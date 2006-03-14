Trillionaire Cookies
Because they're rich!
These cookies definitely grew on me. I halved the recipe & it made about 25 cookies. I didn't like how long it took to make these. And, I tried to be very careful to not make a mess. They are very tasty though, with the salt from the crackers & the pecans mixed with the sweet choclate & caramel---yum! I'll probably make these only when I want something kind of special, for a party, good finger food--but kind of sticky around the edges.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong. The caramel sauce I used (made for ice cream) seemed overly sweet. There seemed to be too many pecans also, but that is just my preference. The worst problem was that after a day the ritz crackers took up moisture from the caramel sauce (which never hardened and was always gooey), so they were no longer nice and crisp. My friend made these a few years ago and I thought they were great. She must have used different ingredients!Read More
These cookies taste great...but I had to make a few revisions. The carametl never seemed to set all the way and when I tried to use the tongs to dip the crackers in the chocolate, it was a big mess! Instead, what I did was just spoon the chocolate over the caramel on the top. I think it worked out perfect that way because then the chocolate hardened over the caramel. No more messy caramel! I think it was a lot easier and less messy than using tongs! Everyone loved these!
I am part of a cookie exchange each Christmas season and I made these in 1999. They were a huge success!
I made these a while ago and am just late to review them...they were great! Salty, sweet, chewy and crunchy all at the same time!!
This recipe is easy and the cookie is great. Has just enough saltiness as to not be too sweet. Instead of using tongs to dip the cookies, I just picked them up as they were cook enough to handle. Drizziling a little bit over the top would help with the "stickiness" of the pecan carmel. But, all in all they were a huge success and will remain on my favorite list.
