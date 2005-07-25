Peanut Butter Cornflake Crunch Bars

124 Ratings
  • 5 72
  • 4 37
  • 3 12
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a very simple peanut butter cornflake bar cookie that's easy to make and kids love! Sort of like peanut butter Rice Krispie treats, except made with cornflakes.

Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat syrup and sugar, stirring continuously, until mixture comes to a boil.

  • Remove from heat; add peanut butter and stir until smooth. Pour mixture over cornflakes in a large bowl. Mix until cereal is thoroughly coated.

  • Spread in a buttered 9x13-inch pan and press down lightly with buttered hands. When cool, cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 62.2g; fat 11g; sodium 284.3mg. Full Nutrition
