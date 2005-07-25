Peanut Butter Cornflake Crunch Bars

I make a pan of these every week to go in the kids' lunch boxes. They love them & the other kids beg for a bite. Literally! Too funny! Here's how I like to do it: First off, use just about any kind of left over odds & ends cereal you may have languishing in the pantry, as long as it'd taste good with peanut butter. I'd think Trix, or any other fruity cereal would be a no-no, but any flavor Cheerio (banana is awesome), chocolate cereal, Kix, Chex etc work great. Shoot, I've even snuck in a handful of crunchy chow mein noodles here and there without issue & it was all good. Lol. Just mix it all up. About 6 cups worth of whatever you've got plus 4 cups cornflakes, or even Honey Bunches of Oats etc. I've never tried without some type of flakes added for the end texture, but it may even work without them. I add about 1/3 cup of ground flax seed to the dry cereal ( you can add wheat germ too), & I change the white sugar to brown, using 1/2 a cup ( just curb the sugar a little, not due to taste - a full cup is fine ). Use 1 cup creamy p.b., then add an extra 1/4 cup of crunchy p.b. because my kids like the extra nuttiness. Press down HARD into a lightly sprayed 13x9 by laying a piece of saran or wax paper over the top & mashing it. I enlist my hubby for this. Pack it in pretty tight, especially in the corners, or it won't stay in squares when you cut it! You can sprinkle a handful of mini chocolate chips or Reese's pieces over the top to make it extra special. ;-)