isn't too shabby, but it can use a LOT of tweaking. To start off with, in an 8x8 pan, the amount of ingredients listed for the crust is way too much. I used just over half of what I made and it covered the pan very nicely and puffed up to a nice sized crust. Then there's the filling. The filling is okay as written, but definitely can be better. Bump up the servings to 24 or 30 and you'll have enough to be able to call this a bar. Then you want to also add the zest of one lemon to really get a true lemon flavor. The juice alone isn't good enough. And if you don't like it super sweet, cut down on the sugar. I gave it 3 stars only because it's a decent starting point.
I loved these lemon bars they were so yummy. I am 16 years of age and i made them so there is hope for all you lot who wants to give them ago lol!!! PS: Instead of using icing sugar for decoration use coconunt its so much better.
Everybody's raving about the lemon bars. I cut them up really small and advertise them as lemon bar bites!
These Lemon Bars are wonderful, everyone loved them especially me...
this is the one and only lemon bar recipe i've ever used and it is the best!!! so many people--kids AND adults--have complimented them. they have a unique texture and they're VERY easy to make! also, its a *german* recipe=yummy
These are the best lemon bars ever!! I did add little more sugar and lemon juice.I also substituted lime juice for lemon YUM!!!!
i started making these and i got a little worried about the amount of lemon topping it made. it seemed like very little. but that doesn't matter because it is so easy to make. it tastes very good!
These were very good! There's no need to buy boxed lemon bars anymore. I will definitely use this recipe again! Because I like it thicker on top, I think I would cut the crust in half [or double the filling]; but other than that, the flavor is perfect.
These were very good; I LOVED the crust! The filling was great, but could have used a little more tartness. I also doubled the filling.
yum, yum! I have high standards when it comes to lemon bars, and these definitely surpassed the benchmark. I added just a touch more lemon juice after reading other reviews. I found that the crust to lemon filling ratio was 1:1. Perfect.
These were GREAT! Everyone loved em at our cookout/party/gathering. I did increase the amount of filling by half after reading some reviews saying the filling to crust ratio wasn't right. Seemed to come out perfect!
Very yummy! I used half butter and half shortening as per someones suggestion and the crust came out light and fluffy. I also substituted 1 tbsp lemon juice for 1 tbsp orange juice because I ran out of lemon but you can't even tell. They are so incredibly easy to make, too! I'm definately printing it and adding it to my recipe book. Thank you.
this is such a easy and yummy recipe! i double the filling bc lik the other reviewer it didnt seem like it was enough, it came out so great. We had to give half it away because we knew we would finish the whole thing in one sitting.
Absolutely love this recipe and recommend it all the time. I've been making this for a couple of years now, after having found it here quite some time ago. I'm just now getting around to giving it a rave review. This is the recipe that made me a fan of lemon bars. Most others pale in comparison in my opinion! After reading all the other reviews, I would also add that you MUST use fresh squeezed lemon juice. Using the bottled lemon juice is not worth the effort and not lemony at all. Also, be sure to not overbake the crust or it will be overly crumbly and dry. Otherwise this recipe is perfect! I'm surprised at some of the negative reviews??
Very bland! Not enough lemon taste. I would not make these again!
this is good but I did double the topping and add 2 table spoons extra of lemon juice.
dry and not tart at all. 'must've done something wrong.
I made this two nights ago. It is wonderful! My husband and I really loved it! Definitely a great recipe for those who like lemon. It is very easy to make as well! The only thing I would consider changing is doubling the topping. It is that good! I will be making this one often!
The shortbread crust was an immdediate favorite. On the second batch I added a tsp. of lemon extract to increase the lemon flavor. A great recipe over all.
This dessert is AWESOME!!!! I made this for our friend's 4th of July party for something different and it was a BIG HIT!!! Everyone loved it including my hubby. I left the recipe as is except I made a double batch & added 2 more TBS of lemon juice. This is a star recipe thank you for the share!
Made these for a BBQ party and people went crazy over them!
Yum! Very easy to make, and I am a terrible baker! Everyone loved them!
These are so yummy. Only trouble I had with them was getting them out the pan, they stuck to it. I put the pan in the freezer for 30 minutes, and was then able to get them out a little easier. Next time I will grease the pan :)
very yummy (and not too sweet)lemon bars and really easy to make. who knew lemon filling from scratch would be so easy! My only word of caution is to watch everything closely, in my oven the bottom took barely 10 minutes (burnt the first one) and the top about the same.
Pretty good. Not the best I've had but nothing wrong with them.
I must have made this wrong because I found this to have a bizarre egg flavor. I used artificial eggs - but I use them for everything with no issues. It also tasted very much of flour as well. Not sure what went wrong. Not happy.
I just made these the other night for the first time and don't get me wrong they were delicious but not lemony enough for me I think next time I'll add a little bit of lemon zest.
The best.
This recipe is a great base recipe for lemon squares! I had never made them before this, but I've eaten a lot, and the version I came up with was my favorite!! For the curd, I changed it to 3 eggs, 1 cup of white sugar , 3 tbsp of flour, 1/4 tsp of baking powder, 6 tbsp of lemon juice and I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon. All in all, I could have used a little less of the crust (in an 8.4 x 8.4 glass cooking dish, cause I don't have a square pan), but everything was still so delicious. They're delicate and divine!
These are so incredibly easy and yummy. We tested our new toaster/convection oven with these and are on our second batch. I do double the lemon mixture and add a tsp of vanilla to the lemon mixture. The crust is better than box lemon bar crust. I am taking the crust recipe and try with a pecan pie recipe to make a pecan bar recipe. This was the greatest I'm sorry gift. My hubby loves me again. Thank you for something so tasty and easy.
Wonderful recipe! I added 1/4 cup of lemon juice and baked the crust for 15 minutes like some others suggested. I will make these often! Thanks for sharing :)
This is a really good recipe with one exception. I always double the filling and cook an additional 10 minutes. I like that the crust isn't too heavy. Most of the recipes call for more sugar and butter, but in my opinion that makes the bars a shortbread cookie with lemon topping.
Loved these. Very easy to make and taste wonderful. I used 4tbsp of lemon juice and just over 3/4c of sugar.
I used the zezt of 2 lemons in the filling to make the lemon flavor really stand out. Also helps if you want them to be a little less sweet.
After reading this recipe, I made it at home and my mum who doesn't eat many desserts just absolutely loved this recipe.
Delicious!! and so easy to whip up! I did accidently overbake slightly but still turned out. Thanks for the recipe!
Delicious!!! I did a couple of things differently because I LOOOOOVE lemon and wanted to make the most of the lemons I was using. * I infused the sugar with the zest of the lemon by rubbing the zest and sugar together with my fingers. I did this in the crust AND in the filling. Fabulously lemon-y! * I also pressed the crust into a 8x11 dish to get more bars. * I did 1 1/2 of the filling recipe and it was great!
Made these for a bake sale last night. They are excellent! I doubled the recipe and used a 9x13 pan, so it made a little thicker bar. It was perfect. My husband wants to know when I'm going to make them for us! Also, I saw other reviews that said they were bland. I'm surprised to see that. The balance between lemon and sweet was wonderful and flavorful.
I have made this recipe five times in the last month. I bake the crust for 15 minutes instead of 20. I also add a dash of almond extract to the crust. These are very good bars, I just like the crust a certain way and 20 minutes makes the crust too hard IMO. I make the filling as written.
I love lemon bars but have never found that one perfect recipe. Well, I think I may have found it. The only thing I didn't care for was that the crust was too thick. But unlike others, I used all butter in the crust and it was great, just too much of it. I'll cut the crust ingredients by 1/4 and reduce baking time. However, I loved the lemon topping (added zest) and will definitely be making these again!
I am sixteen years old and I can be quite a disaster in the kitchen when it's my first time with a recipe. So the fact that I managed to make it within an hour is quite an accomplishment within itself. An EXTREMELY easy recipe. Very easy to make. I only baked the crust for about 15 minutes. And I actually used about one third less of the amount of ingredients specified for the crust because it provided better balance that way. It looked really appetizing! Tasted heavenly. A little sweet, so next time, I will definitely try using coconut instead of icing sugar as another user has recommended.
This was really good. I made the filling part for 24 servings and left the crust at 16 servings. I forgot to adjust the cooking time though, and the result was sort of like a lemon filled doughnut. My boyfriend really liked them.
This is the perfect lemon bar! They are easy to make and fly off the plate. I am about to make them for Easter dessert tomorrow!
I used to make a version of this years ago, though this one calls for less sugar in the curd. The only change I made to the recipe was 4 tablespoons of lemon juice instead of what was called for. The lemon kick is really still more of a tap, next time I will change it to 5, maybe 6 instead. But still a wonderful recipe. It's like spring time in the winter, Hooray! Used a full 5 tablespoons of lemon this time and it was Lemon Extreme. still tastes wonderful!
The crust was in for 15 minutes, per other comments. I also doubled the filling, but added a full 1/2c of lemon juice. I like it sour. Additionally, I used an 11x7 glass baking dish and these came out perfectly! By far the best lemon bars I've ever had. They're usually way too sweet and not very lemony, but these were excellent. Although I altered the recipe to my liking, this recipe was a great starting point and worthy of 5 stars.
This recipe is really great--I've used it twice. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly. My only problem with the bars was that they fell apart. The crust wasn't sturdy enough for the heavy filling on top. The second time, I made the crust wetter so that it baked into a firmer crust, but the filling on top was too wet. If I do it again, I will make the filling stiffer.
Made these as one of my Easter desserts this year. My guests and family absolutely loved them! I prefer freshly squeezed lemon juice and only added lemon concentrate because I doubled the recipe to a 9x13 pan and didn't have enough fresh lemon. The only tiny negative for me was a bit of a "floury" flavor in the lemon filling. But the buttery sweet shortbread crust is the star! Will definitely make again.
This was a great recipe, easy and quick! It's also easy to make adapations to it. I made lime and orange bar variations just by substatuting the juice!
this is flavorful, but as with other reviews, there is tooooo little filling. Next time I will triple the filling ingredients.
After trying several Lemon Bars recipes I have finally found one that takes less time and easy to bake! These came out perfect! The only thing I did was, after reading some of the other reviews I doubled filling ingredients to 24, but kept the crust ingredients the same. I also used an 8x11 dish because the crust would have been to thin for a 9x11. I did add more butter to the crust, just like an extra tbsp of butter. I listened to what everyone said about baking the crust only for 15 minutes rather than 20 and the crust was perfect! I suggest if you want to use a 9x11 pan double your crust ingredients as well. It was perfect! This is the best Lemon bar Recipe I have found! So simple!
I don't think I've ever given a recipe 1 star but I did not care for these at all! I added some extra lemon juice like a reviewer suggested but it didn't help. This came out very dense and bland, almost like a weird cookie - it wasn't my idea of a lemon bar. Way too much crust.
These bars are great my boss [friend}was bugging for lemon bars really didn't have a recipe for them so read the reviews and seemed to be good so tried them the only thing is my oven bakes a little hotter than most so have to cut cooking time next time but very good otherwise I needed to try them so sliced a piece right away very good will make these again
"A pretty solid lemon bar," per my boyfriend. These were indeed lemony. I used an 8x10 pan (all I had) with the same baking times, same crust, and 1 1/2 times the topping (per other reviewers). Chill in the fridge before topping with powdered sugar, then wait until they are completely cold before eating. Sooo gooood...
A very nice slice - very sweet, though !!
i love these lemon bars. my sister has never tried them until i cooked them, she said they were great. one problem, i greased the pan, but they were hard to get out and after a couple of days, they got very hard, and you had to heat them up first THEN try to take them out. no problem besides that. I would reccomend this to anyone with kids.
I didn't change anything. I made them in the 8x8 pan. The only problem was they were gone to fast!
I am not going to try anyother lemon bars recipe becoz this is the best. thank u so much for sharing this recipe with us. naimah
So incredibly simple and delicious! Yum!
I really liked these a lot! The shortbread base is amazing. I will be making these again for my family reunion this weekend and plan on making the lemon layer using 1.5x of the given ingredients and will add some lemon zest for extra lemon flavor. Edit: I made these again and used 1.5x of the ingredients for just the filling portion. I used both the zest and the juice of two lemons (the juice was over 1/3 cup.) These turned out WONDERFULLY! If you love lemon like my family and I do, then this is definitely the way to go!
my first time making lemon bars, I'm so glad i used this recipe. It turned out delicious, I did what most of the reviews said: made 1.5 the amount of filling and baked the crust for 10-15 minutes, however when i baked the whole thing I left it for more than 20 minutes since it was undercooked. wonderful recipe, i highly recommend!!
Well I honestly don't know how to rate this recipe! I have made it twice and it came out COMPLETELY different! Yesterday I made it stat with the recipe and the base was thick and crumbly (I used real butter) and the topping was paper thin and dry and not very flavorsome (Used bottled lemon) Today I cut back on the flour for the base and DOUBLED the topping and used fresh lemon and it is WAYYYYYYY softer. I just wish i knew how it was supposed to be???? Both tasted fine actually but both very different. Not sure if I will make them again but I sure am curious as to HOW they are supposed to be???
This recipe was my first attempt at making lemon bars. The recipe was easy to follow and the results were delicious. The crust was light and buttery while the filling had a subtle tart taste that was just right. I will make these bars again.
This is my go to recipe for Lemon Bars. They are quick to make and the perfect combination of sweet and tart. Let them cool and cut with a knife dipped in cold water for a clean cut. Can't wait to make them again!
Hi, I am Sybille from Berlin, Germany, and I just had to try these. They truly are delicious. I use less sugar and love them. Regards to Annemarie :-)
Awesome! Deserves more than 5 stars!
Made these for easter. I only changed the recipe by adding a little lemon zest. It had rave reviews at both family parties. The crust was kind of thick but I'm not sure if that is normal for lemon bars. I will make again because it was so super easy.