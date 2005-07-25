Peanut Butter Cornflake Crunch Bars
This is a very simple peanut butter cornflake bar cookie that's easy to make and kids love! Sort of like peanut butter Rice Krispie treats, except made with cornflakes.
This is a very simple peanut butter cornflake bar cookie that's easy to make and kids love! Sort of like peanut butter Rice Krispie treats, except made with cornflakes.
This recipe will teach me once and for all to make sure I read everyone's reviews before starting to cook!! I made these into drop cookies and followed the recipe exactly. They were quite good, but as other reveiwers suggested, the amount of corn flakes does need to be reduced significantly. So this time around, my cookies are a bit dry, but next time I will reduce the corn flakes to 8 cups.Read More
This recipe reaches perfection with a package of chocolate chips poured over the warm bars and then spread with a knife after they soften. Also, for gooier bars I recommend increasing the corn syrup and peanut butter by 1/4 cup.Read More
This recipe will teach me once and for all to make sure I read everyone's reviews before starting to cook!! I made these into drop cookies and followed the recipe exactly. They were quite good, but as other reveiwers suggested, the amount of corn flakes does need to be reduced significantly. So this time around, my cookies are a bit dry, but next time I will reduce the corn flakes to 8 cups.
I grew up on this recipe! They used to serve this to me at my public elementary school cafeteria.
I have made this recipe for a long time by dropping it from a spoon in clusters! In order to add more crunch to it, I use Frosted Flakes instead of plain ole' cornflakes. Yummy.
Wow! Other people actually have heard of this! ;) I have been making this since I was a kid, but we call it "Cornflake Stuff". I had a 'retro' moment this week and have made it 4 times. It's so easy and so good. Your recipe is like mine, only I use the microwave, 3 minutes or until bubbling is perfect. I just spread it out on wax paper so it's big and gooey. Crunchy peanut butter works great if you're a peanut lover.
This recipe is exactly like the ones I used to eat in our middle school cafeteria (bought for a dime apiece). Based on other reviews, I doubled all ingredients except the cornflakes, and they turned out perfectly. I used a large plastic bowl for mixing, and just tossed the flakes with the syrup using 2 wooden spoons. Easy breezy!
If your kids are anything like mine they eat cereal until there's 1/4 a bag left then on to a new flavor. What I do is throw all these 1/4 bags into the bowl add some oatmeal and fruit & nut trailmix enough to equal about 10 cups. After everything is set, I cut these up into bars and wrap them individually in plastic wrap. I store them in the fridge & have home made "granola/cereal" bars for snacks. My teens & husband LOVE them!
Great! I use 8 cups instead of 10, less dry!
This recipe was awesome! My kids love them. I have made these several times now, and my kids always want more. I must say however that 10 cups of the corn flakes is too much. I only use about 7 cups. I also melt milk chocolate chips and spread it on the top, it is much more tasty. Thanks
This candy was served as a dessert when I was in elementary school. The one I have is a little different. It's 1 cup of light corn syrup, 1/2 cup of granulated sugar, 5 cups of finely crushed cornflakes and 3/4 cup of peanut butter. You bring the syrup and sugar to a boil for exactly 1 minute, remove from heat, stir in the peanut butter then the cereal. Spread into a greased 8X8 inch pan. Candy should be chewy, slightly firmer than caramel and not hard. It's delicious!
I love the taste of these and I do it with different types of cereal all the time. I add a little more peanut butter though because of preference.
This is my husband's favorite quick treat that my 14yo daughter enjoys making. We crust cornflakes and it measures around 8 cups and drop them in generous tablespoons. On the run, hubby considers them a good breakfast!
My recipe is similar except it calls for 1 stick of butter added to the the sugar and syrup mixture and cooking for 2 minutes. You begin timing the 2 minutes after it is at a full rolling boil. I think you have to cook it longer because of the butter. I've never had it fail to come out as a perfect combination of chewy and crunchy. Great recipe, but highly addictive. It is hard to stop eating!
This recipe reaches perfection with a package of chocolate chips poured over the warm bars and then spread with a knife after they soften. Also, for gooier bars I recommend increasing the corn syrup and peanut butter by 1/4 cup.
When I was a little girl my mother would make these cookies for my lunch. My friends thought the cookies looked sick and would make fun of me for eating them. One day I decided to give them a taste of my cookie and from that time on they would beg me for another bite.
I grew up on this recipe and couldn't find my mother's. So happy to find it on here! I made it exactly as written. The cornflakes may look dry at first but as long as you mixed it well they should taste fine. I wouldn't recommend lowering the amt of cornflakes, then it would be too gooey. Great snack for a night you have a craving! So esay to make!
My family loves this recipe. My husband is an avid peanut butter lover, so I always add at LEAST a 1/2 cup more peanut butter than the recipe calls for. I personally prefer crunchy pb in this, but hubby doesn't like the texture of the peanuts so I almost always do this recipe with smooth pb. I doubled the recipe (only did 16 cups of cornflakes, breaking them down with my hands while they were in the bowl), and substituted half of the corn syrup with honey (1 cup corn syrup, 1 cup honey). I cut down on the sugar, only adding 1 1/2 cups instead of a full 2 cups because of the sweetness of the honey. Did about 3 cups of pb this time around. SUPERB! I've made this a few times, and this was by far the best I've ever done it.
I make a pan of these every week to go in the kids' lunch boxes. They love them & the other kids beg for a bite. Literally! Too funny! Here's how I like to do it: First off, use just about any kind of left over odds & ends cereal you may have languishing in the pantry, as long as it'd taste good with peanut butter. I'd think Trix, or any other fruity cereal would be a no-no, but any flavor Cheerio (banana is awesome), chocolate cereal, Kix, Chex etc work great. Shoot, I've even snuck in a handful of crunchy chow mein noodles here and there without issue & it was all good. Lol. Just mix it all up. About 6 cups worth of whatever you've got plus 4 cups cornflakes, or even Honey Bunches of Oats etc. I've never tried without some type of flakes added for the end texture, but it may even work without them. I add about 1/3 cup of ground flax seed to the dry cereal ( you can add wheat germ too), & I change the white sugar to brown, using 1/2 a cup ( just curb the sugar a little, not due to taste - a full cup is fine ). Use 1 cup creamy p.b., then add an extra 1/4 cup of crunchy p.b. because my kids like the extra nuttiness. Press down HARD into a lightly sprayed 13x9 by laying a piece of saran or wax paper over the top & mashing it. I enlist my hubby for this. Pack it in pretty tight, especially in the corners, or it won't stay in squares when you cut it! You can sprinkle a handful of mini chocolate chips or Reese's pieces over the top to make it extra special. ;-)
Have made this recipe 2x, earlier today it was a huge disaster, very dry and I ended up throwing the whole batch in the trash. I really dislike wasting ingredients but I dislike even more not getting something simple to work out for me so I gave it another try. Apparently the key was to not let the syrup mix heat too long. Worked like a charm the 2nd time around. But I did reduce the flakes (both times) to 7-8 cups after reading all the reviews. Glad I gave it a second chance.
This recipe has been around for at least 40 years. My Mom made these for our lunches when I was a teenager and I made them for my kids. YES reduce cereal to 8 cups and you can use any combo of dry plain cereal. I have subbed with "O's" Rice Crispies etc. as part of the mix for the 8 cups. You can also use honey as a switch from corn syrup. Enjoyed this variation a .
This rates a 5+ for being something so good but easy to mix up. Adults love them too...a hit at cookouts. I do change the recipe slightly by using only 8 cups of corn flakes. I cut back on the white sugar to about 3/4 cup and boil the sugar/syrup mixture for a minute before adding the pnut butter. Also add 1/2 tsp vanilla. I mix semi-sweet chocolate chips and a little milk to make a glaze to drizzle on top of the warm bars.
Mmmmm.... so good! These are just like the ones my mom made for me as a kid! I only used seven cups of cornflakes and they turned out perfectly! I can't wait to make them again!
I halved this recipe (except for the peanut butter) and they were great! I kept the peanut butter the same per personal taste.
My grandma made these all the time when I was little and would form them into haystacks and call them "Witch's Haystacks" :) She still makes me them now and again for treats around birthdays/holidays, but now I can make 'em myself! I, after reading the reviews, made sure to put only 7 cups of cornflakes in -- worked perfectly!
I've made this recipe for years, but DEFINITELY half the corn flakes or double other ingredients. I make "spoon cookies" instead of spreading into a pan.
excellent classic recipe...same as my grandmother's. :)
These were good. I did alter the recipe based on the other reviews and I received good feedback. And I added chocolate on top. The next day, they were soggy, though. Oh well. Still good.
I doubled the corn syrup,sugar and peanut butter, and it turned out perfect. a friend of mine's mom made these one time and i loved them. but didnt know how to make them. delicious.
Very, very good! I mixed in toasted, lightly salted peanuts. They were a major hit! Oh, and as others have said: DEFINITELY half the cornflakes!
yummy! I melted choc chips and poured over it :)
my husband begged me to make this as this was something he had everyday as a child...i followed the recipe exactly, however only used 7 cups of cornflakes..it wasn't as thick as my hubby remembered so next time i will increase the ingredients to make a full, thick 9x13pan...yummy!
These get good reviews with a few changes. Reduce corn flakes significantly, down to 4 or 5 cups. Instead of pressing into a pan, form into balls by dropping teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper and let cool.
This is a great recipe, except my memories of this bar from the middle school cafeteria has a chocolate topping. I use 6 cups of Special K cereal instead of corn flakes (its rice cereal, so the consistency is more like rice crispy treats). After pressing into a pan, melt 1 cup chocolate chips and 1 cup butterscotch chips and spread on top! Very addictive!
Just like I remember as a kid! I followed some reviews and uses 8 cups of cereal to make it less dry. Perfect.
We make these regularly around our house. They are pretty sweet so they go in the kids lunches as their treat. I used gluten free organic honeyed corn flakes and sometime sub agave syrup or honey for the corn syrup. Easy, fast, and more protein than a rice crispy treat.
Unfortunately, I did listen to the reviewers. I doubled everything but the cornflakes. It was just way too much sweet. It was like one big sugary brick. I will opt to do it exactly like the recipe next time hoping to keep more of the cereal shape and flavor!!!
Grew up with these bars. They are awesome. I melted some chocolate chips and spread on top. makes them even better
Delicious, easy-to-make peanut butter bars.
This was just like we used to get in elementary school. It was and still is a great little treat. Easy to make and great flavor too. This had too much cereal for the sugar/pb mix so the next time I will cut back to 8 cups of cereal instead. I've only ever made or had these as a drop cookie, so the bar concept was new and faster, but I like the clusters better.
Great dessert or snack! I've made it few times and instead of cornflakes I've always used a mix, often of crushed Shreddies cereal, popcorn (plain), a few chocolate chips and a little bit of Almond Crunch cereal (flakes + granola and some almonds). The popcorn gives it a reall nice texture.
Exactly the recipe I was looking for! I just finished making some and as a variation, put some chocolate chips in the bottom of pan before spreading the peanut butter/corn flake mix onto it. The heat melts the chips and they fuse onto the bars. Yum, chocolate and peanut butter. I learned to make these in a high school cooking class and loved them. All I could remember after all these years was 1 cup of peanut butter and 1 cup corn syrup. I thought it was for 5 cups of corn flakes...and 1/2 cup sugar...so glad I found this recipe!
Awesome snack but I only use 6 cups of cornflakes.
Very easy and delicious. Definately use 1/2 the cornflakes.
Good and easy, but the corn flakes don't have the crunch of rice crispies. I added some leftover chocolate frosting to the top though and it was great.
very good but I didn't get very many, everyone ate them in no time.
Thanks! This recipe brings back elementary school memories! I used crunchy SunButter (a peanut butter alternative made completely from sunflower seeds). Also, I did take others' suggestions to use only 8 cups of corn flakes. Came out great!!!!! Next time - I will try the maple peanut butter I found at my local store! Oh - to the Canadian reviewer living in the UK who said these came out too "greasy".....I found when living in the UK for almost 10 years that many British products - peanut butter and chocolate included - had a lot more oil than their American counterparts! So - don't blame the recipe!! :-)
Excellent recipe! I had no problem with this recipe because I crunched up the cornflakes before I mixed it together. That way they are smaller pieces that blend in more easily. My family LOVES THEM!!!
I've been making this recipe forever too. I use the crunchy peanut butter and a half cup white sugar and a half cup brown sugar. All the rest is the same and everyone that tries it loves it!
I've made this recipe for years (it was my mom's)and I agree with others that this has too much cereal. I add only 6 cups and it's perfect every time. I've even tried this with Flax Flakes or a combo of Flax and other cereal, for a great sport energy treat and the team loves them! Adding crushed peanuts is also yummy!
Adapted the recipe by using brown sugar and rice krispies...Is awesome!!! and easy.
Instead of 10c cornflakes, I used 5c of Rice Krispy cereal, and I think it was the perfect amount--it came out gooey and rich. I have always made the marshmallow version, but this is just as delicious. Thanks for a great, simple recipe!
Very greasy. Sorry we didn't like these at all.
These bars are fun and very easy to make. They took me about 10 min to make, and tasted super yummy. :)
Very good and easy to make! I used 4 cups of cornflakes and 1 cup of crispy rice. Instead of corn syrup I used date syrup.
I thought these would be better with Rice Crispies in place of the cornflakes. Mine had a difficult time sticking together and also the cornflakes tasted a little mushy after they sat for awhile. I did half the recipe and used an 8x8 pan but I don't think that was the problem.
These are so awesome and just what I was looking for. They are like a scotcheroo with cornflakes instead of rice krispies. I followed other peoples advice and only used 7-8 cups of cornflakes. I think they would be great plain but I did melt 1 cup peanut butter chips and 1 cup chocolate chips and spread on top.
Read a bunch of the reviews, so I encreased the pb(chunky) and corn syrup to one and a half each, I used splenda, and added a cup of white chocolate chips. Next time I'll use honey instead of corn syrup. Very good indeed.
I found this recipe many years ago, in my son's, elementary school, reading book. It was a mystery story and they were called, "Clue Cookies." (seems more a candy, I think) They actually gave the recipe and I just had to make them. Today, they are still a favorite of my kids and now my grandkids.
So yummy! I followed the recipe as written, not having read the reviews before I made it. I thought it was delicious with the full amount of cornflakes, but I guess I'll have to try them again with less to compare. They taste great, but I want to try forming them into balls next time to see if they look a little more appetizing.
Great. This is a fun and easy recipe to get your kids to help out with.
This was not good, no taste except the corn syrup. I threw it out. I can't remember the last time I threw baking what a waste.
I LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!! I HAVEN'T TASTED THESE SINCE I WAS YOUNG. MY MOM GREW MYSELF AND MY SIBLINGS UP ON THESE, AND WHE I MADE THESE IT TASTED JUST LIKE MY MOMS. THANKS FOR THE RECIPES. BUT I DO AGREE WITH EVERYONE ELSE I REDUCED THE CEREAL TO 8 CUPS.
I had to use a little less cornflakes that the recipe called for and I still had some flakes that were not sticking to the mass. These were just okay for me.. but they were super easy, quick, cheap and healthy so I am keeping the recipe and maybe adding a few mini choco chips or nuts next time.
Really good!! But I cut the amount of cornflakes in half.
Great! I used 2 cups of pb and pressed them into a 9x13 pan. As they cooled I sprinkles chocolate chips on them, let them melt and then smoothed the melted chocolate over the top. Yummy. I have made these before using rice crispies.
Amazing! So easy and a huge hit, will make this again for sure!!
I grew up making these, but to make them really good only use 5 cups of cornflakes!! 10 cups is WAY too much!
I substituted honey for corn syrup, doubled pb, honey and sugar. Used an entire 18oz box of cornflakes (I don't eat normally so they would go to waste). Turned out perfect! I too have eaten these my entire life, mom made them whenever we went camping.
I made this and followed the recipe just as described but will definitely reduce the cereal to 7-8 cups. It was a little dry for the 10 cups. Overall a great recipe!!
The premise of this recipe is good, however 10 cups of flakes was WAY to much for the amount of sugar/ corn syrup/ peanut butter mix. Mine was too dry and barely stuck together. I would suggest 6 cups of cornflakes.
I've made these before and lost the recipe. My children grew up eating these cookies. So simple to make but yummy. I agree with cutting the cornflakes back to 8 Cups. I'll have to try the frosted flakes rather than cornflakes. Sounds good. I remember actually adding chocolate chips occasionally, when I was dropping them from a spoon. One thing I did do was lightly spray the bowl before adding the flakes and covering them with the hot liquid. It made it easier to stir the mixture into the cornflakes. I'll be making these tomorrow.
This stuff is incredible and super easy and quick!!!! I used it for a party and it was consumed! I only got one piece. I used organic cornflakes and peanut butter and it was just perfect. I'm going to go make more now.
I love this recipe!!! The only addition I make is 1 1/2 cups of peanut butter.. And 1 tsp of vanilla extract.. I make them in splatters.. But I'm going to try them as bars next.. Just like my grandma used to make! Yummo
Big hit with my DH, but I don't think I'll add as much cornflakes next time, seemed like if it was 1-2 cups less, it will stick together better. But like I said BIG hit with DH and he is beyond picky!! Thanks.
I haven't tried making these myself yet, but I bought a couple at a bake sale and they are so amazingly delicious. The ones I had were really good but they were hard and very chewy. I want to make them for my son's 3rd birthday but since the kids are younger (toddler and preschool age) does anyone know how I can makes them a little softer and easier to chew?
Great flavor and so easy to make! I made them into drop cookies. My uncle couldn't stop eating them!
I didnt read reviews prior either....waaah. Too many flakes....they want to fall apart when cutting them. IF I make them again definately will cut back the corn flakes.
Nice and easy recipe...was wondering if the syrup can b substituted for apple sauce..?hmm...
I had some leftover cornflake cereal so I thought I'd throw this together... it was so easy and everyone at work raved about it! Definitely not just for kids.
I thought these were just average, but nothing special. I didn't think they had much flavor to them, I could barely taste the peanut butter. They were very easy, but I probably would not make them again.
These were great. Used the full 10 cups, but crushed it a little.
Very good cookies! Easy too. I dropped in clumps instead of making bars though.
Not a bad recipe but not nearly enough mix to cover the cornflakes. Will try it again using half again as much of each ingredient. 1.5 cups of peanut butter, syrup and sugar should cover much more adequately
Just the right PB fix. Make sure not to overbake or you'll get some pretty hard treats.
They were good ,but nothing to write home about. I thought they were a little on the dry side. My 4 year old did enjoy.
So easy, so good! Added some chocolate chips and peanut butter for topping-
A new favorite! After reading the reviews, I cut down the cornflakes to 9 cups. This yielded a chewy textured bar similar to that of homemade rice krispy treats. I also substituted crunchy peanut butter & it worked perfectly.
This is a wonderful lunch box treat or anytime snack.
I read several reviews before making this...Do not lower the cereal amount, add a stick of butter to the sugar and corn syrup. Let boil for 2 minutes. I only had about a 1/2 cup of corn syrup and wasn't running to the store, so I used honey to finish off the cup. They are amazing. The little bit of honey gave them a hit of flavor. I may try them without the honey to compare but I will definitely make them with it again.
My boyfreind loved these. He didn't even want to share with the kids. :)
Needed less cornflake sor more peanut butter or soemthing. Very crunchy and quite dry.
I love this recipe! It's something my grandmother would make when we were little. I agree the cornflakes should be reduced from 10 to 7-8 cups. Also, at christmastime, after forming the cookies or spreading it out to be cut into bars, I put red & green MnMs on top!! So yummy!
Easy recipe that the kids love getting in their lunch box. I make it with Wow butter (soy) as they aren't allowed peanuts or tree nuts at school or summer day camp. It is very sweet so it is a treat for them. I will probably experiment with a bit less sugar or mixing with healthier cereal
I used a whole box of corn flakes (17 cups, according to the label) and doubled the other ingredients. I pressed it into my 11x17 baking sheet, n they came out thick, but still fit in the sheet. So good! The best part was eating the extra off the mixing spoons. Will definitely make again!
I love this recipe! It's something my grandmother would make when we were little. I agree the cornflakes should be reduced from 10 to 7-8 cups. Also, at christmastime, after forming the cookies or spreading it out to be cut into bars, I put red & green MnMs on top!! So yummy!
This recipe made the bars just like the way I knew them as a kid. I made them and sent some home with my son to his brother and his wife. We ate them, their friends ate them. My husband wanted to know how soon I could make more since they were gone in two days!
These were great. For a fun variation, melt chocolate chips and spread on top.
These are really yummy. I made these with 7 cups of cereal instead of 10, crunchy peanut butter and rainbow sprinkles on top. They're just as described, like crispy treats except with cornflakes and peanut butter. I definitely would not use 10 cups of cereal as stated. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Been making these for years but I only use 5 cups of cornflakes and I drop them on wax paper
Made with half honey & half corn syrup. Definitely follow the suggestions to reduce cornflakes to 8 cups! Kids enjoyed them, but entirely to sweet for the grownups.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections