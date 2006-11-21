Easy Sugar Cookies

1 of 8258

Rating: 3 stars I would like to spare some people the trouble of figuring out why these cookies didn't come out right. I read some reviews before I started and some people mentioned that there cookies were hard and the batter was crumbly. I can tell you why. MAKE SURE THE BUTTER IS COMPLETELY SOFTENED. I made 2 batches of cookies for a bake sale. When I started I thought my butter was soft (and it was). The mix became hard and brittle. The cookies after they cooled were hard. I was disappointed but had to make another batch as I promised. When I made the second batch the butter had been sitting the whole time and was super soft. The texture of that batter was completely different and those cookies were soft even after they had cooled. THE TRICK IS THE BUTTER. Don't start until it's like mush. My son tasted the first batch and said I don't like them. I had him taste the second batch and he thought those were good. I used two teaspoons of vanilla instead of one to give it a little more flavor. Also, you really only need about a teaspoon of batter for each cookie...they really expand while baking. Another reviewer mentioned that the secret to great sugar cookies is to use margarine which I did. Hope this helps some of you from making the same mistake I did! This is a good recipe however I gave it three stars because I realize I don't really care for sugar cookies..too plain for my taste. Helpful (12778)

Rating: 5 stars YUM...the easiest and the best-tasting sugar cookie recipe i've tried. I like the fact that you don't have to refrigerate the dough for hours before actually baking. Because of that, you can't cut them into shapes. But if you're happy with just round cookies, then this is the recipe for you. ALSO, if you like soft cookies, make sure you take them out in 8 minutes, even though they won't be a golden brown. Ten minutes and they turn crunchy after they've cooled. Make them tonight - they're SO easy and most everyone should have the ingredients in their pantry. Helpful (4100)

Rating: 5 stars I know this will sound melodramatic, but I've been looking for a good sugar cookie recipe my whole life. I had accepted the fact that I would never find it when I tried this recipe. The cookies baked up crispy and buttery, just the right amount of sweetness, chewy for days. Just writing this review makes me want to go to the kitchen and bake up another batch! I make cookies for other people every year, and wanted something different for myself, and thought that I'd just give it a try. I will use this recipe forever and pass it down to my kids... grandkids... you get the picture! :-) Helpful (2767)

Rating: 5 stars great cookies! soft and velvety dough, which is especially easy to work with if you chill it for an hour or two before shaping into balls. but be sure to place them apart because they spread a lot. the result is a delicious buttery cookie, crispy on the outside and chewy within. very yummy! i pressed a little chocolate heart into each cookie when they are still hot from the oven, very pretty too. don't look any further for the perfect sugar cookie! Helpful (881)

Rating: 5 stars I wish I could give these cookies a 10! I absolutely love these and made over 12 dozen over the holidays. I had to make so many because they all disappeared faster than I could bake them. I would strictly follow the 8-minute baking rule with these as long as they're about the size of a tablespoon. Just be careful not to make them too big. I used a cookie dough scooper making sure it wasn't overstuffed. They may seem too soft to be done, but when they dry, they're so chewy and yummy! I also rolled them in sugar before baking. Delicious!! Helpful (561)

Rating: 5 stars Just like the other reviews said, these cookies were perfect! Not too sweet, not too plain. I do suggest adding a little extra vanilla-I thought it needed a deeper flavor. For kids, they were perfect with icing. Don't cook them too long! If it seems they need another 2 min.,go ahead and take them out. They will firm up once out of the oven. I WILL be making this again! Helpful (502)

Rating: 5 stars OH MY GOSH!! This is WONDERFUL a recipe!!! I tried it because I saw the review from a lady who had been seaching for the perfect sugar cookie recipe, because I have been, too. AND THIS IS IT!! I just made a batch, and it was soooooo easy and good, I can't believe it! I scooped them out with a little cookie scoop I have, dipped them in green and red colored sugar, and presto--instant Christmas cookies for my get together tonight! I love it! Thank you, Stephanie, thank you thank you! Helpful (355)

Rating: 4 stars We used this recipe to make a huge pan cookie to layer it with fruit and a cream cheese frosting to make a cookie pastry. Everyone kept commenting that this was much better than other suger cookie recipes we have used in the past. The pastry was completely devoured in a few minutes. It was nice and soft with just enough crunch to hold it together. Yum Yum! Helpful (327)